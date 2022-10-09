Arsenal vs Liverpool player ratings

The win moves United into fifth place on the Premier League table with 15 points through eight matches, a point behind fourth-place Chelsea and nine off leaders Arsenal (which has played one more match).
Marcus Rashford had a late goal chalked off for a handball by VAR, denying the highlight reel a wonderful bit of hustle.
Everton sits on 10 points through nine games, four points clear of the bottom three.
Antony’s duck-to-water act continues: Some players take time to adjust to the Premier League but Antony is not one of them. Perhaps it’s playing for his longtime manager Erik ten Hag, but Antony just looks like a firecracker that stays lit up for prolonged periods of time.
Lampard’s mini-me channels his boss: Frank Lampard was a unit of a midfielder who could shoot from distance. Regardless of what you think about his work as Chelsea or Everton boss, the longtime England midfielder is working wonders with Alex Iwobi. The Nigerian international came up as a winger and attacking midfielder at Arsenal but Lampard has shown him the ways of a complete midfielder. Iwobi’s goal was fantastic and reminiscent of his manager, and a fitting reward for a player who’s been Everton’s MVP early this season.
Can he do the same for James Garner? The ex- Man United starlet entered the game and showed some real class in the center of the park, nearly setting up an equalizer that was swatted away by a flying David De Gea. If Lampard can help Garner find a new level not unlike Iwobi, well, look out.
David De Gea still good: The above point, but focusing on the fact that United’s star veteran keeper has clearly shaken off a rare rough patch of form.
Tactical focus
Casemiro’s entry for Scott McTominay, not Christian Eriksen, was more of a gamble for Erik ten Hag and the Brazilian had a couple of dicey moments early in the game. But Eriksen was better next to the steady hand of Casemiro. Perhaps we’ll see Casemiro, who set up Ronaldo’s goal, next to Fred or McTominay in a game against a more dangerous midfield.
The silver lining, of course, is that not everyone no one else has a player from the same planet as Erling Haaland. Ten Hag came under fire for his team selection against Man City, as he left Casemiro on the bench and proceeded to watch his double-pivot of Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen operate as turnstiles in front of a slow, reactionary backline. Manchester United are winless in their last three Premier League clashes with Everton and won just one of the last seven meetings (1W-4D-2L).
As for Everton, it’s six games without a defeat for Frank Lampard’s side, but a pair of asterisks likely need to be applied: 1) four draws, two wins; 2) just six goals scored, including one multiple-goal game. When you’re only a few months removed from a serious relegation scare, the results are (largely) all that matter. Now, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the brink of returning from a knee injury, better days could be ahead for the Everton attack which ranks bottom-five in the Premier League (7 goals in 8 games) without him.
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee)
Gabriel Martinelli scored within the first minute and that set the tone for a crazy end-to-end clash as Darwin Nunez made it 1-1 then Bukayo Saka put an out of sorts Arsenal 2-1 up right on half time.
Roberto Firmino made it 2-2 early in the second half but then Saka scored the winner from the penalty spot as a pulsating clash saw Arsenal beat Liverpool for just the second time in their last 15 Premier League clashes against Jurgen Klopp’s side.
With eight wins from nine to start the season, Arsenal’s fans are dreaming of a title challenge and the raucous atmosphere at the Emirates summed up the confidence flowing through the youngest current team in the Premier League.
With the win they go back to the top of the table and have 24 points from a possible 27, as they are now 14 points ahead of Liverpool who have won just two of their first eight games this season as they continue to labor under Klopp.
Stretched Liverpool go for 2015, early-Klopp vibes: His decision to go back to a 4-2-3-1 formation was supposed to be about defensive solidity. That didn’t work at all at Arsenal. Henderson and Thiago Alcantara were playing 25 yards deeper than the front four of Diaz (who was replaced by Firmino), Jota, Nunez and Salah. There was nothing in-between. When Liverpool got the ball forward early and were direct it worked. When they didn’t they were overrun in midfield and the topsy-turvy nature of this clash reminded me of when Klopp first arrived in 2015 and his high-octane, heavy-metal football was exciting to watch but Liverpool had no balance (especially defensively) whatsoever. Klopp’s side can’t match the intensity they’ve been hailed for over the last few seasons and Arsenal’s youngsters swarmed their defense and midfield in the second half to show that Klopp has to change something drastically or Liverpool will be out of the title race. If they aren’t already.
🔥 What. A. Game.
