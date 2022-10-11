Man City’s 10 men held by Copenhagen after Gomez red card (video)

Key storylines + in-form players to keep an eye on
Without question, there is no bigger story in world football this season than Haaland’s remarkable start to life at Manchester City. The Norwegian superstar, still only 22 years old, has 20 goals in his first 12 games (15 in 9 in the PL; 5 in 3 in the UCL). He has scored at least one goal (18 total) in each of his last nine appearances for Man City (all competitions), including three hat tricks (all in the PL) and a pair of braces (both in the UCL). Haaland has turned the very top of club football world into his own personal playground. As ever, the Champions League trophy is the end all be all for Guardiola and Co., the last remaining piece of the puzzle for the Man City dynasty.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), John Stones (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
The Premier League’s 10th matchweek saw confirmation that Arsenal’s moved into Liverpool’s class, Newcastle’s ahead of schedule in trying to get there, and Manchester City remains in a class of its own.
And, honestly, are we overlooking Harry Kane right now?
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 10
1. Stretched Liverpool go for 2015, early-Klopp vibes (Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool): Jurgen Klopp’s decision to go back to a 4-2-3-1 formation was supposed to be about defensive solidity. That didn’t work at all at Arsenal. Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara were playing 25 yards deeper than the front four of Luis Diaz (who was replaced by Roberto Firmino), Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah. There was nothing in-between. When Liverpool got the ball forward early and played direct it worked. When they didn’t they were overrun in midfield and the topsy-turvy nature of this clash reminded me of when Klopp first arrived in 2015 and his high-octane, heavy-metal football was exciting to watch but Liverpool had no balance (especially defensively) whatsoever. Klopp’s side can’t match the intensity they’ve been hailed for over the last few seasons and Arsenal’s youngsters swarmed their defense and midfield in the second half to show that Klopp has to change something drastically or Liverpool will be out of the title race… if they aren’t already. (JPW)
2.The joy has returned to Chelsea’s play (Chelsea 3-0 Wolves): It took the Blues a while to break through but it was always coming against Wolves. Chelsea’s players already seem to have embraced the extra creativity and freedom that Graham Potter’s tactics have brought to London. Chelsea looked sharp in attack even after leaving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling on the bench. There is an extra belief about their play when they’re going forward and they could have scored more than three. All over the pitch Chelsea’s players look to be enjoying playing football again and winning three games on the trot (in all competitions) will help confidence levels too. (JPW)
3. Harry Kane deserves some of the headlines hogged by Haaland(Brighton 0-1 Spurs): There’s a multi-verse in which we’re discussing the fact that Harry Kane is on pace to break the Premier League single-season goal record but Erling Haaland. Kane has eight goals in nine matches this season, on pace for 33.7 goals in a season (Can’t wait to see what that .7 looks like in real life). Unfortunately for the England captain, Erling Haaland is making the scoring leaders list look like it belongs in indoor soccer. And double unfortunately, Kane’s attempted clearance in the 90th minute coincided with Alexis Mac Allister’s left-footed shot attempt at the same ball, catching him on the back of the ankle. He had to leave the match as precaution at a minimum, and anything with Kane’s problematic ankles will be closely monitored by Spurs fans.
“It’s just a knock, I think,” Kane said after the game. (NM)
4. Alex Iwobi, Frank Lampard’s mini-me, continues to Impress (Everton 1-2 Man Utd): Frank Lampard was a unit of a midfielder who could shoot from distance. Regardless of what you think about his work as Chelsea or Everton boss, the longtime England midfielder is working wonders with Alex Iwobi. The Nigerian international came up as a winger and attacking midfielder at Arsenal but Lampard has shown him the ways of a complete midfielder. Iwobi’s goal was fantastic and reminiscent of his manager, and a fitting reward for a player who’s been Everton’s MVP early this season. Can Lampard work the same magic with former Man United man James Garner? (NM)
5. Intensity key as Man City builds momentum for huge clash (Man City 4-0 Southampton): All eyes will now be on City’s next Premier League game, their trip to Liverpool next Sunday. They are well ahead of Liverpool so far this season but their struggles at Anfield in recent seasons are well-documented and Jurgen Klopp’s high-pressing style does put them off. This edition feels like peak City, though. They’re hungry to win the ball back, have quality on it when they do, and they have so many players in form and flying. It’s hard to not predict City running away with the Premier League title this season and this game coming up at Anfield will show how just how much they’ve accelerated away from Liverpool over the summer. (JPW)
6.How(e)’s he doing it so quickly? (Newcastle 5-1 Brentford): Eddie Howe, yes, has received some sensational buys in the transfer market from Newcastle’s owners, but he’s also made some inspired moves with pre-takeover Magpies. Joelinton’s move from forward to center mid has been well-documented — “J7” didn’t start on Saturday — but the rebirth of Fabian Schar as a dependable starter and the reinvigoration of Miguel Almiron and now Jacob Murphy means Newcastle’s depth is going to feel even better once Allan Saint-Maximin, Jonjo Shelvey, and Alexander Isak are ready to start. (NM)
7. West Ham growing tougher as Scamacca, Bowen find form (West Ham 3-1 Fulham): It has taken the Hammers a little while in the Premier League but they looked really sharp, as attackers Jarrod Bowen and Gianluca Scamacca stretched Fulham’s defense and had the quality to finish when chances arrived. Only some Bernd Leno brilliance stopped them scoring a few more and West Ham looked much more like themselves. (JPW)
8. Forest full of fight, but not ideas (Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa): They so nearly got there in the end, but Forest and Villa never quite managed to combine for a full 1.0 xG on Monday (they topped out at 0.95). Neither side could string anything together in the final third. It was a slog from start to finish, particularly for Forest, who accounted for just 0.28 of the xG total. Emmanuel Dennis’ goal seemed to come too early for Nottingham Forest, who immediately shrunk and became timid when the challenge of defending a one-goal lead (unlikely to score again as they were) called for courage and confidence to be the aggressors. Thus the response from Aston Villa came almost immediately and the prospect of scoring a second goal seemed even more unlikely than the first. (AE)
9. Leeds punished for early failures in front of goal (Palace 2-1 Leeds): Jesse Marsch’s men absolutely buzzed out of the gates at Selhurst Park and threatened to end any hopes of a home win with an early goal and a plethora of chances. Alas, only one crossed the line. Patrick Bamford remains goalless on the season in a long return to form. He’ll almost surely find it, but it wasn’t Sunday as Leeds only got one — a rebound off the post deposited by Pascal Struijk — and left the game wide open. Palace’s equalizer came out of nothing but its winner did not, as the Eagles found control at home and earned their three points. (NM)
10. Bournemouth defying statistics and logic (Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester): Bournemouth’s 0.48 expected goals per 90 minutes heading into Week 10 was not only the worst mark in the Premier League, but it was so by quite some way (Aston Villa, with nearly twice the output at 0.85, was the next closest). That number will climb a bit following Saturday’s result, but the Cherries will still be last in xG by a country mile. And yet, there they sit in 8th place in the PL table. (AE)
Mbappe will be coming off a World Cup in November and December and is bound to Paris Saint-Germain for the UEFA Champions League season. Presumably he’s not looking to sacrifice one of his limited runs at a European Cup, and PSG should advance from its group with Juventus, Benfica, and Maccabi Haifa.
Who could realistically sign Kylian Mbappe, whether in January or beyond?
Real Madrid would be the overwhelming favorite, and the Spanish club has been linked with him for years. However, Real has Vinicius Junior currently feasting on the left side of the attack so one would have to swap sides in the Karim Benzema sandwich (Federico Valverde has been getting the right-sided run).
Another obstacle in timing? A player swap with Real Madrid would also seem the easiest route to getting a deal done, and Real will certainly have Champions League roster concerns as well.
Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Manchester United will, of course, be mentioned as well. There could be a rare bonus for clubs who’ve missed UCL duty this season but have Europa League or Europa Conference League duty if Mbappe is desperate to leave PSG in January.
Mbappe would have to believe the club will be in the UCL next season, though, as if any suitor wasn’t already shooting for solid top-four footing before the World Cup.
Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 at Anfield last week but after losing 3-2 at Arsenal on Sunday, Klopp knows his side are in a tough place in the Premier League as they sit 14 points off the top of the table. At least in the Champions League they’ve won two of their three group stage games so far and a win at Rangers would leave them with a very good chance of advancing to the last 16.
As for Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Rangers, they simply have to win this game to have any chance of making it out of the group as they host Ajax and head to Napoli in their final two group games after this. Rangers will look to keep it tight and then feed off the energy of the home crowd.
Below is everything you need for Rangers vs Liverpool.
This is win or bust for Glasgow Rangers and there will be an incredible atmosphere at Ibrox for this all-British tie. Van Bronckhort’s side have lost their opening three Champions League group stage games without scoring a goal and they have conceded nine. That said, they gave Napoli some problems at home before a red card changed the game and they conceded three times in the final 22 minutes. Liverpool head to Glasgow with confidence levels low and injury issues building as Jurgen Klopp knows the balance is not right in his team and they are conceding way too many goals as he tinkers with the formation and personnel. There is more than a whiff of an upset in the air around this one.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Rangers forward Antonio Colak has scored six goals in his last three games in the Scottish Premiership and he may will partner Alfredo Morales up top to try and take the game to Liverpool. James Tavernier is exceptional from wide areas and Liverpool will have to be wary of his set-piece prowess. As for the Reds, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino looked particularly sharp in their defeat at Arsenal with the latter scoring and pushing for a starting spot.
The lowdown on Rangers
It is clear that the step up to the Champions League group stage (for the first time in 11 years) has been tough for Rangers. They are delighted just to be at this stage as they battled through the qualifying rounds. That said, they have been in good form domestically and aside from their hammering by Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of the season, they look on track to challenge their bitter rivals all season long for domestic trophies. The main aim for Rangers is to keep playing in Europe beyond November and if they win their two remaining home games against Liverpool and Ajax, that will give them a great chance of at least qualifying for the Europa League knockout rounds.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
Just when it looks like their injury issues were clearing up, Liverpool have lost Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold. All three were injured in the defeat at Arsenal with Diaz expected to be out until the Premier League returns in late December, while Matip and TAA will be missing for at least the next two weeks. That is a big blow for Jurgen Klopp. That means he could revert to his usual 4-3-3 formation with Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago in midfield and Jota out on the left, one of Nunez and Firmino central and Salah on the right up top. Defensively Joe Gomez will come in at right back and Ibrahima Konate can slot in at center back alongside Virgil van Dijk. Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones are close to a return but Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain out.