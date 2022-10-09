Everton vs Man United, live! Score, updates, stream link, TV, lineups

Arsenal vs Liverpool: The Premier League leaders will try to keep pace with Manchester City when they welcome the Reds, mired in a mid-table slump, to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE ARSENAL vs LIVERPOOL

The Gunners (7W-0D-1L – 1st place) are winless in their last five meetings with Liverpool (2W-4D-1L – 9th) in all competitions, without scoring a single goal (and conceding 11). Arsenal are winless (without penalty kicks) in their last eight head-to-head matchups (0W-3D-5L).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Arsenal vs Liverpool live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal go 1-0 up inside the first minute

Martinelli’s goal is the first Arsenal have scored vs Liverpool in over 6 games in all comps

Nunez equalized after a fine cross from Diaz

Saka scores right on half time to make it 2-1

Firmino makes it 2-2 early in the second half

This is nuts. Liverpool almost equalize. 11 minutes to go.

GOALLL! Bukayo Saka slots home the penalty kick. Arsenal lead 3-2. Pandemonium here at the Emirates. Some of their fans couldn’t watch that penalty.

Penalty to Arsenal! The cross comes in and Gabriel Jesus has the back of his foot kicked by Thiago. Liverpool can’t believe it. There look to be contact there. That won’t be overturned.

Really strange tactical switch from Klopp as it looks like Liverpool have gone to a 4-4-2. I assumed they would go to a 4-3-3.

Liverpool bring on Konate and Fabinho for Salah and Matip. Looks like Liverpool have gone to a 4-4-2 formation with Henderson on the right wing and Jota on the left with Firmino and Nunez up top. #AFC 2-2 #LFC #ARSLIV — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 9, 2022

It’s all getting rather tense now. 23 minutes to go. Can either team grab a winner? This would be huge for either if they can.

Gabriel Martinelli has gone to play centrally with Gabriel Jesus coming out to he left. Seems like Arsenal trying to find Jesus some more space to operate in. #AFC 2-2 #LFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 9, 2022

It is the away fans making all of the noise at the Emirates now. Arsenal’s fans a little stunned by that goal. To be fair, I’d be pretty stunned by Saliba being caught out of position like that. The bloke has hardly put a foot wrong all season long.

GOALLL! And just like that it is 2-2. Jota tees up Firmino who runs behind Saliba and finishes. What a game this is.

Second half is underway! Arsenal have started really well and Martin Odegaard hits a tame effort right at Alisson. Big chance for the Gunners to make it 3-1.

Trent Alexander-Arnold off at half time with Joe Gomez coming on. Was that the ankle injury he suffered? Or maybe the questionable defending on both of Arsenal’s goals?

Arsenal scored at the start and end of the half but Liverpool dominated most of the first 45 minutes. Clinical edge from the Gunners. Jurgen Klopp will not be happy with the defending on both Arsenal goals. At all. #AFC 2-1 #LFC #ARSLIV — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 9, 2022

GOALLLL! Right on half time Arsenal go 2-1 up. A great counter led by Gabriel Martinelli sees him find Saka to slot home. The crowd go wild here. They can’t believe it. Liverpool totally caught out on the counter.

A few decent chances for Arsenal just before the break but they’re trying to walk the ball into the net. Odegaard and Xhaka just couldn’t get their shot away.

Arsenal are a bit all over the place after that goal. Luis Diaz is down injured and he is coming off. Roberto Firmino is coming on. Jota moves to left wing. Firmino will play just underneath Nunez.

GOALLL! After a very good spell from Liverpool, it’s 1-1. A long ball forward sees Gabriel make a mess of the clearance and Luis Diaz gets in. He races down the right and his cross for Darwin Nunez is perfect as he taps home. Game on. Klopp is loving it on the sidelines. Liverpool’s fans go wild in the away end. The away side are feeling it.

There is quite a large gap between Liverpool’s two central midfielders and their 4 attackers. It’s Henderson and Thiago, then 25 yards of space, then Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Salah. It’s all a bit disconnected right now.

While TAA was down, Arsenal’s fans amused themselves by singing back and forth from one side of the stadium to the other. It’s all very jolly (from an Arsenal perspective) here.

