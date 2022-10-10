Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire at the age of 24 as he has been diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.

The Brighton and Zambia midfielder made the announcement on Monday as he hasn’t played for the Seagulls since September.

Per the statement released by the Premier League club, Mwepu fell ill on a flight to Mali last month as he was away on international duty with Zambia.

Subsequent tests have discovered a hereditary heart condition which means that Mwepu will have to retire from the game.

Statement on Mwepu’s retirement

Brighton confirmed: “The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football.”

Tony Bloom, chairman of Brighton, said: “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age. As a club we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life.”

Brighton’s new head coach Roberto De Zerbi added: “I am so sorry for Enock. Before I arrived I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him.”

The statement added that the hereditary condition ‘manifests later in life and was not previously evident on regular cardiac screening. Sadly this can be exacerbated by playing sport so Enock has been advised that the only option, for the sake of his own safety, is for him to stop playing football.’

Brighton added they ‘will be helping him make sure the condition is managed with the appropriate treatment for him to otherwise live a long and healthy life’ and that

Mwepu: “This is not the end of my involvement with football”

The captain of Zambia’s national team posted an emotional message on his social media accounts confirming the news.

“A boy from a small Zambian township called Chambishi has some news to share. He stood strong to follow his dream of playing football at the highest level, and by the grace of God he lived his dream by reaching the Premier League. Some dreams however come to an end, so it is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I have received.”

Mwepu confirmed he will remain in the game as he plans to ‘stay involved in some some capacity’ as he then thanked his family, agent, the Zambian FA, his previous clubs, teammates, coaches and everyone at Brighton.

Nicknamed ‘The Computer’ for his superb positional sense in midfield, Mwepu signed for Brighton from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2021.

He has made 27 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring three goals, once of which was a memorable strike at Anfield against Liverpool in October 2021 as Brighton secured a superb 2-2 comeback draw and the other was a winner at Arsenal in April 2022.

