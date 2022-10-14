World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

By Oct 14, 2022, 10:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

[ MORE: USMNT react to draw

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

[ MORE: World Cup odds ]

Latest World Cup news

World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
World Cup 2022 Group C
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule,...
2022 World Cup Group A
World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures,...

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
Location: Qatar
TV channel in English: Fox
TV channel in Spanish: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

November, 20: Qatar vs Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 12pm
November, 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
November, 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
November, 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Group B schedule

November, 21: England vs Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 21: USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
November, 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group C schedule

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Group D schedule

November, 22: France vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2pm
November, 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 30: Tunisia vs France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
November, 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Group E schedule

November, 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11am
November, 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
December, 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
December, 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

November, 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
December, 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

November, 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
December, 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
December, 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

November, 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
December, 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – December, 3: Winner Group A vs Runners up Group B – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – December, 3:  Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 -December, 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – December, 4: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 -December, 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – December, 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – December, 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – December, 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – December, 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – December, 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – December, 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – December, 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – December, 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – December, 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – December, 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – December, 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Premier League Fan Fest in Philadelphia

By Oct 14, 2022, 11:02 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Philadelphia in 2022, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be in Philly for what promises to be an incredible weekend.

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on October 15-16 in Dilworth Park and we can’t wait to be in the City of Brotherly Love.

SIGN UP FOR THE FAN FEST HERE

That weekend the huge Liverpool vs Manchester City clash takes stage (Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11:30am ET), while on the same day in the other type of football the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

It will be one heck of a party in Philly.

Below are more details on the event, while all you have to do is click on the link above to sign up so you can be there.

Latest Premier League news

Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool vs Manchester City projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction
Southampton vs West Ham live
Southampton vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Liverpool vs Manchester City live
Liverpool vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Premier League Fan Fest is coming to Philadelphia in October

This marks the first Fan Fest in the state of Pennsylvania and continues a period of huge celebration for soccer in Philly.

With the Philadelphia Union flying high atop the Major League Soccer standings, plus Philadelphia recently announced as one of the host cities for games at the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup, the beauty of the beautiful game is spreading to every corner of Philly’s famous streets.

Philadelphia was supposed to be the site of our Fan Fest in March 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19.

“Philly’s been waiting, and we wanted to use the best opportunities at the right moment to come back,” NBC Sports’ senior vice president of consumer engagement Lyndsay Signor told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “For all of the reasons that we landed on Philly for 2020 — the fandom the city, as the heart of so many professional sports — there was never a question.

“But I think when it started to get closer to Philadelphia hosting the World Cup, and looking at some opportunities to collaborate around Sunday Night Football … it felt like a really awesome time to fire up the Philly fan base again, and bring Fan Fest back and actually be able to execute it without COVID parameters in the way.”

Here are a few things you can expect from the Fan Fest

  • Gates will open at 6am on both days
  • Premier League legends Alan Shearer and Ian Wright will be on-site
  • Club mascots and the Premier League trophy will also be there
  • TV screens will be in place across Dilworth Park so fans can easily watch the game of their choice
  • Four games kick off at 9am ET on Sunday, Oct. 16, before Liverpool vs Manchester City at 11:30am ET
  • Entry is free but you will have to register for a ticket here
  • Special guests will join our crew throughout the weekend
  • Alcohol and food will be served at the event

Liverpool vs Manchester City projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

By Oct 14, 2022, 10:58 AM EDT
0 Comments

Liverpool host Manchester City in a proper heavyweight clash in the Premier League on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) at Anfield.

[ MORE: Preview, storylines, latest on Liverpool vs Manchester City ]

These two teams have delivered games of the highest caliber in recent years as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have battled for every trophy going. With contrasting styles of play, and contrasting fortunes heading into this clash, there is so much intrigue swirling around this particular match.

Can Pep Guardiola’s side, led by red-hot Erling Haaland, stay unbeaten? Or will Klopp’s struggling and injury-hit Liverpool cause what would be considered a big shock?

