Arsenal beats Liverpool in thriller as incredible start continues

By and Oct 10, 2022, 10:20 AM EDT
LONDON — Arsenal beat Liverpool in a five-goal thriller at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta’s young side went back to the top of the Premier League.

What. A. Game.

Gabriel Martinelli scored within the first minute and that set the tone for a crazy end-to-end clash as Darwin Nunez made it 1-1 then Bukayo Saka put an out of sorts Arsenal 2-1 up right on half time.

Roberto Firmino made it 2-2 early in the second half but then Saka scored the winner from the penalty spot as a pulsating clash saw Arsenal beat Liverpool for just the second time in their last 15 Premier League clashes against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With eight wins from nine to start the season, Arsenal’s fans are dreaming of a title challenge and the raucous atmosphere at the Emirates summed up the confidence flowing through the youngest current team in the Premier League.

With the win they go back to the top of the table and have 24 points from a possible 27, as they are now 14 points ahead of Liverpool who have won just two of their first eight games this season as they continue to labor under Klopp.

What we learned from Arsenal vs Liverpool

Stretched Liverpool go for 2015, early-Klopp vibes: His decision to go back to a 4-2-3-1 formation was supposed to be about defensive solidity. That didn’t work at all at Arsenal. Henderson and Thiago Alcantara were playing 25 yards deeper than the front four of Diaz (who was replaced by Firmino), Jota, Nunez and Salah. There was nothing in-between. When Liverpool got the ball forward early and were direct it worked. When they didn’t they were overrun in midfield and the topsy-turvy nature of this clash reminded me of when Klopp first arrived in 2015 and his high-octane, heavy-metal football was exciting to watch but Liverpool had no balance (especially defensively) whatsoever. Klopp’s side can’t match the intensity they’ve been hailed for over the last few seasons and Arsenal’s youngsters swarmed their defense and midfield in the second half to show that Klopp has to change something drastically or Liverpool will be out of the title race. If they aren’t already.

Arsenal’s center back pairing creaking: This was a warning sign for the future for Mikel Arteta. Tottenham didn’t make the most of dragging Saliba and particularly Gabriel out of position on the counter last weekend. But Liverpool did. Gabriel’s mistake for the first goal and Saliba being caught out of position for Liverpool’s second proved that Arsenal still have a mistake in them. They can improve as a duo and individually but that is the only area of weakness which looks like being exposed. If Saliba and Gabriel can limit their big mistakes, Arsenal may well sustain this title push.

Saka, Martinelli step up to help Jesus: For much of this season Gabriel Jesus has rightly received huge praise for the way he has led the line and knit this exciting Arsenal attack together. But on Sunday it was Martinelli and Saka who stole the show. Lauded by the home fans at the Emirates, it’s easy to forgot this duo are still just 21 years old. Their direct running scared the heck out of Liverpool and Martinelli racing free and having the composure to cut inside and find Saka to slot home was a beautiful illustration of their industry and quality. The way they pointed to one another in the goal celebration told us the love and appreciation they have. The understanding throughout this young Arsenal team is growing and so is the belief. The Gunners are going places.

Tactical focus

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Liverpool’s 4-2-3-1 was basically a 4-2-4 as Thiago and Henderson were totally cut off from the attack. Klopp wanted to play two holding midfielders to help Liverpool’s attack but it actually led to the opposite happening. Arsenal held firm and focused on getting the ball to Saka and Martinelli as often as they could. They targeted Alexander-Arnold and Tsmikas and it worked a treat out wide.

Reaction from Jurgen Klopp: ‘We put in a proper fight’

“Arsenal are doing really well and in the situation I think we played a good game. Conceding the three goals, it had nothing to do with the game really. We have to win challenges in these moments. They should not get in these situations but it happened. I saw a team with the right attitude and put in a proper fight and play football and first half we did but in the second half I didn’t see these football moments as much. I think the game is a draw but today we have nothing.” – Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport

Reaction from Mikel Arteta on the atmosphere: ‘I’ve never seen it like this’

“Thank you so much to the boys and the supporters. That is why we are here. I really enjoyed it… I’ve never seen it like this. You unite everyone.” – Mikel Arteta to reporters

Stars of the show

Gabriel Martinelli: Set the tone with his superb run and finish and set up Saka after another brilliant run.

