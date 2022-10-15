Wolves vs Nottingham Forest recap: Ruben Neves scored from the penalty spot to see Wolves’ snap their three-game losing skid with a 1-0 victory at Molineux Stadium on Saturday.
The victory sends Wolves (9 points) up to 17th in the Premier League table, now two points above Southampton who enter the relegation zone ahead of their clash with West Ham United on Sunday. Forest (5 points), meanwhile, remain bottom of the table after eight games without a win (0W-2D-6L).
What we learned from Wolves vs Nottingham Forest
Goals (and points) any way they can get them
Adama Traore cut inside from the right wing, shot the ball as hard as he could at an opponent’s hand, in the general direction of Forest’s goal, but never on target or threatening it, and that’s how Wolves won the game. Wolves’ xG output prior to the penalty kick: 0.43; Wolves’ xG output after the penalty kick: 0.01. It’s difficult to create chances without a midfield or wide playmaker, just as it’s difficult to convert chances without a reliable striker, but to lack both is a harsh reality that Wolves (and whoever replaces Bruno Lage on a permanent basis) navigate.
On the other side, Nottingham Forest were even more putrid in attack, with just 0.40 xG prior to their penalty kick. In the ensuing and final 11 minutes, chasing from a goal behind, Forest created 0.28 xG (0.27 during stoppage time).
Key storylines & star players
Nine games into the season, Wolves are averaging a goal scored once every three games. Bruno Lage’s side is no longer Bruno Lage’s side, with many thanks to the Premier League’s worst scoring record (four goals fewer than anyone else). Since gaining promotion to the Premier League, Wolves have never approached an attacking juggernaut, but their goals output has fallen off significantly in recent season, going from 47 up to 51, down to 36 and 38. With summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic lost to a torn ACL on his debut and Raul Jimenez (groin – out until after the World Cup) playing just 211 minutes in three PL appearances this season, it’s little wonder Wolves are already five goals behind their expected goals total for the season.
For Forest, (un)familiarity has bred poor, incohesive performances after 22 new players arrived in the summer. Steve Cooper signed a new contract to remain as head coach (with added security), despite the poor start, as owner Evangelos Marinakis opted in favor of familiarity and continuity rather than tossing aside the man who won Forest promotion after a handful of games in the PL. Cooper remaining in charge will undoubtedly result in an improved Nottingham Forest side in due time, but will it then be too late?
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Nathan Collins (suspension), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (illness)
✌️ Two changes.
© Neves back in.
Our starting XI to face @NFFC.
— Wolves (@Wolves) October 15, 2022
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Jack Colback (back)
Steve Cooper makes one change to the starting XI as Neco Williams returns. 📋 pic.twitter.com/TQw7NGXE7e
— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 15, 2022