Below we take a closer look at form, head-to-head info, projected lineups and a prediction for what promises to be a classic Liverpool vs Manchester City clash.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest in Philadelphia
Southampton vs West Ham live
Southampton vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Liverpool vs Manchester City live
Liverpool vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Liverpool vs Manchester City recent Premier League form

Liverpool last five fixtures – LDDWW | Last match: 3-2 defeat at Arsenal

Manchester City last five fixtures – WWWDW | Last match: 4-0 win vs Southampton

Who has more wins, Liverpool or Manchester City? (all competitions head-to-head)

Liverpool wins: 107

Manchester City wins: 58

Draws: 56

Premier League ONLY record

Liverpool wins: 21

Manchester City wins: 20

Draws: 11

Projected lineups

Liverpool (4-3-3)

—– Alisson —–

— Gomez — Konate — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Henderson —- Fabinho —- Thiago —-

— Salah — Firmino — Jota —

With so many defensive injuries the back four pretty much picks itself and after coming off the bench in his return from injury in midweek, expect Andy Robertson to start and play at least 60 minutes with Kostas Tsimikas then coming in. Klopp could well go back to his favored 4-3-3 system for this and play a very defense-minded Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago. Up top Salah will start on the right and then it’s a tough choice between Darwin Nunez and red-hot Roberto Firmino in the central role. The latter will probably get the nod and with Luis Diaz out injured, expect Diogo Jota to start on the left as he continues to work his way back to full fitness and is looking really sharp.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

—– Ederson —–

— Cancelo — Akanji — Dias — Ake —

—– Rodri —– Silva —–

—– Foden —- De Bruyne —- Grealish —-

—– Haaland —–

City have defensive injury issues too with John Stones and Kyle Walker out. That means Joao Cancelo may move from left back to right back and Nathan Ake could slot in at left back or Sergio Gomez could start in that role. Manuel Akanji has been superb at center back and it looks like he may get the nod to start alongside Ruben Dias but it would not be surprising if Aymeric Laporte started due to his experience in this fixture. In midfield the duo of Rodri and Bernardo Silva has worked really well but Ilkay Gundogan could start. De Bruyne playing in a central attacking role with Foden and Grealish either side of him has caused chaos, as their movement behind the main man Erling Haaland is something Liverpool will struggle to contain.

Liverpool vs Manchester City prediction

Right now it is tough to predict Liverpool winning this game but there’s something about Anfield on these occasions which gets the best out of this group of players. Still, Liverpool keep giving up big chances in games and their best chance of getting anything out of this one is to attack early and often. That said, how do you stop Haaland, Foden and De Bruyne right now? I’m going for a City win in a thriller. Liverpool 2-4 Manchester City.

Southampton vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 14, 2022, 10:52 AM EDT
0 Comments

Southampton host West Ham at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday and this is a massive game for the Saints and their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v WEST HAM

The Austrian head coach has seen Saints lose six of their first nine games this season and after their horrendous run of just three wins in their last 21 Premier League games dating back to last season, it appears he is on borrowed time as the new ownership group are eager to make a change. The outcome of this game against West Ham and a South Coast derby against Bournemouth on Wednesday will likely determine Hasenhuttl’s future.

As for the Hammers, well, David Moyes’ side look like themselves again as they beat Fulham 3-1 last weekend to make it back-to-back wins. After a slow start with plenty of new players settling in, the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta have found their feet and West Ham look set for another top 10 finish, at least, as well as challenging to win the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here is everything you need for Southampton vs West Ham.

Premier League news

Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest in Philadelphia
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool vs Manchester City projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction
Liverpool vs Manchester City live
Liverpool vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Southampton vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Hasenhuttl is under massive pressure as he is approaching four years in charge at Southampton but they’ve lost four on the trot heading into this game. His side no longer look like the high-pressing, energetic team that often gave opponents a tough time. After a summer of buying talented youngsters with a clear philosophy in recruitment (newly-appointed head of recruitment Joe Shields could be leaving for Chelsea), it hasn’t quite worked out so far. That said, Saints have played four of the top four teams in their opening nine games of the season. Recent one-goal defeats against Aston Villa, Wolves and Everton highlighted their lack of cutting edge in the final third with Che Adams struggling and captain James Ward-Prowse has had a very poor start to the season.

