West Ham vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, TV, team news

By Oct 9, 2022, 6:20 AM EDT
Injury-hit Fulham visits West Ham United on Sunday, hoping to catch weary hosts just back from a midweek trip to Belgium when the sides tangle at London’s Olympic Stadium (watch live, 9am ET Sunday on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Irons are looking to build on their Premier League form after beating Wolves on Saturday and rolling it into Europa Conference League play at midweek. West Ham beat Anderlecht 1-0 on Thursday as Gianluca Scamacca stayed hot to keep the Irons perfect in group play.

STREAM LIVE FULHAM vs WEST HAM

Fulham has been a handful this season but won’t have Nathaniel Chalobah, who was suspended in last weekend’s loss to Newcastle, in addition to possible absences for playmakers Kenny Tete, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Antonee Robinson, and Willian.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham vs West Ham.

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: CNBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & (young) star players

Fulham may be without Robinson and Tete in addition to definitely missing Layvin Kurzawa, leaving Kevin Mbabu as the lone regular fullback certain to be available. Attacking injuries could shift focus to ex-Tottenham loanee Carlos Vinicius and wingers Neeskens Kebano and Daniel James.

West Ham started the Anderlecht win with Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Gianluca Scamacca, and Pablo Fornals on the bench, with the quartet entering over the final 21 minutes to deliver the W. Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Thilo Kehrer, and Tomas Soucek were completely rested, so there won’t be too much worry about the weariness angle mentioned above.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Maxwell Cornet (calf)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Antonee Robinson (foot), Willian (calf), Kenny Tete (knock), Aleksandar Mitrovic (ankle). OUT: Layvin Kurzawa (knock), Manor Solomon (knee), Harry Wilson (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah (suspension)

Arsenal vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Oct 9, 2022, 6:35 AM EDT
Arsenal vs Liverpool: The Premier League leaders will try to keep pace with Manchester City when they welcome the Reds, mired in a mid-table slump, to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL vs LIVERPOOL

The Gunners (7W-0D-1L – 1st place) are winless in their last five meetings with Liverpool (2W-4D-1L – 9th) in all competitions, without scoring a single goal (and conceding 11). Arsenal are winless (without penalty kicks) in their last eight head-to-head matchups (0W-3D-5L).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Last weekend’s north London derby was billed as a massive test of Arsenal’s early-season title credentials, and they passed with flying colors. Still the youngest team in the Premier League (average age of 24.5, tied with Southampton), the young Gunners have grown and improved far more quickly than was expected of them, now they must show they can beat a side of Liverpool’s caliber — even in their struggles, the quality and highs-stakes experience remain and incredible advantage —  at the very top of the Premier League hierarchy, and a side so dominant in recent times. Gabriel Jesus’ arrival (and team-leading five goals to start the season) has lifted spirits and tide alike, getting the rest of the attacking unit (Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka) heavily involved in the goal-scoring, too. Nine different players have scored a PL goal, but the above quartet is responsible for 12 of 20 goals and 8 of 13 assists thus far.

As for Liverpool, scoring goals hasn’t been a problem (18 in seven games – 4th-most in the PL) and their nine goals conceded (tied-5th-fewest) is hardly appalling either, but their performances have largely matched the disappointing 9th-place start: uninspiring, unremarkable and a bit worrying. Last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Brighton was certainly thrilling, but the Reds not only slow out of the starting gates (2-0 down after 18 minutes), but also not up to the task of closing out an undeserved victory (conceded an 83rd-minute equalizer). Injuries have made things rather difficult for Jurgen Klopp, but the impending returns of Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson are good cause for optimism as Liverpool try to reverse course and keep within touching distance of the top of the table.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Andrew Robertson (knee), Curtis Jones (calf)

Arsenal vs Liverpool projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

By Oct 9, 2022, 6:30 AM EDT
Arsenal sit top of the Premier League heading into this weekend and they face a struggling Liverpool team on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) in north London.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side have had Arsenal’s number in recent seasons as they’ve lost just one of their last 14 Premier League games against the Gunners. That said, Mikel Arteta’s side are 11 points above Liverpool heading into this clash and they seem like a very different proposition this season.

Klopp and Arteta clashed on the sidelines last season and we can expect a fiery atmosphere, on and off the pitch, at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.

Below we take a closer look at form, head-to-head info, projected lineups and a prediction for what promises to be a classic Arsenal vs Liverpool clash.

