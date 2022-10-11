Kylian Mbappe ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January (reports)

Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window, according to multiple reports.
Mbappe, who turns 24 in December, has reportedly grown increasingly frustrated with his usage as a center forward and was also unhappy with the club’s work in the transfer market.
[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]
The Frenchman signed a new and very rich contract with PSG in the summer, months after he seemed certain to leave Paris. Something about Mbappe and October don’t mix well with PSG, as it was around this time last year that he spoke out about his desire to skip town.
If true that he’s antsy to leave, it seems a bit silly for January and would probably require the end of the season.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Mbappe will be coming off a World Cup in November and December and is bound to Paris Saint-Germain for the UEFA Champions League season. Presumably he’s not looking to sacrifice one of his limited runs at a European Cup, and PSG should advance from its group with Juventus, Benfica, and Maccabi Haifa.
Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Where could he sign?
Who could realistically sign Kylian Mbappe, whether in January or beyond?
Real Madrid would be the overwhelming favorite, and the Spanish club has been linked with him for years. However, Real has Vinicius Junior currently feasting on the left side of the attack so one would have to swap sides in the Karim Benzema sandwich (Federico Valverde has been getting the right-sided run).
Another obstacle in timing? A player swap with Real Madrid would also seem the easiest route to getting a deal done, and Real will certainly have Champions League roster concerns as well.
Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Manchester United will, of course, be mentioned as well. There could be a rare bonus for clubs who’ve missed UCL duty this season but have Europa League or Europa Conference League duty if Mbappe is desperate to leave PSG in January.
Mbappe would have to believe the club will be in the UCL next season, though, as if any suitor wasn’t already shooting for solid top-four footing before the World Cup.