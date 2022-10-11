Chelsea makes quick work of 10-man AC Milan at San Siro (video)

Chelsea didn’t let a change of venue alter its control over AC Milan, winning 2-0 at the San Siro on Tuesday in a red-card aided UEFA Champions League affair in Italy.

Graham Potter’s Blues now sit first in Group E after former Chelsea back Fikayo Tomori was sent off in the 18th minute for a last man back foul which occurred… in a non-traditional place for such a sending-off. A controversial call that begs a look at the rule book.

Jorginho would convert a penalty and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also scored as the final score line was set by halftime.

Chelsea beat Milan 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week as Graham Potter’s side got their first win of the group stage and sit on four points.

Injury-hit Milan remain on four points and sit fourth after Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb drew 1-1. Milan is behind Dinamo on goal differential and two points back of Salzburg.

So, yeah, it’s still very tight in Group E.

Americans Abroad: Pulisic, Dest start on bench

USMNT winger Christian Pulisic did not feature for Chelsea after starting at the weekend, and it seemed likely that international teammate Sergino Dest would suffer the same fate.

But Brahim Diaz was sacrificed for the far more defensive-minded Dest in the 37th minute as AC Milan looked to stop goal differential from getting out of hand.

Dest played the remaining 52 minutes and missed a glorious chance to pull Milan within a goal early in the second half. He finished with a blocked shot and two tackles while displaying a wide range of passing. If Stefano Pioli can get over the miss, Dest may get more looks based of this showing.

Stars of the show

Kalidou Koulibaly: Serie A familiarity shone bright for Chelsea, especially from the longtime Napoli back

Jorginho: Same as above, controlling the midfield.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Only needed to make one save but showed his skill as a passer, connecting on 25-of-27 passes. The only misses were on long balls.

Fikayo Tomori red card video

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal video

How to watch AC Milan vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday
TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+
Online: Updates via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Milan have been hit by plenty of injuries and after a gruelling game against Juventus at the weekend, this is a very quick turnaround. Chelsea made seven changes for their win against Wolves and such is the strength of their squad, Potter should revert to pretty much the same lineup which beat Milan last week. Both teams are in good form heading into this one so confidence levels will be high and this is a crucial game in determining which team will move closer to reaching the last 16.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz scored at the weekend and continues to pop up when needed, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling and Reece James were all rested so they should be razor sharp at the San Siro. Milan’s Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea academy product) popped up with a big goal in the win against Juventus at the weekend and Brahim Diaz (formerly of Man City) also scored a beauty too. Rafael Leao remains the man dangerman for Milan.

The lowdown on AC Milan

Injury issues aside, Stefano Piolo’s side are digging deep early in the season and the reigning Italian champs sit just three points off leaders Napoli. Defensively they have been missing Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer, while goalkeeper Mike Maignan is also expected to be out with a calf injury. In midfield Alexis Saelemaekers and Charles De Ketelaere have also been hit with injuries but left back Theo Hernandez and Divock Origi did return at the weekend. Up top Olivier Giroud is leading the line heroically and Leao is causing so many problems. Even with injuries piling up, this Milan side will be very tough to break down, especially at home.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Chelsea’s injury issues have calmed down with Wesley Fofana expected to be out for around a month with a knee injury he picked up against Milan last week. That is nowhere near as bad as the Blues first feared. N’Golo Kante has suffered a setback in his comeback from injury, which is a big blow, while Thiago Silva is back after missing the win against Wolves with a cold. Potter will rotate his lineup once again as the likes of Sterling, James, Silva, Aubameyang, Kovacic and Chilwell are all expected to come back in. Having such a huge squad is perfect for this busy period of intense games every three days between now and November when the World Cup break arrives.

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage is here and we are ready to roll between now and November.

With a congested schedule due to the 2022 World Cup kicking off in November, we will have midweek Champions League action every week between now and early November (aside from the international break in late September).

Can Real Madrid win back-to-back Champions League titles? Or will the Premier League giants continue to reach the final (at least one PL team has reached four of the last five finals with two all-English finals in the last four) and go one better this season?

