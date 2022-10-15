Aston Villa vs Chelsea: The Blues will try to make it three wins from three Premier League fixtures under new manager Graham Potter when they take on Steven Gerrard’s side at Villa Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium ). STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA vs CHELSEA

Last weekend’s hammering of Wolverhampton Wanderers saw Chelsea (16 points – 4th place) score three goals for the first time in in the PL this season (and keep just their second clean sheet), as Potter’s possession and passing becomes more familiar and comfortable. Aston Villa (9 points – 16th place), meanwhile, are unbeaten (1W-3D-0L) in their last four PL games after losing four of their first five, and Gerrard steadied the ship just as questions were being asked about his position.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Chelsea.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Chelsea’s squad has taken to Potter’s tactics rather quickly (they are also unbeaten in three UEFA Champions League fixtures under Potter – 2W-1D-0L) and look far more comfortable now than they did to start the season under Thomas Tuchel. It was revealed this week that N’Golo Kane is set to miss up to three months, including the 2022 World Cup with France, leaving the Blues a bit short on both bodies and experience in central midfield. Kante has won the PL (twice), the Champions League and the World Cup (plus the FA Cup and Europa League) all in the last eight seasons of his brilliant career, but he is now 31 years old and will be out of contract in the summer. Priority no. 1 for owner Todd Boehly and the Chelsea recruitment staff is certainly a new focal point in midfield. For now, Potter is making do with Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

As for Aston Villa, the results have been better in recent weeks, but the performances have largely failed to inspire or excite. It required a hard reset, but Gerrard’s side is no longer leaking goals every game (just two in the four games, compared to nine in the first five). Of course, they have also failed to register 1.0 xG of their own in three of the four games, making for a one-dimensional approach, as is required at the moment.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring – out for World Cup), Reece James (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee)

