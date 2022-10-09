West Ham edge past Fulham in dramatic London derby

By and Oct 9, 2022, 11:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

West Ham fought back to beat Fulham and secure back-to-back Premier League wins after a topsy-turvy London derby.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Andreas Pereira gave Fulham the lead with a fine strike from a ridiculous angle and the Cottagers were on top early on and could have stretched their lead.

Jarrod Bowen equalized from the penalty spot in the first half as Fulham weren’t happy with that decision and Marco Silva was apoplectic with rage at West Ham’s go-ahead goal.

A ball over the top found Gianluca Scamacca and he controlled and lobbed home and despite a lengthy VAR check for a possible handball, the goal stood. Substitute Michail Antonio scored late on to seal the 3-1 win.

With the win West Ham now move on to 10 points, while Fulham have 11 points.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news

Arsenal vs Liverpool live
Arsenal vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
Crystal Palace vs Leeds
Crystal Palace comes back to win classic game of two halves vs Leeds
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star play for Chelsea vs Wolves?

What we learned from West Ham vs Fulham

Bad luck impacts Cottagers: The penalty call on Andreas Pereira was harsh and the possible handball on Scamacca could have easily seen that goal chalked off by VAR. Marco Silva was fuming and Fulham will feel very unlucky after this outing. They probably deserved a draw.

Scamacca, Bowen finding form: It has taken them a little while in the Premier League but they looked really sharp and stretched Fulham’s defense and had the quality to finish when chances arrived. Only some Bernd Leno brilliance stopped them scoring a few more and West Ham looked much more like themselves.

Tactical focus 

Fulham were dangerous on the counter and caused West Ham problems throughout but they did miss Mitrovic’s hold-up play as Carlos Vinicius couldn’t keep the ball or keep attacks going. West Ham also played on the counter but looked more dangerous in the final third with Scamacca and Bowen linking up.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Stars of the show

Gianluca Scamacca: Lovely finish for his goal and denied twice by Leno. Looks very sharp and has found his feet in the Premier league.

Joao Palhinha: Dominated midfield in the first half and is one of the best signings of the summer.

What’s next?

West Ham host Anderlecht in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday, Oct. 13 and then travel to Southampton on Sunday, Oct. 16. Fulham host Bournemouth on Saturday, Oct. 15.

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: CNBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & (young) star players

Fulham may be without Robinson and Tete in addition to definitely missing Layvin Kurzawa, leaving Kevin Mbabu as the lone regular fullback certain to be available. Attacking injuries could shift focus to ex-Tottenham loanee Carlos Vinicius and wingers Neeskens Kebano and Daniel James.

West Ham started the Anderlecht win with Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Gianluca Scamacca, and Pablo Fornals on the bench, with the quartet entering over the final 21 minutes to deliver the W. Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Thilo Kehrer, and Tomas Soucek were completely rested, so there won’t be too much worry about the weariness angle mentioned above.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Maxwell Cornet (calf)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Kenny Tete (knock) Aleksandar Mitrovic (ankle), Layvin Kurzawa (knock), Manor Solomon (knee), Harry Wilson (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah (suspension)

 

Arsenal vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

By Oct 9, 2022, 12:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Arsenal vs Liverpool: The Premier League leaders will try to keep pace with Manchester City when they welcome the Reds, mired in a mid-table slump, to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL vs LIVERPOOL

The Gunners (7W-0D-1L – 1st place) are winless in their last five meetings with Liverpool (2W-4D-1L – 9th) in all competitions, without scoring a single goal (and conceding 11). Arsenal are winless (without penalty kicks) in their last eight head-to-head matchups (0W-3D-5L).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

West Ham vs Fulham
West Ham edge past Fulham in dramatic London derby
Crystal Palace vs Leeds
Crystal Palace comes back to win classic game of two halves vs Leeds
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star play for Chelsea vs Wolves?

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Arsenal vs Liverpool live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at the Emirates Stadium

  • Arsenal go 1-0 up inside the first minute
  • Martinelli’s goal is the first Arsenal have scored vs Liverpool in over 6 games in all comps

Arsenal are a bit all over the place after that goal. Luis Diaz is down injured and he is coming off. Roberto Firmino is coming on. Jota moves to left wing. Firmino will play just underneath Nunez.

GOALLL! After a very good spell from Liverpool, it’s 1-1. A long ball forward sees Gabriel make a mess of the clearance and Luis Diaz gets in. He races down the right and his cross for Darwin Nunez is perfect as he taps home. Game on. Klopp is loving it on the sidelines. Liverpool’s fans go wild in the away end. The away side are feeling it.

There is quite a large gap between Liverpool’s two central midfielders and their 4 attackers. It’s Henderson and Thiago, then 25 yards of space, then Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Salah. It’s all a bit disconnected right now.

While TAA was down, Arsenal’s fans amused themselves by singing back and forth from one side of the stadium to the other. It’s all very jolly (from an Arsenal perspective) here.

Liverpool have recovered a little and are having a lot of the ball. Arsenal sat back and looking dangerous on the counter with Bukayo Saka causing problems.

