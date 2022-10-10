Enock Mwepu forced to retire with hereditary heart condition

By Oct 10, 2022, 7:41 AM EDT
0 Comments

Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire at the age of 24 as he has been diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.

The Brighton and Zambia midfielder made the announcement on Monday as he hasn’t played for the Seagulls since September.

Per the statement released by the Premier League club, Mwepu fell ill on a flight to Mali last month as he was away on international duty with Zambia.

Subsequent tests have discovered a hereditary heart condition which means that Mwepu will have to retire from the game.

Statement on Mwepu’s retirement

Brighton confirmed: “The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football.”

Tony Bloom, chairman of Brighton, said: “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age. As a club we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life.”

Brighton’s new head coach Roberto De Zerbi added: “I am so sorry for Enock. Before I arrived I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him.”

The statement added that the hereditary condition ‘manifests later in life and was not previously evident on regular cardiac screening. Sadly this can be exacerbated by playing sport so Enock has been advised that the only option, for the sake of his own safety, is for him to stop playing football.’

Brighton added they ‘will be helping him make sure the condition is managed with the appropriate treatment for him to otherwise live a long and healthy life’ and that 

Mwepu: “This is not the end of my involvement with football”

The captain of Zambia’s national team posted an emotional message on his social media accounts confirming the news.

“A boy from a small Zambian township called Chambishi has some news to share. He stood strong to follow his dream of playing football at the highest level, and by the grace of God he lived his dream by reaching the Premier League. Some dreams however come to an end, so it is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I have received.”

Mwepu confirmed he will remain in the game as he plans to ‘stay involved in some some capacity’ as he then thanked his family, agent, the Zambian FA, his previous clubs, teammates, coaches and everyone at Brighton.

Nicknamed ‘The Computer’ for his superb positional sense in midfield, Mwepu signed for Brighton from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2021.

He has made 27 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring three goals, once of which was a memorable strike at Anfield against Liverpool in October 2021 as Brighton secured a superb 2-2 comeback draw and the other was a winner at Arsenal in April 2022.

Jurgen Klopp update on Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injuries

By Oct 10, 2022, 10:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

LONDON — Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold have suffered injuries which ‘don’t look good’ as he gave an update following Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat Arsenal.

With confidence low, injuries mounting up and the gap between themselves and Arsenal and Manchester City growing, this is not the seven-year anniversary Klopp would have wanted.

Following their worst start to a season under Klopp — they have 10 points from their opening nine games and now sit 14 points off leaders Arsenal — further salt was rubbed into their wounds as both Diaz and Alexander-Arnold didn’t make it to the second half.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp gave more details on the injuries for two of his key players.

Latest update on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz

Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk after the game, Klopp confirmed that an injury was the reason why Trent Alexander-Arnold was replaced by Joe Gomez at half time and wasn’t positive on Diaz.

“Something with the knee, not good,” Klopp said of Díaz. “He will have a scan and then we will know more. I have no idea about the extent.

”On top of that Trent was bad as well with a twisted ankle. Not good. Trent never comes off, he can play on. He was in too much pain and it started swelling immediately. So he will have a scan.”

What happened?

Luis Diaz appeared to initially injure himself in the 41st minute when he was involved in a collision with Thomas Partey and he went down first and received treatment, then tried to run it off but went down again as he came off.

Earlier in the first half Alexander-Arnold was caught on his ankle by Gabriel Martinelli and twisted it badly at the same time.

It was that bad that when a replay of the incident was shown on the TV screen in the press box, audible gasps were present. It looked horrendous. Trent Alexander-Arnold hobbled on for the rest of the first half but was taken off at half time with the damage done.

These two injuries are far from ideal for Klopp as Liverpool have a huge UEFA Champions League game at Glasgow Rangers on Wednesday, then they host Manchester City at Anfield next Sunday.

When it rains, it pours.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Oct 10, 2022, 9:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: Now officially bottom of the Premier League table, Forest will try to snap their six-game winless skid when they host Villa at the City Ground on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

Last time out was a heavy defeat to then-last-place Leicester City, leaving the newly promoted side 20th out of 20. A victory on Monday would, however, see Nottingham Forest leapfrog their way into 17th place, as the inevitable relegation battle begins to take shape all around them.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Monday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

There were murmurs that Steve Cooper’s job might be in jeopardy if Forest don’t start picking up positive results, but owner Evangelos Marinakis moved rather quickly to put the speculation to bed. Rather than give his manager the dreaded “vote of confidence,” Marinakis instead gave Cooper a new contract through the summer of 2025.

