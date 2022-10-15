Wolves vs Nottingham Forest: Two sides currently occupying the relegation zone will be desperate for a rare win when they meet at Molineux Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Three points on Saturday would be just the second victory of the 2022-23 Premier League season for either side. Wolves (6 points – 18th place) have lost three straight (by a combined margin of 8-0), while Forest (5 points – 19th place) are winless in their last seven PL fixtures (0W-2D-5L).
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Nottingham Forest.
Nine games into the season, Wolves are averaging a goal scored once every three games. Bruno Lage’s side is no longer Bruno Lage’s side, with many thanks to the Premier League’s worst scoring record (four goals fewer than anyone else). Since gaining promotion to the Premier League, Wolves have never approached an attacking juggernaut, but their goals output has fallen off significantly in recent season, going from 47 up to 51, down to 36 and 38. With summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic lost to a torn ACL on his debut and Raul Jimenez (groin – out until after the World Cup) playing just 211 minutes in three PL appearances this season, it’s little wonder Wolves are already five goals behind their expected goals total for the season.
For Forest, (un)familiarity has bred poor, incohesive performances after 22 new players arrived in the summer. Steve Cooper signed a new contract to remain as head coach (with added security), despite the poor start, as owner Evangelos Marinakis opted in favor of familiarity and continuity rather than tossing aside the man who won Forest promotion after a handful of games in the PL. Cooper remaining in charge will undoubtedly result in an improved Nottingham Forest side in due time, but will it then be too late?
Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 14 points off the top of the table heading into this weekend as this is their worst-ever start to a season under the German coach as he has already ruled them out of the title race. Last weekend Klopp celebrated his seven-year anniversary at Liverpool but they lost 3-2 at Arsenal and lost three more key players to injuries. That said, the 7-1 hammering of Rangers in the UEFA Champions League in midweek proved how dangerous the Reds can be when it all clicks into place.
Pep Guardiola’s City are looking incredibly slick so far this season as they’re the only PL side to remain unbeaten and they sit one point behind first-place Arsenal. They have reached the UEFA Champions League last 16 with two group games to spare and they even rested goal machine Erling Haaland in midweek to prepare for this huge clash. After winning four of the last five Premier League titles on offer (pipping Liverpool by just one point last season) it already seems like this is City’s league to lose as this dynasty got even stronger over the summer.
Key storylines
Liverpool will be buoyed by their hammering of Rangers but Klopp’s side are giving up big chances galore in each game they play and the balance is totally off. Especially in midfield and defense. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson look well off the pace, while Mohamed Salah hasn’t scored in his last five PL games. Klopp will hope Salah’s incredible six-minute hat trick (a Champions League record) at Rangers will get his season going. With injuries piling up and the formation being switched around, this is going to be a very tough ask for a Liverpool side seemingly questioning their tactics, ability and cohesion all at the same time.
Man City look pretty unstoppable right now as Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Haaland lead the way. All across the pitch they have wonderful squad depth and Guardiola is rotating his team expertly. After this game at Anfield they will expect to win pretty much all of their remaining PL encounters before the World Cup break and that should move them back to the top of the table. City are five games unbeaten against Liverpool and are unbeaten in their last 22 PL away matches and haven’t lost in the league in almost eight months. A true juggernaut is chugging along nicely.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Liverpool’s Mo Salah will be flying after that incredible hat trick at Rangers but it is Roberto Firmino that City will have to watch out for. The Brazilian has become the forgotten man in Liverpool’s attack after the arrival of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez during the last two transfer windows. However, Firmino has scored eight goals in 12 games this season and has six goals in the PL. He only scored five PL goals all last season. Diogo Jota also assisted all three of Salah’s goals in midweek and is starting to look really sharp after injuries impacted his start to the season, while Nunez has scored two in his last two.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is on track to score 63 Premier League goals this season (the record in a 38-game campaign is 32) and he has 20 goals in 13 games in all competitions. Enough said. Kevin de Bruyne leads the Premier League in assists (nine) and scored home and away against Liverpool last season. At the other end Ederson has the most clean sheets (five) in the Premier League as Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji have both stepped in and looked very good in defense.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip remain out, while Arthur Melo is also missing. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones are also doubts as they continue to recover. The good news is that Andy Robertson is back at left back which is a huge boost. Klopp has been going for what is almost a 4-2-4 system in recent weeks but it looks like he may switch back to his 4-3-3 system for this one with Joe Gomez at right back, Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho in midfield and Salah, Firmino and Jota in attack.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
Kalvin Phillips, John Stones and Kyle Walker remain out for City, so that means Joao Cancelo is likely to start at right back with Nathan Ake potentially at left back and Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias at center back. In midfield Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva will surely start and it could be Grealish alongside Foden and Haaland in attack.
