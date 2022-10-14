Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Oct 14, 2022, 12:15 PM EDT
0 Comments

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 11 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Players, like Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante, designated “out for World Cup” will miss the 2022 tournament in Qatar before (hopefully) returning to club football shortly thereafter.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh)

More Arsenal news

Leeds vs Arsenal live
Leeds vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, start time, team news
Arsenal vs Liverpool player ratings
Arsenal vs Liverpool player ratings out of 10
Arsenal vs Liverpool live
Arsenal beats Liverpool in thriller as incredible start continues

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Christian Norgaard (achilles), Thomas Strakosha (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Pontus Jansson (hamstring)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring – out for World Cup), Reece James (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee)

More Chelsea news

Milan vs Chelsea
Chelsea makes quick work of 10-man AC Milan at San Siro (video)
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star play for Chelsea vs Wolves?
Chelsea vs Wolves
Chelsea ease past Wolves as Potter’s magic starts to work

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), Nathan Ferguson (foot), James McArthur (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (illness)

Everton injuries

OUT: Anthony Gordon (suspension), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Holgate (knee)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Nathaniel Chalobah (suspension), Layvin Kurzawz (calf), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandr Mitrovic (ankle), Kenny Tete (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Archie Gray (ankle)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf), Nampalys Mendy (knee)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Joel Matip (calf), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (thigh), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Trent Alexander-Arnold (aknle), Curtis Jones (calf)

More Liverpool news

Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool vs Manchester City projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction
Liverpool vs Manchester City live
Liverpool vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), John Stones (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

More Manchester City news

Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool vs Manchester City projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction
Liverpool vs Manchester City live
Liverpool vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League picks
Premier League odds, picks: Week 11 of the 2022-23 season

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Scott McTominay (suspension), Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Martin Dubravka (loan – parent club), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Anthony Martial (back)

More Manchester United news

Europa League live
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates,...
Manchester United vs Omonia
McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)
Manchester United vs Newcastle live
Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, start time,...

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Aleksander Isak (thigh), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh),

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Jack Colback (back)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Moussa Djenepo (illness)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Emerson Royal (suspension), Japhet Tanganga (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)

More Tottenham news

Tottenham v Everton - Premier League
Tottenham vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Champions League
Tottenham race back to beat Eintracht Frankfurt, go top of group (video)
Champions League live
UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule,...

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (hamstring), Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (calf), Michail Antonio (illness), Thilo Kehrer (undisclosed), Kurt Zouma (illness), Craig Dawson (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Nathan Collins (suspension), Chiquinho (knee)

Brentford vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, TV

By Oct 14, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Brentford plays its first home Premier League game in almost a month on Friday when it welcomes bright Brighton to the Gtech Community Stadium (watch live, 3pm ET Friday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Brighton, meanwhile, is playing just its third Premier League game since Sept. 4. More critically, their two opponents in those matches were Liverpool and Tottenham, so how it responds to a step down in competition will be interesting to say the least.

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD vs BRIGHTON

The Bees have given up 17 goals this season, eight of which have come in the last three games. They’ve also allowed five goals from corner kicks, scoring three. Brighton’s allowed four of its nine goals from corners, too, so the applause ahead of a corner may be well-reasoned on this particular Friday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Brighton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest in Philadelphia
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool vs Manchester City projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

How to watch Brentford vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Friday (pregame coverage at 2pm)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Brentford’s been pretty darn unlucky this season, giving up four more goals than xGA and collecting 2.78 less points than xPTS. Two of its last three matches, however, have been legit beatdowns from Arsenal and Newcastle in both expected and actual goals. But this is Brentford’s first home match since the Sept. 18 loss to Arsenal, almost a month! It should be rowdy in the building.

This will be the first game since Brighton’s sparkplug midfielder Enock Mwepu announced his retirement due to a hereditary heart condition. The Seagulls have shown resilience when hit with the unexpected, like Graham Potter’s exit to Chelsea, but don’t be surprised to see a tribute to Mwepu.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Christian Norgaard (tendonitis), Pontus Jansson (thigh), Keane Lewis-Potter (ankle)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)

Premier League Fan Fest in Philadelphia

By Oct 14, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Philadelphia in 2022, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be in Philly for what promises to be an incredible weekend.

