Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal to put Man United ahead

By Oct 9, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT
0 Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo finally got his 700th club goal, completing Manchester United’s comeback from an early deficit at Everton on Sunday before halftime.

The Goodison Park crowd had seen Alex Iwobi put the Toffees in front on an exceptional shot from distance, but Erik ten Hag’s United was unbowed by the setback.

MORE: Klopp updates Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injuries

Anthony Martial supplied the equalizer for the Red Devils but soon had to leave the pitch with injury.

That brought on Cristiano Ronaldo, who was flummoxed at midweek against Omonia in Cyprus to extend a long wait  — relatively-speaking — for that elusive 700th club goal.

Ronaldo had only scored once for United this season, getting on the board against Sherriff Tiraspol in Europa League play, and that came back on Sept. 15.

Then came Sunday. Job done, fittingly on an assist from Casemiro. The longtime Real Madrid teammates were together when “CR7” scored many of his 450 goals for Real.

Manchester United overcomes early deficit to beat Everton

By Oct 9, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT
0 Comments

This week it was Manchester United’s turn to get terrific center forward play, as the Red Devils came back from an early concession to beat Everton 2-1 on Sunday at Goodison Park.

Cooked by Manchester derby rival Erling Haaland last week, United got an Anthony Martial assist and later Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th career club goal to answer Alex Iwobi’s early Everton stunner.

WATCH EVERTON vs MAN UNITED FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM

The win moves United into fifth place on the Premier League table with 15 points through eight matches, a point behind fourth-place Chelsea and nine off leaders Arsenal (which has played one more match).

Marcus Rashford had a late goal chalked off for a handball by VAR, denying the highlight reel a wonderful bit of hustle.

Everton sits on 10 points through nine games, four points clear of the bottom three.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

What we learned from Everton vs Manchester United

Antony’s duck-to-water act continues: Some players take time to adjust to the Premier League but Antony is not one of them. Perhaps it’s playing for his longtime manager Erik ten Hag, but Antony just looks like a firecracker that stays lit up for prolonged periods of time.

Lampard’s mini-me channels his boss: Frank Lampard was a unit of a midfielder who could shoot from distance. Regardless of what you think about his work as Chelsea or Everton boss, the longtime England midfielder is working wonders with Alex Iwobi. The Nigerian international came up as a winger and attacking midfielder at Arsenal but Lampard has shown him the ways of a complete midfielder. Iwobi’s goal was fantastic and reminiscent of his manager, and a fitting reward for a player who’s been Everton’s MVP early this season.

Can he do the same for James Garner? The ex- Man United starlet entered the game and showed some real class in the center of the park, nearly setting up an equalizer that was swatted away by a flying David De Gea. If Lampard can help Garner find a new level not unlike Iwobi, well, look out.

David De Gea still good:  The above point, but focusing on the fact that United’s star veteran keeper has clearly shaken off a rare rough patch of form.

Tactical focus

Casemiro’s entry for Scott McTominay, not Christian Eriksen, was more of a gamble for Erik ten Hag and the Brazilian had a couple of dicey moments early in the game. But Eriksen was better next to the steady hand of Casemiro. Perhaps we’ll see Casemiro, who set up Ronaldo’s goal, next to Fred or McTominay in a game against a more dangerous midfield.

Stars of the show

Alex Iwobi

Antony

Seamus Coleman

Casemiro

Anthony Martial

What’s next?

Everton’s off to Tottenham for a 12:30pm ET Saturday league event, while Man United will host Newcastle a day later at 9:30am ET.

Alex Iwobi goal video: Everton takes lead with stunner

Antony goal video: Man Utd punishes Gueye error

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2 pm ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The silver lining, of course, is that not everyone no one else has a player from the same planet as Erling Haaland. Ten Hag came under fire for his team selection against Man City, as he left Casemiro on the bench and proceeded to watch his double-pivot of Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen operate as turnstiles in front of a slow, reactionary backline. Manchester United are winless in their last three Premier League clashes with Everton and won just one of the last seven meetings (1W-4D-2L).

