Arsenal beats Liverpool in thriller as incredible start continues

By and Oct 9, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT
LONDON — Arsenal beat Liverpool in a five-goal thriller at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta’s young side went back to the top of the Premier League.

What. A. Game.

Gabriel Martinelli scored within the first minute and that set the tone for a crazy end-to-end clash as Darwin Nunez made it 1-1 then Bukayo Saka put an out of sorts Arsenal 2-1 up right on half time.

Roberto Firmino made it 2-2 early in the second half but then Saka scored the winner from the penalty spot as a pulsating clash saw Arsenal beat Liverpool for just the second time in their last 15 Premier League clashes against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With eight wins from nine to start the season, Arsenal’s fans are dreaming of a title challenge and the raucous atmosphere at the Emirates summed up the confidence flowing through the youngest current team in the Premier League.

With the win they go back to the top of the table and have 24 points from a possible 27, as they are now 14 points ahead of Liverpool who have won just two of their first eight games this season as they continue to labor under Klopp.

What we learned from Arsenal vs Liverpool

Stretched Liverpool go for 2015, early-Klopp vibes: His decision to go back to a 4-2-3-1 formation was supposed to be about defensive solidity. That didn’t work at all at Arsenal. Henderson and Thiago Alcantara were playing 25 yards deeper than the front four of Diaz (who was replaced by Firmino), Jota, Nunez and Salah. There was nothing in-between. When Liverpool got the ball forward early and were direct it worked. When they didn’t they were overrun in midfield and the topsy-turvy nature of this clash reminded me of when Klopp first arrived in 2015 and his high-octane, heavy-metal football was exciting to watch but Liverpool had no balance (especially defensively) whatsoever. Klopp’s side can’t match the intensity they’ve been hailed for over the last few seasons and Arsenal’s youngsters swarmed their defense and midfield in the second half to show that Klopp has to change something drastically or Liverpool will be out of the title race. If they aren’t already.

Arsenal’s center back pairing creaking: This was a warning sign for the future for Mikel Arteta. Tottenham didn’t make the most of dragging Saliba and particularly Gabriel out of position on the counter last weekend. But Liverpool did. Gabriel’s mistake for the first goal and Saliba being caught out of position for Liverpool’s second proved that Arsenal still have a mistake in them. They can improve as a duo and individually but that is the only area of weakness which looks like being exposed. If Saliba and Gabriel can limit their big mistakes, Arsenal may well sustain this title push.

Saka, Martinelli step up to help Jesus: For much of this season Gabriel Jesus has rightly received huge praise for the way he has led the line and knit this exciting Arsenal attack together. But on Sunday it was Martinelli and Saka who stole the show. Lauded by the home fans at the Emirates, it’s easy to forgot this duo are still just 21 years old. Their direct running scared the heck out of Liverpool and Martinelli racing free and having the composure to cut inside and find Saka to slot home was a beautiful illustration of their industry and quality. The way they pointed to one another in the goal celebration told us the love and appreciation they have. The understanding throughout this young Arsenal team is growing and so is the belief. The Gunners are going places.

Tactical focus

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Liverpool’s 4-2-3-1 was basically a 4-2-4 as Thiago and Henderson were totally cut off from the attack. Klopp wanted to play two holding midfielders to help Liverpool’s attack but it actually led to the opposite happening. Arsenal held firm and focused on getting the ball to Saka and Martinelli as often as they could. They targeted Alexander-Arnold and Tsmikas and it worked a treat out wide.

Reaction from Jurgen Klopp: ‘We put in a proper fight’

“Arsenal are doing really well and in the situation I think we played a good game. Conceding the three goals, it had nothing to do with the game really. We have to win challenges in these moments. They should not get in these situations but it happened. I saw a team with the right attitude and put in a proper fight and play football and first half we did but in the second half I didn’t see these football moments as much. I think the game is a draw but today we have nothing.” – Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport

Reaction from Mikel Arteta on the atmosphere: ‘I’ve never seen it like this’

“Thank you so much to the boys and the supporters. That is why we are here. I really enjoyed it… I’ve never seen it like this. You unite everyone.” – Mikel Arteta to reporters

Stars of the show

Gabriel Martinelli: Set the tone with his superb run and finish and set up Saka after another brilliant run.

Bukayo Saka: Scored two and gave Liverpool so many issues with his direct runs.

What’s next?

Arsenal head to Bodo/Glimt for their Europa League group stage clash on Thursday, Oct. 13 before heading to Leeds United next Sunday, Oct. 16. Liverpool travel to Glasgow Rangers on Wednesday, Oct. 12 before hosting Manchester City in a huge game on Sunday, Oct. 16.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Arsenal vs Liverpool live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at the Emirates Stadium

  • Arsenal go 1-0 up inside the first minute
  • Martinelli’s goal is the first Arsenal have scored vs Liverpool in over 6 games in all comps
  • Nunez equalized after a fine cross from Diaz
  • Saka scores right on half time to make it 2-1
  • Firmino makes it 2-2 early in the second half

STOPPAGE TIME! This is tense.

