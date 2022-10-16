He first ran down the sidelines and then confronted the linesman further as he screamed in his face after Liverpool were not awarded a free kick for what Klopp believed was a foul on Mohamed Salah. He was shown a straight red card.
Even though the deliriously happy Liverpool fans at Anfield begged Klopp for his famous celebratory fist pumps as he made his way back out onto the pitch after the huge win for his injury-hit side, the German coach didn’t deliver them as his celebrations were uncharacteristically muted.
Jurgen Klopp knows he crossed the line as Anfield was whipped into a frenzy as Liverpool delivered a display which got their season back on track.
“It is emotion of course. The red card is my fault. I went over the top in the moment,” Jurgen Klopp said, almost apologetically. “I don’t think I was disrespectful to anybody but when you look at the pictures back, I know myself. I am 55 years old. The way I look in this moment is worth a red card. I already know that. Who cares what I say. I lost it in that moment. That is not okay. But I think a little bit as an excuse I would like to mention ‘how can you not whistle that foul? How on earth is it possible?’ I wish I could get an explanation.”
Klopp also took exception to Pep Guardiola saying the decision to overturn Phil Foden’s goal via VAR had to do with the game being at Anfield, even though the City manager later said he wasn’t suggesting the home fans influenced the officials.
“I’m not sure what Pep said, probably not a lot, he’s probably very disappointed and frustrated or whatever but during the game we agreed completely that Anthony Taylor would just let the game run. Why would you do that? Both teams. It was not one. I heard now people saying it ‘was Anfield’ that made it be our decision. For the foul on Mo, Anfield had no chance to have any impact. It is a foul on Fabinho and then Alisson has a hand on the ball. That is a save, how I understand it. And then Anfield decided now we are to win, imagine if he wouldn’t we would sit here and talk about three situations where he should have whistled a situation now and you think that is really unlucky.
“There was the first moment when Pep and I were pretty animated, both. But actually for the same reason. We were not arguing with each other. Not at all. And then that situation I just had the perfect view and the linesman and you can imagine we are 1-0 up and you get a free kick there or they have a counter attack there. That is pretty much a 100 percent difference. That was the moment I snapped. I am not proud of that but it happened.”
This is not the first time Klopp has reacted like this on the sidelines and he will not spend time in the stands as Liverpool will be without their manager in the dugout.
What was key to Liverpool’s win?
Klopp singled out James Milner and Andy Robertson for special praise, plus Joe Gomez (who had a wink and a smile for the media as he walked out of the stadium) was widely lauded for his superb display alongside the dominant Virgil van Dijk as the duo kept Erling Haaland largely quiet.
Pro Soccer Talk asked Klopp about the mentality of his Liverpool side and the performance they put in to hand Manchester City their first defeat of the Premier League season.
“I think on a normal day you should not even try against City,” Klopp smiled. “To play a normal game against them and hope you get something for it you have to play to your limits, and further. That is what we did.
“We defended in an extremely well-organized but very passionate way. Closed the right gaps and challenged in the right areas and because that still happens because that is the biggest challenge against City they still get through and still get to the touchline and still have an incredible amount of players in the box. How we defended the box and especially the six yard box was exceptional. It was a top performance from all the boys and that is why we could win it.”
Start of a comeback…
Liverpool still have a long way to claw back the 14-point gap to leaders Arsenal and then 11 points to second-place Manchester City. But this was a start. And if they do drag themselves back into the title race, we will look back at this game as the catalyst for what what got Liverpool back on track.
Jurgen Klopp saw red, and rightly so. But his side saw something more important: themselves.
This was the Liverpool we know. This was the heavy metal display they’d been missing. This was the way it should be at Liverpool.
Week 11 of the Premier League season did not disappoint from Friday all through to Sunday.
Ivan Toney showed off his class as Brentford got the best of Brighton to start the weekend, but It was Liverpool’s ability to keep Erling Haaland off the scoreboard that would gather headlines by the end of the weekend.
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 11
1. Passionate Klopp gets personnel spot on (Liverpool 1-0 Man City): Jurgen Klopp deserved to get sent off for confronting the linesman and Klopp will admit it. He got that wrong. He got everything else right, starting with playing James Milner at right back in place of not fully-fit Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Klopp pushed the right buttons in attack with Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah up top in a fluid four with Fabinho, Thiago in midfield to get on the ball and try to calm things down. His plan worked a treat and this result will breath new life into Liverpool’s season. Klopp will now face a period in the stands but his team has shown it has not yet been sidelined in this title race. Not yet. (JPW)
2. You need luck to stay in a title race. Arsenal got it (Leeds 0-1 Arsenal): The Gunners played Thursday in the Europa League and looked like it. At points in the first half you might’ve convinced Mikel Arteta to take a draw, but Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka teamed up for the 35th-minute goal that would stand as the difference at Elland Road, as Leeds continued its trend of performing but underdelivering. Oh, Patrick Bamford. How did you not score? (NM)
3. Kepa stands tall to repay Potter’s faith (Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea): When Edouard Mendy suffered an injury, Chelsea fans will have feared the worst. However, Kepa has been brilliant in recent games and magnificent saves in the first half to keep his team ahead. Much maligned over the last few years, Kepa is now ahead of Edouard Mendy and his ability on the ball seems to suit Graham Potter’s style much better. Most importantly, he seems to have improved his shot-stopping ability and presence. (JPW).