As for Everton, it’s six games without a defeat for Frank Lampard’s side, but a pair of asterisks likely need to be applied: 1) four draws, two wins; 2) just six goals scored, including one multiple-goal game. When you’re only a few months removed from a serious relegation scare, the results are (largely) all that matter. Now, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the brink of returning from a knee injury, better days could be ahead for the Everton attack which ranks bottom-five in the Premier League (7 goals in 8 games) without him.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Arsenal beat Liverpool in thriller as incredible start continues

By and Oct 9, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

LONDON — Arsenal beat Liverpool in a five-goal thriller at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta’s young side went back to the top of the Premier League.

What. A. Game.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Gabriel Martinelli scored within the first minute and that set the tone for a crazy end-to-end clash as Darwin Nunez made it 1-1 then Bukayo Saka put an out of sorts Arsenal 2-1 up right on half time.

Roberto Firmino made it 2-2 early in the second half but then Saka scored the winner from the penalty spot as a pulsating clash saw Arsenal beat Liverpool for just the second time in their last 15 Premier League clashes against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

With eight wins from nine to start the season, Arsenal’s fans are dreaming of a title challenge and the raucous atmosphere at the Emirates summed up the confidence flowing through the youngest current team in the Premier League.

With the win they go back to the top of the table and have 24 points from a possible 27, as they are now 14 points ahead of Liverpool who have won just two of their first eight games this season as they continue to labor under Klopp.

What we learned from Arsenal vs Liverpool

Stretched Liverpool go for 2015, early-Klopp vibes: His decision to go back to a 4-2-3-1 formation was supposed to be about defensive solidity. That didn’t work at all at Arsenal. Henderson and Thiago Alcantara were playing 25 yards deeper than the front four of Diaz (who was replaced by Firmino), Jota, Nunez and Salah. There was nothing in-between. When Liverpool got the ball forward early and were direct it worked. When they didn’t they were overrun in midfield and the topsy-turvy nature of this clash reminded me of when Klopp first arrived in 2015 and his high-octane, heavy-metal football was exciting to watch but Liverpool had no balance (especially defensively) whatsoever. Klopp’s side can’t match the intensity they’ve been hailed for over the last few seasons and Arsenal’s youngsters swarmed their defense and midfield in the second half to show that Klopp has to change something drastically or Liverpool will be out of the title race. If they aren’t already.

Arsenal’s center back pairing creaking: This was a warning sign for the future for Mikel Arteta. Tottenham didn’t make the most of dragging Saliba and particularly Gabriel out of position on the counter last weekend. But Liverpool did. Gabriel’s mistake for the first goal and Saliba being caught out of position for Liverpool’s second proved that Arsenal still have a mistake in them. They can improve as a duo and individually but that is the only area of weakness which looks like being exposed. If Saliba and Gabriel can limit their big mistakes, Arsenal may well sustain this title push.

Saka, Martinelli step up to help Jesus: For much of this season Gabriel Jesus has rightly received huge praise for the way he has led the line and knit this exciting Arsenal attack together. But on Sunday it was Martinelli and Saka who stole the show. Lauded by the home fans at the Emirates, it’s easy to forgot this duo are still just 21 years old. Their direct running scared the heck out of Liverpool and Martinelli racing free and having the composure to cut inside and find Saka to slot home was a beautiful illustration of their industry and quality. The way they pointed to one another in the goal celebration told us the love and appreciation they have.

Tactical focus

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Liverpool’s 4-2-3-1 was basically a 4-2-4 as Thiago and Henderson were totally cut off from the attack. Klopp wanted to play two holding midfielders to help Liverpool’s attack but it actually had the opposite effect. Arsenal held firm and focused on getting the ball to Saka and Martinelli as often as they could. They targeted Alexander-Arnold and Tsmikas and it worked a treat.

Reaction from Jurgen Klopp: ‘We put in a proper fight’

“Arsenal are doing really well and in the situation I think we played a good game. Conceding the three goals, it had nothing to do with the game really. We have to win challenges in these moments. They should not get in these situations but it happened. I saw a team with the right attitude and put in a proper fight and play football and first half we did but in the second half I didn’t see these football moments as much. I think the game is a draw but today we have nothing.” – Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport

Reaction from Mikel Arteta on the atmosphere: ‘I’ve never seen it like this’

“Thank you so much to the boys and the supporters. That is why we are here. I really enjoyed it… I’ve never seen it like this. You unite everyone.” – Mikel Arteta to reporters

Stars of the show

Gabriel Martinelli: Set the tone with his superb run and finish and set up Saka after another brilliant run.