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan are together in the “group of death,” while Tottenham were handed a (relatively) easy draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP and Marseille in Group D. Manchester City will face perennial European noise-makers in Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla in Group G, while PSG and Juventus were paired up in Group H.

Rangers are back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010, joining bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic to give the Scottish Premiership two clubs in the UCL group stage for the first time in 15 years.

Elsewhere, Benfica, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifi made it through the playoffs, while this is the first time the Bundesliga has had five teams in the group stage after Frankfurt won the Europa League last season to qualify.

Below is everything you need following the UEFA Champions League group stage.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli vs Ajax (12:45)
Atletico vs Club Brugge (12:45)
Rangers vs Liverpool (3:00)
Leverkusen vs Porto (3:00)
Barcelona vs Inter (3:00)
Plzen vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Frankfurt (3:00)
Sporting CP vs Marseille (3:00)

JPW’s Champions League predictions – Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-3 Man City
Maccabi Haifa 1-2 Juventus
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg
AC Milan 2-1 Chelsea
Shakhtar 1-2 Real Madrid
Celtic 1-1 Leipzig
Dortmund 3-1 Sevilla
Paris 2-0 Benfica

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico 2-1 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-3 Liverpool
Leverkusen 2-1 Porto
Barcelona 1-1 Inter
Plzen 1-4 Bayern
Tottenham 3-1 Frankfurt
Sporting CP 2-1 Marseille

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen vs Man City (12:45)
Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus (12:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg (3:00)
AC Milan vs Chelsea (3:00)
Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Celtic vs Leipzig (3:00)
Dortmund vs Sevilla (3:00)
Paris vs Benfica (3:00)

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli vs Ajax (12:45)
Atletico vs Club Brugge (12:45)
Rangers vs Liverpool (3:00)
Leverkusen vs Porto (3:00)
Barcelona vs Inter (3:00)
Plzen vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Frankfurt (3:00)
Sporting CP vs Marseille (3:00)

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg vs Chelsea (12:45)
Sevilla vs Copenhagen (12:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan (3:00)
Celtic vs Shakhtar (3:00)
Leipzig vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Dortmund vs Man City (3:00)
Paris vs Maccabi Haifa (3:00)
Benfica vs Juventus (3:00)

Wednesday, 26 October
Club Brugge vs Porto (12:45)
Inter vs Plzen (12:45)
Napoli vs Rangers (3:00)
Ajax vs Liverpool (3:00)
Atletico vs Leverkusen (3:00)
Barcelona vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Sporting CP (3:00)
Frankfurt vs Marseille (3:00)

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto vs Atletico (18:45)
Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (18:45)
Liverpool vs Napoli (21:00)
Rangers vs Ajax (21:00)
Bayern vs Inter (21:00)
Plzen vs Barcelona (21:00)
Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (21:00)
Marseille vs Tottenham (21:00)

Real Madrid vs Celtic (12:45)
Shakhtar vs Leipzig (12:45)
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (3:00)
AC Milan vs Salzburg (3:00)
Man City vs Sevilla (3:00)
Copenhagen vs Dortmund (3:00)
Juventus vs Paris (3:00)
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (3:00)

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A
Napoli — 9 points (+11 GD)
Liverpool — 6 (0)
Ajax — 3 (-2)
Rangers — 0 (-9)

Group B
Club Brugge — 9 (+7)
Porto — 3 (-3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 3 (-1)
Atletico Madrid — 3 (-3)

Group C
Bayern Munich — 9 (+9)
Inter Milan — 6 (+1)
Barcelona — 3 (+1)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-11)

Group D
Sporting CP — 6 (+2)
Tottenham Hotspur — 4 (0)
Eintracht Frankfurt — 4 (-2)
Marseille — 3 (0)

Group E
Chelsea — 7 (4)
Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (1)
AC Milan — 4 (-2)
Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-3)

Group F
*Real Madrid — 10 (+6)
RB Leipzig — 6 (-1)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 5 (+2)
Celtic — 1 (-7)

Group G
*Manchester City — 10 (+10)
Borussia Dortmund — 7 (+5)
Sevilla — 2 (-7)
Copenhagen — 2 (-8)

Group H
Paris Saint-Germain — 8 (+3)
Benfica — 8 (+3)
Juventus — 3 (-2)
Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-4)

Ranking USMNT players in the Premier League – Week 10

After a summer of transfer moves to the Premier League, the USMNT now have a host of young players across the top-flight of English soccer.

With that in mind — and the small matter of the 2022 World Cup in just over a month — we thought it would be a very good idea to keep a close eye on what these USMNT players are up to week in, week out in the Premier League.

With Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams key players for Leeds, goalkeeper Matt Turner yet to make his Premier League debut after joining Arsenal, Christian Pulisic battling for minutes at Chelsea, Chris Richards coming off the bench a few times for Crystal Palace and Fulham duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson guaranteed starters as the Cottagers are back in the PL, there are seven USMNT players in the PL this season.

Add those players to Jesse Marsch managing Leeds and there is a strong American presence in the PL this season. Below we focus on how the USMNT stars got on in the Premier League during Matchweek 10 of the season.

US players in the Premier League 2022: How are USMNT stars getting on?

Brenden Aaronson

Brilliant mazy dribble early on to get free in the box and his shot hit the post but it rebounded to Pascal Struijk to score and put Leeds 1-0 up. A constant threat in the first half as he buzzed around the Palace defense and created openings for Patrick Bamford. Faded, like Leeds, in the second half as he couldn’t get on the ball in dangerous areas. Ranking: 6.5/10

Tyler Adams

Once again kept Leeds ticking over very nicely in central midfield. Helped them win the ball back high up the pitch and used the ball well. Lovely pass (after a flick from Aaronson) to set free Patrick Bamford in the first half but the Leeds forward couldn’t finish. Couldn’t stop Palace surging back to win in the second half and that has been an unfortunate theme for Leeds this season. Ranking: 7.5/10

Christian Pulisic

Started and played 72 minutes as he scored his first goal of the season for Chelsea and it was a beauty. Pulisic played a lovely one-two with Mason Mount in the second half and dinked home as he pulled out the eye of the tiger tattoo celebration.

The 24-year-old played in a hybrid left wing-back/left wing role and it saw him get plenty of the ball. In the first half he had one shot brilliantly pushed away by Jose Sa and he probably should have done better with a few more chances. Still, he looked more like himself and Graham Potter will be happy enough with this solid display which also yielded a goal. Positive step forward for the Pennsylvanian native. Ranking: 7/10

Tim Ream

Started and captained Fulham, once again, as the veteran center back was tested with Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen buzzing around. Held firm defensively in the first half and as always, calm and composed on the ball. Scamacca got in-behind him and Fulham for the controversial go-ahead goal and he then collided with Leno after the Fulham goalkeeper spilled Antonio’s initial shot for the third. Fulham were pretty unlucky to not get anything from their display at West Ham. Ranking: 6.5/10

Chris Richards

Still recovering from injury so was not in the Crystal Palace squad for their win against Leeds United and fellow USMNT teammates Aaronson and Adams. Ranking: N/A

Antonee Robinson

Back from injury and looked superb for Fulham at West Ham as he marauded down the left flank time and time again. Robinson, 25, is so key to the way the USMNT play and they badly missed him during the last international break. Fulham have missed him too and he clipped in some decent crosses which Aleksandr Mitrovic (out injured) would have challenged for but West Ham cleared them quite easily. Ranking: 7.5/10

Matt Turner

Was on the bench and was an unused substitute as Arsenal won 3-2 against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium to remain top of the Premier League table. Turner will continue to get plenty of minutes in the UEFA Europa League over the next few weeks. Ranking: N/A

Man City's 10 men held by Copenhagen after Gomez red card (video)

A VAR-awarded red card hampered Manchester City’s goal of staying perfect in UEFA Champions League Group G on Tuesday, as Copenhagen drew the Premier League champions 0-0 in Denmark.

Erling Haaland started the game on the bench and did not enter as a substitute, thanks in part to Sergio Gomez’s 30th minute red card.

Gomez fouled a man on the edge of the box and VAR determined that it was a professional foul by a last man back, dooming City to an hour-plus with 10 players.

The sending-off came after Rodri had a glorious goal taken off the board by a handball in the buildup, and after Riyad Mahrez had a Manuel Akanji-won penalty saved by Kamil Grabara.

City still held 59 percent of the ball and took 14 of the match’s 20 shots, with four on target and four blocked by Copenhagen.

Haaland had scored twice (and helped to cause an own goal) in the first-leg victory at Etihad Stadium, with Riyad Mahrez (penalty kick) and Julian Alvarez also getting on the scoresheet.

Manchester City sits atop the group with 10 points, while Copenhagen climbs into third with two points. Borussia Dortmund has six points and Sevilla one heading into their 3pm ET kickoff in Germany.

Sergio Gomez red card video

How to watch Copenhagen vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:45 pm ET, Tuesday
TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+
Online: Updates via NBCSports.com

Key storylines + in-form players to keep an eye on

Without question, there is no bigger story in world football this season than Haaland’s remarkable start to life at Manchester City. The Norwegian superstar, still only 22 years old, has 20 goals in his first 12 games (15 in 9 in the PL; 5 in 3 in the UCL). He has scored at least one goal (18 total) in each of his last nine appearances for Man City (all competitions), including three hat tricks (all in the PL) and a pair of braces (both in the UCL). Haaland has turned the very top of club football world into his own personal playground. As ever, the Champions League trophy is the end all be all for Guardiola and Co., the last remaining piece of the puzzle for the Man City dynasty.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), John Stones (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 10

The Premier League’s 10th matchweek saw confirmation that Arsenal’s moved into Liverpool’s class, Newcastle’s ahead of schedule in trying to get there, and Manchester City remains in a class of its own.

And, honestly, are we overlooking Harry Kane right now?

Here’s a look at 10 things that stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 10

1. Stretched Liverpool go for 2015, early-Klopp vibes (Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool): Jurgen Klopp’s decision to go back to a 4-2-3-1 formation was supposed to be about defensive solidity. That didn’t work at all at Arsenal. Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara were playing 25 yards deeper than the front four of Luis Diaz (who was replaced by Roberto Firmino), Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah. There was nothing in-between. When Liverpool got the ball forward early and played direct it worked. When they didn’t they were overrun in midfield and the topsy-turvy nature of this clash reminded me of when Klopp first arrived in 2015 and his high-octane, heavy-metal football was exciting to watch but Liverpool had no balance (especially defensively) whatsoever. Klopp’s side can’t match the intensity they’ve been hailed for over the last few seasons and Arsenal’s youngsters swarmed their defense and midfield in the second half to show that Klopp has to change something drastically or Liverpool will be out of the title race… if they aren’t already. (JPW)

2. The joy has returned to Chelsea’s play (Chelsea 3-0 Wolves): It took the Blues a while to break through but it was always coming against Wolves. Chelsea’s players already seem to have embraced the extra creativity and freedom that Graham Potter’s tactics have brought to London. Chelsea looked sharp in attack even after leaving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling on the bench. There is an extra belief about their play when they’re going forward and they could have scored more than three. All over the pitch Chelsea’s players look to be enjoying playing football again and winning three games on the trot (in all competitions) will help confidence levels too. (JPW)

Harry Kane
fotmob.com

3. Harry Kane deserves some of the headlines hogged by Haaland (Brighton 0-1 Spurs): There’s a multi-verse in which we’re discussing the fact that Harry Kane is on pace to break the Premier League single-season goal record but Erling Haaland. Kane has eight goals in nine matches this season, on pace for 33.7 goals in a season (Can’t wait to see what that .7 looks like in real life). Unfortunately for the England captain, Erling Haaland is making the scoring leaders list look like it belongs in indoor soccer. And double unfortunately, Kane’s attempted clearance in the 90th minute coincided with Alexis Mac Allister’s left-footed shot attempt at the same ball, catching him on the back of the ankle. He had to leave the match as precaution at a minimum, and anything with Kane’s problematic ankles will be closely monitored by Spurs fans.

“It’s just a knock, I think,” Kane said after the game. (NM)

4. Alex Iwobi, Frank Lampard’s mini-me, continues to Impress (Everton 1-2 Man Utd): Frank Lampard was a unit of a midfielder who could shoot from distance. Regardless of what you think about his work as Chelsea or Everton boss, the longtime England midfielder is working wonders with Alex Iwobi. The Nigerian international came up as a winger and attacking midfielder at Arsenal but Lampard has shown him the ways of a complete midfielder. Iwobi’s goal was fantastic and reminiscent of his manager, and a fitting reward for a player who’s been Everton’s MVP early this season. Can Lampard work the same magic with former Man United man James Garner? (NM)

5. Intensity key as Man City builds momentum for huge clash (Man City 4-0 Southampton): All eyes will now be on City’s next Premier League game, their trip to Liverpool next Sunday. They are well ahead of Liverpool so far this season but their struggles at Anfield in recent seasons are well-documented and Jurgen Klopp’s high-pressing style does put them off. This edition feels like peak City, though. They’re hungry to win the ball back, have quality on it when they do, and they have so many players in form and flying. It’s hard to not predict City running away with the Premier League title this season and this game coming up at Anfield will show how just how much they’ve accelerated away from Liverpool over the summer. (JPW)

6. How(e)’s he doing it so quickly? (Newcastle 5-1 Brentford): Eddie Howe, yes, has received some sensational buys in the transfer market from Newcastle’s owners, but he’s also made some inspired moves with pre-takeover Magpies. Joelinton’s move from forward to center mid has been well-documented — “J7” didn’t start on Saturday — but the rebirth of Fabian Schar as a dependable starter and the reinvigoration of Miguel Almiron and now Jacob Murphy means Newcastle’s depth is going to feel even better once Allan Saint-Maximin, Jonjo Shelvey, and Alexander Isak are ready to start. (NM)

7. West Ham growing tougher as Scamacca, Bowen find form (West Ham 3-1 Fulham): It has taken the Hammers a little while in the Premier League but they looked really sharp, as attackers Jarrod Bowen and Gianluca Scamacca stretched Fulham’s defense and had the quality to finish when chances arrived. Only some Bernd Leno brilliance stopped them scoring a few more and West Ham looked much more like themselves. (JPW)

8. Forest full of fight, but not ideas (Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa): They so nearly got there in the end, but Forest and Villa never quite managed to combine for a full 1.0 xG on Monday (they topped out at 0.95). Neither side could string anything together in the final third. It was a slog from start to finish, particularly for Forest, who accounted for just 0.28 of the xG total. Emmanuel Dennis’ goal seemed to come too early for Nottingham Forest, who immediately shrunk and became timid when the challenge of defending a one-goal lead (unlikely to score again as they were) called for courage and confidence to be the aggressors. Thus the response from Aston Villa came almost immediately and the prospect of scoring a second goal seemed even more unlikely than the first. (AE)

9. Leeds punished for early failures in front of goal (Palace 2-1 Leeds): Jesse Marsch’s men absolutely buzzed out of the gates at Selhurst Park and threatened to end any hopes of a home win with an early goal and a plethora of chances. Alas, only one crossed the line. Patrick Bamford remains goalless on the season in a long return to form. He’ll almost surely find it, but it wasn’t Sunday as Leeds only got one — a rebound off the post deposited by Pascal Struijk — and left the game wide open. Palace’s equalizer came out of nothing but its winner did not, as the Eagles found control at home and earned their three points. (NM)

10. Bournemouth defying statistics and logic (Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester): Bournemouth’s 0.48 expected goals per 90 minutes heading into Week 10 was not only the worst mark in the Premier League, but it was so by quite some way (Aston Villa, with nearly twice the output at 0.85, was the next closest). That number will climb a bit following Saturday’s result, but the Cherries will still be last in xG by a country mile. And yet, there they sit in 8th place in the PL table. (AE)

