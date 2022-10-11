Copenhagen vs Manchester City live: Six days after beating the Danish champions 5-0 in Manchester, the Premier League champions will try to remain perfect in UEFA Champions League Group G on Tuesday.
Erling Haaland scored twice (and helped to cause an own goal) in the victory at Etihad Stadium, with Riyad Mahrez (penalty kick) and Julian Alvarez also getting on the scoresheet.
At the halfway point of the group stage, Manchester City sit atop the group with nine points. Borussia Dortmund sit 2nd, on six points, with Sevilla and Copenhagen level on one point.
Below is everything you need for Copenhagen vs Man City.
How to watch Copenhagen vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:45 pm ET, Tuesday
TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+
Online: Updates via NBCSports.com
Key storylines + in-form players to keep an eye on
Without question, there is no bigger story in world football this season than Haaland’s remarkable start to life at Manchester City. The Norwegian superstar, still only 22 years old, has 20 goals in his first 12 games (15 in 9 in the PL; 5 in 3 in the UCL). He has scored at least one goal (18 total) in each of his last nine appearances for Man City (all competitions), including three hat tricks (all in the PL) and a pair of braces (both in the UCL). Haaland has turned the very top of club football world into his own personal playground. As ever, the Champions League trophy is the end all be all for Guardiola and Co., the last remaining piece of the puzzle for the Man City dynasty.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), John Stones (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)