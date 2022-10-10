Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

By Oct 10, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: Now officially bottom of the Premier League table, Forest will try to snap their six-game winless skid when they host Villa at the City Ground on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs ASTON VILLA

Last time out was a heavy defeat to then-last-place Leicester City, leaving the newly promoted side 20th out of 20. A victory on Monday would, however, see Nottingham Forest leapfrog their way into 17th place, as the inevitable relegation battle begins to take shape all around them.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Monday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

There were murmurs that Steve Cooper’s job might be in jeopardy if Forest don’t start picking up positive results, but owner Evangelos Marinakis moved rather quickly to put the speculation to bed. Rather than give his manager the dreaded “vote of confidence,” Marinakis instead gave Cooper a new contract through the summer of 2025.

It puts clarity on speculation,” Cooper said this week. “If there is talk about that it can stop. It doesn’t mean we are going to win the next match and everything is going to be OK.”

As for Aston Villa, it took a bit of time but things are moving in the right direction as Steven Gerrard appears to have emerged from his first serious case of managerial hot seat. Two draws and a win have pushed Villa up to 14th in the table, but the goal-scoring woes have persisted despite picking up points. Only Wolves (3) and West Ham (5) have scored fewer goals than Aston Villa this season (6).

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Leon Bailey (undisclosed), Calum Chambers (illness)

Jurgen Klopp update on Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injuries

By Oct 10, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

LONDON — Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold have suffered injuries which ‘don’t look good’ as he gave an update following Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat Arsenal.

With confidence low, injuries mounting up and the gap between themselves and Arsenal and Manchester City growing, this is not the seven-year anniversary Klopp would have wanted.

Following their worst start to a season under Klopp — they have 10 points from their opening nine games and now sit 14 points off leaders Arsenal — further salt was rubbed into their wounds as both Diaz and Alexander-Arnold didn’t make it to the second half.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp gave more details on the injuries for two of his key players.

Latest update on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz

Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk after the game, Klopp confirmed that an injury was the reason why Trent Alexander-Arnold was replaced by Joe Gomez at half time and wasn’t positive on Diaz.

“Something with the knee, not good,” Klopp said of Díaz. “He will have a scan and then we will know more. I have no idea about the extent.

”On top of that Trent was bad as well with a twisted ankle. Not good. Trent never comes off, he can play on. He was in too much pain and it started swelling immediately. So he will have a scan.”

What happened?

Luis Diaz appeared to initially injure himself in the 41st minute when he was involved in a collision with Thomas Partey and he went down first and received treatment, then tried to run it off but went down again as he came off.

Earlier in the first half Alexander-Arnold was caught on his ankle by Gabriel Martinelli and twisted it badly at the same time.

It was that bad that when a replay of the incident was shown on the TV screen in the press box, audible gasps were present. It looked horrendous. Trent Alexander-Arnold hobbled on for the rest of the first half but was taken off at half time with the damage done.

These two injuries are far from ideal for Klopp as Liverpool have a huge UEFA Champions League game at Glasgow Rangers on Wednesday, then they host Manchester City at Anfield next Sunday.

When it rains, it pours.

Premier League Fan Fest coming to Philadelphia

By Oct 10, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Philadelphia in 2022, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be in Philly for what promises to be an incredible weekend.

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on October 15-16 in Dilworth Park and we can’t wait to be in the City of Brotherly Love.

That weekend the huge Liverpool vs Manchester City clash takes stage (Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11:30am ET), while on the same day in the other type of football the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

It will be one heck of a party in Philly.

Below are more details on the event, while all you have to do is click on the link above to sign up so you can be there.

Premier League Fan Fest is coming to Philadelphia in October

This marks the first Fan Fest in the state of Pennsylvania and continues a period of huge celebration for soccer in Philly.

With the Philadelphia Union flying high atop the Major League Soccer standings, plus Philadelphia recently announced as one of the host cities for games at the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup, the beauty of the beautiful game is spreading to every corner of Philly’s famous streets.

Philadelphia was supposed to be the site of our Fan Fest in March 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19.

“Philly’s been waiting, and we wanted to use the best opportunities at the right moment to come back,” NBC Sports’ senior vice president of consumer engagement Lyndsay Signor told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “For all of the reasons that we landed on Philly for 2020 — the fandom the city, as the heart of so many professional sports — there was never a question.

“But I think when it started to get closer to Philadelphia hosting the World Cup, and looking at some opportunities to collaborate around Sunday Night Football … it felt like a really awesome time to fire up the Philly fan base again, and bring Fan Fest back and actually be able to execute it without COVID parameters in the way.”