This is nuts. Liverpool almost equalize. 11 minutes to go.

GOALLL! Bukayo Saka slots home the penalty kick. Arsenal lead 3-2. Pandemonium here at the Emirates. Some of their fans couldn’t watch that penalty.

Penalty to Arsenal! The cross comes in and Gabriel Jesus has the back of his foot kicked by Thiago. Liverpool can’t believe it. There look to be contact there. That won’t be overturned.

Really strange tactical switch from Klopp as it looks like Liverpool have gone to a 4-4-2. I assumed they would go to a 4-3-3.

It’s all getting rather tense now. 23 minutes to go. Can either team grab a winner? This would be huge for either if they can.

It is the away fans making all of the noise at the Emirates now. Arsenal’s fans a little stunned by that goal. To be fair, I’d be pretty stunned by Saliba being caught out of position like that. The bloke has hardly put a foot wrong all season long.

GOALLL! And just like that it is 2-2. Jota tees up Firmino who runs behind Saliba and finishes. What a game this is.

Second half is underway! Arsenal have started really well and Martin Odegaard hits a tame effort right at Alisson. Big chance for the Gunners to make it 3-1.

Trent Alexander-Arnold off at half time with Joe Gomez coming on. Was that the ankle injury he suffered? Or maybe the questionable defending on both of Arsenal’s goals?

GOALLLL! Right on half time Arsenal go 2-1 up. A great counter led by Gabriel Martinelli sees him find Saka to slot home. The crowd go wild here. They can’t believe it. Liverpool totally caught out on the counter.

A few decent chances for Arsenal just before the break but they’re trying to walk the ball into the net. Odegaard and Xhaka just couldn’t get their shot away.

Arsenal are a bit all over the place after that goal. Luis Diaz is down injured and he is coming off. Roberto Firmino is coming on. Jota moves to left wing. Firmino will play just underneath Nunez.

GOALLL! After a very good spell from Liverpool, it’s 1-1. A long ball forward sees Gabriel make a mess of the clearance and Luis Diaz gets in. He races down the right and his cross for Darwin Nunez is perfect as he taps home. Game on. Klopp is loving it on the sidelines. Liverpool’s fans go wild in the away end. The away side are feeling it.

There is quite a large gap between Liverpool’s two central midfielders and their 4 attackers. It’s Henderson and Thiago, then 25 yards of space, then Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Salah. It’s all a bit disconnected right now.

While TAA was down, Arsenal’s fans amused themselves by singing back and forth from one side of the stadium to the other. It’s all very jolly (from an Arsenal perspective) here.

Liverpool have recovered a little and are having a lot of the ball. Arsenal sat back and looking dangerous on the counter with Bukayo Saka causing problems.

GOALLLL! Oh my word. The Emirates has gone bonkers. A lovely move from Arsenal sees Saka cut inside and he finds Odegaard who plays in Martinelli to sweep home. After a brief VAR check for offside the goal stands. “1-0 to the Arsenal” is the chant here.

KICK OFF: We are underway. What an atmosphere here. Optimism levels high among the home fans.

Who is ready? We are. The scene here in north London.

Here is the team news, with Liverpool unchanged and Arsenal’s only change from the win over Spurs is Tomiyasu coming in for Zinchenko at left back. Very attacking lineup from Liverpool with Salah, Jota and Diaz supporting Nunez. Salah against Tomiyasu will be a pivotal battle, you would think.

Hello and welcome to a beautiful early fall day here at the Emirates! There is a real buzz in the air as red-hot Arsenal host stumbling Liverpool. Can Mikel Arteta get the better of Jurgen Klopp and grab a big statement win early in the season?

Key storylines & star players

Last weekend’s north London derby was billed as a massive test of Arsenal’s early-season title credentials, and they passed with flying colors. Still the youngest team in the Premier League (average age of 24.5, tied with Southampton), the young Gunners have grown and improved far more quickly than was expected of them, now they must show they can beat a side of Liverpool’s caliber — even in their struggles, the quality and highs-stakes experience remain and incredible advantage —  at the very top of the Premier League hierarchy, and a side so dominant in recent times. Gabriel Jesus’ arrival (and team-leading five goals to start the season) has lifted spirits and tide alike, getting the rest of the attacking unit (Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka) heavily involved in the goal-scoring, too. Nine different players have scored a PL goal, but the above quartet is responsible for 12 of 20 goals and 8 of 13 assists thus far.

