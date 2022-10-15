Aston Villa vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 15, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: The Blues will try to make it three wins from three Premier League fixtures under new manager Graham Potter when they take on Steven Gerrard’s side at Villa Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA vs CHELSEA

Last weekend’s hammering of Wolverhampton Wanderers saw Chelsea (16 points – 4th place) score three goals for the first time in in the PL this season (and keep just their second clean sheet), as Potter’s possession and passing becomes more familiar and comfortable. Aston Villa (9 points – 16th place), meanwhile, are unbeaten (1W-3D-0L) in their last four PL games after losing four of their first five, and Gerrard steadied the ship just as questions were being asked about his position.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Chelsea

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Reece James injury
Reece James injury update: England fullback likely out through World Cup

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Chelsea’s squad has taken to Potter’s tactics rather quickly (they are also unbeaten in three UEFA Champions League fixtures under Potter – 2W-1D-0L) and look far more comfortable now than they did to start the season under Thomas Tuchel. It was revealed this week that N’Golo Kane is set to miss up to three months, including the 2022 World Cup with France, leaving the Blues a bit short on both bodies and experience in central midfield. Kante has won the PL (twice), the Champions League and the World Cup (plus the FA Cup and Europa League) all in the last eight seasons of his brilliant career, but he is now 31 years old and will be out of contract in the summer. Priority no. 1 for owner Todd Boehly and the Chelsea recruitment staff is certainly a new focal point in midfield. For now, Potter is making do with Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

As for Aston Villa, the results have been better in recent weeks, but the performances have largely failed to inspire or excite. It required a hard reset, but Gerrard’s side is no longer leaking goals every game (just two in the four games, compared to nine in the first five). Of course, they have also failed to register 1.0 xG of their own in three of the four games, making for a one-dimensional approach, as is required at the moment.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring – out for World Cup), Reece James (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

El Clasico: How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live, stream link, time

By Oct 15, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

Barcelona will hope it can ‘Take Care’ of its La Liga advantage over Real Madrid when it wears Drake-sponsored jerseys in Saturday’s El Clasico at the Bernabeu.

The Canadian singer’s OVO owl will be front and center on Barca’s jerseys when the first-place Blaugranas enter the season’s first Clasico ahead of second-place Real on goal differential.

[ MORE: Kane scores again as Spurs win ]

Xavi Hernandez will be feeling pressure to get a momentum-building win and avoid a crushing defeat as Barca’s UEFA Champions League knockout round hopes have taken a huge hit with a midweek draw against Inter Milan.

Reports say that Barca’s finances and budget, dicey for a few years now, counted on the club making at least the UCL quarterfinals.

Real, meanwhile, remains undefeated with the same record as its classic rivals: Seven wins, one draw. The reigning European Cup champions have already sealed a place in the knockout rounds.

El Clasico: Real Madrid injuries, team news vs Barcelona

Antonio Rudiger has 20 stitches in his face but will be able versus Barca, but Thibaut Courtois will not be able to start between the sticks.

Barcelona will have Jules Kounder available to play.

El Clasico: How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona, stream

The 120-year-old rivalry takes center stage Sunday.

Kickoff: 10:15am ET Sunday
TV: ESPN Deportes
Stream: ESPN.com / ESPN+

World Cup news

Reece James injury
Reece James injury update: England fullback likely out through World Cup
Austin FC
Austin FC readies for first playoff game with palpable home advantage
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Oct 15, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 15 goals from nine games has him six goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

There was no hat trick this week, as Haaland scored the final goal in City’s 4-0 win over Southampton at the weekend, but the big Norwegian’s now on pace for 63 goals.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will be beat up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

Premier League goal leaders

Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Latest Premier League

Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Reece James injury
Reece James injury update: England fullback likely out through World Cup
Tottenham vs Everton
Harry Kane scores again as Tottenham controls Everton in 2-0 win (video)

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 15
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 9
  3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 8
  4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 7
  5. Phil Foden, Man City — 6
  6. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 6
  7. James Maddison, Leicester City — 6
  8. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  9. Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 5
  10. Five tied with four. (Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo, Wilfried Zaha, Miguel Almiron, Gabriel Martinelli)

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Oct 15, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s nine assists this Premier League season are more than double his closest competitors — teammate Bernardo Silva and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — to give him 95 for his career. That’s tied for fifth all-time with Dennis Bergkamp, 71 behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.95 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Kevin De Bruyne
fotmob.com

Latest Premier League

Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Reece James injury
Reece James injury update: England fullback likely out through World Cup
Tottenham vs Everton
Harry Kane scores again as Tottenham controls Everton in 2-0 win (video)

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 9
  2. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 4
  3. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 4
  4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 3
  5. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 3
  6. Erling Haaland, Man City — 3
  7. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 3
  8. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 3
  9. Jack Harrison, Leeds United — 3
  10. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 3
  11. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 3
  12. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 3
  13. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 3
  14. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 3
  15. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 3
  16. Phil Foden, Man City — 3
  17. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 3
  18. Rodri, Man City — 3
  19. Neeskens Kebano, Fulham — 3
  20. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 3

Reece James injury update: England fullback likely out through World Cup

By Oct 15, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT
0 Comments

Chelsea and England right back Reece James is expected to miss as many as eight weeks, likely ending his chances to star in this winter’s World Cup.

James, not yet 23, has been one of the best fullbacks in the world over the last year-plus, seizing control of England’s first-choice position ahead of Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

[ MORE: Kane scores again as Spurs win ]

Offensively-gifted but plenty good in his own third, James was injured in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph over AC Milan and has been given a rehab program after consulting with a specialist (Chelseafc.com).

England will meet the United States, Wales, and Iran in the group stage.

World Cup news

Austin FC
Austin FC readies for first playoff game with palpable home advantage
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...

Reece James injury: What it means for England, Chelsea

James ranks in the 90th percentile or better when compared to fullbacks from Europe’s top five leagues in many cateogires including passes, progressive carries, dribbles, shot-creating actions, and assists.

England will look to fill his absence with Walker, Trippier, and Alexander-Arnold, though the Three Lions may look outside the group to Ben White or Kyle Walker-Peters.

As for Chelsea, the Blues have Cesar Azpilicueta capable of playing right back and have used Christian Pulisic as a wingback. Ironically, Pulisic could benefit from James’ absence from the World Cup.