Premier League Fan Fest in Philadelphia

By Oct 13, 2022, 6:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Philadelphia in 2022, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be in Philly for what promises to be an incredible weekend.

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on October 15-16 in Dilworth Park and we can’t wait to be in the City of Brotherly Love.

That weekend the huge Liverpool vs Manchester City clash takes stage (Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11:30am ET), while on the same day in the other type of football the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

It will be one heck of a party in Philly.

Below are more details on the event, while all you have to do is click on the link above to sign up so you can be there.

Premier League Fan Fest is coming to Philadelphia in October

This marks the first Fan Fest in the state of Pennsylvania and continues a period of huge celebration for soccer in Philly.

With the Philadelphia Union flying high atop the Major League Soccer standings, plus Philadelphia recently announced as one of the host cities for games at the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup, the beauty of the beautiful game is spreading to every corner of Philly’s famous streets.

Philadelphia was supposed to be the site of our Fan Fest in March 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19.

“Philly’s been waiting, and we wanted to use the best opportunities at the right moment to come back,” NBC Sports’ senior vice president of consumer engagement Lyndsay Signor told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “For all of the reasons that we landed on Philly for 2020 — the fandom the city, as the heart of so many professional sports — there was never a question.

“But I think when it started to get closer to Philadelphia hosting the World Cup, and looking at some opportunities to collaborate around Sunday Night Football … it felt like a really awesome time to fire up the Philly fan base again, and bring Fan Fest back and actually be able to execute it without COVID parameters in the way.”

Here are a few things you can expect from the Fan Fest

  • Gates will open at 6am on both days
  • Premier League legends Alan Shearer and Ian Wright will be on-site
  • Club mascots and the Premier League trophy will also be there
  • TV screens will be in place across Dilworth Park so fans can easily watch the game of their choice
  • Four games kick off at 9am ET on Sunday, Oct. 16, before Liverpool vs Manchester City at 11:30am ET
  • Entry is free but you will have to register for a ticket here
  • Special guests will join our crew throughout the weekend
  • Alcohol and food will be served at the event

Tottenham vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Oct 13, 2022, 12:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

Tottenham vs Everton: Spurs will try to ride the UEFA Champions League momentum when they return to Premier League action against the Toffees in north London on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). 

Antonio Conte’s side remains within touching distance of the title race, but it’s beginning to look as if they’ll need to be nearly perfect to not loose sight of Arsenal and Manchester City, let alone gain ground on them. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has become the stronghold it was built to be, with four wins from four games in the PL and two from two in UCL.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Everton

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday
TV: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Tottenham (20 points – 3rd place) overcame a(nother) slow start to beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday, as Son Heung-min scored twice and Harry Kane got one of his own (from the penalty spot, before he missed another). The duo has scored all of Tottenham’s last eight goals (all competitions), dating back to the 6-2 thrashing of Leicester on Sept. 17, when Eric Dier got on the scoresheet.

As for Everton (10 points – 12th), last weekend’s defeat to Manchester United snapped a six-game unbeaten run which included the Toffees’ first two wins of the season. Frank Lampard’s side too the lead after just five minutes, but Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo got it to 2-1, where it would end, before halftime. More importantly, Dominic Calvert-Lewin made his 2022-23 debut last weekend after missing the first eight games due to a knee injury. Having played just 14 minutes against Man United, it is unlikely Calvert-Lewin will feature from the start against Spurs.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emerson Royal (suspension), Japhet Tanganga (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Anthony Gordon (suspension), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee)

Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Oct 12, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 11 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Leon Bailey (undisclosed)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard (achilles), Keane Lewis-Potter (knock)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Wesley Fofana (knee), N’Golo Kante (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (knee), Hakim Ziyech (illness)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), Nathan Ferguson (foot), James McArthur (groin)

Everton injuries

OUT: Anthony Gordon (suspension), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Nathaniel Chalobah (suspension), Layvin Kurzawz (calf), Willian (calf), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandr Mitrovic (ankle), Kenny Tete (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Archie Gray (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Junior Firpo (undisclosed)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Nampalys Mendy (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Timothy Castagne (eye)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (aknle), Joel Matip (calf), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (thigh), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Curtis Jones (calf)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), John Stones (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Scott McTominay (suspension), Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (back)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Aleksander Isak (leg)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Jack Colback (back)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Emerson Royal (suspension), Japhet Tanganga (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (calf), Michail Antonio (illness)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Nathan Collins (suspension), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (illness)

Mohamed Salah’s 6-minute hat trick caps Liverpool’s demolition of Rangers

By and Oct 12, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Rangers vs Liverpool recap: The Reds were already 3-1 up and cruising when Mohamed Salah embarked upon a six-minute hat trick and stole the headlines at Ibrox on Wednesday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Unofficially, the first and third goals were clock 6 minutes, 12 seconds apart, beginning in the 75th, giving Salah the fastest hat trick in UEFA Champions League history.

Salah had perhaps disappointed a bit to start the 2022-23 season (just two goals each in the Premier League and Champions League), but the Egyptian flashed his brilliant best on Wednesday, just four days before Liverpool face Manchester City in what should have been a colossal clash of title contenders on Sunday.

The 7-1 victory, which also saw Roberto Firmino score twice with single tallies from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott, gives Liverpool (9 points) a commanding edge in the race for 2nd place in Group A, now six points clear of Ajax with two games left to play. Liverpool will host leaders Napoli (12 points) on the final day of the group stage.