Bukayo Saka: Scored two and gave Liverpool so many issues with his direct runs.

What’s next?

Arsenal head to Bodo/Glimt for their Europa League group stage clash on Thursday, Oct. 13 before heading to Leeds United next Sunday, Oct. 16. Liverpool travel to Glasgow Rangers on Wednesday, Oct. 12 before hosting Manchester City in a huge game on Sunday, Oct. 16.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Arsenal vs Liverpool live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at the Emirates Stadium

  • Arsenal go 1-0 up inside the first minute
  • Martinelli’s goal is the first Arsenal have scored vs Liverpool in over 6 games in all comps
  • Nunez equalized after a fine cross from Diaz
  • Saka scores right on half time to make it 2-1
  • Firmino makes it 2-2 early in the second half

STOPPAGE TIME! This is tense.

This is nuts. Liverpool almost equalize. 11 minutes to go.

GOALLL! Bukayo Saka slots home the penalty kick. Arsenal lead 3-2. Pandemonium here at the Emirates. Some of their fans couldn’t watch that penalty.

Penalty to Arsenal! The cross comes in and Gabriel Jesus has the back of his foot kicked by Thiago. Liverpool can’t believe it. There look to be contact there. That won’t be overturned.

Really strange tactical switch from Klopp as it looks like Liverpool have gone to a 4-4-2. I assumed they would go to a 4-3-3.

It’s all getting rather tense now. 23 minutes to go. Can either team grab a winner? This would be huge for either if they can.

It is the away fans making all of the noise at the Emirates now. Arsenal’s fans a little stunned by that goal. To be fair, I’d be pretty stunned by Saliba being caught out of position like that. The bloke has hardly put a foot wrong all season long.

GOALLL! And just like that it is 2-2. Jota tees up Firmino who runs behind Saliba and finishes. What a game this is.

Second half is underway! Arsenal have started really well and Martin Odegaard hits a tame effort right at Alisson. Big chance for the Gunners to make it 3-1.

Trent Alexander-Arnold off at half time with Joe Gomez coming on. Was that the ankle injury he suffered? Or maybe the questionable defending on both of Arsenal’s goals?

GOALLLL! Right on half time Arsenal go 2-1 up. A great counter led by Gabriel Martinelli sees him find Saka to slot home. The crowd go wild here. They can’t believe it. Liverpool totally caught out on the counter.

A few decent chances for Arsenal just before the break but they’re trying to walk the ball into the net. Odegaard and Xhaka just couldn’t get their shot away.

Arsenal are a bit all over the place after that goal. Luis Diaz is down injured and he is coming off. Roberto Firmino is coming on. Jota moves to left wing. Firmino will play just underneath Nunez.

GOALLL! After a very good spell from Liverpool, it’s 1-1. A long ball forward sees Gabriel make a mess of the clearance and Luis Diaz gets in. He races down the right and his cross for Darwin Nunez is perfect as he taps home. Game on. Klopp is loving it on the sidelines. Liverpool’s fans go wild in the away end. The away side are feeling it.

There is quite a large gap between Liverpool’s two central midfielders and their 4 attackers. It’s Henderson and Thiago, then 25 yards of space, then Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Salah. It’s all a bit disconnected right now.

While TAA was down, Arsenal’s fans amused themselves by singing back and forth from one side of the stadium to the other. It’s all very jolly (from an Arsenal perspective) here.

Liverpool have recovered a little and are having a lot of the ball. Arsenal sat back and looking dangerous on the counter with Bukayo Saka causing problems.

GOALLLL! Oh my word. The Emirates has gone bonkers. A lovely move from Arsenal sees Saka cut inside and he finds Odegaard who plays in Martinelli to sweep home. After a brief VAR check for offside the goal stands. “1-0 to the Arsenal” is the chant here.

