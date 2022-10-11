After a summer of transfer moves to the Premier League, the USMNT now have a host of young players across the top-flight of English soccer.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

With that in mind — and the small matter of the 2022 World Cup in just over a month — we thought it would be a very good idea to keep a close eye on what these USMNT players are up to week in, week out in the Premier League.

With Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams key players for Leeds, goalkeeper Matt Turner yet to make his Premier League debut after joining Arsenal, Christian Pulisic battling for minutes at Chelsea, Chris Richards coming off the bench a few times for Crystal Palace and Fulham duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson guaranteed starters as the Cottagers are back in the PL, there are seven USMNT players in the PL this season.

Add those players to Jesse Marsch managing Leeds and there is a strong American presence in the PL this season. Below we focus on how the USMNT stars got on in the Premier League during Matchweek 10 of the season.

US players in the Premier League 2022: How are USMNT stars getting on?

Brenden Aaronson

Brilliant mazy dribble early on to get free in the box and his shot hit the post but it rebounded to Pascal Struijk to score and put Leeds 1-0 up. A constant threat in the first half as he buzzed around the Palace defense and created openings for Patrick Bamford. Faded, like Leeds, in the second half as he couldn’t get on the ball in dangerous areas. Ranking: 6.5/10

Tyler Adams

Once again kept Leeds ticking over very nicely in central midfield. Helped them win the ball back high up the pitch and used the ball well. Lovely pass (after a flick from Aaronson) to set free Patrick Bamford in the first half but the Leeds forward couldn’t finish. Couldn’t stop Palace surging back to win in the second half and that has been an unfortunate theme for Leeds this season. Ranking: 7.5/10

Christian Pulisic

Started and played 72 minutes as he scored his first goal of the season for Chelsea and it was a beauty. Pulisic played a lovely one-two with Mason Mount in the second half and dinked home as he pulled out the eye of the tiger tattoo celebration.

The 24-year-old played in a hybrid left wing-back/left wing role and it saw him get plenty of the ball. In the first half he had one shot brilliantly pushed away by Jose Sa and he probably should have done better with a few more chances. Still, he looked more like himself and Graham Potter will be happy enough with this solid display which also yielded a goal. Positive step forward for the Pennsylvanian native. Ranking: 7/10

Tim Ream

Started and captained Fulham, once again, as the veteran center back was tested with Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen buzzing around. Held firm defensively in the first half and as always, calm and composed on the ball. Scamacca got in-behind him and Fulham for the controversial go-ahead goal and he then collided with Leno after the Fulham goalkeeper spilled Antonio’s initial shot for the third. Fulham were pretty unlucky to not get anything from their display at West Ham. Ranking: 6.5/10

Chris Richards

Still recovering from injury so was not in the Crystal Palace squad for their win against Leeds United and fellow USMNT teammates Aaronson and Adams. Ranking: N/A

Antonee Robinson

Back from injury and looked superb for Fulham at West Ham as he marauded down the left flank time and time again. Robinson, 25, is so key to the way the USMNT play and they badly missed him during the last international break. Fulham have missed him too and he clipped in some decent crosses which Aleksandr Mitrovic (out injured) would have challenged for but West Ham cleared them quite easily. Ranking: 7.5/10

Matt Turner

Was on the bench and was an unused substitute as Arsenal won 3-2 against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium to remain top of the Premier League table. Turner will continue to get plenty of minutes in the UEFA Europa League over the next few weeks. Ranking: N/A

Follow @JPW_NBCSports