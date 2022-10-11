LONDON — Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold have suffered injuries which ‘don’t look good’ as he gave an update following Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat Arsenal.

A report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports states that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip will both be out for a few weeks’, while Luis Diaz’s injury is more serious and he may not return until December.

With confidence low, injuries mounting up and the gap between themselves and Arsenal and Manchester City growing, this is not the seven-year anniversary Klopp would have wanted.

Following their worst start to a season under Klopp — they have 10 points from their opening nine games and now sit 14 points off leaders Arsenal — further salt was rubbed into their wounds as both Diaz and Alexander-Arnold didn’t make it to the second half.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp gave more details on the injuries for two of his key players.

Latest update on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Joel Matip

Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk after the game, Klopp confirmed that an injury was the reason why Trent Alexander-Arnold was replaced by Joe Gomez at half time and wasn’t positive on Diaz.

“Something with the knee, not good,” Klopp said of Díaz. “He will have a scan and then we will know more. I have no idea about the extent.

”On top of that Trent was bad as well with a twisted ankle. Not good. Trent never comes off, he can play on. He was in too much pain and it started swelling immediately. So he will have a scan.”

A report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports has since stated that Luis Diaz will be out until December and will not return to action before the World Cup break. It was feared that the Colombian winger would need surgery but it appears that is not the case as Diaz will miss the next six weeks and then make his return.

Another report from Sky also stated that Matip and Alexander-Arnold will both be out for the next few weeks which gives Klopp a big injury headache as he has a game every three days between now and mid-November. Joe Gomez is likely to fill in at right back for TAA, while Konate has just returned from injury and he will slot in for Matip with Nat Phillips the back-up option.

What happened?

Luis Diaz appeared to initially injure himself in the 41st minute when he was involved in a collision with Thomas Partey and he went down first and received treatment, then tried to run it off but went down again as he came off.

Earlier in the first half Alexander-Arnold was caught on his ankle by Gabriel Martinelli and twisted it badly at the same time.

It was that bad that when a replay of the incident was shown on the TV screen in the press box, audible gasps were present. It looked horrendous. Trent Alexander-Arnold hobbled on for the rest of the first half but was taken off at half time with the damage done.

Matip was also subbed off late in the game as Konate came on and that summed up a torrid game for Liverpool as their poor form, and bad luck with injuries, continues.

These injuries are far from ideal for Klopp as Liverpool have a huge UEFA Champions League game at Glasgow Rangers on Wednesday, then they host Manchester City at Anfield next Sunday.

When it rains, it pours.