KICK OFF: We are underway. What an atmosphere here. Optimism levels high among the home fans.

Who is ready? We are. The scene here in north London.

Here is the team news, with Liverpool unchanged and Arsenal’s only change from the win over Spurs is Tomiyasu coming in for Zinchenko at left back. Very attacking lineup from Liverpool with Salah, Jota and Diaz supporting Nunez. Salah against Tomiyasu will be a pivotal battle, you would think.

Hello and welcome to a beautiful early fall day here at the Emirates! There is a real buzz in the air as red-hot Arsenal host stumbling Liverpool. Can Mikel Arteta get the better of Jurgen Klopp and grab a big statement win early in the season?

Key storylines & star players

Last weekend’s north London derby was billed as a massive test of Arsenal’s early-season title credentials, and they passed with flying colors. Still the youngest team in the Premier League (average age of 24.5, tied with Southampton), the young Gunners have grown and improved far more quickly than was expected of them, now they must show they can beat a side of Liverpool’s caliber — even in their struggles, the quality and highs-stakes experience remain and incredible advantage —  at the very top of the Premier League hierarchy, and a side so dominant in recent times. Gabriel Jesus’ arrival (and team-leading five goals to start the season) has lifted spirits and tide alike, getting the rest of the attacking unit (Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka) heavily involved in the goal-scoring, too. Nine different players have scored a PL goal, but the above quartet is responsible for 12 of 20 goals and 8 of 13 assists thus far.

As for Liverpool, scoring goals hasn’t been a problem (18 in seven games – 4th-most in the PL) and their nine goals conceded (tied-5th-fewest) is hardly appalling either, but their performances have largely matched the disappointing 9th-place start: uninspiring, unremarkable and a bit worrying. Last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Brighton was certainly thrilling, but the Reds not only slow out of the starting gates (2-0 down after 18 minutes), but also not up to the task of closing out an undeserved victory (conceded an 83rd-minute equalizer). Injuries have made things rather difficult for Jurgen Klopp, but the impending returns of Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson are good cause for optimism as Liverpool try to reverse course and keep within touching distance of the top of the table.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Oleksandr Zinchenko (unknown)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Andrew Robertson (knee), Curtis Jones (calf)

Jurgen Klopp update on Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injuries

By Oct 9, 2022, 2:47 PM EDT
0 Comments

LONDON — Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold have suffered injuries which ‘don’t look good’ as he gave an update following Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat Arsenal.

[ MORE: What we learned from Arsenal’s win vs Liverpool ]

With confidence low, injuries mounting up and the gap between themselves and Arsenal and Manchester City growing, this is not the seven-year anniversary Klopp would have wanted.

Following their worst start to a season under Klopp — they have 10 points from their opening nine games and now sit 14 points off leaders Arsenal — further salt was rubbed into their wounds as both Diaz and Alexander-Arnold didn’t make it to the second half.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp gave more details on the injuries for two of his key players.

MORE: Player ratings out of 10

Latest update on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz

Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk after the game, Klopp confirmed that an injury was the reason why Trent Alexander-Arnold was replaced by Joe Gomez at half time and wasn’t positive on Diaz.

“Something with the knee. Not good,” Klopp said of Luis Diaz. “He will have a scan and then we will know more. On top of that Trent [Alexander-Arnold] with the twisted ankle. Not good.

“Trent never comes out in the last seven years, but he couldn’t play on. Too much pain. Bad swelling immediately. We will have to see.”

What happened?

Luis Diaz appeared to initially injure himself in the 41st minute when he was involved in a collision with Thomas Partey and he went down first and received treatment, then tried to run it off but went down again as he came off.

Earlier in the first half Alexander-Arnold was caught on his ankle by Gabriel Martinelli and twisted it badly at the same time.

It was that bad that when a replay of the incident was shown on the TV screen in the press box, audible gasps were present. It looked horrendous. Trent Alexander-Arnold hobbled on for the rest of the first half but was taken off at half time with the damage done.

These two injuries are far from ideal for Klopp as Liverpool have a huge UEFA Champions League game at Glasgow Rangers on Wednesday, then they host Manchester City at Anfield next Sunday.

When it rains, it pours.