As for Liverpool, scoring goals hasn’t been a problem (18 in seven games – 4th-most in the PL) and their nine goals conceded (tied-5th-fewest) is hardly appalling either, but their performances have largely matched the disappointing 9th-place start: uninspiring, unremarkable and a bit worrying. Last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Brighton was certainly thrilling, but the Reds not only slow out of the starting gates (2-0 down after 18 minutes), but also not up to the task of closing out an undeserved victory (conceded an 83rd-minute equalizer). Injuries have made things rather difficult for Jurgen Klopp, but the impending returns of Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson are good cause for optimism as Liverpool try to reverse course and keep within touching distance of the top of the table.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Oleksandr Zinchenko (unknown)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Andrew Robertson (knee), Curtis Jones (calf)

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Oct 9, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far.

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-1 Spurs – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COMRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday October 9

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 3-1 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday October 10

3pm: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

Premier League table – October 4, 2022

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

Leicester 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH  REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 1-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 2-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 2 October

Man City 6-3 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 3 October

Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
12:30pm: Brighton v Spurs – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

Sunday October 9

9am: Crystal Palace v Leeds – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
9am: West Ham v Fulham – CNBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
11:30am: Arsenal v Liverpool – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
2pm: Everton v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

Monday October 10

3pm: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

3pm: Brentford v Brighton

Saturday 15 October

7:30am: Leicester v Crystal Palace
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Spurs v Everton

Sunday 16 October

9am: Aston Villa v Chelsea
9am: Leeds v Arsenal
9am: Man Utd v Newcastle
9am: Southampton v West Ham
11:30am: Liverpool v Man City

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton v Nottingham Forest
3:15pm: Crystal Palace v Wolves

Wednesday 19 October

2:30pm: Liverpool v West Ham
2:30pm: Newcastle v Everton
2:30pm: Brentford v Chelsea
3:15pm: Man Utd v Spurs
3:15pm: AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Arsenal v Man City — POSTPONED

Thursday 20 October

2:30pm: Fulham v Aston Villa
3:15pm: Leicester v Leeds

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

7:30am: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Man City v Brighton
12:30pm: Chelsea v Man Utd

Sunday 23 October

9am: Aston Villa v Brentford
9am: Leeds v Fulham
9am: Southampton v Arsenal
9am: Wolves v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v Newcastle

Monday 24 October

3pm: West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

7:30am: Leicester v Man City
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Fulham v Everton
2:45pm: Liverpool v Leeds

Sunday October 30

10am: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Man Utd v West Ham

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

8:30am: Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
11am: Man City v Fulham
11am: Nottingham Forest v Brentford
11am: Wolves v Brighton
1:30pm: Everton v Leicester

Sunday 6 November

7am: Chelsea v Arsenal
9am: Aston Villa v Man Utd
9am: Southampton v Newcastle
9am: West Ham v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Spurs v Liverpool

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

7:30am: Man City v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Liverpool v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leeds
West Ham v Leicester
12:30pm: Newcastle v Chelsea
2:45pm: Wolves v Arsenal

Sunday 13 November

9am: Brighton v Aston Villa
11:30am: Fulham v Man Utd

Monday 26 December

Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton

Saturday 31 December

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Arsenal
Fulham v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Man Utd

Monday 2 January

Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Fulham
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 14 January

Aston Villa v Leeds
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 21 January

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton

Saturday 4 February

Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 February

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Spurs
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Man Utd v Leicester
Newcastle v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 25 February

AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Wolves
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Brighton
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

Manchester United overcomes early deficit to beat Everton

By Oct 9, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT
This week it was Manchester United’s turn to get terrific center forward play, as the Red Devils came back from an early concession to beat Everton 2-1 on Sunday at Goodison Park.

Cooked by Manchester derby rival Erling Haaland last week, United got an Anthony Martial assist and later Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th career club goal to answer Alex Iwobi’s early Everton stunner.

The win moves United into fifth place on the Premier League table with 15 points through eight matches, a point behind fourth-place Chelsea and nine off leaders Arsenal (which has played one more match).

Marcus Rashford had a late goal chalked off for a handball by VAR, denying the highlight reel a wonderful bit of hustle.

Everton sits on 10 points through nine games, four points clear of the bottom three.

What we learned from Everton vs Manchester United

Antony’s duck-to-water act continues: Some players take time to adjust to the Premier League but Antony is not one of them. Perhaps it’s playing for his longtime manager Erik ten Hag, but Antony just looks like a firecracker that stays lit up for prolonged periods of time.

Lampard’s mini-me channels his boss: Frank Lampard was a unit of a midfielder who could shoot from distance. Regardless of what you think about his work as Chelsea or Everton boss, the longtime England midfielder is working wonders with Alex Iwobi. The Nigerian international came up as a winger and attacking midfielder at Arsenal but Lampard has shown him the ways of a complete midfielder. Iwobi’s goal was fantastic and reminiscent of his manager, and a fitting reward for a player who’s been Everton’s MVP early this season.

