Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: Now officially bottom of the Premier League table, Forest will try to snap their six-game winless skid when they host Villa at the City Ground on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs ASTON VILLA
Last time out was a heavy defeat to then-last-place Leicester City, leaving the newly promoted side 20th out of 20. A victory on Monday would, however, see Nottingham Forest leapfrog their way into 17th place, as the inevitable relegation battle begins to take shape all around them.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3 pm ET, Monday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
There were murmurs that Steve Cooper’s job might be in jeopardy if Forest don’t start picking up positive results, but owner Evangelos Marinakis moved rather quickly to put the speculation to bed. Rather than give his manager the dreaded “vote of confidence,” Marinakis instead gave Cooper a new contract through the summer of 2025.
“It puts clarity on speculation,” Cooper said this week. “If there is talk about that it can stop. It doesn’t mean we are going to win the next match and everything is going to be OK.”
As for Aston Villa, it took a bit of time but things are moving in the right direction as Steven Gerrard appears to have emerged from his first serious case of managerial hot seat. Two draws and a win have pushed Villa up to 14th in the table, but the goal-scoring woes have persisted despite picking up points. Only Wolves (3) and West Ham (5) have scored fewer goals than Aston Villa this season (6).
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh)
🖐 Five changes.
🇳🇬 Full league debut for Dennis.
🔙 Toffolo, Yates & Freuler back in the XI.
Introducing your #NFFC starting line-up for this evening’s clash against @AVFCOfficial 🔢 pic.twitter.com/tEtWv4KRVV
— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 10, 2022
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Leon Bailey (undisclosed), Calum Chambers (illness)
Introducing your Aston Villa team to face Nottingham Forest tonight. 👊#NFOAVL pic.twitter.com/vuqv1dbyEn
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 10, 2022