It puts clarity on speculation,” Cooper said this week. “If there is talk about that it can stop. It doesn’t mean we are going to win the next match and everything is going to be OK.”

As for Aston Villa, it took a bit of time but things are moving in the right direction as Steven Gerrard appears to have emerged from his first serious case of managerial hot seat. Two draws and a win have pushed Villa up to 14th in the table, but the goal-scoring woes have persisted despite picking up points. Only Wolves (3) and West Ham (5) have scored fewer goals than Aston Villa this season (6).

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Leon Bailey (undisclosed), Calum Chambers (illness)

Ranking USMNT players in the Premier League – Week 10

By Oct 10, 2022, 9:05 AM EDT
0 Comments

After a summer of transfer moves to the Premier League, the USMNT now have a host of young players across the top-flight of English soccer.

With that in mind — and the small matter of the 2022 World Cup in just over a month — we thought it would be a very good idea to keep a close eye on what these USMNT players are up to week in, week out in the Premier League.

With Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams key players for Leeds, goalkeeper Matt Turner yet to make his Premier League debut after joining Arsenal, Christian Pulisic battling for minutes at Chelsea, Chris Richards coming off the bench a few times for Crystal Palace and Fulham duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson guaranteed starters as the Cottagers are back in the PL, there are seven USMNT players in the PL this season.

Add those players to Jesse Marsch managing Leeds and there is a strong American presence in the PL this season. Below we focus on how the USMNT stars got on in the Premier League during Matchweek 10 of the season.

US players in the Premier League 2022: How are USMNT stars getting on?

Brenden Aaronson

Brilliant mazy dribble early on to get free in the box and his shot hit the post but it rebounded to Pascal Struijk to score and put Leeds 1-0 up. A constant threat in the first half as he buzzed around the Palace defense and created openings for Patrick Bamford. Faded, like Leeds, in the second half as he couldn’t get on the ball in dangerous areas. Ranking: 6.5/10

Tyler Adams

Once again kept Leeds ticking over very nicely in central midfield. Helped them win the ball back high up the pitch and used the ball well. Lovely pass (after a flick from Aaronson) to set free Patrick Bamford in the first half but the Leeds forward couldn’t finish. Couldn’t stop Palace surging back to win in the second half and that has been an unfortunate theme for Leeds this season. Ranking: 7.5/10

Christian Pulisic

Started and played 72 minutes as he scored his first goal of the season for Chelsea and it was a beauty. Pulisic played a lovely one-two with Mason Mount in the second half and dinked home as he pulled out the eye of the tiger tattoo celebration.

The 24-year-old played in a hybrid left wing-back/left wing role and it saw him get plenty of the ball. In the first half he had one shot brilliantly pushed away by Jose Sa and he probably should have done better with a few more chances. Still, he looked more like himself and Graham Potter will be happy enough with this solid display which also yielded a goal. Positive step forward for the Pennsylvanian native. Ranking: 7/10

Tim Ream

Started and captained Fulham, once again, as the veteran center back was tested with Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen buzzing around. Held firm defensively in the first half and as always, calm and composed on the ball. Scamacca got in-behind him and Fulham for the controversial go-ahead goal and he then collided with Leno after the Fulham goalkeeper spilled Antonio’s initial shot for the third. Fulham were pretty unlucky to not get anything from their display at West Ham. Ranking: 6.5/10

Chris Richards

Still recovering from injury so was not in the Crystal Palace squad for their win against Leeds United and fellow USMNT teammates Aaronson and Adams. Ranking: N/A

Antonee Robinson

Back from injury and looked superb for Fulham at West Ham as he marauded down the left flank time and time again. Robinson, 25, is so key to the way the USMNT play and they badly missed him during the last international break. Fulham have missed him too and he clipped in some decent crosses which Aleksandr Mitrovic (out injured) would have challenged for but West Ham cleared them quite easily. Ranking: 7.5/10

Matt Turner

Was on the bench and was an unused substitute as Arsenal won 3-2 against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium to remain top of the Premier League table. Turner will continue to get plenty of minutes in the UEFA Europa League over the next few weeks. Ranking: N/A

Manchester United overcomes early deficit to beat Everton

By Oct 9, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

This week it was Manchester United’s turn to get terrific center forward play, as the Red Devils came back from an early concession to beat Everton 2-1 on Sunday at Goodison Park.

