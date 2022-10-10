Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic made his first start for new Chelsea boss Graham Potter and he scored a goal and played in an intriguing role as the Blues won 3-0.

Pulisic, 24, in a sort of hybrid role as he played at left wing-back when Chelsea didn’t have the ball and pushed further forward when they did have it.

That led to his second half goal, which was his first of the season and he went close on plenty of other occasions too.

Below is our minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic after his display for Chelsea against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic reaction

Here’s what Christian Pulisic said in his post-match meeting with the press.

On the win: “We started really strong, controlled a lot of the game and got the goal we needed. They put up a fight, sart of the second half was difficult. Thought we defended really well which we can be happy with, another clean sheet.”

On his goal: “I wasn’t sure if Mason would get that pass through. It slipped through and a tough angle.”

On learning Graham Potter’s preferences: “We’re getting used to the way that he works and we’re functioning as a team. We look really strong in attack but also a couple of clean sheets are really important for us. It’s about finding some consistency and keeping going.

On depth of the team: “We have a strong team, amazing guys who can come in and do a great job, players who work hard and we push each other every day in training.” (NM)

Christian Pulisic Watch: Minute-by-minute analysis of USMNT star for Chelsea vs Wolves

1st minute: Looked like Pulisic is playing as a left wing-back when Chelsea don’t have the ball. He is pushing further forward and playing more as a left winger when Chelsea do get on the ball.

11th minute: Hardly had a kick early on as he spent most of his time tracking back.

12th minute: Got on the ball and passes it straight out of bounds.

14th minute: Played in down the left. Ran at the defender in the box but runs it out of play.

17th minute: Azpilicueta flashed a ball across goal and Pulisic almost got on the end of it at the back post.

20th minute: Dribbled towards goal and accelerated away but Moutinho made a fine sliding tackle. Moments later played in Mount who dragged a shot wide.

21st minute: Played into a great position in the box but skied his shot over the bar.

28th minute: Popped up in the box but sent his header way over the bar.

30th minute: Latched on to a loose ball but Adama Traore chased him down and won it back.

31st minute: Great run inside and his excellent curling effort tipped wide by Jose Sa.

40th minute: Didn’t get back into position defensively as Traore clipped a cross over and Nunes headed over.

51st minute: Did a lot of defensive work to start the second half an worked incredibly hard to help Chelsea win the ball back in the far corner.

54th minute: Brilliant goal from Pulisic, as he dribbles at Semedo, plays it to Mason Mount and picks up the reverse pass before he dinks home. Excellent way for Pulisic to score his first goal of the season.

70th minute: Forced back and couldn’t stop Adama Traore whipping in a dangerous cross which Wolves couldn’t make the most of.

72nd minute: Subbed off and gets a warm ovation from the Chelsea fans. A very solid display from the USMNT star.