As for West Ham, Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and Paqueta have all got going in attack in recent games and West Ham have 10 points and sit three points above Saints heading into this clash. However, Southampton were unbeaten against West Ham in three games in all competitions last season (two wins, one draw) and seem to have their number.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Saints’ Joe Aribo continues to look like a fine signing as the attacking midfielder is doing his best to get them on the front foot in games. Fellow new arrival Armel Bella-Kotchap, 20, also looks like a great addition at center back. West Ham’s forward duo of Scamacca and Bowen are striking up a good partnership, while Michail Antonio is also been rotated into the forward line expertly. This West Ham squad is looking pretty deep and Paqueta had added real quality in the final third.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Tino Livramento is continuing to step up his recovery from a long-term knee injury, while Romeo Lavia is very close to a return which will be a huge boost to Southampton’s midfield. Hasenhuttl continues to rotate his lineup to get them going in attack but it seems like Adam Armstrong and Che Adams will lead the line.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

The Hammers continue to rotate their lineup between Thursday action in the Europa Conference League and Sunday in the Premier League. Nayef Aguerd is still out after his ankle injury, while Maxwel Cornet has been struggling with a calf issue. Antonio has been battling a cold.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
USMNT
Ranking USMNT players in the Premier League – Week 10

 

Liverpool vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 14, 2022, 10:50 AM EDT
0 Comments

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday as two heavyweights collide with a different vibe around this meeting.

STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL v MANCHESTER CITY

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 14 points off the top of the table heading into this weekend as this is their worst-ever start to a season under the German coach as he has already ruled them out of the title race. Last weekend Klopp celebrated his seven-year anniversary at Liverpool but they lost 3-2 at Arsenal and lost three more key players to injuries. That said, the 7-1 hammering of Rangers in the UEFA Champions League in midweek proved how dangerous the Reds can be when it all clicks into place.

Pep Guardiola’s City are looking incredibly slick so far this season as they’re the only PL side to remain unbeaten and they sit one point behind first-place Arsenal. They have reached the UEFA Champions League last 16 with two group games to spare and they even rested goal machine Erling Haaland in midweek to prepare for this huge clash. After winning four of the last five Premier League titles on offer (pipping Liverpool by just one point last season) it already seems like this is City’s league to lose as this dynasty got even stronger over the summer.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here is everything you need for Liverpool vs Manchester City.

Premier League news

Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest in Philadelphia
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool vs Manchester City projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction
Southampton vs West Ham live
Southampton vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Liverpool will be buoyed by their hammering of Rangers but Klopp’s side are giving up big chances galore in each game they play and the balance is totally off. Especially in midfield and defense. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson look well off the pace, while Mohamed Salah hasn’t scored in his last five PL games. Klopp will hope Salah’s incredible six-minute hat trick (a Champions League record) at Rangers will get his season going. With injuries piling up and the formation being switched around, this is going to be a very tough ask for a Liverpool side seemingly questioning their tactics, ability and cohesion all at the same time.

Man City look pretty unstoppable right now as Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Haaland lead the way. All across the pitch they have wonderful squad depth and Guardiola is rotating his team expertly. After this game at Anfield they will expect to win pretty much all of their remaining PL encounters before the World Cup break and that should move them back to the top of the table. City are five games unbeaten against Liverpool and are unbeaten in their last 22 PL away matches and haven’t lost in the league in almost eight months. A true juggernaut is chugging along nicely.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Liverpool’s Mo Salah will be flying after that incredible hat trick at Rangers but it is Roberto Firmino that City will have to watch out for. The Brazilian has become the forgotten man in Liverpool’s attack after the arrival of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez during the last two transfer windows. However, Firmino has scored eight goals in 12 games this season and has six goals in the PL. He only scored five PL goals all last season. Diogo Jota also assisted all three of Salah’s goals in midweek and is starting to look really sharp after injuries impacted his start to the season, while Nunez has scored two in his last two.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is on track to score 63 Premier League goals this season (the record in a 38-game campaign is 32) and he has 20 goals in 13 games in all competitions. Enough said. Kevin de Bruyne leads the Premier League in assists (nine) and scored home and away against Liverpool last season. At the other end Ederson has the most clean sheets (five) in the Premier League as Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji have both stepped in and looked very good in defense.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip remain out, while Arthur Melo is also missing. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones are also doubts as they continue to recover. The good news is that Andy Robertson is back at left back which is a huge boost. Klopp has been going for what is almost a 4-2-4 system in recent weeks but it looks like he may switch back to his 4-3-3 system for this one with Joe Gomez at right back, Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho in midfield and Salah, Firmino and Jota in attack.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Kalvin Phillips, John Stones and Kyle Walker remain out for City, so that means Joao Cancelo is likely to start at right back with Nathan Ake potentially at left back and Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias at center back. In midfield Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva will surely start and it could be Grealish alongside Foden and Haaland in attack.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
USMNT
Ranking USMNT players in the Premier League – Week 10

 