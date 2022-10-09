West Ham vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, TV, team news

Injury-hit Fulham visits West Ham United on Sunday, hoping to catch weary hosts just back from a midweek trip to Belgium when the sides tangle at London’s Olympic Stadium (watch live, 9am ET Sunday on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).
The Irons are looking to build on their Premier League form after beating Wolves on Saturday and rolling it into Europa Conference League play at midweek. West Ham beat Anderlecht 1-0 on Thursday as Gianluca Scamacca stayed hot to keep the Irons perfect in group play.
Fulham has been a handful this season but won’t have Nathaniel Chalobah, who was suspended in last weekend’s loss to Newcastle, in addition to possible absences for playmakers Kenny Tete, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Antonee Robinson, and Willian.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham vs West Ham.
How to watch West Ham vs Fulham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: CNBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & (young) star players
Fulham may be without Robinson and Tete in addition to definitely missing Layvin Kurzawa, leaving Kevin Mbabu as the lone regular fullback certain to be available. Attacking injuries could shift focus to ex-Tottenham loanee Carlos Vinicius and wingers Neeskens Kebano and Daniel James.
West Ham started the Anderlecht win with Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Gianluca Scamacca, and Pablo Fornals on the bench, with the quartet entering over the final 21 minutes to deliver the W. Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Thilo Kehrer, and Tomas Soucek were completely rested, so there won’t be too much worry about the weariness angle mentioned above.
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Maxwell Cornet (calf)
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Antonee Robinson (foot), Willian (calf), Kenny Tete (knock), Aleksandar Mitrovic (ankle). OUT: Layvin Kurzawa (knock), Manor Solomon (knee), Harry Wilson (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah (suspension)