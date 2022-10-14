Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

By Oct 14, 2022, 10:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

With the 2022 World Cup fast approaching, plenty of World Cup kits are starting to be released and there are some intriguing looks.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA  

From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.

When November rolls around and the World Cup kicks off, which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?

Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits which have been released.

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

1. Mexico

This is a lovely away kit and will become a classic. Expect these beauties to fly off the shelves and be a jersey that neutrals love just as much as El Tri fans. The home kit is very decent too.

2. Portugal

Absolutely sensational work. The home kit is unique enough but still sticks to Portugal’s bold colors, while the away kit is a classic too.

3. Denmark

These kits are absolute beauties from Hummel and the message they have for the host nation is being heard loud and clear across the globe.

4. Poland

Oh, wow. This is absolutely beautiful. The away shirt is majestic and the home shirt is classic but with some intriguing detail on the sleeves. Nicely done.

5. Japan

Well, this is another classic. Japan’s home kit is inspired by anime and the design is bold and recognizable. The away kit is fantastic too, especially the long-sleeved version.

6. France

The home and away kits are both lovely and the colors just work together. Well done.

7. Argentina

The home kit is classic. You can’t really mess up the blue and white stripes. Again, another lovely away kit. The purple is perfect and this just looks slick and silky. Much like Lionel Messi’s footwork.

8. Wales

These are beautiful. The right color red on the home shirt and just enough going on without overdoing it. The away shirt is also bold and the collar is lovely. Well done.

9. Brazil

Home kit looks like a classic and the away shirt is pretty decent too, but some people may not like the funky print on the shoulders.

10. England

The blue panels on the home kit are a bit meh but the away kit is a retro beauty.

11. Croatia

They kind of ruined a classic with the home kit. It’s still cool but only having the checkered design on part of the home shirt is weird. The away kit is majestic.

12. Saudi Arabia

Pretty nice designs here. They could have gone with the plain white for the home and plain green for the away, but the snazzy designs work. Especially for the away kit.

13. Netherlands

The home shirt looks kind of velvety? Not the usual bright orange, which will upset some. The blue away kit is sleek and the real winner here.

14. Senegal

This is the best of the Puma jerseys, as Senegal’s away kit is very distinctive and the green is lovely. This big panel on the middle of the kit is something we will get used to seeing a lot of during the World Cup.

15. Ghana

Again, another Puma away kit but this Ghana shirt has plenty of personality.

16. Germany

This is fine. Expect a bit better from Die Mannschaft and it feels like they should have an all white jersey for their home kit.

17. Qatar

The hosts have a simple, clean look. The away shirt has a nice golden pattern on it. Not bad.

18. USA

The home shirt has not been received well by fans, and some players, for being too boring. But the away shirt is pretty nice.

19. Morocco

A bit plain, but like the collar and sleeve trims and the circular pattern around the middle is very cool.

20. Spain

Eh, this could have been so much better. Spain’s home kit looks bland and the away kit is just too much with that pattern.

21. Australia

Not quite sure what to make of this. The same velvety style as the Netherlands home shirt on Australia’s home shirt. Just doesn’t work. The away kit is also just very bland.

22. Belgium

These home kits are just a little too plain and the flame pattern on the shoulder isn’t great and looks like a shirt I’d wear to my midweek bowling league. A missed opportunity. The same applies for the away kit. Belgium’s golden generation won’t look golden this World Cup.

23. Uruguay

Again, another Puma away kit which looks very similar. Uruguay’s iconic sky blue could have been used a lot better on this away shirt.

24. Serbia

Lovely gold in the design and makes the white away kit pop a little.

25. Switzerland

Just very bland. Not a lot going on and the panel in the middle is just a bit of an eyesore.

Premier League Fan Fest in Philadelphia

By Oct 14, 2022, 11:02 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Philadelphia in 2022, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be in Philly for what promises to be an incredible weekend.

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on October 15-16 in Dilworth Park and we can’t wait to be in the City of Brotherly Love.

SIGN UP FOR THE FAN FEST HERE

That weekend the huge Liverpool vs Manchester City clash takes stage (Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11:30am ET), while on the same day in the other type of football the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

It will be one heck of a party in Philly.

Below are more details on the event, while all you have to do is click on the link above to sign up so you can be there.

Premier League Fan Fest is coming to Philadelphia in October

This marks the first Fan Fest in the state of Pennsylvania and continues a period of huge celebration for soccer in Philly.

With the Philadelphia Union flying high atop the Major League Soccer standings, plus Philadelphia recently announced as one of the host cities for games at the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup, the beauty of the beautiful game is spreading to every corner of Philly’s famous streets.

Philadelphia was supposed to be the site of our Fan Fest in March 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19.

“Philly’s been waiting, and we wanted to use the best opportunities at the right moment to come back,” NBC Sports’ senior vice president of consumer engagement Lyndsay Signor told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “For all of the reasons that we landed on Philly for 2020 — the fandom the city, as the heart of so many professional sports — there was never a question.