Bukayo Saka: Scored two and gave Liverpool so many issues with his direct runs.

What’s next?

Arsenal head to Bodo/Glimt for their Europa League group stage clash on Thursday, Oct. 13 before heading to Leeds United next Sunday, Oct. 16. Liverpool travel to Glasgow Rangers on Wednesday, Oct. 12 before hosting Manchester City in a huge game on Sunday, Oct. 16.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Arsenal vs Liverpool live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at the Emirates Stadium

  • Arsenal go 1-0 up inside the first minute
  • Martinelli’s goal is the first Arsenal have scored vs Liverpool in over 6 games in all comps
  • Nunez equalized after a fine cross from Diaz
  • Saka scores right on half time to make it 2-1
  • Firmino makes it 2-2 early in the second half

STOPPAGE TIME! This is tense.

This is nuts. Liverpool almost equalize. 11 minutes to go.

GOALLL! Bukayo Saka slots home the penalty kick. Arsenal lead 3-2. Pandemonium here at the Emirates. Some of their fans couldn’t watch that penalty.

Penalty to Arsenal! The cross comes in and Gabriel Jesus has the back of his foot kicked by Thiago. Liverpool can’t believe it. There look to be contact there. That won’t be overturned.

Really strange tactical switch from Klopp as it looks like Liverpool have gone to a 4-4-2. I assumed they would go to a 4-3-3.

It’s all getting rather tense now. 23 minutes to go. Can either team grab a winner? This would be huge for either if they can.

It is the away fans making all of the noise at the Emirates now. Arsenal’s fans a little stunned by that goal. To be fair, I’d be pretty stunned by Saliba being caught out of position like that. The bloke has hardly put a foot wrong all season long.

GOALLL! And just like that it is 2-2. Jota tees up Firmino who runs behind Saliba and finishes. What a game this is.

Second half is underway! Arsenal have started really well and Martin Odegaard hits a tame effort right at Alisson. Big chance for the Gunners to make it 3-1.

Trent Alexander-Arnold off at half time with Joe Gomez coming on. Was that the ankle injury he suffered? Or maybe the questionable defending on both of Arsenal’s goals?

GOALLLL! Right on half time Arsenal go 2-1 up. A great counter led by Gabriel Martinelli sees him find Saka to slot home. The crowd go wild here. They can’t believe it. Liverpool totally caught out on the counter.

A few decent chances for Arsenal just before the break but they’re trying to walk the ball into the net. Odegaard and Xhaka just couldn’t get their shot away.

Arsenal are a bit all over the place after that goal. Luis Diaz is down injured and he is coming off. Roberto Firmino is coming on. Jota moves to left wing. Firmino will play just underneath Nunez.

GOALLL! After a very good spell from Liverpool, it’s 1-1. A long ball forward sees Gabriel make a mess of the clearance and Luis Diaz gets in. He races down the right and his cross for Darwin Nunez is perfect as he taps home. Game on. Klopp is loving it on the sidelines. Liverpool’s fans go wild in the away end. The away side are feeling it.

There is quite a large gap between Liverpool’s two central midfielders and their 4 attackers. It’s Henderson and Thiago, then 25 yards of space, then Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Salah. It’s all a bit disconnected right now.

While TAA was down, Arsenal’s fans amused themselves by singing back and forth from one side of the stadium to the other. It’s all very jolly (from an Arsenal perspective) here.

Liverpool have recovered a little and are having a lot of the ball. Arsenal sat back and looking dangerous on the counter with Bukayo Saka causing problems.

GOALLLL! Oh my word. The Emirates has gone bonkers. A lovely move from Arsenal sees Saka cut inside and he finds Odegaard who plays in Martinelli to sweep home. After a brief VAR check for offside the goal stands. “1-0 to the Arsenal” is the chant here.

KICK OFF: We are underway. What an atmosphere here. Optimism levels high among the home fans.

Who is ready? We are. The scene here in north London.

Here is the team news, with Liverpool unchanged and Arsenal’s only change from the win over Spurs is Tomiyasu coming in for Zinchenko at left back. Very attacking lineup from Liverpool with Salah, Jota and Diaz supporting Nunez. Salah against Tomiyasu will be a pivotal battle, you would think.

