Newcastle United made it back-to-back wins when it — and VAR — shook off an early Brentford goal en route to a 5-1 win over the error-prone Bees at St. James’ Park on Saturday.
Bruno Guimares bagged a brace to join Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron on the score sheet, while Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier had assists on the day. Ethan Pinnock accounted for a Brentford own goal when Joelinton’s dangerous cross helped end the scoring just before stoppage time.
The Magpies appeared to go behind on Bryan Mbeumo’s 12th-minute goal but Video Assistant Referee asked for a screen review of offside because Ivan Toney made a move on the through ball and the goal was chalked off.
Brentford would later score on an Ivan Toney penalty that was confirmed by VAR that only briefly made the score line 2-1.
Newcastle moves into fifth place for the moment with 14 points, while Brentford’s 10 points have it 12th on the Premier League table.
What we learned from Newcastle vs Brentford
Bright Magpies take advantage: Newcastle looked very good from Moment No. 1 and continues to play with a confidence of a team on the rise. There’s been little waste from the Magpies in recent weeks and their supporters will be forgiven for believing there’s a strong chance their side can leap into the Top Six ahead of schedule. Bruno Guimares is having an exceptional first full year at St. James’ Park and Sven Botman and Nick Pope were superb additions as well.
Mistakes add to Bees woes: Newcastle surely didn’t need help to win the game. Whatever your opinion on the VAR decision to take away Mbeumo’s goal, there’s little doubt that Brentford errors at the back essentially gifted Newcastle the opportunity to score two straight-forward goals. It was a true comedy of errors by the time Ethan Pinnock turned a Joelinton cross into an own goal.
Howe he’s doing it: Eddie Howe, yes, has received some sensational buys in the transfer market from Newcastle’s owners, but he’s also made some inspired moves with his pre-existing Magpies. Joelinton’s move from forward to center mid has been well-documented — “J7” didn’t start on Saturday — but the rebirth of Fabian Schar as a dependable starter and the reinvigoration of Miguel Almiron and now Jacob Murphy means Newcastle’s depth is going to feel even better once Allan Saint-Maximin, Jonjo Shelvey, and Alexander Isak are ready to start.
Tactical focus
Bruno Guimares is such a good and multi-faceted midfielder that he allows Newcastle’s other midfielders to take chances and its front three to press and attack with abandon (if required). Outside the Bees’ errors, Bruno is a huge part of the game’s story.
Stars of the show
Bruno Guimares
Miguel Almiron
Kieran Trippier
Ivan Toney
What’s next?
Brentford hosts Brighton on Friday afternoon, while Newcastle will visit Manchester United at 9am ET Sunday, Oct. 16.
Eddie Howe reaction: Bruno, Almiron superb
Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimares: “He was outstanding. We really missed him when he was out. Quality player who helps us in every phase. … If you look where the goals came from today our intensity and pressing, we forced them into errors and we got rewarded for that.
Eddie Howe on Miguel Almiron: “It is all about building consistency to his game but he has performed brilliantly off the ball and now he is adding goals to that.”
Bruno Guimares goal videos: Brazilian stoops to put NUFC in front
Jacob Murphy goal video: Callum Wilson defers
Key storylines & star players
Exciting forward Allan Saint-Maximin could return for Newcastle, making an already cohesive unit more dangerous. The 25-year-old has a goal and two assists in four appearances this season and scored in this fixture, a 3-3 draw, last season.
Brentford has scored the fifth-most goals in the Premier League this season — quite good — but only six teams have conceded more than the Bees. Goalkeeper David Raya has made 30 saves, tied for third in the Premier League with… Nick Pope. So perhaps it’s time to expect fireworks.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Karl Darlow (ankle), Alexander Isak (thigh), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh)
Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (ankle), Pontus Jansson (thigh), Christian Norgaard (tendonitis)
