Arsenal vs Liverpool: The Premier League leaders will try to keep pace with Manchester City when they welcome the Reds, mired in a mid-table slump, to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE ARSENAL vs LIVERPOOL

The Gunners (7W-0D-1L – 1st place) are winless in their last five meetings with Liverpool (2W-4D-1L – 9th) in all competitions, without scoring a single goal (and conceding 11). Arsenal are winless (without penalty kicks) in their last eight head-to-head matchups (0W-3D-5L).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Arsenal vs Liverpool live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal go 1-0 up inside the first minute

Martinelli’s goal is the first Arsenal have scored vs Liverpool in over 6 games in all comps

A few decent chances for Arsenal just before the break but they’re trying to walk the ball into the net. Odegaard and Xhaka just couldn’t get their shot away.

Arsenal are a bit all over the place after that goal. Luis Diaz is down injured and he is coming off. Roberto Firmino is coming on. Jota moves to left wing. Firmino will play just underneath Nunez.

GOALLL! After a very good spell from Liverpool, it’s 1-1. A long ball forward sees Gabriel make a mess of the clearance and Luis Diaz gets in. He races down the right and his cross for Darwin Nunez is perfect as he taps home. Game on. Klopp is loving it on the sidelines. Liverpool’s fans go wild in the away end. The away side are feeling it.

There is quite a large gap between Liverpool’s two central midfielders and their 4 attackers. It’s Henderson and Thiago, then 25 yards of space, then Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Salah. It’s all a bit disconnected right now.

While TAA was down, Arsenal’s fans amused themselves by singing back and forth from one side of the stadium to the other. It’s all very jolly (from an Arsenal perspective) here.

That is a nasty ankle injury for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Combination of Martinelli standing on his ankle and then twisting it. He is back on and is going to try and run it off. #AFC 1-0 #LFC #ARSLIV — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 9, 2022

Liverpool have recovered a little and are having a lot of the ball. Arsenal sat back and looking dangerous on the counter with Bukayo Saka causing problems.

Aaron Ramsdale has gone down holding his leg after a. clearance and #USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner is getting ready on the sidelines just in case he's needed. Something to watch. Ramsdale is back up now and is okay to carry on. #AFC 1-0 #LFC #ARSLIV — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 9, 2022

GOALLLL! Oh my word. The Emirates has gone bonkers. A lovely move from Arsenal sees Saka cut inside and he finds Odegaard who plays in Martinelli to sweep home. After a brief VAR check for offside the goal stands. “1-0 to the Arsenal” is the chant here.

Not even a minute into the match Gabriel Martinelli outs Arsenal on top! 📺: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning | #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/t0lQj3mVuy — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 9, 2022

KICK OFF: We are underway. What an atmosphere here. Optimism levels high among the home fans.

Who is ready? We are. The scene here in north London.

🔴🔥🙌 It is bouncing here at the Emirates Stadium! Arsenal vs Liverpool will be a beauty. Let’s go! #AFC #LFC #ARSLIV Live analysis and updates + stream link ➡️ https://t.co/bmJxmws8VH pic.twitter.com/Tc7lLPuFzn — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 9, 2022

Here is the team news, with Liverpool unchanged and Arsenal’s only change from the win over Spurs is Tomiyasu coming in for Zinchenko at left back. Very attacking lineup from Liverpool with Salah, Jota and Diaz supporting Nunez. Salah against Tomiyasu will be a pivotal battle, you would think.

Team sheet from here at the Emirates. Tomiyasu in for Zinchenko. Liverpool go with same team which started vs Rangers. #AFC #LFC #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/H05VUqIVuK — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 9, 2022

Hello and welcome to a beautiful early fall day here at the Emirates! There is a real buzz in the air as red-hot Arsenal host stumbling Liverpool. Can Mikel Arteta get the better of Jurgen Klopp and grab a big statement win early in the season?

Key storylines & star players

Last weekend’s north London derby was billed as a massive test of Arsenal’s early-season title credentials, and they passed with flying colors. Still the youngest team in the Premier League (average age of 24.5, tied with Southampton), the young Gunners have grown and improved far more quickly than was expected of them, now they must show they can beat a side of Liverpool’s caliber — even in their struggles, the quality and highs-stakes experience remain and incredible advantage — at the very top of the Premier League hierarchy, and a side so dominant in recent times. Gabriel Jesus’ arrival (and team-leading five goals to start the season) has lifted spirits and tide alike, getting the rest of the attacking unit (Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka) heavily involved in the goal-scoring, too. Nine different players have scored a PL goal, but the above quartet is responsible for 12 of 20 goals and 8 of 13 assists thus far.

As for Liverpool, scoring goals hasn’t been a problem (18 in seven games – 4th-most in the PL) and their nine goals conceded (tied-5th-fewest) is hardly appalling either, but their performances have largely matched the disappointing 9th-place start: uninspiring, unremarkable and a bit worrying. Last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Brighton was certainly thrilling, but the Reds not only slow out of the starting gates (2-0 down after 18 minutes), but also not up to the task of closing out an undeserved victory (conceded an 83rd-minute equalizer). Injuries have made things rather difficult for Jurgen Klopp, but the impending returns of Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson are good cause for optimism as Liverpool try to reverse course and keep within touching distance of the top of the table.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Oleksandr Zinchenko (unknown)

Introducing our starting XI… 🇯🇵 Tomiyasu starts

🇳🇴 Odegaard returns

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Saka on the wing COME ON ARSENAL! ✊ pic.twitter.com/8b31BTrgp8 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 9, 2022

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Andrew Robertson (knee), Curtis Jones (calf)

Our line-up to face Arsenal this afternoon 📋👊#ARSLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 9, 2022