Cooked by Manchester derby rival Erling Haaland last week, United got an Anthony Martial assist and later Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th career club goal to answer Alex Iwobi’s early Everton stunner.

The win moves United into fifth place on the Premier League table with 15 points through eight matches, a point behind fourth-place Chelsea and nine off leaders Arsenal (which has played one more match).

Marcus Rashford had a late goal chalked off for a handball by VAR, denying the highlight reel a wonderful bit of hustle.

Everton sits on 10 points through nine games, four points clear of the bottom three.

What we learned from Everton vs Manchester United

Antony’s duck-to-water act continues: Some players take time to adjust to the Premier League but Antony is not one of them. Perhaps it’s playing for his longtime manager Erik ten Hag, but Antony just looks like a firecracker that stays lit up for prolonged periods of time.

Lampard’s mini-me channels his boss: Frank Lampard was a unit of a midfielder who could shoot from distance. Regardless of what you think about his work as Chelsea or Everton boss, the longtime England midfielder is working wonders with Alex Iwobi. The Nigerian international came up as a winger and attacking midfielder at Arsenal but Lampard has shown him the ways of a complete midfielder. Iwobi’s goal was fantastic and reminiscent of his manager, and a fitting reward for a player who’s been Everton’s MVP early this season.

Can he do the same for James Garner? The ex- Man United starlet entered the game and showed some real class in the center of the park, nearly setting up an equalizer that was swatted away by a flying David De Gea. If Lampard can help Garner find a new level not unlike Iwobi, well, look out.

David De Gea still good:  The above point, but focusing on the fact that United’s star veteran keeper has clearly shaken off a rare rough patch of form.

Tactical focus

Casemiro’s entry for Scott McTominay, not Christian Eriksen, was more of a gamble for Erik ten Hag and the Brazilian had a couple of dicey moments early in the game. But Eriksen was better next to the steady hand of Casemiro. Perhaps we’ll see Casemiro, who set up Ronaldo’s goal, next to Fred or McTominay in a game against a more dangerous midfield.

Bruno Fernandes reaction

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes spoke to NBC’s studio crew of Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Earle after the game.

On the importance of a bounceback win: “The three points were really important. It was tough to play here. The last 15-20 minutes we could’ve played a little more but good pressure from Everton. They were really, really intense. It was tough but overall good because the spirit and togetherness were there.”

On the import of United’s togetherness: “When we get those four wins in a row, it was because of together, passion, desire. Everything was together and we got the wins. We knew it, and it was about getting back to that, the basics, and in the last two games you could see it more because we had more time together to help each other.”

On Ronaldo’s 700th goal: “It’s quite strange to keep counting Cristiano’s goals because at some point people should stop counting because it’s not fair for the others. Everyone know it’s been difficult for him not playing regularly but whenever he’s playing he’s doing his best and it was a matter of time. Everyone is happy for that. Getting the first goal in the league will get him some confidence and we need him with confidence because we know the kind of player he is and what he can do for the team. Most important, Cristiano wants to win and together we will be stronger.”

Stars of the show

Alex Iwobi

Antony

Seamus Coleman

Casemiro

Anthony Martial

What’s next?

Everton’s off to Tottenham for a 12:30pm ET Saturday league event, while Man United will host Newcastle a day later at 9:30am ET.

Alex Iwobi goal video: Everton takes lead with stunner

Antony goal video: Man Utd punishes Gueye error

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2 pm ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The silver lining, of course, is that not everyone no one else has a player from the same planet as Erling Haaland. Ten Hag came under fire for his team selection against Man City, as he left Casemiro on the bench and proceeded to watch his double-pivot of Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen operate as turnstiles in front of a slow, reactionary backline. Manchester United are winless in their last three Premier League clashes with Everton and won just one of the last seven meetings (1W-4D-2L).

As for Everton, it’s six games without a defeat for Frank Lampard’s side, but a pair of asterisks likely need to be applied: 1) four draws, two wins; 2) just six goals scored, including one multiple-goal game. When you’re only a few months removed from a serious relegation scare, the results are (largely) all that matter. Now, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the brink of returning from a knee injury, better days could be ahead for the Everton attack which ranks bottom-five in the Premier League (7 goals in 8 games) without him.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

