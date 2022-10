Leicester City host Crystal Palace on Saturday at the King Power Stadium as both teams aim to kick on after slow starts to the season.

The Foxes thought they had kick-started their season with a hammering of Nottingham Forest in their last home game but they were beaten at Bournemouth last time out as pressure remains on Brendan Rodgers and his underperforming side who sit bottom of the table.

As for Palace and Patrick Vieira, they’re showing their resilience after a tough schedule to start the season (they’ve played four of the ‘big six’ in their opening eight games) and fought back valiantly to win against Leeds last weekend.

Here is everything you need for Leicester City vs Crystal Palace.

How to watch Leicester City vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Leicester have lost seven of their opening nine games of the season and there is a general malaise around the Foxes as Brendan Rodgers appears to have run out of ideas. Yes, it’s still early in the season, but there have been worrying signs all summer long as Kasper Schmeichel and Wesley Fofana left and the funds previously available to the Foxes aren’t there as the ownership has tightened the purse strings. As for Palace, they are an extremely resolute side under Patrick Vieira and they will now look to kick on after a very tough run of fixtures to start the season as they play Wolves, Everton and Southampton after this trip to Leicester.

In-form players to keep an eye on

James Maddison is the only positive for Leicester so far this season as he’s scored five goals and added two assists. Leicester have conceded an incredible 24 goals (the most in the Premier League) so Maddison and Co. know they have to deliver week in, week out to try and push them up the table. Patson Daka is also chipping in with goals (four from four appearances) and this could be when he finally replaces Jamie Vardy in the starting lineup. For Palace, Eberechi Eze has been in fine form and was crucial in the win against Leeds, while Wilfried Zaha has scored four goals in his first seven appearances this season and continues to be Palace’s talisman.

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Ricardo Pereira (Achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) all remain out, while Nampalys Mendy and Timothy Castagne are battling to be fit. It will be intriguing to see if Jamie Vardy comes back into the starting lineup after Daka replaced him for the defeat at Bournemouth last week.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

Jack Butland (hand), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (foot), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle) and Chris Richards (leg) are all out. Vieira has plenty of attacking options on the bench but the trio of Edouard, Jordan Ayew and Zaha worked well last week. Eze and Olise also provide great creativity from more central roles.

