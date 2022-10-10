Christian Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star play for Chelsea vs Wolves?

By and Oct 10, 2022, 10:25 AM EDT
Christian Pulisic made his first start for new Chelsea boss Graham Potter and he scored a goal and played in an intriguing role as the Blues won 3-0.

Pulisic, 24, in a sort of hybrid role as he played at left wing-back when Chelsea didn’t have the ball and pushed further forward when they did have it.

That led to his second half goal, which was his first of the season and he went close on plenty of other occasions too.

Below is our minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic after his display for Chelsea against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic reaction

Here’s what Christian Pulisic said in his post-match meeting with the press.

On the win: “We started really strong, controlled a lot of the game and got the goal we needed. They put up a fight, sart of the second half was difficult. Thought we defended really well which we can be happy with, another clean sheet.”

On his goal: “I wasn’t sure if Mason would get that pass through. It slipped through and a tough angle.”

On learning Graham Potter’s preferences: “We’re getting used to the way that he works and we’re functioning as a team. We look really strong in attack but also a couple of clean sheets are really important for us. It’s about finding some consistency and keeping going.

On depth of the team: “We have a strong team, amazing guys who can come in and do a great job, players who work hard and we push each other every day in training.” (NM)

Christian Pulisic Watch: Minute-by-minute analysis of USMNT star for Chelsea vs Wolves

1st minute: Looked like Pulisic is playing as a left wing-back when Chelsea don’t have the ball. He is pushing further forward and playing more as a left winger when Chelsea do get on the ball.

11th minute: Hardly had a kick early on as he spent most of his time tracking back.

12th minute: Got on the ball and passes it straight out of bounds.

14th minute: Played in down the left. Ran at the defender in the box but runs it out of play.

17th minute: Azpilicueta flashed a ball across goal and Pulisic almost got on the end of it at the back post.

20th minute: Dribbled towards goal and accelerated away but Moutinho made a fine sliding tackle. Moments later played in Mount who dragged a shot wide.

21st minute: Played into a great position in the box but skied his shot over the bar.

28th minute: Popped up in the box but sent his header way over the bar.

30th minute: Latched on to a loose ball but Adama Traore chased him down and won it back.

31st minute: Great run inside and his excellent curling effort tipped wide by Jose Sa.

40th minute: Didn’t get back into position defensively as Traore clipped a cross over and Nunes headed over.

51st minute: Did a lot of defensive work to start the second half an worked incredibly hard to help Chelsea win the ball back in the far corner.

54th minute: Brilliant goal from Pulisic, as he dribbles at Semedo, plays it to Mason Mount and picks up the reverse pass before he dinks home. Excellent way for Pulisic to score his first goal of the season.

70th minute: Forced back and couldn’t stop Adama Traore whipping in a dangerous cross which Wolves couldn’t make the most of.

72nd minute: Subbed off and gets a warm ovation from the Chelsea fans. A very solid display from the USMNT star.

Christian Pulisic
fotmob.com

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

By Oct 10, 2022, 12:20 PM EDT
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: Now officially bottom of the Premier League table, Forest will try to snap their six-game winless skid when they host Villa at the City Ground on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

Last time out was a heavy defeat to then-last-place Leicester City, leaving the newly promoted side 20th out of 20. A victory on Monday would, however, see Nottingham Forest leapfrog their way into 17th place, as the inevitable relegation battle begins to take shape all around them.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Monday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

There were murmurs that Steve Cooper’s job might be in jeopardy if Forest don’t start picking up positive results, but owner Evangelos Marinakis moved rather quickly to put the speculation to bed. Rather than give his manager the dreaded “vote of confidence,” Marinakis instead gave Cooper a new contract through the summer of 2025.

It puts clarity on speculation,” Cooper said this week. “If there is talk about that it can stop. It doesn’t mean we are going to win the next match and everything is going to be OK.”

As for Aston Villa, it took a bit of time but things are moving in the right direction as Steven Gerrard appears to have emerged from his first serious case of managerial hot seat. Two draws and a win have pushed Villa up to 14th in the table, but the goal-scoring woes have persisted despite picking up points. Only Wolves (3) and West Ham (5) have scored fewer goals than Aston Villa this season (6).

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Leon Bailey (undisclosed), Calum Chambers (illness)

Ever Wonder why there is an actual cottage at Craven Cottage?

By Oct 10, 2022, 11:50 AM EDT
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

What is cottage at Craven Cottage all about?