“But I think when it started to get closer to Philadelphia hosting the World Cup, and looking at some opportunities to collaborate around Sunday Night Football … it felt like a really awesome time to fire up the Philly fan base again, and bring Fan Fest back and actually be able to execute it without COVID parameters in the way.”

Here are a few things you can expect from the Fan Fest

  • Gates will open at 6am on both days
  • Premier League legends Alan Shearer and Ian Wright will be on-site
  • Club mascots and the Premier League trophy will also be there
  • TV screens will be in place across Dilworth Park so fans can easily watch the game of their choice
  • Four games kick off at 9am ET on Sunday, Oct. 16, before Liverpool vs Manchester City at 11:30am ET
  • Entry is free but you will have to register for a ticket here
  • Special guests will join our crew throughout the weekend
  • Alcohol and food will be served at the event

Liverpool vs Manchester City projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

By Oct 14, 2022, 10:58 AM EDT
0 Comments

Liverpool host Manchester City in a proper heavyweight clash in the Premier League on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) at Anfield.

MORE: Preview, storylines, latest on Liverpool vs Manchester City

These two teams have delivered games of the highest caliber in recent years as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have battled for every trophy going. With contrasting styles of play, and contrasting fortunes heading into this clash, there is so much intrigue swirling around this particular match.

Can Pep Guardiola’s side, led by red-hot Erling Haaland, stay unbeaten? Or will Klopp’s struggling and injury-hit Liverpool cause what would be considered a big shock?

Below we take a closer look at form, head-to-head info, projected lineups and a prediction for what promises to be a classic Liverpool vs Manchester City clash.

Liverpool vs Manchester City recent Premier League form

Liverpool last five fixtures – LDDWW | Last match: 3-2 defeat at Arsenal

Manchester City last five fixtures – WWWDW | Last match: 4-0 win vs Southampton

Who has more wins, Liverpool or Manchester City? (all competitions head-to-head)

Liverpool wins: 107

Manchester City wins: 58

Draws: 56

Premier League ONLY record

Liverpool wins: 21

Manchester City wins: 20

Draws: 11

Projected lineups

Liverpool (4-3-3)

—– Alisson —–

— Gomez — Konate — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Henderson —- Fabinho —- Thiago —-

— Salah — Firmino — Jota —

With so many defensive injuries the back four pretty much picks itself and after coming off the bench in his return from injury in midweek, expect Andy Robertson to start and play at least 60 minutes with Kostas Tsimikas then coming in. Klopp could well go back to his favored 4-3-3 system for this and play a very defense-minded Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago. Up top Salah will start on the right and then it’s a tough choice between Darwin Nunez and red-hot Roberto Firmino in the central role. The latter will probably get the nod and with Luis Diaz out injured, expect Diogo Jota to start on the left as he continues to work his way back to full fitness and is looking really sharp.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

—– Ederson —–

— Cancelo — Akanji — Dias — Ake —

—– Rodri —– Silva —–

—– Foden —- De Bruyne —- Grealish —-

—– Haaland —–

City have defensive injury issues too with John Stones and Kyle Walker out. That means Joao Cancelo may move from left back to right back and Nathan Ake could slot in at left back or Sergio Gomez could start in that role. Manuel Akanji has been superb at center back and it looks like he may get the nod to start alongside Ruben Dias but it would not be surprising if Aymeric Laporte started due to his experience in this fixture. In midfield the duo of Rodri and Bernardo Silva has worked really well but Ilkay Gundogan could start. De Bruyne playing in a central attacking role with Foden and Grealish either side of him has caused chaos, as their movement behind the main man Erling Haaland is something Liverpool will struggle to contain.

Liverpool vs Manchester City prediction

Right now it is tough to predict Liverpool winning this game but there’s something about Anfield on these occasions which gets the best out of this group of players. Still, Liverpool keep giving up big chances in games and their best chance of getting anything out of this one is to attack early and often. That said, how do you stop Haaland, Foden and De Bruyne right now? I’m going for a City win in a thriller. Liverpool 2-4 Manchester City.

Southampton vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 14, 2022, 10:52 AM EDT
0 Comments

Southampton host West Ham at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday and this is a massive game for the Saints and their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v WEST HAM

The Austrian head coach has seen Saints lose six of their first nine games this season and after their horrendous run of just three wins in their last 21 Premier League games dating back to last season, it appears he is on borrowed time as the new ownership group are eager to make a change. The outcome of this game against West Ham and a South Coast derby against Bournemouth on Wednesday will likely determine Hasenhuttl’s future.

As for the Hammers, well, David Moyes’ side look like themselves again as they beat Fulham 3-1 last weekend to make it back-to-back wins. After a slow start with plenty of new players settling in, the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta have found their feet and West Ham look set for another top 10 finish, at least, as well as challenging to win the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA  

Here is everything you need for Southampton vs West Ham.

