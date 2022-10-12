Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Oct 12, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 11 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh)

More Arsenal news

Arsenal vs Liverpool player ratings
Arsenal vs Liverpool player ratings out of 10
Arsenal vs Liverpool live
Arsenal beats Liverpool in thriller as incredible start continues
Arsenal vs Liverpool live
Arsenal vs Liverpool projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Leon Bailey (undisclosed)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard (achilles), Keane Lewis-Potter (knock)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Wesley Fofana (knee), N’Golo Kante (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (knee), Hakim Ziyech (illness)

More Chelsea news

Milan vs Chelsea
Chelsea makes quick work of 10-man AC Milan at San Siro (video)
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star play for Chelsea vs Wolves?
Chelsea vs Wolves
Chelsea ease past Wolves as Potter’s magic starts to work

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), Nathan Ferguson (foot), James McArthur (groin)

Everton injuries

OUT: Anthony Gordon (suspension), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Nathaniel Chalobah (suspension), Layvin Kurzawz (calf), Willian (calf), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandr Mitrovic (ankle), Kenny Tete (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Archie Gray (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Junior Firpo (undisclosed)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Nampalys Mendy (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Timothy Castagne (eye)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (aknle), Joel Matip (calf), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (thigh), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Curtis Jones (calf)

More Liverpool news

Rangers v Liverpool: Group A - UEFA Champions League
Mohamed Salah’s 6-minute hat trick caps Liverpool’s demolition...
Champions League live
UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule,...
Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), John Stones (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

More Manchester City news

Champions League live
UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule,...
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Scott McTominay (suspension), Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (back)

More Manchester United news

Europa League live
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates,...
Everton vs Manchester United
Manchester United overcomes early deficit to beat Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo goal video
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal to put Man United ahead

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Aleksander Isak (leg)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Jack Colback (back)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Emerson Royal (suspension), Japhet Tanganga (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)

More Tottenham news

Tottenham v Everton - Premier League
Tottenham vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Champions League
Tottenham race back to beat Eintracht Frankfurt, go top of group (video)
Champions League live
UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule,...

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (calf), Michail Antonio (illness)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Nathan Collins (suspension), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (illness)

Tottenham vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Oct 13, 2022, 12:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

Tottenham vs Everton: Spurs will try to ride the UEFA Champions League momentum when they return to Premier League action against the Toffees in north London on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM vs EVERTON

Antonio Conte’s side remains within touching distance of the title race, but it’s beginning to look as if they’ll need to be nearly perfect to not loose sight of Arsenal and Manchester City, let alone gain ground on them. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has become the stronghold it was built to be, with four wins from four games in the PL and two from two in UCL.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Everton

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Rangers v Liverpool: Group A - UEFA Champions League
Mohamed Salah’s 6-minute hat trick caps Liverpool’s demolition...
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Champions League
Tottenham race back to beat Eintracht Frankfurt, go top of group (video)

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday
TV: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Tottenham (20 points – 3rd place) overcame a(nother) slow start to beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday, as Son Heung-min scored twice and Harry Kane got one of his own (from the penalty spot, before he missed another). The duo has scored all of Tottenham’s last eight goals (all competitions), dating back to the 6-2 thrashing of Leicester on Sept. 17, when Eric Dier got on the scoresheet.

As for Everton (10 points – 12th), last weekend’s defeat to Manchester United snapped a six-game unbeaten run which included the Toffees’ first two wins of the season. Frank Lampard’s side too the lead after just five minutes, but Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo got it to 2-1, where it would end, before halftime. More importantly, Dominic Calvert-Lewin made his 2022-23 debut last weekend after missing the first eight games due to a knee injury. Having played just 14 minutes against Man United, it is unlikely Calvert-Lewin will feature from the start against Spurs.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emerson Royal (suspension), Japhet Tanganga (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Anthony Gordon (suspension), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Mohamed Salah’s 6-minute hat trick caps Liverpool’s demolition of Rangers

By and Oct 12, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Rangers vs Liverpool recap: The Reds were already 3-1 up and cruising when Mohamed Salah embarked upon a six-minute hat trick and stole the headlines at Ibrox on Wednesday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Unofficially, the first and third goals were clock 6 minutes, 12 seconds apart, beginning in the 75th, giving Salah the fastest hat trick in UEFA Champions League history.

Salah had perhaps disappointed a bit to start the 2022-23 season (just two goals each in the Premier League and Champions League), but the Egyptian flashed his brilliant best on Wednesday, just four days before Liverpool face Manchester City in what should have been a colossal clash of title contenders on Sunday.

The 7-1 victory, which also saw Roberto Firmino score twice with single tallies from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott, gives Liverpool (9 points) a commanding edge in the race for 2nd place in Group A, now six points clear of Ajax with two games left to play. Liverpool will host leaders Napoli (12 points) on the final day of the group stage.

