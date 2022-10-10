Enock Mwepu forced to retire with hereditary heart condition

This week it was Manchester United’s turn to get terrific center forward play, as the Red Devils came back from an early concession to beat Everton 2-1 on Sunday at Goodison Park.

Cooked by Manchester derby rival Erling Haaland last week, United got an Anthony Martial assist and later Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th career club goal to answer Alex Iwobi’s early Everton stunner.

The win moves United into fifth place on the Premier League table with 15 points through eight matches, a point behind fourth-place Chelsea and nine off leaders Arsenal (which has played one more match).

Marcus Rashford had a late goal chalked off for a handball by VAR, denying the highlight reel a wonderful bit of hustle.

Everton sits on 10 points through nine games, four points clear of the bottom three.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

What we learned from Everton vs Manchester United

Antony’s duck-to-water act continues: Some players take time to adjust to the Premier League but Antony is not one of them. Perhaps it’s playing for his longtime manager Erik ten Hag, but Antony just looks like a firecracker that stays lit up for prolonged periods of time.

Lampard’s mini-me channels his boss: Frank Lampard was a unit of a midfielder who could shoot from distance. Regardless of what you think about his work as Chelsea or Everton boss, the longtime England midfielder is working wonders with Alex Iwobi. The Nigerian international came up as a winger and attacking midfielder at Arsenal but Lampard has shown him the ways of a complete midfielder. Iwobi’s goal was fantastic and reminiscent of his manager, and a fitting reward for a player who’s been Everton’s MVP early this season.

Can he do the same for James Garner? The ex- Man United starlet entered the game and showed some real class in the center of the park, nearly setting up an equalizer that was swatted away by a flying David De Gea. If Lampard can help Garner find a new level not unlike Iwobi, well, look out.

David De Gea still good: The above point, but focusing on the fact that United’s star veteran keeper has clearly shaken off a rare rough patch of form.

Tactical focus

Casemiro’s entry for Scott McTominay, not Christian Eriksen, was more of a gamble for Erik ten Hag and the Brazilian had a couple of dicey moments early in the game. But Eriksen was better next to the steady hand of Casemiro. Perhaps we’ll see Casemiro, who set up Ronaldo’s goal, next to Fred or McTominay in a game against a more dangerous midfield.

[ MORE: Klopp updates Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injuries ]

Bruno Fernandes reaction

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes spoke to NBC’s studio crew of Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Earle after the game.

On the importance of a bounceback win: “The three points were really important. It was tough to play here. The last 15-20 minutes we could’ve played a little more but good pressure from Everton. They were really, really intense. It was tough but overall good because the spirit and togetherness were there.”

On the import of United’s togetherness: “When we get those four wins in a row, it was because of together, passion, desire. Everything was together and we got the wins. We knew it, and it was about getting back to that, the basics, and in the last two games you could see it more because we had more time together to help each other.”

On Ronaldo’s 700th goal: “It’s quite strange to keep counting Cristiano’s goals because at some point people should stop counting because it’s not fair for the others. Everyone know it’s been difficult for him not playing regularly but whenever he’s playing he’s doing his best and it was a matter of time. Everyone is happy for that. Getting the first goal in the league will get him some confidence and we need him with confidence because we know the kind of player he is and what he can do for the team. Most important, Cristiano wants to win and together we will be stronger.”

Stars of the show

Alex Iwobi

Antony

Seamus Coleman

Casemiro

Anthony Martial

What’s next?

Everton’s off to Tottenham for a 12:30pm ET Saturday league event, while Man United will host Newcastle a day later at 9:30am ET.

Alex Iwobi goal video: Everton takes lead with stunner

Antony goal video: Man Utd punishes Gueye error

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2 pm ET, Sunday

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The silver lining, of course, is that not everyone no one else has a player from the same planet as Erling Haaland. Ten Hag came under fire for his team selection against Man City, as he left Casemiro on the bench and proceeded to watch his double-pivot of Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen operate as turnstiles in front of a slow, reactionary backline. Manchester United are winless in their last three Premier League clashes with Everton and won just one of the last seven meetings (1W-4D-2L).

As for Everton, it’s six games without a defeat for Frank Lampard’s side, but a pair of asterisks likely need to be applied: 1) four draws, two wins; 2) just six goals scored, including one multiple-goal game. When you’re only a few months removed from a serious relegation scare, the results are (largely) all that matter. Now, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the brink of returning from a knee injury, better days could be ahead for the Everton attack which ranks bottom-five in the Premier League (7 goals in 8 games) without him.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

🥁 Presenting your 1️⃣1️⃣ Reds to take on the Toffees… 👊#MUFC || #EVEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 9, 2022

Follow @AndyEdMLS