How to watch Southampton vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Hasenhuttl is under massive pressure as he is approaching four years in charge at Southampton but they’ve lost four on the trot heading into this game. His side no longer look like the high-pressing, energetic team that often gave opponents a tough time. After a summer of buying talented youngsters with a clear philosophy in recruitment (newly-appointed head of recruitment Joe Shields could be leaving for Chelsea), it hasn’t quite worked out so far. That said, Saints have played four of the top four teams in their opening nine games of the season. Recent one-goal defeats against Aston Villa, Wolves and Everton highlighted their lack of cutting edge in the final third with Che Adams struggling and captain James Ward-Prowse has had a very poor start to the season.

As for West Ham, Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and Paqueta have all got going in attack in recent games and West Ham have 10 points and sit three points above Saints heading into this clash. However, Southampton were unbeaten against West Ham in three games in all competitions last season (two wins, one draw) and seem to have their number.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Saints’ Joe Aribo continues to look like a fine signing as the attacking midfielder is doing his best to get them on the front foot in games. Fellow new arrival Armel Bella-Kotchap, 20, also looks like a great addition at center back. West Ham’s forward duo of Scamacca and Bowen are striking up a good partnership, while Michail Antonio is also been rotated into the forward line expertly. This West Ham squad is looking pretty deep and Paqueta had added real quality in the final third.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Tino Livramento is continuing to step up his recovery from a long-term knee injury, while Romeo Lavia is very close to a return which will be a huge boost to Southampton’s midfield. Hasenhuttl continues to rotate his lineup to get them going in attack but it seems like Adam Armstrong and Che Adams will lead the line.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

The Hammers continue to rotate their lineup between Thursday action in the Europa Conference League and Sunday in the Premier League. Nayef Aguerd is still out after his ankle injury, while Maxwel Cornet has been struggling with a calf issue. Antonio has been battling a cold.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 14, 2022, 10:50 AM EDT
0 Comments

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday as two heavyweights collide with a different vibe around this meeting.

STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL v MANCHESTER CITY

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 14 points off the top of the table heading into this weekend as this is their worst-ever start to a season under the German coach as he has already ruled them out of the title race. Last weekend Klopp celebrated his seven-year anniversary at Liverpool but they lost 3-2 at Arsenal and lost three more key players to injuries. That said, the 7-1 hammering of Rangers in the UEFA Champions League in midweek proved how dangerous the Reds can be when it all clicks into place.

Pep Guardiola’s City are looking incredibly slick so far this season as they’re the only PL side to remain unbeaten and they sit one point behind first-place Arsenal. They have reached the UEFA Champions League last 16 with two group games to spare and they even rested goal machine Erling Haaland in midweek to prepare for this huge clash. After winning four of the last five Premier League titles on offer (pipping Liverpool by just one point last season) it already seems like this is City’s league to lose as this dynasty got even stronger over the summer.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA  

Here is everything you need for Liverpool vs Manchester City.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Liverpool will be buoyed by their hammering of Rangers but Klopp’s side are giving up big chances galore in each game they play and the balance is totally off. Especially in midfield and defense. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson look well off the pace, while Mohamed Salah hasn’t scored in his last five PL games. Klopp will hope Salah’s incredible six-minute hat trick (a Champions League record) at Rangers will get his season going. With injuries piling up and the formation being switched around, this is going to be a very tough ask for a Liverpool side seemingly questioning their tactics, ability and cohesion all at the same time.

Man City look pretty unstoppable right now as Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Haaland lead the way. All across the pitch they have wonderful squad depth and Guardiola is rotating his team expertly. After this game at Anfield they will expect to win pretty much all of their remaining PL encounters before the World Cup break and that should move them back to the top of the table. City are five games unbeaten against Liverpool and are unbeaten in their last 22 PL away matches and haven’t lost in the league in almost eight months. A true juggernaut is chugging along nicely.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Liverpool’s Mo Salah will be flying after that incredible hat trick at Rangers but it is Roberto Firmino that City will have to watch out for. The Brazilian has become the forgotten man in Liverpool’s attack after the arrival of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez during the last two transfer windows. However, Firmino has scored eight goals in 12 games this season and has six goals in the PL. He only scored five PL goals all last season. Diogo Jota also assisted all three of Salah’s goals in midweek and is starting to look really sharp after injuries impacted his start to the season, while Nunez has scored two in his last two.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is on track to score 63 Premier League goals this season (the record in a 38-game campaign is 32) and he has 20 goals in 13 games in all competitions. Enough said. Kevin de Bruyne leads the Premier League in assists (nine) and scored home and away against Liverpool last season. At the other end Ederson has the most clean sheets (five) in the Premier League as Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji have both stepped in and looked very good in defense.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip remain out, while Arthur Melo is also missing. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones are also doubts as they continue to recover. The good news is that Andy Robertson is back at left back which is a huge boost. Klopp has been going for what is almost a 4-2-4 system in recent weeks but it looks like he may switch back to his 4-3-3 system for this one with Joe Gomez at right back, Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho in midfield and Salah, Firmino and Jota in attack.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Kalvin Phillips, John Stones and Kyle Walker remain out for City, so that means Joao Cancelo is likely to start at right back with Nathan Ake potentially at left back and Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias at center back. In midfield Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva will surely start and it could be Grealish alongside Foden and Haaland in attack.

