Crystal Palace comes back to win classic game of two halves vs Leeds

Eberechi Eze scored a classy 76th-minute goal to lead Crystal Palace to a comeback win over Leeds United at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Palace trailed on an early goal scored by Pascal Struijk and inspired by USMNT star Brenden Aaronson, but Palace had the match level by halftime through Odsonne Edouard.

In fact, Palace was out-attempted 7-1 in the first half but bounded back to fire 11 attempts — four on target — toward the Leeds goal over the final 45 minutes.

The fireworks appeared destined to stay In the first half until late, though Palace had hold of the game. That’s when Wilfried Zaha backheeled an entry pass for Eberechi Eze to dribble across the top of the 18 and swerve past Illan Meslier.

Palace joins Leeds on nine points from eight matches, though Sunday’s visitors have a one-goal edge in goal differential and sit 14th.

What we learned from Crystal Palace vs Leeds

Leeds punished for early failures in front of goal: Jesse Marsch’s men absolutely buzzed out of the gates and threatened to end any hopes of a home win with an early goal and a plethora of chances. Patrick Bamford remains goalless on the season in a long return to form, and he’ll almost surely find it. But it wasn’t Sunday as Leeds only got one finish, a rebound off the post deposited by Struijk, and left the game wide open. Palace’s equalizer came out of nothing but it’s winner did not, as the Eagles found control at home and earned their three points.

Vieira’s Palace fights on with confidence: Say this about Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace: They stay faithful to their boss’ mettle and rarely quit on an outcome. The early stages screamed that this would be Leeds’ day, but Vicente Guaita and his defenders did enough to put Leeds off a second goal. So it wasn’t a surprise that when Palace did find a foothold, it didn’t give it up.

Tactical focus

Anyone who only saw the first 20 minutes or so would find this statement funny, but Palace found discipline in its shape and there were no passengers on Sunday. Not to say that Leeds mailed it in — it didn’t — but both center backs struggled and Illan Meslier’s traditional heroics were not forthcoming in South London.

Stars of the Show

Rasmus Kristensen

Odsonne Edouard

Tyler Adams

Eberechi Eze

What’s next?

Palace is off to Leicester City for an early 7:30am ET kickoff Saturday, while Leeds will host Arsenal at 9am ET Sunday.

Pascal Struijk goal video: Aaronson magic leads to Leeds opener

Pascal Struijk pounces on the rebound from Aaronson's shot and Leeds take a early lead at Selhurst Park! 📺: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning | #CRYLEE pic.twitter.com/lYjjoU4M42 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 9, 2022

Odsonne Edouard goal video: Glancing header levels the line

What a ball by Olise to Edouard to level the match for Palace! 📺: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning | #CRYLEE pic.twitter.com/lGwspFJ2Mv — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 9, 2022

Key storylines & star players

Palace has given up 11 goals this season and expected goals say that perhaps it should be worse for the Eagles, who have received four of their seven goals from one man: Wilfried Zaha.

Leeds won’t have Luis Sinisterra, who was sent off last week, but Brenden Aaronson and Rodrigo have been producing plenty of attacking moments. Finish has to come next, although Leeds’ 10 goals puts it middle of the pack. Perhaps Patrick Bamford is ready to deliver the goods?

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (ankle), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), Jack Butland (wrist), James McArthur (groin).

Your Palace starting XI to take on Leeds 👊#CPFC | #CRYLEE — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 9, 2022

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Archie Gray (toe), Luis Sinisterra (suspension), Adam Forshaw (ankle)

