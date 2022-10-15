El Clasico: How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live, stream link, time

By Oct 15, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

Barcelona will hope it can ‘Take Care’ of its La Liga advantage over Real Madrid when it wears Drake-sponsored jerseys in Saturday’s El Clasico at the Bernabeu.

The Canadian singer’s OVO owl will be front and center on Barca’s jerseys when the first-place Blaugranas enter the season’s first Clasico ahead of second-place Real on goal differential.

[ MORE: Kane scores again as Spurs win ]

Xavi Hernandez will be feeling pressure to get a momentum-building win and avoid a crushing defeat as Barca’s UEFA Champions League knockout round hopes have taken a huge hit with a midweek draw against Inter Milan.

Reports say that Barca’s finances and budget, dicey for a few years now, counted on the club making at least the UCL quarterfinals.

Real, meanwhile, remains undefeated with the same record as its classic rivals: Seven wins, one draw. The reigning European Cup champions have already sealed a place in the knockout rounds.

El Clasico: Real Madrid injuries, team news vs Barcelona

Antonio Rudiger has 20 stitches in his face but will be able versus Barca, but Thibaut Courtois will not be able to start between the sticks.

Barcelona will have Jules Kounder available to play.

El Clasico: How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona, stream

The 120-year-old rivalry takes center stage Sunday.

Kickoff: 10:15am ET Sunday
TV: ESPN Deportes
Stream: ESPN.com / ESPN+

Reece James injury update: England fullback likely out through World Cup

By Oct 15, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT
0 Comments

Chelsea and England right back Reece James is expected to miss as many as eight weeks, likely ending his chances to star in this winter’s World Cup.

James, not yet 23, has been one of the best fullbacks in the world over the last year-plus, seizing control of England’s first-choice position ahead of Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

[ MORE: Kane scores again as Spurs win ]

Offensively-gifted but plenty good in his own third, James was injured in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph over AC Milan and has been given a rehab program after consulting with a specialist (Chelseafc.com).

England will meet the United States, Wales, and Iran in the group stage.

Reece James injury: What it means for England, Chelsea

James ranks in the 90th percentile or better when compared to fullbacks from Europe’s top five leagues in many cateogires including passes, progressive carries, dribbles, shot-creating actions, and assists.

England will look to fill his absence with Walker, Trippier, and Alexander-Arnold, though the Three Lions may look outside the group to Ben White or Kyle Walker-Peters.

As for Chelsea, the Blues have Cesar Azpilicueta capable of playing right back and have used Christian Pulisic as a wingback. Ironically, Pulisic could benefit from James’ absence from the World Cup.

Harry Kane scores again as Tottenham controls Everton in 2-0 win (video)

By and Oct 15, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Harry Kane won and converted a second-half penalty to send Tottenham Hotspur to a controlling but tight 1-0 win over Everton in North London on Saturday.

Tottenham had more than two-thirds of the ball and worked it around the park in its very Antonio Conte way, but finish wasn’t there until Kane was snapped down chasing a Jordan Pickford rebound.

WATCH TOTTENHAM vs EVERTON FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM

Kane now has nine goals in 10 Premier League matches this season, second only to Erling Haaland. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also scored for Spurs

Spurs move level on points but well below goal differential of second-place Man City, one back of Arsenal. Both teams ahead of Spurs play Sunday.

Everton gets its 10th point, three clear of the bottom three after 10 games.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

What we learned from Tottenham vs Everton

Harry Kane is on fire, Tottenham has a shout: This could become a tired comparison by the end of the year, but Harry Kane is having the best season of any player in the Premier League not named Erling Haaland. Kane’s goal was followed up by a “hockey assist” on Hojbjerg’s goal that showed both the intelligence and resilience of the English captain. Kane chased down his own wayward touch and waited for Rodrigo Betancur to take off down the right flank. Betancur found Hojbjerg, whose finish came with Kane calm. Still, the center forward needs a rest: Kane is playing week-in, week-out and often multiple times a week.

Lampard needs Calvert-Lewin back: Everton’s midfield was good and defenders not too shabby but the Toffees got nothing out of their forwards. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the difference between the Toffees finding mid-table comfort or another relegation race, as Richarlison’s exit was felt viscerally with the Brazilian in the visitors’ white.

Huge week starts well: Tottenham’s top-four credentials could look anything from cemented to dicey by the end of this week, as Spurs will take this win into a top-four tilt with Man United and another (perhaps) with Newcastle United. It would be hard to feel any better about their form.

Tactical focus

This was very Italy at the 2006 World Cup. Tottenham was superior in nearly every way and it was just a matter of when Conte’s men — Kane specifically — would capitalize on their chances. Demarai Gray and Neal Maupay were afterthoughts and the way Tottenham put the game to bed was nearly perfect.

 [ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Richarlison injury update

Here’s Antonio Conte on Richarlison’s exit from the game against the Brazilian’s former teammates.

“For sure he’s out against Manchester United. He felt something in his calf and he won’t be available for that game. I think he needs a bit of time to recover. It’s a pity because we are talking about a player that gives us a lot of quality but at the same time also is strong and he improves our intensity.”

“The problem with Kulusevski needs time to recover. Fingers crossed for the next games because we have to play many games in a short period.”

Stars of the show

Harry Kane

James Tarkowski

Heung-min Son

Cristian Romero

Amadou Onana

What’s next?

Tottenham has a huge week in its top-four battle, visiting Manchester United on Wednesday and hosting Newcastle United on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Everton’s off to Newcastle on Wednesday before a Saturday visit from Crystal Palace.