Latest Premier League news

Tottenham v Everton - Premier League
Tottenham vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Champions League
Tottenham race back to beat Eintracht Frankfurt, go top of group (video)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

How to watch Rangers vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+
Online: Updates via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

This is win or bust for Glasgow Rangers and there will be an incredible atmosphere at Ibrox for this all-British tie. Van Bronckhort’s side have lost their opening three Champions League group stage games without scoring a goal and they have conceded nine. That said, they gave Napoli some problems at home before a red card changed the game and they conceded three times in the final 22 minutes. Liverpool head to Glasgow with confidence levels low and injury issues building as Jurgen Klopp knows the balance is not right in his team and they are conceding way too many goals as he tinkers with the formation and personnel. There is more than a whiff of an upset in the air around this one.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Rangers forward Antonio Colak has scored six goals in his last three games in the Scottish Premiership and he may will partner Alfredo Morales up top to try and take the game to Liverpool. James Tavernier is exceptional from wide areas and Liverpool will have to be wary of his set-piece prowess. As for the Reds, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino looked particularly sharp in their defeat at Arsenal with the latter scoring and pushing for a starting spot.

The lowdown on Rangers

It is clear that the step up to the Champions League group stage (for the first time in 11 years) has been tough for Rangers. They are delighted just to be at this stage as they battled through the qualifying rounds. That said, they have been in good form domestically and aside from their hammering by Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of the season, they look on track to challenge their bitter rivals all season long for domestic trophies. The main aim for Rangers is to keep playing in Europe beyond November and if they win their two remaining home games against Liverpool and Ajax, that will give them a great chance of at least qualifying for the Europa League knockout rounds.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Just when it looks like their injury issues were clearing up, Liverpool have lost Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold. All three were injured in the defeat at Arsenal with Diaz expected to be out until the Premier League returns in late December, while Matip and TAA will be missing for at least the next two weeks. That is a big blow for Jurgen Klopp. That means he could revert to his usual 4-3-3 formation with Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago in midfield and Jota out on the left, one of Nunez and Firmino central and Salah on the right up top. Defensively Joe Gomez will come in at right back and Ibrahima Konate can slot in at center back alongside Virgil van Dijk. Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones are close to a return but Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain out.

Latest USMNT news

USMNT
Ranking USMNT players in the Premier League – Week 10
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

Tottenham race back to beat Eintracht Frankfurt, go top of group (video)

By and Oct 12, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt recap: Spurs fell a goal behind early before Son Heung-min and Harry Kane lifted them to a 3-2 victory in north London on Wednesday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

A calamitous series of defensive errors handed Frankfurt their advantage as Daichi Kamada slotted home after 14 minutes. Kane set up Son to draw Tottenham level six minutes later, followed by a penalty kick from Kane (his 257th goal for the club, now nine short of tying Jimmy Greaves’ record of 266) to make it 2-1. Son’s second goal, in the 36th minute, was a sensational left-footed volley that just snuck under the crossbar and gave the lilywhite half of north London a bit of relief.

Things did, of course, get nervy at the end, as Frankfurt pulled a goal back late despite being down to 10 men (two yellow cards in two minutes for defender Tuta). Kane also put his second penalty effort of the game over the bar with a chance to restore the two-goal lead.

The victory puts Spurs (7 points) back on top of Group D after four games, with Marseille (6), Sporting CP (6) and Frankfurt (4) all still within striking distance.

Latest Premier League news

Tottenham v Everton - Premier League
Tottenham vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Rangers v Liverpool: Group A - UEFA Champions League
Mohamed Salah’s 6-minute hat trick caps Liverpool’s demolition...

What we learned from Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt

5-2-3 inviting too much pressure on Tottenham defense

Here’s the thing about teams that try to defend deep and attack strictly on the counter: It’s an incredibly risky proposition, unless you have a whole cast of world-class ball-playing defenders (Spurs do not), otherwise you invite far too much pressure on your own penalty area (as Spurs do). They’ll struggle to control the flow of play against any side good enough for the Champions League (as they have against Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League this season, and in every game of the UCL group stage thus far) and often times they’ll find themselves falling a goal behind before they ever get out of the starting gates (ahem, Chelsea and Arsenal).

It’s also a disaster in possession, as it’s an end-to-end counter-attack, and nothing else. Conte’s current system places an incredible demand on the wing backs, who are chiefly responsible for progressing the ball as the team builds through possession. In theory, Ivan Perisic was to fit the bill perfectly as an attacking midfielder converted to wing back late in his career, but the 33-year-old Croatian failed to deliver when given an extended run in the lineup and has found himself on the bench both of the last two games.

Sometimes they’ll rebound from the slow start and show their class over the 90 minutes, and sometimes they’s won’t, but a tricky change in tactics feels inevitable if Tottenham are to reach their potential this season.

