Fulham and Bournemouth keep picking up points, the newly-promoted sides drawing 2-2 at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
Dominic Solanke scored and set up one for Jefferson Lerma, the goal coming in the second minute, but Lerma conceded a penalty that Aleksandar Mitrovic scored and Issa Diop also scored for Fulham in the split.
The host Cottagers collect a point after losing three-of-four and find themselves 10th with 12 points. Bournemouth stays a point and a place above Fulham.
What we learned from Fulham vs Bournemouth
Fulham’s center backs settle down: Tim Ream and Issa Diop had strong games on the whole, with the latter scoring a first half goal, but there were dicey moments early as the Cherries burst into the game. Harrison Reed will also want those moments back, perhaps more than Ream or Diop, but the Cottagers CB duo really found its form and was a strength of the team along with the returning Aleksandar Mitrovic at the other end.
Bournemouth’s strength is up the middle: Chris Mepham. Jefferson Lerma. Philip Billling. Dominic Solanke. Bournemouth’s team may not have superstars but its best performers Saturday were in important positions up the center of the pitch. Lerma gave away the penalty but he scored a beautiful goal and really delivered the goods at every other moment (plus he’s been with the Cherries through thick and thin).
Ream, Robinson keep asking big question for Berhalter: This is over-simplifying, but if your center back position is unsettled before a World Cup and a possible starter on the side in question is playing every week next to your left back in a Premier League side, how do you not at least bring Tim Ream to the tournament with Antonee Robinson?
Tactical focus
The difference between Fulham without Aleksandar Mitrovic and with the monstrous center forward is night and day, even with the Serbian star still not at full fitness.
Stars of the show
Aleksandar Mitrovic
Phillip Billing
Tom Cairney
Dominic Solanke
Issa Diop
Marcus Tavernier
What’s next?
Fulham gets a visit from Aston Villa on Thursday, then is off to Leeds on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Bournemouth hosts Southampton on Wednesday before a trip to West Ham on Monday, Oct. 24.
Dominic Solanke goal video: Ahead in 60 seconds
Issa Diop goal video: Fulham level off corner
Look at the preview copy below. We told you so.
Jefferson Lerma goal video: Thumper reclaims lead
Aleksandar Mitrovic goal video: Lerma-conceded, Mitro-converted
Key storylines & star players
Bournemouth’s been reliably good in terms of defensive performance, apart from a perfect storm of poor everything and excellent opposition in its 9-0 loss to Liverpool. Jefferson Lerma and Chris Mepham have been key. But the Cherries have produced more than one expected goal in a game just once, a meager-enough 1.15 in last week’s 2-1 win over Leicester City. Fulham’s been hemorrhaging chances for some time, but Bournemouth hasn’t taken them. What’s next?
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Nathaniel Chalobah (suspension), Willian (calf), Layvin Kurzawa (calf), Manor Solomon (knee), Kenny Tete (other).
Today's XI! 😤
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (ankle), Junior Stanislas (back), Benjamin Pearson (knee)
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝
