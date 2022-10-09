Everton vs Man United: The Red Devils will try to forget and move on from the embarrassment of last weekend’s Manchester derby when they face the Toffees at Goodison Park on Sunday (watch live, 2 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The 6-3 defeat was not only borderline humiliating for its margin, but it abruptly halted Man United’s four-game winning streak as Erik ten Hag found a bit of footing early in his Old Trafford tenure. Now, with two feet firmly planted back on the ground of reality, they’ll try to bounce back against an Everton side climbing (slowly but surely) their way back toward mid-table respectability.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Manchester United.
How to watch Everton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2 pm ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
The silver lining, of course, is that
not everyone no one else has a player from the same planet as Erling Haaland. Ten Hag came under fire for his team selection against Man City, as he left Casemiro on the bench and proceeded to watch his double-pivot of Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen operate as turnstiles in front of a slow, reactionary backline. Manchester United are winless in their last three Premier League clashes with Everton and won just one of the last seven meetings (1W-4D-2L).
As for Everton, it’s six games without a defeat for Frank Lampard’s side, but a pair of asterisks likely need to be applied: 1) four draws, two wins; 2) just six goals scored, including one multiple-goal game. When you’re only a few months removed from a serious relegation scare, the results are (largely) all that matter. Now, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the brink of returning from a knee injury, better days could be ahead for the Everton attack which ranks bottom-five in the Premier League (7 goals in 8 games) without him.
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee)
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Raphael Varane (ankle)