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday
TV: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Tottenham (20 points – 3rd place) overcame a(nother) slow start to beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday, as Son Heung-min scored twice and Harry Kane got one of his own (from the penalty spot, before he missed another). The duo has scored all of Tottenham’s last eight goals (all competitions), dating back to the 6-2 thrashing of Leicester on Sept. 17, when Eric Dier got on the scoresheet.

As for Everton (10 points – 12th), last weekend’s defeat to Manchester United snapped a six-game unbeaten run which included the Toffees’ first two wins of the season. Frank Lampard’s side too the lead after just five minutes, but Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo got it to 2-1, where it would end, before halftime. More importantly, Dominic Calvert-Lewin made his 2022-23 debut last weekend after missing the first eight games due to a knee injury. Having played just 14 minutes against Man United, it is unlikely Calvert-Lewin will feature from the start against Spurs.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emerson Royal (suspension), Japhet Tanganga (knock), Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Anthony Gordon (suspension), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee)


Liverpool vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 15, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday as two heavyweights collide with a different vibe around this meeting.

STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL v MANCHESTER CITY

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 14 points off the top of the table heading into this weekend as this is their worst-ever start to a season under the German coach as he has already ruled them out of the title race. Last weekend Klopp celebrated his seven-year anniversary at Liverpool but they lost 3-2 at Arsenal and lost three more key players to injuries. That said, the 7-1 hammering of Rangers in the UEFA Champions League in midweek proved how dangerous the Reds can be when it all clicks into place.

Pep Guardiola’s City are looking incredibly slick so far this season as they’re the only PL side to remain unbeaten and they sit one point behind first-place Arsenal. They have reached the UEFA Champions League last 16 with two group games to spare and they even rested goal machine Erling Haaland in midweek to prepare for this huge clash. After winning four of the last five Premier League titles on offer (pipping Liverpool by just one point last season) it already seems like this is City’s league to lose as this dynasty got even stronger over the summer.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here is everything you need for Liverpool vs Manchester City.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Liverpool will be buoyed by their hammering of Rangers but Klopp’s side are giving up big chances galore in each game they play and the balance is totally off. Especially in midfield and defense. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson look well off the pace, while Mohamed Salah hasn’t scored in his last five PL games. Klopp will hope Salah’s incredible six-minute hat trick (a Champions League record) at Rangers will get his season going. With injuries piling up and the formation being switched around, this is going to be a very tough ask for a Liverpool side seemingly questioning their tactics, ability and cohesion all at the same time.

Man City look pretty unstoppable right now as Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Haaland lead the way. All across the pitch they have wonderful squad depth and Guardiola is rotating his team expertly. After this game at Anfield they will expect to win pretty much all of their remaining PL encounters before the World Cup break and that should move them back to the top of the table. City are five games unbeaten against Liverpool and are unbeaten in their last 22 PL away matches and haven’t lost in the league in almost eight months. A true juggernaut is chugging along nicely.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Liverpool’s Mo Salah will be flying after that incredible hat trick at Rangers but it is Roberto Firmino that City will have to watch out for. The Brazilian has become the forgotten man in Liverpool’s attack after the arrival of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez during the last two transfer windows. However, Firmino has scored eight goals in 12 games this season and has six goals in the PL. He only scored five PL goals all last season. Diogo Jota also assisted all three of Salah’s goals in midweek and is starting to look really sharp after injuries impacted his start to the season, while Nunez has scored two in his last two.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is on track to score 63 Premier League goals this season (the record in a 38-game campaign is 32) and he has 20 goals in 13 games in all competitions. Enough said. Kevin de Bruyne leads the Premier League in assists (nine) and scored home and away against Liverpool last season. At the other end Ederson has the most clean sheets (five) in the Premier League as Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji have both stepped in and looked very good in defense.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip remain out, while Arthur Melo is also missing. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones are also doubts as they continue to recover. The good news is that Andy Robertson is back at left back which is a huge boost. Klopp has been going for what is almost a 4-2-4 system in recent weeks but it looks like he may switch back to his 4-3-3 system for this one with Joe Gomez at right back, Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho in midfield and Salah, Firmino and Jota in attack.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Kalvin Phillips, John Stones and Kyle Walker remain out for City, so that means Joao Cancelo is likely to start at right back with Nathan Ake potentially at left back and Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias at center back. In midfield Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva will surely start and it could be Grealish alongside Foden and Haaland in attack.

Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, start time, team news

By Oct 15, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United hopes to overcome the midweek blues when it hosts in-form Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Red Devils will take the pitch having to weather injuries, a suspension, and a Thursday match against Omonia in Europa League Conference play.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED vs NEWCASTLE

Man Utd beat Everton last weekend and sits fifth on the Premier League table, one spot and one point ahead of their Sunday visitors. The Red Devils have played one more match than Newcastle.

The Magpies enter Old Trafford off consecutive blowout wins over Fulham and Brentford. The Magpies have lost just once this year and that was deep in stoppage time against Liverpool.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Newcastle.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Man United will be forgiven if its flustered after Thursday’s home match against Omonia, as Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho made 11 saves to deny the Red Devils’ bid to clinch a knockout round berth. The club was able to rest Raphael Varane but many stars played and will have to be ready for a quick turnaround.

Newcastle is looking for another marquee result as the Magpies could realistically put their rush to join European competition in fast-forward mode following a fine start to the season. Wins over clubs like United sure would help.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (back) OUT: Harry Maguire (thigh), Scott McTominay (suspended), Donny van de Beek (muscular), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (muscular), Mason Greenwood (legal)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Isak (thigh). OUT: Karl Darlow (ankle), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee).