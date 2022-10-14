Brentford vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, TV

Brentford plays its first home Premier League game in almost a month on Friday when it welcomes bright Brighton to the Gtech Community Stadium (watch live, 3pm ET Friday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Brighton, meanwhile, is playing just its third Premier League game since Sept. 4. More critically, their two opponents in those matches were Liverpool and Tottenham, so how it responds to a step down in competition will be interesting to say the least.
The Bees have given up 17 goals this season, eight of which have come in the last three games. They’ve also allowed five goals from corner kicks, scoring three. Brighton’s allowed four of its nine goals from corners, too, so the applause ahead of a corner may be well-reasoned on this particular Friday.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Brighton.
How to watch Brentford vs Brighton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET Friday (pregame coverage at 2pm)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Brentford’s been pretty darn unlucky this season, giving up four more goals than xGA and collecting 2.78 less points than xPTS. Two of its last three matches, however, have been legit beatdowns from Arsenal and Newcastle in both expected and actual goals. But this is Brentford’s first home match since the Sept. 18 loss to Arsenal, almost a month! It should be rowdy in the building.
This will be the first game since Brighton’s sparkplug midfielder Enock Mwepu announced his retirement due to a hereditary heart condition. The Seagulls have shown resilience when hit with the unexpected, like Graham Potter’s exit to Chelsea, but don’t be surprised to see a tribute to Mwepu.
Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Christian Norgaard (tendonitis), Pontus Jansson (thigh), Keane Lewis-Potter (ankle)
🔴⚪ Your Bees to take on Brighton #BrentfordFC | #BREBHA
— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 14, 2022
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)
TEAM NEWS. 🚨 Here's our starting XI to face Brentford tonight! 📝
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIeLz3 // #BHAFC 💚 pic.twitter.com/KYfqpp4mM3
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 14, 2022