GOALLLL! Oh my word. The Emirates has gone bonkers. A lovely move from Arsenal sees Saka cut inside and he finds Odegaard who plays in Martinelli to sweep home. After a brief VAR check for offside the goal stands. “1-0 to the Arsenal” is the chant here.

KICK OFF: We are underway. What an atmosphere here. Optimism levels high among the home fans.

Who is ready? We are. The scene here in north London.

Here is the team news, with Liverpool unchanged and Arsenal’s only change from the win over Spurs is Tomiyasu coming in for Zinchenko at left back. Very attacking lineup from Liverpool with Salah, Jota and Diaz supporting Nunez. Salah against Tomiyasu will be a pivotal battle, you would think.

Hello and welcome to a beautiful early fall day here at the Emirates! There is a real buzz in the air as red-hot Arsenal host stumbling Liverpool. Can Mikel Arteta get the better of Jurgen Klopp and grab a big statement win early in the season?

Key storylines & star players

Last weekend’s north London derby was billed as a massive test of Arsenal’s early-season title credentials, and they passed with flying colors. Still the youngest team in the Premier League (average age of 24.5, tied with Southampton), the young Gunners have grown and improved far more quickly than was expected of them, now they must show they can beat a side of Liverpool’s caliber — even in their struggles, the quality and highs-stakes experience remain and incredible advantage —  at the very top of the Premier League hierarchy, and a side so dominant in recent times. Gabriel Jesus’ arrival (and team-leading five goals to start the season) has lifted spirits and tide alike, getting the rest of the attacking unit (Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka) heavily involved in the goal-scoring, too. Nine different players have scored a PL goal, but the above quartet is responsible for 12 of 20 goals and 8 of 13 assists thus far.

As for Liverpool, scoring goals hasn’t been a problem (18 in seven games – 4th-most in the PL) and their nine goals conceded (tied-5th-fewest) is hardly appalling either, but their performances have largely matched the disappointing 9th-place start: uninspiring, unremarkable and a bit worrying. Last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Brighton was certainly thrilling, but the Reds not only slow out of the starting gates (2-0 down after 18 minutes), but also not up to the task of closing out an undeserved victory (conceded an 83rd-minute equalizer). Injuries have made things rather difficult for Jurgen Klopp, but the impending returns of Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson are good cause for optimism as Liverpool try to reverse course and keep within touching distance of the top of the table.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Oleksandr Zinchenko (unknown)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Andrew Robertson (knee), Curtis Jones (calf)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Crystal Palace comes back to win classic game of two halves vs Leeds

By Oct 9, 2022, 11:01 AM EDT
0 Comments

Eberechi Eze scored a classy 76th-minute goal to lead Crystal Palace to a comeback win over Leeds United at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Palace trailed on an early goal scored by Pascal Struijk and inspired by USMNT star Brenden Aaronson, but Palace had the match level by halftime through Odsonne Edouard.

In fact, Palace was out-attempted 7-1 in the first half but bounded back to fire 11 attempts — four on target — toward the Leeds goal over the final 45 minutes.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE vs LEEDS FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM

The fireworks appeared destined to stay In the first half until late, though Palace had hold of the game. That’s when Wilfried Zaha backheeled an entry pass for Eberechi Eze to dribble across the top of the 18 and swerve past Illan Meslier.

Palace joins Leeds on nine points from eight matches, though Sunday’s visitors have a one-goal edge in goal differential and sit 14th.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Arsenal vs Liverpool live
Arsenal vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
West Ham vs Fulham
West Ham edge past Fulham in dramatic London derby
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star play for Chelsea vs Wolves?

What we learned from Crystal Palace vs Leeds

Leeds punished for early failures in front of goal: Jesse Marsch’s men absolutely buzzed out of the gates and threatened to end any hopes of a home win with an early goal and a plethora of chances. Patrick Bamford remains goalless on the season in a long return to form, and he’ll almost surely find it. But it wasn’t Sunday as Leeds only got one finish, a rebound off the post deposited by Struijk, and left the game wide open. Palace’s equalizer came out of nothing but it’s winner did not, as the Eagles found control at home and earned their three points.

Vieira’s Palace fights on with confidence: Say this about Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace: They stay faithful to their boss’ mettle and rarely quit on an outcome. The early stages screamed that this would be Leeds’ day, but Vicente Guaita and his defenders did enough to put Leeds off a second goal. So it wasn’t a surprise that when Palace did find a foothold, it didn’t give it up.

Tactical focus

Anyone who only saw the first 20 minutes or so would find this statement funny, but Palace found discipline in its shape and there were no passengers on Sunday. Not to say that Leeds mailed it in — it didn’t — but both center backs struggled and Illan Meslier’s traditional heroics were not forthcoming in South London.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Stars of the Show

Rasmus Kristensen

Odsonne Edouard

Tyler Adams

Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace vs Leeds
fotmob.com

What’s next?

Palace is off to Leicester City for an early 7:30am ET kickoff Saturday, while Leeds will host Arsenal at 9am ET Sunday.