How to watch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+
Online: Updates via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Group D remains very winnable for Spurs, who enter the fourth round of matches just two points off leaders Sporting Lisbon. Spurs host Sporting in North London on Oct. 26. Eintracht Frankfurt also has four points so this one’s huge, while Marseille lurks in fourth place with three points ahead of a trip to Lisbon.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Despite some (minor) frustrations over Tottenham’s rather defensive style of play under Conte, it’s worth noting they’ve only failed to score once all season (the loss to Sporting). Harry Kane leads the way for Spurs in the Premier League with eight goals, including one against Arsenal, on the heels of Son Heung-min’s hat trick against the Foxes prior to the international break. Finally off the mark for the season and locked into a starting spot for the time being with Dejan Kulusevski battling a thigh injury. Richarlison scored his first two goals for Tottenham in the home win over Marseille, but the Brazilian has since gone cold without a goal or assist in two-straight UCL starts.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh) | OUT: Japhet Tanganga (knock)

Latest USMNT news

USMNT
Ranking USMNT players in the Premier League – Week 10
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

Follow @AndyEdMLS

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Oct 12, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage is here and we are ready to roll between now and November.

With a congested schedule due to the 2022 World Cup kicking off in November, we will have midweek Champions League action every week between now and early November (aside from the international break in late September).

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Can Real Madrid win back-to-back Champions League titles? Or will the Premier League giants continue to reach the final (at least one PL team has reached four of the last five finals with two all-English finals in the last four) and go one better this season?

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan are together in the “group of death,” while Tottenham were handed a (relatively) easy draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP and Marseille in Group D. Manchester City will face perennial European noise-makers in Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla in Group G, while PSG and Juventus were paired up in Group H.

Rangers are back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010, joining bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic to give the Scottish Premiership two clubs in the UCL group stage for the first time in 15 years.

Elsewhere, Benfica, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifi made it through the playoffs, while this is the first time the Bundesliga has had five teams in the group stage after Frankfurt won the Europa League last season to qualify.

Below is everything you need following the UEFA Champions League group stage.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League group stage fixtures (all kick off times ET)

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 3-2 Rintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

JPW’s Champions League predictions – Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-3 Man City
Maccabi Haifa 1-2 Juventus
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg
AC Milan 2-1 Chelsea
Shakhtar 1-2 Real Madrid
Celtic 1-1 Leipzig
Dortmund 3-1 Sevilla
Paris 2-0 Benfica

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico 2-1 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-3 Liverpool
Leverkusen 2-1 Porto
Barcelona 1-1 Inter
Plzen 1-4 Bayern
Tottenham 3-1 Frankfurt
Sporting CP 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen vs Man City (12:45)
Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus (12:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg (3:00)
AC Milan vs Chelsea (3:00)
Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Celtic vs Leipzig (3:00)
Dortmund vs Sevilla (3:00)
Paris vs Benfica (3:00)

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli vs Ajax (12:45)
Atletico vs Club Brugge (12:45)
Rangers vs Liverpool (3:00)
Leverkusen vs Porto (3:00)
Barcelona vs Inter (3:00)
Plzen vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Frankfurt (3:00)
Sporting CP vs Marseille (3:00)

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg vs Chelsea (12:45)
Sevilla vs Copenhagen (12:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan (3:00)
Celtic vs Shakhtar (3:00)
Leipzig vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Dortmund vs Man City (3:00)
Paris vs Maccabi Haifa (3:00)
Benfica vs Juventus (3:00)

Wednesday, 26 October
Club Brugge vs Porto (12:45)
Inter vs Plzen (12:45)
Napoli vs Rangers (3:00)
Ajax vs Liverpool (3:00)
Atletico vs Leverkusen (3:00)
Barcelona vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Sporting CP (3:00)
Frankfurt vs Marseille (3:00)

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto vs Atletico (18:45)
Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (18:45)
Liverpool vs Napoli (21:00)
Rangers vs Ajax (21:00)
Bayern vs Inter (21:00)
Plzen vs Barcelona (21:00)
Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (21:00)
Marseille vs Tottenham (21:00)

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid vs Celtic (12:45)
Shakhtar vs Leipzig (12:45)
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (3:00)
AC Milan vs Salzburg (3:00)
Man City vs Sevilla (3:00)
Copenhagen vs Dortmund (3:00)
Juventus vs Paris (3:00)
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (3:00)

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A
Napoli — 12 points (+13 GD)
Liverpool — 9 (+6)
Ajax — 3 (-4)
Rangers — 0 (-15)

Group B
Club Brugge — 10 (+7)
Porto — 6 (0)
Atletico Madrid — 4 (-3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 3 (-4)

Group C
Bayern Munich — 12 (+11)
Inter Milan — 7 (+1)
Barcelona — 4 (+1)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-13)

Group D
Tottenham Hotspur — 7 (+1)
Marseille — 6 (+2)
Sporting CP — 6 (0)
Eintracht Frankfurt — 4 (-3)

Group E
Chelsea — 7 (+4)
Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (+1)
Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-2)
AC Milan — 4 (-3)

Group F
*Real Madrid — 10 (+6)
RB Leipzig — 6 (-1)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 5 (+2)
Celtic — 1 (-7)

Group G
*Manchester City — 10 (+10)
Borussia Dortmund — 7 (+5)
Sevilla — 2 (-7)
Copenhagen — 2 (-8)

Group H
Paris Saint-Germain — 8 (+3)
Benfica — 8 (+3)
Juventus — 3 (-2)
Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-4)