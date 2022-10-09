Arsenal sit top of the Premier League heading into this weekend and they face a struggling Liverpool team on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) in north London.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side have had Arsenal’s number in recent seasons as they’ve lost just one of their last 14 Premier League games against the Gunners. That said, Mikel Arteta’s side are 11 points above Liverpool heading into this clash and they seem like a very different proposition this season.

Klopp and Arteta clashed on the sidelines last season and we can expect a fiery atmosphere, on and off the pitch, at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.

Below we take a closer look at form, head-to-head info, projected lineups and a prediction for what promises to be a classic Arsenal vs Liverpool clash.

Arsenal vs Liverpool recent Premier League form

Arsenal last five fixtures – WWLWW | Last match: 3-1 win vs Tottenham

Liverpool last five fixtures – DDWWL | Last match: 3-3 draw vs Brighton

Who has more wins, Arsenal or Liverpool? (all competitions head-to-head)

Arsenal wins: 81

Liverpool wins: 94

Draws: 62

Projected lineups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

—– Ramsdale —–

— White — Saliba — Gabriel — Zinchenko —

—- Partey —- Xhaka —-

—- Saka —- Odegaard —- Martinelli —-

—– Jesus —–

If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it. That is the motto for Mikel Arteta right now as the Gunners are flying. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are waiting patiently as Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko excel at full back, while Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira are extremely good options off the bench in attack. Expect to see the same starting lineup from their win against Tottenham last weekend.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1)

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Matip — Van Dijk — Tsmikas —

—- Henderson —- Fabinho —-

— Salah — Jota — Diaz —

—– Nunez —–

Klopp moved away from his preferred 4-3-3 formation for the midweek UEFA Champions League win against Glasgow Rangers and that was a huge shock. It worked, though. Liverpool looked more solid defensively and that is what having two holding midfielders brings. Who will start in those roles? It’s tough to leave out one of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho or Thiago Alcantara but it seems like Thiago could be left out as he continues to get back towards full fitness and Klopp goes for a slightly more defensive approach. Up top this formation allows Klopp to play four very attacking players and it will be intriguing to see if Nunez or Firmino start in the central role. Andy Robertson is working his way back from injury but this game may come just too soon for him.

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction

This is such a close game to call. As well as Arsenal have been playing, Liverpool have been their bogey team in recent years. Don’t underestimate that. It seems like Klopp will go for a slightly more pragmatic approach from here on out, which may take Liverpool a while to get used to. Given the momentum Arsenal have and the defensive issues Liverpool still have to iron out on the fly, I’m going for a home win. 3-2 to Arsenal in a thriller.

