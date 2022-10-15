Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday as two heavyweights collide with a different vibe around this meeting.

STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL v MANCHESTER CITY

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 14 points off the top of the table heading into this weekend as this is their worst-ever start to a season under the German coach as he has already ruled them out of the title race. Last weekend Klopp celebrated his seven-year anniversary at Liverpool but they lost 3-2 at Arsenal and lost three more key players to injuries. That said, the 7-1 hammering of Rangers in the UEFA Champions League in midweek proved how dangerous the Reds can be when it all clicks into place.

Pep Guardiola’s City are looking incredibly slick so far this season as they’re the only PL side to remain unbeaten and they sit one point behind first-place Arsenal. They have reached the UEFA Champions League last 16 with two group games to spare and they even rested goal machine Erling Haaland in midweek to prepare for this huge clash. After winning four of the last five Premier League titles on offer (pipping Liverpool by just one point last season) it already seems like this is City’s league to lose as this dynasty got even stronger over the summer.

Here is everything you need for Liverpool vs Manchester City.

Premier League news Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race? Reece James injury update: England fullback likely out through World Cup Harry Kane scores again as Tottenham controls Everton in 2-0 win (video)

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Liverpool will be buoyed by their hammering of Rangers but Klopp’s side are giving up big chances galore in each game they play and the balance is totally off. Especially in midfield and defense. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson look well off the pace, while Mohamed Salah hasn’t scored in his last five PL games. Klopp will hope Salah’s incredible six-minute hat trick (a Champions League record) at Rangers will get his season going. With injuries piling up and the formation being switched around, this is going to be a very tough ask for a Liverpool side seemingly questioning their tactics, ability and cohesion all at the same time.

Man City look pretty unstoppable right now as Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Haaland lead the way. All across the pitch they have wonderful squad depth and Guardiola is rotating his team expertly. After this game at Anfield they will expect to win pretty much all of their remaining PL encounters before the World Cup break and that should move them back to the top of the table. City are five games unbeaten against Liverpool and are unbeaten in their last 22 PL away matches and haven’t lost in the league in almost eight months. A true juggernaut is chugging along nicely.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Liverpool’s Mo Salah will be flying after that incredible hat trick at Rangers but it is Roberto Firmino that City will have to watch out for. The Brazilian has become the forgotten man in Liverpool’s attack after the arrival of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez during the last two transfer windows. However, Firmino has scored eight goals in 12 games this season and has six goals in the PL. He only scored five PL goals all last season. Diogo Jota also assisted all three of Salah’s goals in midweek and is starting to look really sharp after injuries impacted his start to the season, while Nunez has scored two in his last two.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is on track to score 63 Premier League goals this season (the record in a 38-game campaign is 32) and he has 20 goals in 13 games in all competitions. Enough said. Kevin de Bruyne leads the Premier League in assists (nine) and scored home and away against Liverpool last season. At the other end Ederson has the most clean sheets (five) in the Premier League as Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji have both stepped in and looked very good in defense.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip remain out, while Arthur Melo is also missing. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones are also doubts as they continue to recover. The good news is that Andy Robertson is back at left back which is a huge boost. Klopp has been going for what is almost a 4-2-4 system in recent weeks but it looks like he may switch back to his 4-3-3 system for this one with Joe Gomez at right back, Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho in midfield and Salah, Firmino and Jota in attack.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Kalvin Phillips, John Stones and Kyle Walker remain out for City, so that means Joao Cancelo is likely to start at right back with Nathan Ake potentially at left back and Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias at center back. In midfield Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva will surely start and it could be Grealish alongside Foden and Haaland in attack.

Latest USMNT news Austin FC readies for first playoff game with palpable home advantage Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...

Follow @JPW_NBCSports