Can he do the same for James Garner? The ex- Man United starlet entered the game and showed some real class in the center of the park, nearly setting up an equalizer that was swatted away by a flying David De Gea. If Lampard can help Garner find a new level not unlike Iwobi, well, look out.

David De Gea still good:  The above point, but focusing on the fact that United’s star veteran keeper has clearly shaken off a rare rough patch of form.

Tactical focus

Casemiro’s entry for Scott McTominay, not Christian Eriksen, was more of a gamble for Erik ten Hag and the Brazilian had a couple of dicey moments early in the game. But Eriksen was better next to the steady hand of Casemiro. Perhaps we’ll see Casemiro, who set up Ronaldo’s goal, next to Fred or McTominay in a game against a more dangerous midfield.

Stars of the show

Alex Iwobi

Antony

Seamus Coleman

Casemiro

Anthony Martial

What’s next?

Everton’s off to Tottenham for a 12:30pm ET Saturday league event, while Man United will host Newcastle a day later at 9:30am ET.

Alex Iwobi goal video: Everton takes lead with stunner

Antony goal video: Man Utd punishes Gueye error

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2 pm ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The silver lining, of course, is that not everyone no one else has a player from the same planet as Erling Haaland. Ten Hag came under fire for his team selection against Man City, as he left Casemiro on the bench and proceeded to watch his double-pivot of Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen operate as turnstiles in front of a slow, reactionary backline. Manchester United are winless in their last three Premier League clashes with Everton and won just one of the last seven meetings (1W-4D-2L).

As for Everton, it’s six games without a defeat for Frank Lampard’s side, but a pair of asterisks likely need to be applied: 1) four draws, two wins; 2) just six goals scored, including one multiple-goal game. When you’re only a few months removed from a serious relegation scare, the results are (largely) all that matter. Now, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the brink of returning from a knee injury, better days could be ahead for the Everton attack which ranks bottom-five in the Premier League (7 goals in 8 games) without him.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal to put Man United ahead

By Oct 9, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo finally got his 700th club goal, completing Manchester United’s comeback from an early deficit at Everton on Sunday before halftime.

The Goodison Park crowd had seen Alex Iwobi put the Toffees in front on an exceptional shot from distance, but Erik ten Hag’s United was unbowed by the setback.

Anthony Martial supplied the equalizer for the Red Devils but soon had to leave the pitch with injury.

That brought on Cristiano Ronaldo, who was flummoxed at midweek against Omonia in Cyprus to extend a long wait  — relatively-speaking — for that elusive 700th club goal.

Ronaldo had only scored once for United this season, getting on the board against Sherriff Tiraspol in Europa League play, and that came back on Sept. 15.

Then came Sunday. Job done, fittingly on an assist from Casemiro. The longtime Real Madrid teammates were together when “CR7” scored many of his 450 goals for Real.

Jurgen Klopp update on Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injuries

By Oct 9, 2022, 2:47 PM EDT
LONDON — Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold have suffered injuries which ‘don’t look good’ as he gave an update following Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat Arsenal.

With confidence low, injuries mounting up and the gap between themselves and Arsenal and Manchester City growing, this is not the seven-year anniversary Klopp would have wanted.

Following their worst start to a season under Klopp — they have 10 points from their opening nine games and now sit 14 points off leaders Arsenal — further salt was rubbed into their wounds as both Diaz and Alexander-Arnold didn’t make it to the second half.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp gave more details on the injuries for two of his key players.

Latest update on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz

Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk after the game, Klopp confirmed that an injury was the reason why Trent Alexander-Arnold was replaced by Joe Gomez at half time and wasn’t positive on Diaz.

“Something with the knee. Not good,” Klopp said of Luis Diaz. “He will have a scan and then we will know more. On top of that Trent [Alexander-Arnold] with the twisted ankle. Not good.

“Trent never comes out in the last seven years, but he couldn’t play on. Too much pain. Bad swelling immediately. We will have to see.”

What happened?

Luis Diaz appeared to initially injure himself in the 41st minute when he was involved in a collision with Thomas Partey and he went down first and received treatment, then tried to run it off but went down again as he came off.

Earlier in the first half Alexander-Arnold was caught on his ankle by Gabriel Martinelli and twisted it badly at the same time.

It was that bad that when a replay of the incident was shown on the TV screen in the press box, audible gasps were present. It looked horrendous. Trent Alexander-Arnold hobbled on for the rest of the first half but was taken off at half time with the damage done.

These two injuries are far from ideal for Klopp as Liverpool have a huge UEFA Champions League game at Glasgow Rangers on Wednesday, then they host Manchester City at Anfield next Sunday.

When it rains, it pours.