Pascal Struijk goal video: Aaronson magic leads to Leeds opener

Odsonne Edouard goal video: Glancing header levels the line

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Palace has given up 11 goals this season and expected goals say that perhaps it should be worse for the Eagles, who have received four of their seven goals from one man: Wilfried Zaha.

Leeds won’t have Luis Sinisterra, who was sent off last week, but Brenden Aaronson and Rodrigo have been producing plenty of attacking moments. Finish has to come next, although Leeds’ 10 goals puts it middle of the pack. Perhaps Patrick Bamford is ready to deliver the goods?

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (ankle), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), Jack Butland (wrist), James McArthur (groin).

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Archie Gray (toe), Luis Sinisterra (suspension), Adam Forshaw (ankle)

European champs Italy draw England in EURO 2024 qualifying

Associated PressOct 9, 2022, 10:27 AM EDT
3 Comments

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) The finalists of Euro 2020 will meet again on the way to the next tournament in two years’ time, with Italy and England drawn in the same qualifying group.

The draw for the tournament, which will be staged in Germany, was held by UEFA on Sunday.

Italy versus England was one of the standout match-ups in the Euro 2024 qualifying draw, with European giants Netherlands and France also facing each other.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Italy defeated England on penalties at Wembley last year to be crowned European champions. But the team coached by Roberto Mancini failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off next month.

Italy and England will also face Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta in Group C.

Netherlands and France are joined by Republic of Ireland, Greece and Gibraltar in Group B.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini welcomed the draw, telling Sky Sports: “I think it’s always good to play against England in Wembley. It’s a good thing.

“It don’t change nothing for us. Maybe Italy and England will be favourites in this group, but it’s important to play all the games 100 percent.”

2022 World Cup

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi: 2022 World Cup will be my last as a player
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

EURO 2024 qualifying draw

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland. Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Premier League news

Arsenal vs Liverpool live
Arsenal vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
West Ham vs Fulham
West Ham edge past Fulham in dramatic London derby
Crystal Palace vs Leeds
Crystal Palace comes back to win classic game of two halves vs Leeds

Christian Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star play for Chelsea vs Wolves?

By and Oct 9, 2022, 9:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

Christian Pulisic made his first start for new Chelsea boss Graham Potter and he scored a goal and played in an intriguing role as the Blues won 3-0.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]   

Pulisic, 24, in a sort of hybrid role as he played at left wing-back when Chelsea didn’t have the ball and pushed further forward when they did have it.

That led to his second half goal, which was his first of the season and he went close on plenty of other occasions too.

Below is our minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic after his display for Chelsea against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
Ricardo Pepi
USMNT’s Ricardo Pepi defies xG with relentless goal (video)

Christian Pulisic reaction

Here’s what Christian Pulisic said in his post-match meeting with the press.

On the win: “We started really strong, controlled a lot of the game and got the goal we needed. They put up a fight, sart of the second half was difficult. Thought we defended really well which we can be happy with, another clean sheet.”

On his goal: “I wasn’t sure if Mason would get that pass through. It slipped through and a tough angle.”

On learning Graham Potter’s preferences: “We’re getting used to the way that he works and we’re functioning as a team. We look really strong in attack but also a couple of clean sheets are really important for us. It’s about finding some consistency and keeping going.

On depth of the team: “We have a strong team, amazing guys who can come in and do a great job, players who work hard and we push each other every day in training.” (NM)

Christian Pulisic Watch: Minute-by-minute analysis of USMNT star for Chelsea vs Wolves

1st minute: Looked like Pulisic is playing as a left wing-back when Chelsea don’t have the ball. He is pushing further forward and playing more as a left winger when Chelsea do get on the ball.

11th minute: Hardly had a kick early on as he spent most of his time tracking back.

12th minute: Got on the ball and passes it straight out of bounds.

14th minute: Played in down the left. Ran at the defender in the box but runs it out of play.

17th minute: Azpilicueta flashed a ball across goal and Pulisic almost got on the end of it at the back post.

20th minute: Dribbled towards goal and accelerated away but Moutinho made a fine sliding tackle. Moments later played in Mount who dragged a shot wide.

21st minute: Played into a great position in the box but skied his shot over the bar.

28th minute: Popped up in the box but sent his header way over the bar.

30th minute: Latched on to a loose ball but Adama Traore chased him down and won it back.

31st minute: Great run inside and his excellent curling effort tipped wide by Jose Sa.

40th minute: Didn’t get back into position defensively as Traore clipped a cross over and Nunes headed over.

51st minute: Did a lot of defensive work to start the second half an worked incredibly hard to help Chelsea win the ball back in the far corner.

54th minute: Brilliant goal from Pulisic, as he dribbles at Semedo, plays it to Mason Mount and picks up the reverse pass before he dinks home. Excellent way for Pulisic to score his first goal of the season.

70th minute: Forced back and couldn’t stop Adama Traore whipping in a dangerous cross which Wolves couldn’t make the most of.

72nd minute: Subbed off and gets a warm ovation from the Chelsea fans. A very solid display from the USMNT star.

Christian Pulisic
fotmob.com