Fulham’s Craven Cottage is loved the world over. Their home by the banks of the River Thames is one of the most historic, and beautiful, stadiums in the game.

But have you ever wondered why there is an actual cottage in the corner of Craven Cottage?

And have you ever wondered what came first: the cottage or the stadium? Yep. Us too.

Fancy cottage and clientele

There has been a cottage on this site since 1780 when William Craven, who was the Sixth Baron Craven, built a cottage in a wooded area which is now on the site of Craven Cottage stadium.

It is also believed the site was previously used as Anne Boleyn’s hunting ground in the 1500s when she was the Queen of England. Fancy cottage indeed.

Legend has it that several famous writers also stayed at the original cottage for inspiration, and how could you not be inspired by this setting!?

Rebuild and Fulham’s arrival

A fire destroyed the original buildings in 1888 and the ground was left derelict until 1894 when Fulham (London’s oldest professional club as they being founded in 1879 at St Andrew’s Church in West Kensington) bought the land to build Craven Cottage stadium.

The stadium was updated extensively in 1905 by renowned football stadium architect Archibald Leitch.

If this doesn’t scream football history, I don’t know what does…

Why is there a cottage?

After Fulham’s first match in their gleaming new home there was one small problem to solve which explains why the cottage is there: there were no locker rooms built for players to use.

‘Not a problem, we will build a fancy cottage for that’ said Archibald Leitch, probably… And he did.

Today, the Cottage is still used for players to get changed in and directors of the club and players’ families sit in it to watch games from the balcony.

So, there you have it.

Incredible history remains

Craven Cottage the stadium was there before the actual cottage at Craven Cottage. But there has been a cottage on the site since 1780, and Anne Boleyn’s hunting grounds before that. That scent around Craven Cottage is history, folks.

Beautiful, magical, magnificent history.

Remember: when you next watch a game at Craven Cottage and see Antonee Robinson running down the wing, Anne Boleyn probably rode on a horse near that spot in the 1500s. Wild.

AC Milan vs Chelsea: How to watch, team news, lineup options

By Oct 10, 2022, 11:37 AM EDT
AC Milan host Chelsea in a crucial UEFA Champions League Group E game with the group still wide open.

Chelsea beat Milan 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week as Graham Potter’s side got their first win of the group stage and sit on four points.

Injury-hit Milan also have four points as they sit in third, while RB Salzburg sit top on five points and Dinamo Zagreb sit bottom of the table but have three points.

So, yeah, it’s very tight in Group E.

Below is everything you need for AC Milan vs Chelsea.

How to watch AC Milan vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday
TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+
Online: Updates via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Milan have been hit by plenty of injuries and after a gruelling game against Juventus at the weekend, this is a very quick turnaround. Chelsea made seven changes for their win against Wolves and such is the strength of their squad, Potter should revert to pretty much the same lineup which beat Milan last week. Both teams are in good form heading into this one so confidence levels will be high and this is a crucial game in determining which team will move closer to reaching the last 16.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz scored at the weekend and continues to pop up when needed, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling and Reece James were all rested so they should be razor sharp at the San Siro. Milan’s Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea academy product) popped up with a big goal in the win against Juventus at the weekend and Brahim Diaz (formerly of Man City) also scored a beauty too. Rafael Leao remains the man dangerman for Milan.

The lowdown on AC Milan

Injury issues aside, Stefano Piolo’s side are digging deep early in the season and the reigning Italian champs sit just three points off leaders Napoli. Defensively they have been missing Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer, while goalkeeper Mike Maignan is also expected to be out with a calf injury. In midfield Alexis Saelemaekers and Charles De Ketelaere have also been hit with injuries but left back Theo Hernandez and Divock Origi did return at the weekend. Up top Olivier Giroud is leading the line heroically and Leao is causing so many problems. Even with injuries piling up, this Milan side will be very tough to break down, especially at home.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Chelsea’s injury issues have calmed down with Wesley Fofana expected to be out for around a month with a knee injury he picked up against Milan last week. That is nowhere near as bad as the Blues first feared. N’Golo Kante continues to work his way back from a thigh injury, while Thiago Silva is back after missing the win against Wolves with a cold. Potter will rotate his lineup once again as the likes of Sterling, James, Silva, Aubameyang, Kovacic and Chilwell are all expected to come back in. Having such a huge squad is perfect for this busy period of intense games every three days between now and November when the World Cup break arrives.

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Oct 10, 2022, 10:25 AM EDT
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage is here and we are ready to roll between now and November.