That is a nasty ankle injury for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Combination of Martinelli standing on his ankle and then twisting it. He is back on and is going to try and run it off. #AFC 1-0 #LFC #ARSLIV — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 9, 2022

Liverpool have recovered a little and are having a lot of the ball. Arsenal sat back and looking dangerous on the counter with Bukayo Saka causing problems.

Aaron Ramsdale has gone down holding his leg after a. clearance and #USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner is getting ready on the sidelines just in case he's needed. Something to watch. Ramsdale is back up now and is okay to carry on. #AFC 1-0 #LFC #ARSLIV — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 9, 2022

GOALLLL! Oh my word. The Emirates has gone bonkers. A lovely move from Arsenal sees Saka cut inside and he finds Odegaard who plays in Martinelli to sweep home. After a brief VAR check for offside the goal stands. “1-0 to the Arsenal” is the chant here.

Not even a minute into the match Gabriel Martinelli outs Arsenal on top! 📺: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning | #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/t0lQj3mVuy — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 9, 2022

KICK OFF: We are underway. What an atmosphere here. Optimism levels high among the home fans.

Who is ready? We are. The scene here in north London.

🔴🔥🙌 It is bouncing here at the Emirates Stadium! Arsenal vs Liverpool will be a beauty. Let’s go! #AFC #LFC #ARSLIV Live analysis and updates + stream link ➡️ https://t.co/bmJxmws8VH pic.twitter.com/Tc7lLPuFzn — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 9, 2022

Here is the team news, with Liverpool unchanged and Arsenal’s only change from the win over Spurs is Tomiyasu coming in for Zinchenko at left back. Very attacking lineup from Liverpool with Salah, Jota and Diaz supporting Nunez. Salah against Tomiyasu will be a pivotal battle, you would think.

Team sheet from here at the Emirates. Tomiyasu in for Zinchenko. Liverpool go with same team which started vs Rangers. #AFC #LFC #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/H05VUqIVuK — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 9, 2022

Hello and welcome to a beautiful early fall day here at the Emirates! There is a real buzz in the air as red-hot Arsenal host stumbling Liverpool. Can Mikel Arteta get the better of Jurgen Klopp and grab a big statement win early in the season?

Key storylines & star players

Last weekend’s north London derby was billed as a massive test of Arsenal’s early-season title credentials, and they passed with flying colors. Still the youngest team in the Premier League (average age of 24.5, tied with Southampton), the young Gunners have grown and improved far more quickly than was expected of them, now they must show they can beat a side of Liverpool’s caliber — even in their struggles, the quality and highs-stakes experience remain and incredible advantage — at the very top of the Premier League hierarchy, and a side so dominant in recent times. Gabriel Jesus’ arrival (and team-leading five goals to start the season) has lifted spirits and tide alike, getting the rest of the attacking unit (Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka) heavily involved in the goal-scoring, too. Nine different players have scored a PL goal, but the above quartet is responsible for 12 of 20 goals and 8 of 13 assists thus far.

As for Liverpool, scoring goals hasn’t been a problem (18 in seven games – 4th-most in the PL) and their nine goals conceded (tied-5th-fewest) is hardly appalling either, but their performances have largely matched the disappointing 9th-place start: uninspiring, unremarkable and a bit worrying. Last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Brighton was certainly thrilling, but the Reds not only slow out of the starting gates (2-0 down after 18 minutes), but also not up to the task of closing out an undeserved victory (conceded an 83rd-minute equalizer). Injuries have made things rather difficult for Jurgen Klopp, but the impending returns of Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson are good cause for optimism as Liverpool try to reverse course and keep within touching distance of the top of the table.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Oleksandr Zinchenko (unknown)

Introducing our starting XI… 🇯🇵 Tomiyasu starts

🇳🇴 Odegaard returns

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Saka on the wing COME ON ARSENAL! ✊ pic.twitter.com/8b31BTrgp8 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 9, 2022

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Andrew Robertson (knee), Curtis Jones (calf)

Our line-up to face Arsenal this afternoon 📋👊#ARSLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 9, 2022

Follow @AndyEdMLS