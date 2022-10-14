Brentford vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, TV

Southampton host West Ham at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday and this is a massive game for the Saints and their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Austrian head coach has seen Saints lose six of their first nine games this season and after their horrendous run of just three wins in their last 21 Premier League games dating back to last season, it appears he is on borrowed time as the new ownership group are eager to make a change. The outcome of this game against West Ham and a South Coast derby against Bournemouth on Wednesday will likely determine Hasenhuttl’s future.

As for the Hammers, well, David Moyes’ side look like themselves again as they beat Fulham 3-1 last weekend to make it back-to-back wins. After a slow start with plenty of new players settling in, the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta have found their feet and West Ham look set for another top 10 finish, at least, as well as challenging to win the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy.

Here is everything you need for Southampton vs West Ham.

Key storylines

Hasenhuttl is under massive pressure as he is approaching four years in charge at Southampton but they’ve lost four on the trot heading into this game. His side no longer look like the high-pressing, energetic team that often gave opponents a tough time. After a summer of buying talented youngsters with a clear philosophy in recruitment (newly-appointed head of recruitment Joe Shields could be leaving for Chelsea), it hasn’t quite worked out so far. That said, Saints have played four of the top four teams in their opening nine games of the season. Recent one-goal defeats against Aston Villa, Wolves and Everton highlighted their lack of cutting edge in the final third with Che Adams struggling and captain James Ward-Prowse has had a very poor start to the season.

As for West Ham, Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and Paqueta have all got going in attack in recent games and West Ham have 10 points and sit three points above Saints heading into this clash. However, Southampton were unbeaten against West Ham in three games in all competitions last season (two wins, one draw) and seem to have their number.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Saints’ Joe Aribo continues to look like a fine signing as the attacking midfielder is doing his best to get them on the front foot in games. Fellow new arrival Armel Bella-Kotchap, 20, also looks like a great addition at center back. West Ham’s forward duo of Scamacca and Bowen are striking up a good partnership, while Michail Antonio is also been rotated into the forward line expertly. This West Ham squad is looking pretty deep and Paqueta had added real quality in the final third.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Tino Livramento is continuing to step up his recovery from a long-term knee injury, while Romeo Lavia is very close to a return which will be a huge boost to Southampton’s midfield. Hasenhuttl continues to rotate his lineup to get them going in attack but it seems like Adam Armstrong and Che Adams will lead the line.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

The Hammers continue to rotate their lineup between Thursday action in the Europa Conference League and Sunday in the Premier League. Nayef Aguerd is still out after his ankle injury, while Maxwel Cornet has been struggling with a calf issue. Antonio has been battling a cold.