Arsenal vs Liverpool player ratings out of 10

By Oct 9, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT
0 Comments

Sometimes a game plays to the storylines. Arsenal vs Liverpool was one of these affairs.

Liverpool was dangerous but too open at the back as Arsenal attacked Trent Alexander-Arnold and its recently-maligned right side.

Arsenal was fluid and beautiful but capable of being broken down by a dangerous, explosive side.

MORE: What we learned from Arsenal vs Liverpool

That, indeed, is what Liverpool is capable of being even on its bleaker days.

So how did the individuals perform in this scrap between would-be Premier League contenders?

Read on…

Arsenal player ratings out of 10

Aaron Ramsdale: 6 — Two saves and nine recoveries… and a heck of a lot of it “Get it out of here” passing.

Takehiro Tomiyasu: 8 — Spectacular play regardless of who was on his side. Effective going forward and especially strong against Mohamed Salah. Almost worthy of “in his pocket” banter.

Arsenal vs Liverpool player ratings
fotmob.com

Gabriel Magalhaes: 5.5 — Some woozy work from a man whose gone from the man to the second-best CB in the team.

William Saliba: 6.5 — Solid and improving in comfort every week. Not great on second Liverpool equalizer.

Ben White: 7 — He’s a center back playing right back but you’d hardly know it.

Granit Xhaka: 7 — Not a great day of playing football but boy did he play the game well. Jordan Henderson forgot about almost anything but the Swiss midfielder.

Thomas Partey: 6.5 — Solid but should he have been sent off for raking his cleat against the back of a prone Luis Diaz?

Gabriel Martinelli: 8 — Splendid work from a player who seemingly has an unending supply of turbo.

Martin Odegaard (Off 82′): 7.5 — What an assist to Martinelli.

Bukayo Saka: 9 — Almost perfect. The penalty may have been actually perfect.

Gabriel Jesus (Off 90’+2): 8 — Signing of the season in a non-Erling Haaland world.

Subs

Kieran Tierney (On 82′): 7

Eddie Nketiah (On 90’+2): N/A

Fabio Vieira (On 90’+4): N/A

Liverpool player ratings out of 10

Alisson Becker: 6.5 — Four saves and 14 recoveries as it really could’ve been worse for Liverpool

Kostas Tsimikas: 6.5 — An obvious downgrade from Andy Robertson going forward, he’s shown enough on the defensive side to prove Liverpool’s fullback depth… on one side.

Joel Matip (Off 69′): 5.5 — Passed well and managed six clearances.

Virgil van Dijk: 6 — Poor if compared to his borderline Ballon d’Or nominee self, but really just an okay day for a mortal CB.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Off HT): 3.5 — Even Jurgen Klopp can’t justify the way the English back was cut up by Arsenal, but his halftime hook was about a twisted ankle, not poor performance.

Arsenal vs Liverpool player ratings
fotmob.com

Jordan Henderson: 4.5 — Okay going forward but got stuck into nothing but extra curriculars. Lost track of the comeback bid with Xhaka living in his head.

Thiago Alcantara: 5.5 — Gave away decisive penalty to ruin what had been a “not his fault” performance.

Luis Diaz (Off 42′): 5 — Left through injury and did pick up an assist to lift rating above poor. Committed three fouls, drew one, won 1-of-6 duels.

Diogo Jota (Off 81′): 7 — Incisive and relentless even when put inside.

Mohamed Salah (Off 69′): 4.5 — 27 touches? The struggling Egyptian was absolutely shut down by Arsenal

Darwin Nunez: 6.5 — The goal was very, very nice, but just 20 touches and five offsides shows that work ethic — or at least mindfulness — needs to mature quite a bit.

Subs

Roberto Firmino (On 42′): 7 — Still starting quality and he’ll get some more if Nunez doesn’t find comfort.

Joe Gomez (On HT): 6.5 — Pretty good but, like Tsimikas, the team loses so much going forward when TAA comes out (and he had to, really).

Fabinho (On 69′): 6.5 — Klopp lifted Thiago for the center mid but the might’ve been better served removing Henderson.

Ibrahima Konate (Off 69′): 6

Harvey Elliott (Off 81′): N/A