Hello and welcome to a beautiful early fall day here at the Emirates! There is a real buzz in the air as red-hot Arsenal host stumbling Liverpool. Can Mikel Arteta get the better of Jurgen Klopp and grab a big statement win early in the season?

Key storylines & star players

Last weekend’s north London derby was billed as a massive test of Arsenal’s early-season title credentials, and they passed with flying colors. Still the youngest team in the Premier League (average age of 24.5, tied with Southampton), the young Gunners have grown and improved far more quickly than was expected of them, now they must show they can beat a side of Liverpool’s caliber — even in their struggles, the quality and highs-stakes experience remain and incredible advantage —  at the very top of the Premier League hierarchy, and a side so dominant in recent times. Gabriel Jesus’ arrival (and team-leading five goals to start the season) has lifted spirits and tide alike, getting the rest of the attacking unit (Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka) heavily involved in the goal-scoring, too. Nine different players have scored a PL goal, but the above quartet is responsible for 12 of 20 goals and 8 of 13 assists thus far.

As for Liverpool, scoring goals hasn’t been a problem (18 in seven games – 4th-most in the PL) and their nine goals conceded (tied-5th-fewest) is hardly appalling either, but their performances have largely matched the disappointing 9th-place start: uninspiring, unremarkable and a bit worrying. Last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Brighton was certainly thrilling, but the Reds not only slow out of the starting gates (2-0 down after 18 minutes), but also not up to the task of closing out an undeserved victory (conceded an 83rd-minute equalizer). Injuries have made things rather difficult for Jurgen Klopp, but the impending returns of Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson are good cause for optimism as Liverpool try to reverse course and keep within touching distance of the top of the table.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Oleksandr Zinchenko (unknown)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Andrew Robertson (knee), Curtis Jones (calf)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

By Oct 10, 2022, 12:20 PM EDT
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: Now officially bottom of the Premier League table, Forest will try to snap their six-game winless skid when they host Villa at the City Ground on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

Last time out was a heavy defeat to then-last-place Leicester City, leaving the newly promoted side 20th out of 20. A victory on Monday would, however, see Nottingham Forest leapfrog their way into 17th place, as the inevitable relegation battle begins to take shape all around them.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Monday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

There were murmurs that Steve Cooper’s job might be in jeopardy if Forest don’t start picking up positive results, but owner Evangelos Marinakis moved rather quickly to put the speculation to bed. Rather than give his manager the dreaded “vote of confidence,” Marinakis instead gave Cooper a new contract through the summer of 2025.

It puts clarity on speculation,” Cooper said this week. “If there is talk about that it can stop. It doesn’t mean we are going to win the next match and everything is going to be OK.”

As for Aston Villa, it took a bit of time but things are moving in the right direction as Steven Gerrard appears to have emerged from his first serious case of managerial hot seat. Two draws and a win have pushed Villa up to 14th in the table, but the goal-scoring woes have persisted despite picking up points. Only Wolves (3) and West Ham (5) have scored fewer goals than Aston Villa this season (6).

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Leon Bailey (undisclosed), Calum Chambers (illness)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Ever Wonder why there is an actual cottage at Craven Cottage?

By Oct 10, 2022, 11:50 AM EDT
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

What is cottage at Craven Cottage all about?

Fulham’s Craven Cottage is loved the world over. Their home by the banks of the River Thames is one of the most historic, and beautiful, stadiums in the game.

But have you ever wondered why there is an actual cottage in the corner of Craven Cottage?

And have you ever wondered what came first: the cottage or the stadium? Yep. Us too.

Fancy cottage and clientele

There has been a cottage on this site since 1780 when William Craven, who was the Sixth Baron Craven, built a cottage in a wooded area which is now on the site of Craven Cottage stadium.

It is also believed the site was previously used as Anne Boleyn’s hunting ground in the 1500s when she was the Queen of England. Fancy cottage indeed.

Legend has it that several famous writers also stayed at the original cottage for inspiration, and how could you not be inspired by this setting!?

Rebuild and Fulham’s arrival

A fire destroyed the original buildings in 1888 and the ground was left derelict until 1894 when Fulham (London’s oldest professional club as they being founded in 1879 at St Andrew’s Church in West Kensington) bought the land to build Craven Cottage stadium.