With a congested schedule due to the 2022 World Cup kicking off in November, we will have midweek Champions League action every week between now and early November (aside from the international break in late September).

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Can Real Madrid win back-to-back Champions League titles? Or will the Premier League giants continue to reach the final (at least one PL team has reached four of the last five finals with two all-English finals in the last four) and go one better this season?

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan are together in the “group of death,” while Tottenham were handed a (relatively) easy draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP and Marseille in Group D. Manchester City will face perennial European noise-makers in Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla in Group G, while PSG and Juventus were paired up in Group H.

Rangers are back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010, joining bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic to give the Scottish Premiership two clubs in the UCL group stage for the first time in 15 years.

Elsewhere, Benfica, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifi made it through the playoffs, while this is the first time the Bundesliga has had five teams in the group stage after Frankfurt won the Europa League last season to qualify.

Below is everything you need following the UEFA Champions League group stage.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League group stage fixtures (all kick off times ET)

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen vs Man City (12:45)
Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus (12:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg (3:00)
AC Milan vs Chelsea (3:00)
Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Celtic vs Leipzig (3:00)
Dortmund vs Sevilla (3:00)
Paris vs Benfica (3:00)

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli vs Ajax (12:45)
Atletico vs Club Brugge (12:45)
Rangers vs Liverpool (3:00)
Leverkusen vs Porto (3:00)
Barcelona vs Inter (3:00)
Plzen vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Frankfurt (3:00)
Sporting CP vs Marseille (3:00)

JPW’s Champions League predictions – Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-3 Man City
Maccabi Haifa 1-2 Juventus
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg
AC Milan 2-1 Chelsea
Shakhtar 1-2 Real Madrid
Celtic 1-1 Leipzig
Dortmund 3-1 Sevilla
Paris 2-0 Benfica

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico 2-1 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-3 Liverpool
Leverkusen 2-1 Porto
Barcelona 1-1 Inter
Plzen 1-4 Bayern
Tottenham 3-1 Frankfurt
Sporting CP 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg vs Chelsea (12:45)
Sevilla vs Copenhagen (12:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan (3:00)
Celtic vs Shakhtar (3:00)
Leipzig vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Dortmund vs Man City (3:00)
Paris vs Maccabi Haifa (3:00)
Benfica vs Juventus (3:00)

Wednesday, 26 October
Club Brugge vs Porto (12:45)
Inter vs Plzen (12:45)
Napoli vs Rangers (3:00)
Ajax vs Liverpool (3:00)
Atletico vs Leverkusen (3:00)
Barcelona vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Sporting CP (3:00)
Frankfurt vs Marseille (3:00)

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto vs Atletico (18:45)
Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (18:45)
Liverpool vs Napoli (21:00)
Rangers vs Ajax (21:00)
Bayern vs Inter (21:00)
Plzen vs Barcelona (21:00)
Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (21:00)
Marseille vs Tottenham (21:00)

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid vs Celtic (12:45)
Shakhtar vs Leipzig (12:45)
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (3:00)
AC Milan vs Salzburg (3:00)
Man City vs Sevilla (3:00)
Copenhagen vs Dortmund (3:00)
Juventus vs Paris (3:00)
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (3:00)

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

Champions League group stage standings

Group A
Napoli — 9 points (+11 GD)
Liverpool — 6 (0)
Ajax — 3 (-2)
Rangers — 0 (-9)

Group B
Club Brugge — 9 (+7)
Porto — 3 (-3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 3 (-1)
Atletico Madrid — 3 (-3)

Group C
Bayern Munich — 9 (+9)
Inter Milan — 6 (+1)
Barcelona — 3 (+1)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-11)

Group D
Sporting CP — 6 (+2)
Tottenham Hotspur — 4 (0)
Eintracht Frankfurt — 4 (-2)
Marseille — 3 (0)

Group E
Red Bull Salzburg — 5 (1)
Chelsea — 4 (2)
AC Milan — 4 (-1)
Dinamo Zagreb — 3 (-2)

Group F
Real Madrid — 9 (+6)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 4 (+2)
RB Leipzig — 3 (-3)
Celtic — 1 (-5)

Group G
Manchester City — 9 (+10)
Borussia Dortmund — 6 (+5)
Sevilla — 1 (-7)
Copenhagen — 1 (-8)

Group H
Paris Saint-Germain — 7 (+3)
Benfica — 7 (+3)
Juventus — 0 (0)
Maccabi Haifa — 0 (-6)