How to watch Rangers vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+
Online: Updates via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

This is win or bust for Glasgow Rangers and there will be an incredible atmosphere at Ibrox for this all-British tie. Van Bronckhort’s side have lost their opening three Champions League group stage games without scoring a goal and they have conceded nine. That said, they gave Napoli some problems at home before a red card changed the game and they conceded three times in the final 22 minutes. Liverpool head to Glasgow with confidence levels low and injury issues building as Jurgen Klopp knows the balance is not right in his team and they are conceding way too many goals as he tinkers with the formation and personnel. There is more than a whiff of an upset in the air around this one.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Rangers forward Antonio Colak has scored six goals in his last three games in the Scottish Premiership and he may will partner Alfredo Morales up top to try and take the game to Liverpool. James Tavernier is exceptional from wide areas and Liverpool will have to be wary of his set-piece prowess. As for the Reds, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino looked particularly sharp in their defeat at Arsenal with the latter scoring and pushing for a starting spot.

The lowdown on Rangers

It is clear that the step up to the Champions League group stage (for the first time in 11 years) has been tough for Rangers. They are delighted just to be at this stage as they battled through the qualifying rounds. That said, they have been in good form domestically and aside from their hammering by Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of the season, they look on track to challenge their bitter rivals all season long for domestic trophies. The main aim for Rangers is to keep playing in Europe beyond November and if they win their two remaining home games against Liverpool and Ajax, that will give them a great chance of at least qualifying for the Europa League knockout rounds.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Just when it looks like their injury issues were clearing up, Liverpool have lost Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold. All three were injured in the defeat at Arsenal with Diaz expected to be out until the Premier League returns in late December, while Matip and TAA will be missing for at least the next two weeks. That is a big blow for Jurgen Klopp. That means he could revert to his usual 4-3-3 formation with Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago in midfield and Jota out on the left, one of Nunez and Firmino central and Salah on the right up top. Defensively Joe Gomez will come in at right back and Ibrahima Konate can slot in at center back alongside Virgil van Dijk. Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones are close to a return but Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain out.

Tottenham race back to beat Eintracht Frankfurt, go top of group (video)

By and Oct 12, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt recap: Spurs fell a goal behind early before Son Heung-min and Harry Kane lifted them to a 3-2 victory in north London on Wednesday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

A calamitous series of defensive errors handed Frankfurt their advantage as Daichi Kamada slotted home after 14 minutes. Kane set up Son to draw Tottenham level six minutes later, followed by a penalty kick from Kane (his 257th goal for the club, now nine short of tying Jimmy Greaves’ record of 266) to make it 2-1. Son’s second goal, in the 36th minute, was a sensational left-footed volley that just snuck under the crossbar and gave the lilywhite half of north London a bit of relief.

Things did, of course, get nervy at the end, as Frankfurt pulled a goal back late despite being down to 10 men (two yellow cards in two minutes for defender Tuta). Kane also put his second penalty effort of the game over the bar with a chance to restore the two-goal lead.

The victory puts Spurs (7 points) back on top of Group D after four games, with Marseille (6), Sporting CP (6) and Frankfurt (4) all still within striking distance.

What we learned from Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt

5-2-3 inviting too much pressure on Tottenham defense

Here’s the thing about teams that try to defend deep and attack strictly on the counter: It’s an incredibly risky proposition, unless you have a whole cast of world-class ball-playing defenders (Spurs do not), otherwise you invite far too much pressure on your own penalty area (as Spurs do). They’ll struggle to control the flow of play against any side good enough for the Champions League (as they have against Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League this season, and in every game of the UCL group stage thus far) and often times they’ll find themselves falling a goal behind before they ever get out of the starting gates (ahem, Chelsea and Arsenal).

It’s also a disaster in possession, as it’s an end-to-end counter-attack, and nothing else. Conte’s current system places an incredible demand on the wing backs, who are chiefly responsible for progressing the ball as the team builds through possession. In theory, Ivan Perisic was to fit the bill perfectly as an attacking midfielder converted to wing back late in his career, but the 33-year-old Croatian failed to deliver when given an extended run in the lineup and has found himself on the bench both of the last two games.

Sometimes they’ll rebound from the slow start and show their class over the 90 minutes, and sometimes they’s won’t, but a tricky change in tactics feels inevitable if Tottenham are to reach their potential this season.

How to watch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+
Online: Updates via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Group D remains very winnable for Spurs, who enter the fourth round of matches just two points off leaders Sporting Lisbon. Spurs host Sporting in North London on Oct. 26. Eintracht Frankfurt also has four points so this one’s huge, while Marseille lurks in fourth place with three points ahead of a trip to Lisbon.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Despite some (minor) frustrations over Tottenham’s rather defensive style of play under Conte, it’s worth noting they’ve only failed to score once all season (the loss to Sporting). Harry Kane leads the way for Spurs in the Premier League with eight goals, including one against Arsenal, on the heels of Son Heung-min’s hat trick against the Foxes prior to the international break. Finally off the mark for the season and locked into a starting spot for the time being with Dejan Kulusevski battling a thigh injury. Richarlison scored his first two goals for Tottenham in the home win over Marseille, but the Brazilian has since gone cold without a goal or assist in two-straight UCL starts.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh) | OUT: Japhet Tanganga (knock)