Arsenal top of the table. 8 wins from 9. #LFC are now 14 points behind #AFC as defensive woes continue.
Arsenal’s center back pairing creaking: This was a warning sign for the future for Mikel Arteta. Tottenham didn’t make the most of dragging Saliba and particularly Gabriel out of position on the counter last weekend. But Liverpool did. Gabriel’s mistake for the first goal and Saliba being caught out of position for Liverpool’s second proved that Arsenal still have a mistake in them. They can improve as a duo and individually but that is the only area of weakness which looks like being exposed. If Saliba and Gabriel can limit their big mistakes, Arsenal may well sustain this title push.
Saka, Martinelli step up to help Jesus: For much of this season Gabriel Jesus has rightly received huge praise for the way he has led the line and knit this exciting Arsenal attack together. But on Sunday it was Martinelli and Saka who stole the show. Lauded by the home fans at the Emirates, it’s easy to forgot this duo are still just 21 years old. Their direct running scared the heck out of Liverpool and Martinelli racing free and having the composure to cut inside and find Saka to slot home was a beautiful illustration of their industry and quality. The way they pointed to one another in the goal celebration told us the love and appreciation they have. The understanding throughout this young Arsenal team is growing and so is the belief. The Gunners are going places.
Tactical focus
Liverpool’s 4-2-3-1 was basically a 4-2-4 as Thiago and Henderson were totally cut off from the attack. Klopp wanted to play two holding midfielders to help Liverpool’s attack but it actually led to the opposite happening. Arsenal held firm and focused on getting the ball to Saka and Martinelli as often as they could. They targeted Alexander-Arnold and Tsmikas and it worked a treat out wide.
Reaction from Jurgen Klopp: ‘We put in a proper fight’
“Arsenal are doing really well and in the situation I think we played a good game. Conceding the three goals, it had nothing to do with the game really. We have to win challenges in these moments. They should not get in these situations but it happened. I saw a team with the right attitude and put in a proper fight and play football and first half we did but in the second half I didn’t see these football moments as much. I think the game is a draw but today we have nothing.” – Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport
Reaction from Mikel Arteta on the atmosphere: ‘I’ve never seen it like this’
“Thank you so much to the boys and the supporters. That is why we are here. I really enjoyed it… I’ve never seen it like this. You unite everyone.” – Mikel Arteta to reporters
Stars of the show
Gabriel Martinelli: Set the tone with his superb run and finish and set up Saka after another brilliant run.
Bukayo Saka: Scored two and gave Liverpool so many issues with his direct runs.
What’s next?
Arsenal head to Bodo/Glimt for their Europa League group stage clash on Thursday, Oct. 13 before heading to Leeds United next Sunday, Oct. 16. Liverpool travel to Glasgow Rangers on Wednesday, Oct. 12 before hosting Manchester City in a huge game on Sunday, Oct. 16.
It is the away fans making all of the noise at the Emirates now. Arsenal’s fans a little stunned by that goal. To be fair, I’d be pretty stunned by Saliba being caught out of position like that. The bloke has hardly put a foot wrong all season long.
GOALLL! And just like that it is 2-2. Jota tees up Firmino who runs behind Saliba and finishes. What a game this is.
GOALLLL! Right on half time Arsenal go 2-1 up. A great counter led by Gabriel Martinelli sees him find Saka to slot home. The crowd go wild here. They can’t believe it. Liverpool totally caught out on the counter.
A few decent chances for Arsenal just before the break but they’re trying to walk the ball into the net. Odegaard and Xhaka just couldn’t get their shot away.
Arsenal are a bit all over the place after that goal. Luis Diaz is down injured and he is coming off. Roberto Firmino is coming on. Jota moves to left wing. Firmino will play just underneath Nunez.
GOALLL! After a very good spell from Liverpool, it’s 1-1. A long ball forward sees Gabriel make a mess of the clearance and Luis Diaz gets in. He races down the right and his cross for Darwin Nunez is perfect as he taps home. Game on. Klopp is loving it on the sidelines. Liverpool’s fans go wild in the away end. The away side are feeling it.
There is quite a large gap between Liverpool’s two central midfielders and their 4 attackers. It’s Henderson and Thiago, then 25 yards of space, then Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Salah. It’s all a bit disconnected right now.
While TAA was down, Arsenal’s fans amused themselves by singing back and forth from one side of the stadium to the other. It’s all very jolly (from an Arsenal perspective) here.
That is a nasty ankle injury for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Combination of Martinelli standing on his ankle and then twisting it. He is back on and is going to try and run it off. #AFC 1-0 #LFC#ARSLIV
Liverpool have recovered a little and are having a lot of the ball. Arsenal sat back and looking dangerous on the counter with Bukayo Saka causing problems.
Aaron Ramsdale has gone down holding his leg after a. clearance and #USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner is getting ready on the sidelines just in case he's needed. Something to watch. Ramsdale is back up now and is okay to carry on. #AFC 1-0 #LFC#ARSLIV
GOALLLL! Oh my word. The Emirates has gone bonkers. A lovely move from Arsenal sees Saka cut inside and he finds Odegaard who plays in Martinelli to sweep home. After a brief VAR check for offside the goal stands. “1-0 to the Arsenal” is the chant here.
Not even a minute into the match Gabriel Martinelli outs Arsenal on top!
Here is the team news, with Liverpool unchanged and Arsenal’s only change from the win over Spurs is Tomiyasu coming in for Zinchenko at left back. Very attacking lineup from Liverpool with Salah, Jota and Diaz supporting Nunez. Salah against Tomiyasu will be a pivotal battle, you would think.
Team sheet from here at the Emirates. Tomiyasu in for Zinchenko.
Hello and welcome to a beautiful early fall day here at the Emirates! There is a real buzz in the air as red-hot Arsenal host stumbling Liverpool. Can Mikel Arteta get the better of Jurgen Klopp and grab a big statement win early in the season?
Last weekend’s north London derby was billed as a massive test of Arsenal’s early-season title credentials, and they passed with flying colors. Still the youngest team in the Premier League (average age of 24.5, tied with Southampton), the young Gunners have grown and improved far more quickly than was expected of them, now they must show they can beat a side of Liverpool’s caliber — even in their struggles, the quality and highs-stakes experience remain and incredible advantage — at the very top of the Premier League hierarchy, and a side so dominant in recent times. Gabriel Jesus’ arrival (and team-leading five goals to start the season) has lifted spirits and tide alike, getting the rest of the attacking unit (Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka) heavily involved in the goal-scoring, too. Nine different players have scored a PL goal, but the above quartet is responsible for 12 of 20 goals and 8 of 13 assists thus far.
As for Liverpool, scoring goals hasn’t been a problem (18 in seven games – 4th-most in the PL) and their nine goals conceded (tied-5th-fewest) is hardly appalling either, but their performances have largely matched the disappointing 9th-place start: uninspiring, unremarkable and a bit worrying. Last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Brighton was certainly thrilling, but the Reds not only slow out of the starting gates (2-0 down after 18 minutes), but also not up to the task of closing out an undeserved victory (conceded an 83rd-minute equalizer). Injuries have made things rather difficult for Jurgen Klopp, but the impending returns of Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson are good cause for optimism as Liverpool try to reverse course and keep within touching distance of the top of the table.
With confidence low, injuries mounting up and the gap between themselves and Arsenal and Manchester City growing, this is not the seven-year anniversary Klopp would have wanted.
Following their worst start to a season under Klopp — they have 10 points from their opening nine games and now sit 14 points off leaders Arsenal — further salt was rubbed into their wounds as both Diaz and Alexander-Arnold didn’t make it to the second half.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp gave more details on the injuries for two of his key players.
Latest update on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz
Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk after the game, Klopp confirmed that an injury was the reason why Trent Alexander-Arnold was replaced by Joe Gomez at half time and wasn’t positive on Diaz.
“Something with the knee. Not good,” Klopp said of Luis Diaz. “He will have a scan and then we will know more. On top of that Trent [Alexander-Arnold] with the twisted ankle. Not good.
“Trent never comes out in the last seven years, but he couldn’t play on. Too much pain. Bad swelling immediately. We will have to see.”
What happened?
Luis Diaz appeared to initially injure himself in the 41st minute when he was involved in a collision with Thomas Partey and he went down first and received treatment, then tried to run it off but went down again as he came off.
Earlier in the first half Alexander-Arnold was caught on his ankle by Gabriel Martinelli and twisted it badly at the same time.
It was that bad that when a replay of the incident was shown on the TV screen in the press box, audible gasps were present. It looked horrendous. Trent Alexander-Arnold hobbled on for the rest of the first half but was taken off at half time with the damage done.
These two injuries are far from ideal for Klopp as Liverpool have a huge UEFA Champions League game at Glasgow Rangers on Wednesday, then they host Manchester City at Anfield next Sunday.