James Maddison went close on several occasions for struggling Leicester, while Odsonne Edouard and Eberechi Eze had a great chance in each half to grab what would have been the winner for Palace.
In the end Brendan Rodgers and Patrick Vieira shook hands after a stalemate and the former will be happy his side looked better defensively and will try to use this point as a building block. Even if the Leicester fans booed their team off at the final whistle.
With the draw the Foxes have five points from their opening 10 games of the season, while Palace have 10 points from nine games.
Two teams happy with a point: This is not a game which will live long in the memory and both teams are at a point where they were totally fine with taking a point. After Leicester’s horrendous start to the season (seven defeats in nine) a point here showed they can shore things up defensively and Wout, Amartey, Castagne and Justin were rarely troubled as a back four. For a team which had conceded the most goals in the PL (24) heading into this weekend, this was a big step forward. As for Palace, they are looking for some consistency and a win at home against Leeds followed up by a draw at Leicester is a very good return from those two games. They are now set up very well for matches against Wolves, Everton, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth in their next six and can be more attack-minded.
Maddison is Leicester’s big hope: With Gareth Southgate watching on, James Maddison was once again Leicester’s brightest spark in attack. He had a great chance early in the second half which he dragged wide and his grimace said it all. He kept plugging away, tried to get on the ball and turn in dangerous areas and Maddison is playing with creativity and freedom in a team which looks set for a scrap against relegation. That is not easy to do but his character and quality has always been clear and perhaps England will take him to the World Cup after all. The only issue was his late dive in the box as he looked for a penalty kick. He picked up a booking and Leicester will now be without their main man for their midweek trip to Leeds.
Tactical focus
Leicester’s 4-1-4-1 formation made them tough to beat and they played like a team which is scared of making mistakes. After their start to the season that’s understandable but Brendan Rodgers won’t be happy with the lack of cutting edge. Palace’s 4-3-3 system did not work this time as they missed Michael Olise getting on the ball in midfield and Wilfried Zaha barely had a kick as the Eagles really struggled to stretch Leicester on the break.
James Maddison: Had four of Leicester’s 14 shots and was at the heart of everything good they did. Ruined his outing with a late booking for a dive as he will now miss the trip to Leeds.
Eberechi Eze: Saw his rasping effort tipped over in the first half and his trickery and calmness on the ball is a joy to watch. Flourishing in a central role.
Wout Faes: Is really settling in at center back and this partnership with Amartey looked balanced. The Belgian defender looks like another shrewd piece of recruitment by Leicester.
What’s next?
Leicester host Leeds on Thursday, Oct. 20, then host Wolves on Sunday, Oct. 23. Palace host Wolves on Tuesday, Oct. 18, then head to Everton on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Key storylines
Leicester have lost seven of their opening nine games of the season and there is a general malaise around the Foxes as Brendan Rodgers appears to have run out of ideas. Yes, it’s still early in the season, but there have been worrying signs all summer long as Kasper Schmeichel and Wesley Fofana left and the funds previously available to the Foxes aren’t there as the ownership has tightened the purse strings. As for Palace, they are an extremely resolute side under Patrick Vieira and they will now look to kick on after a very tough run of fixtures to start the season as they play Wolves, Everton and Southampton after this trip to Leicester.
In-form players to keep an eye on
James Maddison is the only positive for Leicester so far this season as he’s scored five goals and added two assists. Leicester have conceded an incredible 24 goals (the most in the Premier League) so Maddison and Co. know they have to deliver week in, week out to try and push them up the table. Patson Daka is also chipping in with goals (four from four appearances) and this could be when he finally replaces Jamie Vardy in the starting lineup. For Palace, Eberechi Eze has been in fine form and was crucial in the win against Leeds, while Wilfried Zaha has scored four goals in his first seven appearances this season and continues to be Palace’s talisman.
Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup
Ricardo Pereira (Achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) all remain out, while Nampalys Mendy and Timothy Castagne return with the latter starting. Jamie Vardy once again starts on the bench as Patson Daka has the starting spot up top.
Jack Butland (hand), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (foot), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle) and Chris Richards (leg) are all out. Vieira has plenty of attacking options on the bench but the trio of Edouard, Jordan Ayew and Zaha worked well last week and start again. Eze and Olise also provide great creativity from more central roles but Olise drops out of the lineup today as Schlupp slots forward to midfield.
These two teams have delivered games of the highest caliber in recent years as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have battled for every trophy going. With contrasting styles of play, and contrasting fortunes heading into this clash, there is so much intrigue swirling around this particular match.
Can Pep Guardiola’s side, led by red-hot Erling Haaland, stay unbeaten? Or will Klopp’s struggling and injury-hit Liverpool cause what would be considered a big shock?
Below we take a closer look at form, head-to-head info, projected lineups and a prediction for what promises to be a classic Liverpool vs Manchester City clash.
Who has more wins, Liverpool or Manchester City? (all competitions head-to-head)
Liverpool wins: 107
Manchester City wins: 58
Draws: 56
Premier League ONLY record
Liverpool wins: 21
Manchester City wins: 20
Draws: 11
Projected lineups
Liverpool (4-3-3)
—– Alisson —–
— Gomez — Konate — Van Dijk — Robertson —
—- Henderson —- Fabinho —- Thiago —-
— Salah — Firmino — Jota —
With so many defensive injuries the back four pretty much picks itself and after coming off the bench in his return from injury in midweek, expect Andy Robertson to start and play at least 60 minutes with Kostas Tsimikas then coming in. Klopp could well go back to his favored 4-3-3 system for this and play a very defense-minded Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago. Up top Salah will start on the right and then it’s a tough choice between Darwin Nunez and red-hot Roberto Firmino in the central role. The latter will probably get the nod and with Luis Diaz out injured, expect Diogo Jota to start on the left as he continues to work his way back to full fitness and is looking really sharp.
Manchester City (4-2-3-1)
—– Ederson —–
— Cancelo — Akanji — Dias — Ake —
—– Rodri —– Silva —–
—– Foden —- De Bruyne —- Grealish —-
—– Haaland —–
City have defensive injury issues too with John Stones and Kyle Walker out. That means Joao Cancelo may move from left back to right back and Nathan Ake could slot in at left back or Sergio Gomez could start in that role. Manuel Akanji has been superb at center back and it looks like he may get the nod to start alongside Ruben Dias but it would not be surprising if Aymeric Laporte started due to his experience in this fixture. In midfield the duo of Rodri and Bernardo Silva has worked really well but Ilkay Gundogan could start. De Bruyne playing in a central attacking role with Foden and Grealish either side of him has caused chaos, as their movement behind the main man Erling Haaland is something Liverpool will struggle to contain.
Liverpool vs Manchester City prediction
Right now it is tough to predict Liverpool winning this game but there’s something about Anfield on these occasions which gets the best out of this group of players. Still, Liverpool keep giving up big chances in games and their best chance of getting anything out of this one is to attack early and often. That said, how do you stop Haaland, Foden and De Bruyne right now? I’m going for a City win in a thriller. Liverpool 2-4 Manchester City.
The German coach has cranked up the spice levels ahead of Liverpool hosting City at Anfield on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) and has cranked up the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s red-hot side.
Speaking to reporters in his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp was asked how Liverpool can compete with the juggernaut that is Manchester City.
His answer has caused huge debate and stirred the pot when it comes to the growing rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City.
“You’re not going to like the answer. And you already have the answer. Nobody can compete with City,” Klopp said. “You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker on the market. No matter what it costs, you just do it. City won’t like it, nobody will like it, but you asked the question and you know the answer. What does Liverpool do? We cannot act like them. It’s not possible, not possible.”
“It’s just clear: there are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially,” Klopp added. “It’s legal, everything is fine, but they can do what they want… Competing with them? It’s not a problem at all for me. Don’t ask me this question because in the end it’s me telling you but you all know it. You should know. It’s not possible to deal with that and it will be like this. I heard the Newcastle [sporting director Dan Ashworth] say there’s no ceiling for this club – he’s absolutely right. There’s no ceiling for Newcastle. Congratulations – some clubs have ceilings.”
Breaking these comments down
Klopp isn’t saying something new here but choosing to answer this question in this way ahead of a clash against City puts the focus on Pep Guardiola’s side and the huge financial backing they have from Sheikh Mansour and the United Arab Emirates.
Mentioning Newcastle United’s new Saudi Arabian owners and PSG (without naming them) who are owned by the Qatari royal family, Klopp is stating that Liverpool are shopping in a different store to those three clubs and wants to put things into perspective. He also wants to take a bit of pressure off his team as they sit 13 points behind City heading into this clash on Sunday and it seems like Liverpool are much better when there’s an air of the underdog around them.
The Reds are still one of the wealthiest teams in the world but Manchester City, Newcastle and PSG are in a completely different universe.
By saying this, Klopp wants to remind his Liverpool team, and everyone else, how well they’ve done to compete with City. At the same time it downplays what Guardiola has achieved with four title wins in the last five years, even though Klopp has tons of respect for Pep and vice versa.
Klopp is right that Liverpool have to buy young players to develop and have been pretty incredible when it comes to net spend over the last 10 years and that’s a fact.
It is also a fact that Manchester City’s dynasty looks pretty unstoppable right now. Klopp and other Premier League managers who are coaching teams trying to stay close to City will all be feeling they’re fighting a huge uphill task.