Here are a few things you can expect from the Fan Fest

  • Gates will open at 6am on both days
  • Premier League legends Alan Shearer and Ian Wright will be on-site
  • Club mascots and the Premier League trophy will also be there
  • TV screens will be in place across Dilworth Park so fans can easily watch the game of their choice
  • Four games kick off at 9am ET on Sunday, Oct. 16, before Liverpool vs Manchester City at 11:30am ET
  • Special guests will join our crew throughout the weekend
  • Alcohol and food will be served at the event

Enock Mwepu forced to retire with hereditary heart condition

By Oct 10, 2022, 12:41 PM EDT
0 Comments

Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire at the age of 24 as he has been diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.

The Brighton and Zambia midfielder made the announcement on Monday as he hasn’t played for the Seagulls since September.

Per the statement released by the Premier League club, Mwepu fell ill on a flight to Mali last month as he was away on international duty with Zambia.

Subsequent tests have discovered a hereditary heart condition which means that Mwepu will have to retire from the game.

Statement on Mwepu’s retirement

Brighton confirmed: “The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football.”

Tony Bloom, chairman of Brighton, said: “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age. As a club we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life.”

Brighton’s new head coach Roberto De Zerbi added: “I am so sorry for Enock. Before I arrived I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him.”

The statement added that the hereditary condition ‘manifests later in life and was not previously evident on regular cardiac screening. Sadly this can be exacerbated by playing sport so Enock has been advised that the only option, for the sake of his own safety, is for him to stop playing football.’

Brighton added they ‘will be helping him make sure the condition is managed with the appropriate treatment for him to otherwise live a long and healthy life’ and that 

Mwepu: “This is not the end of my involvement with football”

The captain of Zambia’s national team posted an emotional message on his social media accounts confirming the news.

“A boy from a small Zambian township called Chambishi has some news to share. He stood strong to follow his dream of playing football at the highest level, and by the grace of God he lived his dream by reaching the Premier League. Some dreams however come to an end, so it is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I have received.”

Mwepu confirmed he will remain in the game as he plans to ‘stay involved in some some capacity’ as he then thanked his family, agent, the Zambian FA, his previous clubs, teammates, coaches and everyone at Brighton.

Nicknamed ‘The Computer’ for his superb positional sense in midfield, Mwepu signed for Brighton from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2021.

He has made 27 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring three goals, once of which was a memorable strike at Anfield against Liverpool in October 2021 as Brighton secured a superb 2-2 comeback draw and the other was a winner at Arsenal in April 2022.

Ever Wonder why there is an actual cottage at Craven Cottage?

By Oct 10, 2022, 11:50 AM EDT
0 Comments

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

What is cottage at Craven Cottage all about?

Fulham’s Craven Cottage is loved the world over. Their home by the banks of the River Thames is one of the most historic, and beautiful, stadiums in the game.

But have you ever wondered why there is an actual cottage in the corner of Craven Cottage?

And have you ever wondered what came first: the cottage or the stadium? Yep. Us too.

Fancy cottage and clientele

There has been a cottage on this site since 1780 when William Craven, who was the Sixth Baron Craven, built a cottage in a wooded area which is now on the site of Craven Cottage stadium.

It is also believed the site was previously used as Anne Boleyn’s hunting ground in the 1500s when she was the Queen of England. Fancy cottage indeed.

Legend has it that several famous writers also stayed at the original cottage for inspiration, and how could you not be inspired by this setting!?

Rebuild and Fulham’s arrival

A fire destroyed the original buildings in 1888 and the ground was left derelict until 1894 when Fulham (London’s oldest professional club as they being founded in 1879 at St Andrew’s Church in West Kensington) bought the land to build Craven Cottage stadium.

The stadium was updated extensively in 1905 by renowned football stadium architect Archibald Leitch.

If this doesn’t scream football history, I don’t know what does…

Why is there a cottage?

After Fulham’s first match in their gleaming new home there was one small problem to solve which explains why the cottage is there: there were no locker rooms built for players to use.

‘Not a problem, we will build a fancy cottage for that’ said Archibald Leitch, probably… And he did.

Today, the Cottage is still used for players to get changed in and directors of the club and players’ families sit in it to watch games from the balcony.

So, there you have it.

Incredible history remains

Craven Cottage the stadium was there before the actual cottage at Craven Cottage. But there has been a cottage on the site since 1780, and Anne Boleyn’s hunting grounds before that. That scent around Craven Cottage is history, folks.

Beautiful, magical, magnificent history.

Remember: when you next watch a game at Craven Cottage and see Antonee Robinson running down the wing, Anne Boleyn probably rode on a horse near that spot in the 1500s. Wild.