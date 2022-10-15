Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Oct 15, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s nine assists this Premier League season are more than double his closest competitors — teammate Bernardo Silva and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — to give him 95 for his career. That’s tied for fifth all-time with Dennis Bergkamp, 71 behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.95 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Kevin De Bruyne
Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 9
  2. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 4
  3. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 4
  4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 3
  5. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 3
  6. Erling Haaland, Man City — 3
  7. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 3
  8. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 3
  9. Jack Harrison, Leeds United — 3
  10. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 3
  11. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 3
  12. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 3
  13. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 3
  14. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 3
  16. Phil Foden, Man City — 3
  18. Rodri, Man City — 3
  19. Neeskens Kebano, Fulham — 3
  20. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 3

El Clasico: How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live, stream link, time

By Oct 15, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT
Barcelona will hope it can ‘Take Care’ of its La Liga advantage over Real Madrid when it wears Drake-sponsored jerseys in Saturday’s El Clasico at the Bernabeu.

The Canadian singer’s OVO owl will be front and center on Barca’s jerseys when the first-place Blaugranas enter the season’s first Clasico ahead of second-place Real on goal differential.

Xavi Hernandez will be feeling pressure to get a momentum-building win and avoid a crushing defeat as Barca’s UEFA Champions League knockout round hopes have taken a huge hit with a midweek draw against Inter Milan.

Reports say that Barca’s finances and budget, dicey for a few years now, counted on the club making at least the UCL quarterfinals.

Real, meanwhile, remains undefeated with the same record as its classic rivals: Seven wins, one draw. The reigning European Cup champions have already sealed a place in the knockout rounds.

El Clasico: Real Madrid injuries, team news vs Barcelona

Antonio Rudiger has 20 stitches in his face but will be able versus Barca, but Thibaut Courtois will not be able to start between the sticks.

Barcelona will have Jules Kounder available to play.

El Clasico: How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona, stream

The 120-year-old rivalry takes center stage Sunday.

Kickoff: 10:15am ET Sunday
TV: ESPN Deportes
Stream: ESPN.com / ESPN+

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Oct 15, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 15 goals from nine games has him six goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

There was no hat trick this week, as Haaland scored the final goal in City’s 4-0 win over Southampton at the weekend, but the big Norwegian’s now on pace for 63 goals.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will be beat up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

Premier League goal leaders

Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 15
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 9
  3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 8
  4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 7
  5. Phil Foden, Man City — 6
  6. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 6
  7. James Maddison, Leicester City — 6
  8. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  9. Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 5
  10. Five tied with four. (Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo, Wilfried Zaha, Miguel Almiron, Gabriel Martinelli)

Reece James injury update: England fullback likely out through World Cup

By Oct 15, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT
Chelsea and England right back Reece James is expected to miss as many as eight weeks, likely ending his chances to star in this winter’s World Cup.

James, not yet 23, has been one of the best fullbacks in the world over the last year-plus, seizing control of England’s first-choice position ahead of Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Offensively-gifted but plenty good in his own third, James was injured in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph over AC Milan and has been given a rehab program after consulting with a specialist (Chelseafc.com).

England will meet the United States, Wales, and Iran in the group stage.

Reece James injury: What it means for England, Chelsea

James ranks in the 90th percentile or better when compared to fullbacks from Europe’s top five leagues in many cateogires including passes, progressive carries, dribbles, shot-creating actions, and assists.

England will look to fill his absence with Walker, Trippier, and Alexander-Arnold, though the Three Lions may look outside the group to Ben White or Kyle Walker-Peters.

As for Chelsea, the Blues have Cesar Azpilicueta capable of playing right back and have used Christian Pulisic as a wingback. Ironically, Pulisic could benefit from James’ absence from the World Cup.

Harry Kane scores again as Tottenham controls Everton in 2-0 win (video)

By and Oct 15, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT
Harry Kane won and converted a second-half penalty to send Tottenham Hotspur to a controlling but tight 1-0 win over Everton in North London on Saturday.

Tottenham had more than two-thirds of the ball and worked it around the park in its very Antonio Conte way, but finish wasn’t there until Kane was snapped down chasing a Jordan Pickford rebound.

WATCH TOTTENHAM vs EVERTON FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM

Kane now has nine goals in 10 Premier League matches this season, second only to Erling Haaland. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also scored for Spurs

Spurs move level on points but well below goal differential of second-place Man City, one back of Arsenal. Both teams ahead of Spurs play Sunday.

Everton gets its 10th point, three clear of the bottom three after 10 games.

What we learned from Tottenham vs Everton

Harry Kane is on fire, Tottenham has a shout: This could become a tired comparison by the end of the year, but Harry Kane is having the best season of any player in the Premier League not named Erling Haaland. Kane’s goal was followed up by a “hockey assist” on Hojbjerg’s goal that showed both the intelligence and resilience of the English captain. Kane chased down his own wayward touch and waited for Rodrigo Betancur to take off down the right flank. Betancur found Hojbjerg, whose finish came with Kane calm. Still, the center forward needs a rest: Kane is playing week-in, week-out and often multiple times a week.

Lampard needs Calvert-Lewin back: Everton’s midfield was good and defenders not too shabby but the Toffees got nothing out of their forwards. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the difference between the Toffees finding mid-table comfort or another relegation race, as Richarlison’s exit was felt viscerally with the Brazilian in the visitors’ white.

Huge week starts well: Tottenham’s top-four credentials could look anything from cemented to dicey by the end of this week, as Spurs will take this win into a top-four tilt with Man United and another (perhaps) with Newcastle United. It would be hard to feel any better about their form.

Tactical focus

This was very Italy at the 2006 World Cup. Tottenham was superior in nearly every way and it was just a matter of when Conte’s men — Kane specifically — would capitalize on their chances. Demarai Gray and Neal Maupay were afterthoughts and the way Tottenham put the game to bed was nearly perfect.

Richarlison injury update

Here’s Antonio Conte on Richarlison’s exit from the game against the Brazilian’s former teammates.

“For sure he’s out against Manchester United. He felt something in his calf and he won’t be available for that game. I think he needs a bit of time to recover. It’s a pity because we are talking about a player that gives us a lot of quality but at the same time also is strong and he improves our intensity.”

“The problem with Kulusevski needs time to recover. Fingers crossed for the next games because we have to play many games in a short period.”

Stars of the show

Harry Kane

James Tarkowski

Heung-min Son

Cristian Romero

Amadou Onana

What’s next?

Tottenham has a huge week in its top-four battle, visiting Manchester United on Wednesday and hosting Newcastle United on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Everton’s off to Newcastle on Wednesday before a Saturday visit from Crystal Palace.

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday
TV: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Tottenham (20 points – 3rd place) overcame a(nother) slow start to beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday, as Son Heung-min scored twice and Harry Kane got one of his own (from the penalty spot, before he missed another). The duo has scored all of Tottenham’s last eight goals (all competitions), dating back to the 6-2 thrashing of Leicester on Sept. 17, when Eric Dier got on the scoresheet.

As for Everton (10 points – 12th), last weekend’s defeat to Manchester United snapped a six-game unbeaten run which included the Toffees’ first two wins of the season. Frank Lampard’s side too the lead after just five minutes, but Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo got it to 2-1, where it would end, before halftime. More importantly, Dominic Calvert-Lewin made his 2022-23 debut last weekend after missing the first eight games due to a knee injury. Having played just 14 minutes against Man United, it is unlikely Calvert-Lewin will feature from the start against Spurs.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emerson Royal (suspension), Japhet Tanganga (knock), Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Anthony Gordon (suspension), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee)


