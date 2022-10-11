Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 9

By Oct 11, 2022, 10:43 AM EDT
0 Comments

The latest Premier League player Power Rankings of the 2022-23 season have arrived, as we focus on who starred across Matchweek 10 as the games continue to come thick and fast.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ] 

Stars from Manchester City and Arsenal continue to dominate the upper echelons of our list, as plenty of megastars are starting to hit top gear.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

I’m sure you all agree wholeheartedly with our latest Premier League player Power Rankings…

Latest Premier League news

Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest in Philadelphia
Rangers vs Liverpool live
Rangers vs Liverpool: How to watch, team news, lineup options
Alexander-Arnold
Update on Diaz, Matip, Alexander-Arnold injuries

Premier League player Power Rankings 2022-23 season – Week 9

1. Erling Haaland (Man City) – Even
2. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Even
3. Phil Foden (Man City) – Up 1
4. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) – Down 1
5. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Up 2
6. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) – Down 1
7. William Saliba (Arsenal) – Down 1
8. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – Up 3
9. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Even
10. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) – Even
11. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – Down 3
12. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – Up 6
13. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – Even
14. Bruno Guimares (Newcastle) – New entry
15. Manuel Akanji (Man City) – Up 1
16. Miguel Almiron (Newcastle) – Up 3
17. Alex Iwobi (Everton) – Even
18. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) – Up 2
19. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
20. Mason Mount (Chelsea) – New entry

Premier League Fan Fest in Philadelphia

By Oct 11, 2022, 10:49 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Philadelphia in 2022, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be in Philly for what promises to be an incredible weekend.

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on October 15-16 in Dilworth Park and we can’t wait to be in the City of Brotherly Love.

SIGN UP FOR THE FAN FEST HERE

That weekend the huge Liverpool vs Manchester City clash takes stage (Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11:30am ET), while on the same day in the other type of football the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

It will be one heck of a party in Philly.

Below are more details on the event, while all you have to do is click on the link above to sign up so you can be there.

Latest Premier League news

Rangers vs Liverpool live
Rangers vs Liverpool: How to watch, team news, lineup options
Alexander-Arnold
Update on Diaz, Matip, Alexander-Arnold injuries
Premier League
Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 9

Premier League Fan Fest is coming to Philadelphia in October

This marks the first Fan Fest in the state of Pennsylvania and continues a period of huge celebration for soccer in Philly.

With the Philadelphia Union flying high atop the Major League Soccer standings, plus Philadelphia recently announced as one of the host cities for games at the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup, the beauty of the beautiful game is spreading to every corner of Philly’s famous streets.

Philadelphia was supposed to be the site of our Fan Fest in March 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19.

“Philly’s been waiting, and we wanted to use the best opportunities at the right moment to come back,” NBC Sports’ senior vice president of consumer engagement Lyndsay Signor told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “For all of the reasons that we landed on Philly for 2020 — the fandom the city, as the heart of so many professional sports — there was never a question.

“But I think when it started to get closer to Philadelphia hosting the World Cup, and looking at some opportunities to collaborate around Sunday Night Football … it felt like a really awesome time to fire up the Philly fan base again, and bring Fan Fest back and actually be able to execute it without COVID parameters in the way.”

Here are a few things you can expect from the Fan Fest

  • Gates will open at 6am on both days
  • Premier League legends Alan Shearer and Ian Wright will be on-site
  • Club mascots and the Premier League trophy will also be there
  • TV screens will be in place across Dilworth Park so fans can easily watch the game of their choice
  • Four games kick off at 9am ET on Sunday, Oct. 16, before Liverpool vs Manchester City at 11:30am ET
  • Entry is free but you will have to register for a ticket here
  • Special guests will join our crew throughout the weekend
  • Alcohol and food will be served at the event

Rangers vs Liverpool: How to watch, team news, lineup options

By Oct 11, 2022, 10:48 AM EDT
0 Comments

Rangers host Liverpool in a crucial UEFA Champions League Group A game for the hosts, while Jurgen Klopp needs a big response from the Reds.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 at Anfield last week but after losing 3-2 at Arsenal on Sunday, Klopp knows his side are in a tough place in the Premier League as they sit 14 points off the top of the table. At least in the Champions League they’ve won two of their three group stage games so far and a win at Rangers would leave them with a very good chance of advancing to the last 16.

As for Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Rangers, they simply have to win this game to have any chance of making it out of the group as they host Ajax and head to Napoli in their final two group games after this. Rangers will look to keep it tight and then feed off the energy of the home crowd.

Below is everything you need for Rangers vs Liverpool.

Latest UEFA Champions League news

AC Milan vs Chelsea live
AC Milan vs Chelsea: How to watch, team news, lineup options
Copenhagen vs Manchester City live - UEFA Champions League
Copenhagen vs Man City: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Champions League live
UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule,...

How to watch Rangers vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+
Online: Updates via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

This is win or bust for Glasgow Rangers and there will be an incredible atmosphere at Ibrox for this all-British tie. Van Bronckhort’s side have lost their opening three Champions League group stage games without scoring a goal and they have conceded nine. That said, they gave Napoli some problems at home before a red card changed the game and they conceded three times in the final 22 minutes. Liverpool head to Glasgow with confidence levels low and injury issues building as Jurgen Klopp knows the balance is not right in his team and they are conceding way too many goals as he tinkers with the formation and personnel. There is more than a whiff of an upset in the air around this one.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Rangers forward Antonio Colak has scored six goals in his last three games in the Scottish Premiership and he may will partner Alfredo Morales up top to try and take the game to Liverpool. James Tavernier is exceptional from wide areas and Liverpool will have to be wary of his set-piece prowess. As for the Reds, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino looked particularly sharp in their defeat at Arsenal with the latter scoring and pushing for a starting spot.

The lowdown on Rangers

It is clear that the step up to the Champions League group stage (for the first time in 11 years) has been tough for Rangers. They are delighted just to be at this stage as they battled through the qualifying rounds. That said, they have been in good form domestically and aside from their hammering by Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of the season, they look on track to challenge their bitter rivals all season long for domestic trophies. The main aim for Rangers is to keep playing in Europe beyond November and if they win their two remaining home games against Liverpool and Ajax, that will give them a great chance of at least qualifying for the Europa League knockout rounds.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Just when it looks like their injury issues were clearing up, Liverpool have lost Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold. All three were injured in the defeat at Arsenal with Diaz expected to be out until the Premier League returns in late December, while Matip and TAA will be missing for at least the next two weeks. That is a big blow for Jurgen Klopp. That means he could revert to his usual 4-3-3 formation with Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago in midfield and Jota out on the left, one of Nunez and Firmino central and Salah on the right up top. Defensively Joe Gomez will come in at right back and Ibrahima Konate can slot in at center back alongside Virgil van Dijk. Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones are close to a return but Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain out.

Latest USMNT news

USMNT
Ranking USMNT players in the Premier League – Week 10
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

Update on Diaz, Matip, Alexander-Arnold injuries

By Oct 11, 2022, 10:45 AM EDT
0 Comments

LONDON — Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold have suffered injuries which ‘don’t look good’ as he gave an update following Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat Arsenal.

A report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports states that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip will both be out for a few weeks’, while Luis Diaz’s injury is more serious and he may not return until December.

[ MORE: What we learned from Arsenal’s win vs Liverpool ]

With confidence low, injuries mounting up and the gap between themselves and Arsenal and Manchester City growing, this is not the seven-year anniversary Klopp would have wanted.

Following their worst start to a season under Klopp — they have 10 points from their opening nine games and now sit 14 points off leaders Arsenal — further salt was rubbed into their wounds as both Diaz and Alexander-Arnold didn’t make it to the second half.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp gave more details on the injuries for two of his key players.

[ MORE: Player ratings out of 10 ]

Latest Premier League news

Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest in Philadelphia
Rangers vs Liverpool live
Rangers vs Liverpool: How to watch, team news, lineup options
Premier League
Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 9

Latest update on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Joel Matip

Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk after the game, Klopp confirmed that an injury was the reason why Trent Alexander-Arnold was replaced by Joe Gomez at half time and wasn’t positive on Diaz.

“Something with the knee, not good,” Klopp said of Díaz. “He will have a scan and then we will know more. I have no idea about the extent.

”On top of that Trent was bad as well with a twisted ankle. Not good. Trent never comes off, he can play on. He was in too much pain and it started swelling immediately. So he will have a scan.”

A report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports has since stated that Luis Diaz will be out until December and will not return to action before the World Cup break. It was feared that the Colombian winger would need surgery but it appears that is not the case as Diaz will miss the next six weeks and then make his return.

Another report from Sky also stated that Matip and Alexander-Arnold will both be out for the next few weeks which gives Klopp a big injury headache as he has a game every three days between now and mid-November. Joe Gomez is likely to fill in at right back for TAA, while Konate has just returned from injury and he will slot in for Matip with Nat Phillips the back-up option.

What happened?

Luis Diaz appeared to initially injure himself in the 41st minute when he was involved in a collision with Thomas Partey and he went down first and received treatment, then tried to run it off but went down again as he came off.

Earlier in the first half Alexander-Arnold was caught on his ankle by Gabriel Martinelli and twisted it badly at the same time.

It was that bad that when a replay of the incident was shown on the TV screen in the press box, audible gasps were present. It looked horrendous. Trent Alexander-Arnold hobbled on for the rest of the first half but was taken off at half time with the damage done.

Matip was also subbed off late in the game as Konate came on and that summed up a torrid game for Liverpool as their poor form, and bad luck with injuries, continues.

These injuries are far from ideal for Klopp as Liverpool have a huge UEFA Champions League game at Glasgow Rangers on Wednesday, then they host Manchester City at Anfield next Sunday.

When it rains, it pours.

AC Milan vs Chelsea: How to watch, team news, lineup options

By Oct 11, 2022, 10:37 AM EDT
0 Comments

AC Milan host Chelsea in a crucial UEFA Champions League Group E game with the group still wide open.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

Chelsea beat Milan 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week as Graham Potter’s side got their first win of the group stage and sit on four points.

Injury-hit Milan also have four points as they sit in third, while RB Salzburg sit top on five points and Dinamo Zagreb sit bottom of the table but have three points.

So, yeah, it’s very tight in Group E.

Below is everything you need for AC Milan vs Chelsea.

Latest UEFA Champions League news

Copenhagen vs Manchester City live - UEFA Champions League
Copenhagen vs Man City: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Champions League live
UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule,...
Chelsea vs AC Milan: Group E - UEFA Champions League
Potter’s strong start continues as Chelsea cruise past AC Milan

How to watch AC Milan vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday
TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+
Online: Updates via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Milan have been hit by plenty of injuries and after a gruelling game against Juventus at the weekend, this is a very quick turnaround. Chelsea made seven changes for their win against Wolves and such is the strength of their squad, Potter should revert to pretty much the same lineup which beat Milan last week. Both teams are in good form heading into this one so confidence levels will be high and this is a crucial game in determining which team will move closer to reaching the last 16.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz scored at the weekend and continues to pop up when needed, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling and Reece James were all rested so they should be razor sharp at the San Siro. Milan’s Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea academy product) popped up with a big goal in the win against Juventus at the weekend and Brahim Diaz (formerly of Man City) also scored a beauty too. Rafael Leao remains the man dangerman for Milan.

The lowdown on AC Milan

Injury issues aside, Stefano Piolo’s side are digging deep early in the season and the reigning Italian champs sit just three points off leaders Napoli. Defensively they have been missing Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer, while goalkeeper Mike Maignan is also expected to be out with a calf injury. In midfield Alexis Saelemaekers and Charles De Ketelaere have also been hit with injuries but left back Theo Hernandez and Divock Origi did return at the weekend. Up top Olivier Giroud is leading the line heroically and Leao is causing so many problems. Even with injuries piling up, this Milan side will be very tough to break down, especially at home.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Chelsea’s injury issues have calmed down with Wesley Fofana expected to be out for around a month with a knee injury he picked up against Milan last week. That is nowhere near as bad as the Blues first feared. N’Golo Kante has suffered a setback in his comeback from injury, which is a big blow, while Thiago Silva is back after missing the win against Wolves with a cold. Potter will rotate his lineup once again as the likes of Sterling, James, Silva, Aubameyang, Kovacic and Chilwell are all expected to come back in. Having such a huge squad is perfect for this busy period of intense games every three days between now and November when the World Cup break arrives.

Latest USMNT news

USMNT
Ranking USMNT players in the Premier League – Week 10
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits