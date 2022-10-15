Tottenham vs Everton, live! Score, updates, stream link, lineups

Tottenham vs Everton: Spurs will try to ride the UEFA Champions League momentum when they return to Premier League action against the Toffees in north London on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
Antonio Conte’s side remains within touching distance of the title race, but it’s beginning to look as if they’ll need to be nearly perfect to not loose sight of Arsenal and Manchester City, let alone gain ground on them. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has become the stronghold it was built to be, with four wins from four games in the PL and two from two in UCL.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Everton.
Tottenham (20 points – 3rd place) overcame a(nother) slow start to beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday, as Son Heung-min scored twice and Harry Kane got one of his own (from the penalty spot, before he missed another). The duo has scored all of Tottenham’s last eight goals (all competitions), dating back to the 6-2 thrashing of Leicester on Sept. 17, when Eric Dier got on the scoresheet.
As for Everton (10 points – 12th), last weekend’s defeat to Manchester United snapped a six-game unbeaten run which included the Toffees’ first two wins of the season. Frank Lampard’s side too the lead after just five minutes, but Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo got it to 2-1, where it would end, before halftime. More importantly, Dominic Calvert-Lewin made his 2022-23 debut last weekend after missing the first eight games due to a knee injury. Having played just 14 minutes against Man United, it is unlikely Calvert-Lewin will feature from the start against Spurs.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Emerson Royal (suspension), Japhet Tanganga (knock), Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)
Fulham and Bournemouth keep picking up points, the newly-promoted sides drawing 2-2 at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
Dominic Solanke scored and set up one for Jefferson Lerma, the goal coming in the second minute, but Lerma conceded a penalty that Aleksandar Mitrovic scored and Issa Diop also scored for Fulham in the split.
Fulham’s center backs settle down: Tim Ream and Issa Diop had strong games on the whole, with the latter scoring a first half goal, but there were dicey moments early as the Cherries burst into the game. Harrison Reed will also want those moments back, perhaps more than Ream or Diop, but the Cottagers CB duo really found its form and was a strength of the team along with the returning Aleksandar Mitrovic at the other end.
Bournemouth’s strength is up the middle: Chris Mepham. Jefferson Lerma. Philip Billling. Dominic Solanke. Bournemouth’s team may not have superstars but its best performers Saturday were in important positions up the center of the pitch. Lerma gave away the penalty but he scored a beautiful goal and really delivered the goods at every other moment (plus he’s been with the Cherries through thick and thin).
Ream, Robinson keep asking big question for Berhalter: This is over-simplifying, but if your center back position is unsettled before a World Cup and a possible starter on the side in question is playing every week next to your left back in a Premier League side, how do you not at least bring Tim Ream to the tournament with Antonee Robinson?
Tactical focus
The difference between Fulham without Aleksandar Mitrovic and with the monstrous center forward is night and day, even with the Serbian star still not at full fitness.
Stars of the show
Aleksandar Mitrovic
Phillip Billing
Tom Cairney
Dominic Solanke
Issa Diop
Marcus Tavernier
What’s next?
Fulham gets a visit from Aston Villa on Thursday, then is off to Leeds on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Bournemouth hosts Southampton on Wednesday before a trip to West Ham on Monday, Oct. 24.
Dominic Solanke goal video: Ahead in 60 seconds
Issa Diop goal video: Fulham level off corner
Look at the preview copy below. We told you so.
Jefferson Lerma goal video: Thumper reclaims lead
Aleksandar Mitrovic goal video: Lerma-conceded, Mitro-converted
Bournemouth’s been reliably good in terms of defensive performance, apart from a perfect storm of poor everything and excellent opposition in its 9-0 loss to Liverpool. Jefferson Lerma and Chris Mepham have been key. But the Cherries have produced more than one expected goal in a game just once, a meager-enough 1.15 in last week’s 2-1 win over Leicester City. Fulham’s been hemorrhaging chances for some time, but Bournemouth hasn’t taken them. What’s next?
Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 14 points off the top of the table heading into this weekend as this is their worst-ever start to a season under the German coach as he has already ruled them out of the title race. Last weekend Klopp celebrated his seven-year anniversary at Liverpool but they lost 3-2 at Arsenal and lost three more key players to injuries. That said, the 7-1 hammering of Rangers in the UEFA Champions League in midweek proved how dangerous the Reds can be when it all clicks into place.
Pep Guardiola’s City are looking incredibly slick so far this season as they’re the only PL side to remain unbeaten and they sit one point behind first-place Arsenal. They have reached the UEFA Champions League last 16 with two group games to spare and they even rested goal machine Erling Haaland in midweek to prepare for this huge clash. After winning four of the last five Premier League titles on offer (pipping Liverpool by just one point last season) it already seems like this is City’s league to lose as this dynasty got even stronger over the summer.
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
Key storylines
Liverpool will be buoyed by their hammering of Rangers but Klopp’s side are giving up big chances galore in each game they play and the balance is totally off. Especially in midfield and defense. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson look well off the pace, while Mohamed Salah hasn’t scored in his last five PL games. Klopp will hope Salah’s incredible six-minute hat trick (a Champions League record) at Rangers will get his season going. With injuries piling up and the formation being switched around, this is going to be a very tough ask for a Liverpool side seemingly questioning their tactics, ability and cohesion all at the same time.
Man City look pretty unstoppable right now as Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Haaland lead the way. All across the pitch they have wonderful squad depth and Guardiola is rotating his team expertly. After this game at Anfield they will expect to win pretty much all of their remaining PL encounters before the World Cup break and that should move them back to the top of the table. City are five games unbeaten against Liverpool and are unbeaten in their last 22 PL away matches and haven’t lost in the league in almost eight months. A true juggernaut is chugging along nicely.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Liverpool’s Mo Salah will be flying after that incredible hat trick at Rangers but it is Roberto Firmino that City will have to watch out for. The Brazilian has become the forgotten man in Liverpool’s attack after the arrival of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez during the last two transfer windows. However, Firmino has scored eight goals in 12 games this season and has six goals in the PL. He only scored five PL goals all last season. Diogo Jota also assisted all three of Salah’s goals in midweek and is starting to look really sharp after injuries impacted his start to the season, while Nunez has scored two in his last two.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is on track to score 63 Premier League goals this season (the record in a 38-game campaign is 32) and he has 20 goals in 13 games in all competitions. Enough said. Kevin de Bruyne leads the Premier League in assists (nine) and scored home and away against Liverpool last season. At the other end Ederson has the most clean sheets (five) in the Premier League as Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji have both stepped in and looked very good in defense.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip remain out, while Arthur Melo is also missing. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones are also doubts as they continue to recover. The good news is that Andy Robertson is back at left back which is a huge boost. Klopp has been going for what is almost a 4-2-4 system in recent weeks but it looks like he may switch back to his 4-3-3 system for this one with Joe Gomez at right back, Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho in midfield and Salah, Firmino and Jota in attack.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
Kalvin Phillips, John Stones and Kyle Walker remain out for City, so that means Joao Cancelo is likely to start at right back with Nathan Ake potentially at left back and Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias at center back. In midfield Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva will surely start and it could be Grealish alongside Foden and Haaland in attack.
The victory sends Wolves (9 points) up to 17th in the Premier League table, now two points above Southampton who enter the relegation zone ahead of their clash with West Ham United on Sunday. Forest (5 points), meanwhile, remain bottom of the table after eight games without a win (0W-2D-6L).
Adama Traore cut inside from the right wing, shot the ball as hard as he could at an opponent’s hand, in the general direction of Forest’s goal, but never on target or threatening it, and that’s how Wolves won the game. Wolves’ xG output prior to the penalty kick: 0.43; Wolves’ xG output after the penalty kick: 0.01. It’s difficult to create chances without a midfield or wide playmaker, just as it’s difficult to convert chances without a reliable striker, but to lack both is a harsh reality that Wolves (and whoever replaces Bruno Lage on a permanent basis) navigate.
On the other side, Nottingham Forest were even more putrid in attack, with just 0.40 xG prior to their penalty kick. In the ensuing and final 11 minutes, chasing from a goal behind, Forest created 0.28 xG (0.27 during stoppage time).
Nine games into the season, Wolves are averaging a goal scored once every three games. Bruno Lage’s side is no longer Bruno Lage’s side, with many thanks to the Premier League’s worst scoring record (four goals fewer than anyone else). Since gaining promotion to the Premier League, Wolves have never approached an attacking juggernaut, but their goals output has fallen off significantly in recent season, going from 47 up to 51, down to 36 and 38. With summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic lost to a torn ACL on his debut and Raul Jimenez (groin – out until after the World Cup) playing just 211 minutes in three PL appearances this season, it’s little wonder Wolves are already five goals behind their expected goals total for the season.
For Forest, (un)familiarity has bred poor, incohesive performances after 22 new players arrived in the summer. Steve Cooper signed a new contract to remain as head coach (with added security), despite the poor start, as owner Evangelos Marinakis opted in favor of familiarity and continuity rather than tossing aside the man who won Forest promotion after a handful of games in the PL. Cooper remaining in charge will undoubtedly result in an improved Nottingham Forest side in due time, but will it then be too late?
James Maddison went close on several occasions for struggling Leicester, while Odsonne Edouard and Eberechi Eze had a great chance in each half to grab what would have been the winner for Palace.
In the end Brendan Rodgers and Patrick Vieira shook hands after a stalemate and the former will be happy his side looked better defensively and will try to use this point as a building block. Even if the Leicester fans booed their team off at the final whistle.
With the draw the Foxes have five points from their opening 10 games of the season, while Palace have 10 points from nine games.
Two teams happy with a point: This is not a game which will live long in the memory and both teams are at a point where they were totally fine with taking a point. After Leicester’s horrendous start to the season (seven defeats in nine) a point here showed they can shore things up defensively and Wout, Amartey, Castagne and Justin were rarely troubled as a back four. For a team which had conceded the most goals in the PL (24) heading into this weekend, this was a big step forward. As for Palace, they are looking for some consistency and a win at home against Leeds followed up by a draw at Leicester is a very good return from those two games. They are now set up very well for matches against Wolves, Everton, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth in their next six and can be more attack-minded.
Maddison is Leicester’s big hope: With Gareth Southgate watching on, James Maddison was once again Leicester’s brightest spark in attack. He had a great chance early in the second half which he dragged wide and his grimace said it all. He kept plugging away, tried to get on the ball and turn in dangerous areas and Maddison is playing with creativity and freedom in a team which looks set for a scrap against relegation. That is not easy to do but his character and quality has always been clear and perhaps England will take him to the World Cup after all. The only issue was his late dive in the box as he looked for a penalty kick. He picked up a booking and Leicester will now be without their main man for their midweek trip to Leeds.
Tactical focus
Leicester’s 4-1-4-1 formation made them tough to beat and they played like a team which is scared of making mistakes. After their start to the season that’s understandable but Brendan Rodgers won’t be happy with the lack of cutting edge. Palace’s 4-3-3 system did not work this time as they missed Michael Olise getting on the ball in midfield and Wilfried Zaha barely had a kick as the Eagles really struggled to stretch Leicester on the break.
James Maddison: Had four of Leicester’s 14 shots and was at the heart of everything good they did. Ruined his outing with a late booking for a dive as he will now miss the trip to Leeds.
Eberechi Eze: Saw his rasping effort tipped over in the first half and his trickery and calmness on the ball is a joy to watch. Flourishing in a central role.
Wout Faes: Is really settling in at center back and this partnership with Amartey looked balanced. The Belgian defender looks like another shrewd piece of recruitment by Leicester.
What’s next?
Leicester host Leeds on Thursday, Oct. 20, then host Wolves on Sunday, Oct. 23. Palace host Wolves on Tuesday, Oct. 18, then head to Everton on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
Key storylines
Leicester have lost seven of their opening nine games of the season and there is a general malaise around the Foxes as Brendan Rodgers appears to have run out of ideas. Yes, it’s still early in the season, but there have been worrying signs all summer long as Kasper Schmeichel and Wesley Fofana left and the funds previously available to the Foxes aren’t there as the ownership has tightened the purse strings. As for Palace, they are an extremely resolute side under Patrick Vieira and they will now look to kick on after a very tough run of fixtures to start the season as they play Wolves, Everton and Southampton after this trip to Leicester.
In-form players to keep an eye on
James Maddison is the only positive for Leicester so far this season as he’s scored five goals and added two assists. Leicester have conceded an incredible 24 goals (the most in the Premier League) so Maddison and Co. know they have to deliver week in, week out to try and push them up the table. Patson Daka is also chipping in with goals (four from four appearances) and this could be when he finally replaces Jamie Vardy in the starting lineup. For Palace, Eberechi Eze has been in fine form and was crucial in the win against Leeds, while Wilfried Zaha has scored four goals in his first seven appearances this season and continues to be Palace’s talisman.
Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup
Ricardo Pereira (Achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) all remain out, while Nampalys Mendy and Timothy Castagne return with the latter starting. Jamie Vardy once again starts on the bench as Patson Daka has the starting spot up top.
Jack Butland (hand), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (foot), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle) and Chris Richards (leg) are all out. Vieira has plenty of attacking options on the bench but the trio of Edouard, Jordan Ayew and Zaha worked well last week and start again. Eze and Olise also provide great creativity from more central roles but Olise drops out of the lineup today as Schlupp slots forward to midfield.