The stadium was updated extensively in 1905 by renowned football stadium architect Archibald Leitch.

If this doesn’t scream football history, I don’t know what does…

Why is there a cottage?

After Fulham’s first match in their gleaming new home there was one small problem to solve which explains why the cottage is there: there were no locker rooms built for players to use.

‘Not a problem, we will build a fancy cottage for that’ said Archibald Leitch, probably… And he did.

Today, the Cottage is still used for players to get changed in and directors of the club and players’ families sit in it to watch games from the balcony.

So, there you have it.

Incredible history remains

Craven Cottage the stadium was there before the actual cottage at Craven Cottage. But there has been a cottage on the site since 1780, and Anne Boleyn’s hunting grounds before that. That scent around Craven Cottage is history, folks.

Beautiful, magical, magnificent history.

Remember: when you next watch a game at Craven Cottage and see Antonee Robinson running down the wing, Anne Boleyn probably rode on a horse near that spot in the 1500s. Wild.

AC Milan vs Chelsea: How to watch, team news, lineup options

By Oct 10, 2022, 11:37 AM EDT
AC Milan host Chelsea in a crucial UEFA Champions League Group E game with the group still wide open.

Chelsea beat Milan 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week as Graham Potter’s side got their first win of the group stage and sit on four points.

Injury-hit Milan also have four points as they sit in third, while RB Salzburg sit top on five points and Dinamo Zagreb sit bottom of the table but have three points.

So, yeah, it’s very tight in Group E.

Below is everything you need for AC Milan vs Chelsea.

How to watch AC Milan vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday
TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+
Online: Updates via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Milan have been hit by plenty of injuries and after a gruelling game against Juventus at the weekend, this is a very quick turnaround. Chelsea made seven changes for their win against Wolves and such is the strength of their squad, Potter should revert to pretty much the same lineup which beat Milan last week. Both teams are in good form heading into this one so confidence levels will be high and this is a crucial game in determining which team will move closer to reaching the last 16.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz scored at the weekend and continues to pop up when needed, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling and Reece James were all rested so they should be razor sharp at the San Siro. Milan’s Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea academy product) popped up with a big goal in the win against Juventus at the weekend and Brahim Diaz (formerly of Man City) also scored a beauty too. Rafael Leao remains the man dangerman for Milan.

The lowdown on AC Milan

Injury issues aside, Stefano Piolo’s side are digging deep early in the season and the reigning Italian champs sit just three points off leaders Napoli. Defensively they have been missing Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer, while goalkeeper Mike Maignan is also expected to be out with a calf injury. In midfield Alexis Saelemaekers and Charles De Ketelaere have also been hit with injuries but left back Theo Hernandez and Divock Origi did return at the weekend. Up top Olivier Giroud is leading the line heroically and Leao is causing so many problems. Even with injuries piling up, this Milan side will be very tough to break down, especially at home.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Chelsea’s injury issues have calmed down with Wesley Fofana expected to be out for around a month with a knee injury he picked up against Milan last week. That is nowhere near as bad as the Blues first feared. N’Golo Kante continues to work his way back from a thigh injury, while Thiago Silva is back after missing the win against Wolves with a cold. Potter will rotate his lineup once again as the likes of Sterling, James, Silva, Aubameyang, Kovacic and Chilwell are all expected to come back in. Having such a huge squad is perfect for this busy period of intense games every three days between now and November when the World Cup break arrives.

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Oct 10, 2022, 10:25 AM EDT
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage is here and we are ready to roll between now and November.

With a congested schedule due to the 2022 World Cup kicking off in November, we will have midweek Champions League action every week between now and early November (aside from the international break in late September).

Can Real Madrid win back-to-back Champions League titles? Or will the Premier League giants continue to reach the final (at least one PL team has reached four of the last five finals with two all-English finals in the last four) and go one better this season?

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan are together in the “group of death,” while Tottenham were handed a (relatively) easy draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP and Marseille in Group D. Manchester City will face perennial European noise-makers in Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla in Group G, while PSG and Juventus were paired up in Group H.

Rangers are back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010, joining bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic to give the Scottish Premiership two clubs in the UCL group stage for the first time in 15 years.

