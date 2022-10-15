Harry Kane scores again as Tottenham controls Everton in 2-0 win (video)

Harry Kane won and converted a second-half penalty to send Tottenham Hotspur to a controlling but tight 1-0 win over Everton in North London on Saturday.

Tottenham had more than two-thirds of the ball and worked it around the park in its very Antonio Conte way, but finish wasn’t there until Kane was snapped down chasing a Jordan Pickford rebound.

Kane now has nine goals in 10 Premier League matches this season, second only to Erling Haaland. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also scored for Spurs

Spurs move level on points but well below goal differential of second-place Man City, one back of Arsenal. Both teams ahead of Spurs play Sunday.

Everton gets its 10th point, three clear of the bottom three after 10 games.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

What we learned from Tottenham vs Everton

Harry Kane is on fire, Tottenham has a shout: This could become a tired comparison by the end of the year, but Harry Kane is having the best season of any player in the Premier League not named Erling Haaland. Kane’s goal was followed up by a “hockey assist” on Hojbjerg’s goal that showed both the intelligence and resilience of the English captain. Kane chased down his own wayward touch and waited for Rodrigo Betancur to take off down the right flank. Betancur found Hojbjerg, whose finish came with Kane calm. Still, the center forward needs a rest: Kane is playing week-in, week-out and often multiple times a week.

Lampard needs Calvert-Lewin back: Everton’s midfield was good and defenders not too shabby but the Toffees got nothing out of their forwards. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the difference between the Toffees finding mid-table comfort or another relegation race, as Richarlison’s exit was felt viscerally with the Brazilian in the visitors’ white.

Huge week starts well: Tottenham’s top-four credentials could look anything from cemented to dicey by the end of this week, as Spurs will take this win into a top-four tilt with Man United and another (perhaps) with Newcastle United. It would be hard to feel any better about their form.

Tactical focus

This was very Italy at the 2006 World Cup. Tottenham was superior in nearly every way and it was just a matter of when Conte’s men — Kane specifically — would capitalize on their chances. Demarai Gray and Neal Maupay were afterthoughts and the way Tottenham put the game to bed was nearly perfect.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Richarlison injury update

Here’s Antonio Conte on Richarlison’s exit from the game against the Brazilian’s former teammates.

“For sure he’s out against Manchester United. He felt something in his calf and he won’t be available for that game. I think he needs a bit of time to recover. It’s a pity because we are talking about a player that gives us a lot of quality but at the same time also is strong and he improves our intensity.”

“The problem with Kulusevski needs time to recover. Fingers crossed for the next games because we have to play many games in a short period.”

Stars of the show

Harry Kane

James Tarkowski

Heung-min Son

Cristian Romero

Amadou Onana

What’s next?

Tottenham has a huge week in its top-four battle, visiting Manchester United on Wednesday and hosting Newcastle United on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Everton’s off to Newcastle on Wednesday before a Saturday visit from Crystal Palace.

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday

TV: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Tottenham (20 points – 3rd place) overcame a(nother) slow start to beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday, as Son Heung-min scored twice and Harry Kane got one of his own (from the penalty spot, before he missed another). The duo has scored all of Tottenham’s last eight goals (all competitions), dating back to the 6-2 thrashing of Leicester on Sept. 17, when Eric Dier got on the scoresheet.

As for Everton (10 points – 12th), last weekend’s defeat to Manchester United snapped a six-game unbeaten run which included the Toffees’ first two wins of the season. Frank Lampard’s side too the lead after just five minutes, but Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo got it to 2-1, where it would end, before halftime. More importantly, Dominic Calvert-Lewin made his 2022-23 debut last weekend after missing the first eight games due to a knee injury. Having played just 14 minutes against Man United, it is unlikely Calvert-Lewin will feature from the start against Spurs.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emerson Royal (suspension), Japhet Tanganga (knock), Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)

Our team to face Everton ✊ pic.twitter.com/WCoslG2rXw — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 15, 2022

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Anthony Gordon (suspension), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee)

Follow @NicholasMendola

Follow @AndyEdMLS