Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 11 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Players, like Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante, designated “out for World Cup” will miss the 2022 tournament in Qatar before (hopefully) returning to club football shortly thereafter.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Christian Norgaard (achilles), Thomas Strakosha (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Pontus Jansson (hamstring)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring – out for World Cup), Reece James (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), Nathan Ferguson (foot), James McArthur (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (illness)
Everton injuries
OUT: Anthony Gordon (suspension), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Holgate (knee)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Nathaniel Chalobah (suspension), Layvin Kurzawz (calf), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandr Mitrovic (ankle), Kenny Tete (undisclosed)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Archie Gray (ankle)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf), Nampalys Mendy (knee)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Joel Matip (calf), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (thigh), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Trent Alexander-Arnold (aknle), Curtis Jones (calf)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), John Stones (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Scott McTominay (suspension), Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Martin Dubravka (loan – parent club), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Anthony Martial (back)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Aleksander Isak (thigh), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh),
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Jack Colback (back)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Moussa Djenepo (illness)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Emerson Royal (suspension), Japhet Tanganga (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (hamstring), Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (calf), Michail Antonio (illness), Thilo Kehrer (undisclosed), Kurt Zouma (illness), Craig Dawson (thigh)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Nathan Collins (suspension), Chiquinho (knee)