Arsenal vs Liverpool recent Premier League form

Arsenal last five fixtures – WWLWW | Last match: 3-1 win vs Tottenham

Liverpool last five fixtures – DDWWL  | Last match: 3-3 draw vs Brighton

Who has more wins, Arsenal or Liverpool? (all competitions head-to-head)

Arsenal wins: 81

Liverpool wins: 94

Draws: 62 

Projected lineups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

—– Ramsdale —–

— White — Saliba — Gabriel — Zinchenko —

—- Partey —- Xhaka —-

—- Saka —- Odegaard —- Martinelli —-

—– Jesus —–

If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it. That is the motto for Mikel Arteta right now as the Gunners are flying. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are waiting patiently as Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko excel at full back, while Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira are extremely good options off the bench in attack. Expect to see the same starting lineup from their win against Tottenham last weekend.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1)

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Matip — Van Dijk — Tsmikas —

—- Henderson —- Fabinho —-

— Salah — Jota — Diaz —

—– Nunez —–

Klopp moved away from his preferred 4-3-3 formation for the midweek UEFA Champions League win against Glasgow Rangers and that was a huge shock. It worked, though. Liverpool looked more solid defensively and that is what having two holding midfielders brings. Who will start in those roles? It’s tough to leave out one of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho or Thiago Alcantara but it seems like Thiago could be left out as he continues to get back towards full fitness and Klopp goes for a slightly more defensive approach. Up top this formation allows Klopp to play four very attacking players and it will be intriguing to see if Nunez or Firmino start in the central role. Andy Robertson is working his way back from injury but this game may come just too soon for him.

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction

This is such a close game to call. As well as Arsenal have been playing, Liverpool have been their bogey team in recent years. Don’t underestimate that. It seems like Klopp will go for a slightly more pragmatic approach from here on out, which may take Liverpool a while to get used to. Given the momentum Arsenal have and the defensive issues Liverpool still have to iron out on the fly, I’m going for a home win. 3-2 to Arsenal in a thriller.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds: How to watch, live stream link, team news, lineups

By Oct 9, 2022, 6:30 AM EDT
Crystal Palace and Leeds meet Sunday at Selhurst Park in a bid to snap twin four-match winless runs in Premier League play (watch live, 9am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Palace has won just once this season, drawing three times and sitting outside the relegation zone on goal differential.

STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE vs LEEDS

Leeds have three more points, good for 12th on the table.

Former Hudson River derby rival manager Jesse Marsch and Patrick Vieira will both look to kick their seasons forward with a much-needed win in South London.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Leeds.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Palace has given up 11 goals this season and expected goals say that perhaps it should be worse for the Eagles, who have received four of their seven goals from one man: Wilfried Zaha.

Leeds won’t have Luis Sinisterra, who was sent off last week, but Brenden Aaronson and Rodrigo have been producing plenty of attacking moments. Finish has to come next, although Leeds’ 10 goals puts it middle of the pack. Perhaps Patrick Bamford is ready to deliver the goods?

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Joachim Andersen (calf). OUT: Nathan Ferguson (ankle), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), Jack Butland (wrist), James McArthur (groin).

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Forshaw (ankle). OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Archie Gray (toe), Luis Sinisterra (suspension).

Everton vs Man United: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Oct 9, 2022, 6:17 AM EDT
0 Comments

Everton vs Man United: The Red Devils will try to forget and move on from the embarrassment of last weekend’s Manchester derby when they face the Toffees at Goodison Park on Sunday (watch live, 2 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE EVERTON vs MAN UNITED

The 6-3 defeat was not only borderline humiliating for its margin, but it abruptly halted Man United’s four-game winning streak as Erik ten Hag found a bit of footing early in his Old Trafford tenure. Now, with two feet firmly planted back on the ground of reality, they’ll try to bounce back against an Everton side climbing (slowly but surely) their way back toward mid-table respectability.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Manchester United

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2 pm ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The silver lining, of course, is that not everyone no one else has a player from the same planet as Erling Haaland. Ten Hag came under fire for his team selection against Man City, as he left Casemiro on the bench and proceeded to watch his double-pivot of Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen operate as turnstiles in front of a slow, reactionary backline. Manchester United are winless in their last three Premier League clashes with Everton and won just one of the last seven meetings (1W-4D-2L).

As for Everton, it’s six games without a defeat for Frank Lampard’s side, but a pair of asterisks likely need to be applied: 1) four draws, two wins; 2) just six goals scored, including one multiple-goal game. When you’re only a few months removed from a serious relegation scare, the results are (largely) all that matter. Now, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the brink of returning from a knee injury, better days could be ahead for the Everton attack which ranks bottom-five in the Premier League (7 goals in 8 games) without him.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Raphael Varane (ankle)