Elsewhere, Benfica, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifi made it through the playoffs, while this is the first time the Bundesliga has had five teams in the group stage after Frankfurt won the Europa League last season to qualify.

Below is everything you need following the UEFA Champions League group stage.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League group stage fixtures (all kick off times ET)

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen vs Man City (12:45)
Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus (12:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg (3:00)
AC Milan vs Chelsea (3:00)
Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Celtic vs Leipzig (3:00)
Dortmund vs Sevilla (3:00)
Paris vs Benfica (3:00)

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli vs Ajax (12:45)
Atletico vs Club Brugge (12:45)
Rangers vs Liverpool (3:00)
Leverkusen vs Porto (3:00)
Barcelona vs Inter (3:00)
Plzen vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Frankfurt (3:00)
Sporting CP vs Marseille (3:00)

JPW’s Champions League predictions – Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-3 Man City
Maccabi Haifa 1-2 Juventus
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg
AC Milan 2-1 Chelsea
Shakhtar 1-2 Real Madrid
Celtic 1-1 Leipzig
Dortmund 3-1 Sevilla
Paris 2-0 Benfica

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico 2-1 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-3 Liverpool
Leverkusen 2-1 Porto
Barcelona 1-1 Inter
Plzen 1-4 Bayern
Tottenham 3-1 Frankfurt
Sporting CP 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen vs Man City (12:45)
Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus (12:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg (3:00)
AC Milan vs Chelsea (3:00)
Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Celtic vs Leipzig (3:00)
Dortmund vs Sevilla (3:00)
Paris vs Benfica (3:00)

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli vs Ajax (12:45)
Atletico vs Club Brugge (12:45)
Rangers vs Liverpool (3:00)
Leverkusen vs Porto (3:00)
Barcelona vs Inter (3:00)
Plzen vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Frankfurt (3:00)
Sporting CP vs Marseille (3:00)

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg vs Chelsea (12:45)
Sevilla vs Copenhagen (12:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan (3:00)
Celtic vs Shakhtar (3:00)
Leipzig vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Dortmund vs Man City (3:00)
Paris vs Maccabi Haifa (3:00)
Benfica vs Juventus (3:00)

Wednesday, 26 October
Club Brugge vs Porto (12:45)
Inter vs Plzen (12:45)
Napoli vs Rangers (3:00)
Ajax vs Liverpool (3:00)
Atletico vs Leverkusen (3:00)
Barcelona vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Sporting CP (3:00)
Frankfurt vs Marseille (3:00)

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto vs Atletico (18:45)
Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (18:45)
Liverpool vs Napoli (21:00)
Rangers vs Ajax (21:00)
Bayern vs Inter (21:00)
Plzen vs Barcelona (21:00)
Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (21:00)
Marseille vs Tottenham (21:00)

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid vs Celtic (12:45)
Shakhtar vs Leipzig (12:45)
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (3:00)
AC Milan vs Salzburg (3:00)
Man City vs Sevilla (3:00)
Copenhagen vs Dortmund (3:00)
Juventus vs Paris (3:00)
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (3:00)

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

Champions League group stage standings

Group A
Napoli — 9 points (+11 GD)
Liverpool — 6 (0)
Ajax — 3 (-2)
Rangers — 0 (-9)

Group B
Club Brugge — 9 (+7)
Porto — 3 (-3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 3 (-1)
Atletico Madrid — 3 (-3)

Group C
Bayern Munich — 9 (+9)
Inter Milan — 6 (+1)
Barcelona — 3 (+1)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-11)

Group D
Sporting CP — 6 (+2)
Tottenham Hotspur — 4 (0)
Eintracht Frankfurt — 4 (-2)
Marseille — 3 (0)

Group E
Red Bull Salzburg — 5 (1)
Chelsea — 4 (2)
AC Milan — 4 (-1)
Dinamo Zagreb — 3 (-2)

Group F
Real Madrid — 9 (+6)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 4 (+2)
RB Leipzig — 3 (-3)
Celtic — 1 (-5)

Group G
Manchester City — 9 (+10)
Borussia Dortmund — 6 (+5)
Sevilla — 1 (-7)
Copenhagen — 1 (-8)

Group H
Paris Saint-Germain — 7 (+3)
Benfica — 7 (+3)
Juventus — 0 (0)
Maccabi Haifa — 0 (-6)