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on October 15-16 in Dilworth Park and we can’t wait to be in the City of Brotherly Love.

SIGN UP FOR THE FAN FEST HERE

That weekend the huge Liverpool vs Manchester City clash takes stage (Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11:30am ET), while on the same day in the other type of football the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

It will be one heck of a party in Philly.

Below are more details on the event, while all you have to do is click on the link above to sign up so you can be there.

Latest Premier League news

Brentford vs Brighton live
Brentford vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, TV
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool vs Manchester City projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

Premier League Fan Fest is coming to Philadelphia

This marks the first Fan Fest in the state of Pennsylvania and continues a period of huge celebration for soccer in Philly.

With the Philadelphia Union flying high atop the Major League Soccer standings, plus Philadelphia recently announced as one of the host cities for games at the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup, the beauty of the beautiful game is spreading to every corner of Philly’s famous streets.

Philadelphia was supposed to be the site of our Fan Fest in March 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19.

“Philly’s been waiting, and we wanted to use the best opportunities at the right moment to come back,” NBC Sports’ senior vice president of consumer engagement Lyndsay Signor told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “For all of the reasons that we landed on Philly for 2020 — the fandom the city, as the heart of so many professional sports — there was never a question.

“But I think when it started to get closer to Philadelphia hosting the World Cup, and looking at some opportunities to collaborate around Sunday Night Football … it felt like a really awesome time to fire up the Philly fan base again, and bring Fan Fest back and actually be able to execute it without COVID parameters in the way.”

Here are a few things you can expect from the Fan Fest

  • Gates will open at 6am on both days
  • Premier League legends Alan Shearer and Ian Wright will be on-site
  • Club mascots and the Premier League trophy will also be there
  • TV screens will be in place across Dilworth Park so fans can easily watch the game of their choice
  • Four games kick off at 9am ET on Sunday, Oct. 16, before Liverpool vs Manchester City at 11:30am ET
  • Entry is free but you will have to register for a ticket here
  • Special guests will join our crew throughout the weekend
  • Alcohol and food will be served at the event

Liverpool vs Manchester City projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

By Oct 14, 2022, 10:58 AM EDT
0 Comments

Liverpool host Manchester City in a proper heavyweight clash in the Premier League on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) at Anfield.

[ MORE: Preview, storylines, latest on Liverpool vs Manchester City ]

These two teams have delivered games of the highest caliber in recent years as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have battled for every trophy going. With contrasting styles of play, and contrasting fortunes heading into this clash, there is so much intrigue swirling around this particular match.

Can Pep Guardiola’s side, led by red-hot Erling Haaland, stay unbeaten? Or will Klopp’s struggling and injury-hit Liverpool cause what would be considered a big shock?

Below we take a closer look at form, head-to-head info, projected lineups and a prediction for what promises to be a classic Liverpool vs Manchester City clash.

Latest Premier League news

Brentford vs Brighton live
Brentford vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, TV
Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest in Philadelphia
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Liverpool vs Manchester City recent Premier League form

Liverpool last five fixtures – LDDWW | Last match: 3-2 defeat at Arsenal

Manchester City last five fixtures – WWWDW | Last match: 4-0 win vs Southampton

Who has more wins, Liverpool or Manchester City? (all competitions head-to-head)

Liverpool wins: 107

Manchester City wins: 58

Draws: 56

Premier League ONLY record

Liverpool wins: 21

Manchester City wins: 20

Draws: 11

Projected lineups

Liverpool (4-3-3)

—– Alisson —–

— Gomez — Konate — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Henderson —- Fabinho —- Thiago —-

— Salah — Firmino — Jota —

With so many defensive injuries the back four pretty much picks itself and after coming off the bench in his return from injury in midweek, expect Andy Robertson to start and play at least 60 minutes with Kostas Tsimikas then coming in. Klopp could well go back to his favored 4-3-3 system for this and play a very defense-minded Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago. Up top Salah will start on the right and then it’s a tough choice between Darwin Nunez and red-hot Roberto Firmino in the central role. The latter will probably get the nod and with Luis Diaz out injured, expect Diogo Jota to start on the left as he continues to work his way back to full fitness and is looking really sharp.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

—– Ederson —–

— Cancelo — Akanji — Dias — Ake —

—– Rodri —– Silva —–

—– Foden —- De Bruyne —- Grealish —-

—– Haaland —–

City have defensive injury issues too with John Stones and Kyle Walker out. That means Joao Cancelo may move from left back to right back and Nathan Ake could slot in at left back or Sergio Gomez could start in that role. Manuel Akanji has been superb at center back and it looks like he may get the nod to start alongside Ruben Dias but it would not be surprising if Aymeric Laporte started due to his experience in this fixture. In midfield the duo of Rodri and Bernardo Silva has worked really well but Ilkay Gundogan could start. De Bruyne playing in a central attacking role with Foden and Grealish either side of him has caused chaos, as their movement behind the main man Erling Haaland is something Liverpool will struggle to contain.

Liverpool vs Manchester City prediction

Right now it is tough to predict Liverpool winning this game but there’s something about Anfield on these occasions which gets the best out of this group of players. Still, Liverpool keep giving up big chances in games and their best chance of getting anything out of this one is to attack early and often. That said, how do you stop Haaland, Foden and De Bruyne right now? I’m going for a City win in a thriller. Liverpool 2-4 Manchester City.

Southampton vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 14, 2022, 10:52 AM EDT
0 Comments

Southampton host West Ham at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday and this is a massive game for the Saints and their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v WEST HAM

The Austrian head coach has seen Saints lose six of their first nine games this season and after their horrendous run of just three wins in their last 21 Premier League games dating back to last season, it appears he is on borrowed time as the new ownership group are eager to make a change. The outcome of this game against West Ham and a South Coast derby against Bournemouth on Wednesday will likely determine Hasenhuttl’s future.

As for the Hammers, well, David Moyes’ side look like themselves again as they beat Fulham 3-1 last weekend to make it back-to-back wins. After a slow start with plenty of new players settling in, the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta have found their feet and West Ham look set for another top 10 finish, at least, as well as challenging to win the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here is everything you need for Southampton vs West Ham.

Premier League news

Brentford vs Brighton live
Brentford vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, TV
Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest in Philadelphia
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

How to watch Southampton vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Hasenhuttl is under massive pressure as he is approaching four years in charge at Southampton but they’ve lost four on the trot heading into this game. His side no longer look like the high-pressing, energetic team that often gave opponents a tough time. After a summer of buying talented youngsters with a clear philosophy in recruitment (newly-appointed head of recruitment Joe Shields could be leaving for Chelsea), it hasn’t quite worked out so far. That said, Saints have played four of the top four teams in their opening nine games of the season. Recent one-goal defeats against Aston Villa, Wolves and Everton highlighted their lack of cutting edge in the final third with Che Adams struggling and captain James Ward-Prowse has had a very poor start to the season.

As for West Ham, Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and Paqueta have all got going in attack in recent games and West Ham have 10 points and sit three points above Saints heading into this clash. However, Southampton were unbeaten against West Ham in three games in all competitions last season (two wins, one draw) and seem to have their number.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Saints’ Joe Aribo continues to look like a fine signing as the attacking midfielder is doing his best to get them on the front foot in games. Fellow new arrival Armel Bella-Kotchap, 20, also looks like a great addition at center back. West Ham’s forward duo of Scamacca and Bowen are striking up a good partnership, while Michail Antonio is also been rotated into the forward line expertly. This West Ham squad is looking pretty deep and Paqueta had added real quality in the final third.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Tino Livramento is continuing to step up his recovery from a long-term knee injury, while Romeo Lavia is very close to a return which will be a huge boost to Southampton’s midfield. Hasenhuttl continues to rotate his lineup to get them going in attack but it seems like Adam Armstrong and Che Adams will lead the line.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

The Hammers continue to rotate their lineup between Thursday action in the Europa Conference League and Sunday in the Premier League. Nayef Aguerd is still out after his ankle injury, while Maxwel Cornet has been struggling with a calf issue. Antonio has been battling a cold.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
USMNT
Ranking USMNT players in the Premier League – Week 10

 