4. Newcastle, Man United have the ingredients to challenge top four this season (Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle): <— The heading says as much about what Eddie Howe has done early in Newcastle’s rebirth as it does about how far Manchester United fell off under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and others. But Newcastle is in every game and controls portions of it, even in buildings like Old Trafford. And while that would also seem like a knock against Manchester United, Erik ten Hag’s team looks increasingly comfortable with his system and Sunday’s pairing of Fred and Casemiro looked plenty strong.
5. Tottenham in with a shout thanks to on-fire Harry Kane (Spurs 2-0 Everton): This could become a tired comparison by the end of the year, but Harry Kane is having the best season of any player in the Premier League not named Erling Haaland. Kane’s goal was followed up by a “hockey assist” on Hojbjerg’s goal that showed both the intelligence and resilience of the English captain. Kane chased down his own wayward touch and waited for Rodrigo Betancur to take off down the right flank. Betancur found Hojbjerg, whose finish came with Kane-level calm. Still, the center forward needs a rest: Kane is playing week-in, week-out and often multiple times a week. (NM)
6. James Maddison remains Leicester’s big hope (Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace): With Gareth Southgate watching on, James Maddison was once again Leicester’s brightest spark in attack. He had a great chance early in the second half which he dragged wide and his grimace said it all. He kept plugging away, tried to get on the ball and turn in dangerous areas and Maddison is playing with creativity and freedom in a team which looks set for a scrap against relegation. That is not easy to do but his character and quality has always been clear and perhaps England will take him to the World Cup after all. The only issue was his late dive in the box as he looked for a penalty kick. He picked up a booking and Leicester will now be without their main man for their midweek trip to Leeds. (JPW)
7. Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson keep asking big question of Berhalter (Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth): This is over-simplifying, but if your center back position is unsettled before a World Cup and a possible starter on the side in question is playing every week next to your left back in a Premier League side, how do you not at least bring Tim Ream to the tournament with Antonee Robinson? The left side of Fulham’s back line could be helping the USMNT ramp up for Qatar beyond the play of its starting left back (NM)
8. Wolves will take goals however, whenever they can find one (Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest): Adama Traore cut inside from the right wing, shot the ball as hard as he could at an opponent’s hand, in the general direction of Forest’s goal, but never on target or threatening it, and that’s how Wolves won the game. Wolves’ xG output prior to the penalty kick: 0.43; Wolves’ xG output after the penalty kick: 0.01. It’s difficult to create chances without a midfield or wide playmaker, just as it’s difficult to convert chances without a reliable striker, but to lack both is a harsh reality that Wolves (and whoever replaces Bruno Lage on a permanent basis) navigate. On the other side, Nottingham Forest were even more putrid in attack, with just 0.40 xG prior to their penalty kick. In the ensuing and final 11 minutes, chasing from a goal behind, Forest created 0.28 xG. 0.27 of that came during stoppage time. (AE)
9. Lady Luck helps the Saints, but not necessarily Hasenhuttl (Southampton 1-1 West Ham): Southampton was lucky to go ahead but Saints have been lacking that luck this season. Despite holding on for a point, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is still under pressure and this wasn’t a great display. But if Saints win at Bournemouth in midweek, then this point can be seen as a very good one and a good step forward. If not, Hasenhuttl could be gone. There is a real lack of confidence about this team and the fans have turned against the manager. Usually, that only has one outcome. (JPW)
10. Ivan Toney shows Brighton the difference a complete center forward makes (Brentford 2-1 Brighton): It wouldn’t be at all unfair to say that ever since Graham Potter came to the club in the summer of 2019, Brighton has played a more attractive, entertaining style of football than Brentford in the Bees’ season-plus in the top flight. Last season, it produced five more points and a finish four places better in the Premier League table. This season (thus far), it’s just one point and one place. It’s hard to watch Brentford vs Brighton without thinking, “How good would these Seagulls be if they had a center forward like that guy?” … Not only did Toney score two more goals on Friday (his 52nd and 53rd goals for Brentford in just over two full seasons – all competitions), but he continues to be the player who steps up in the Bees’ biggest moments. For that alone, Toney’s face and name are most synonymous with Brentford’s incredible rise to the PL (and establishing themselves to stay there). And to think, Brighton have managed to get to where they are without their Toney. Just how good would they be, though? (AE)
Tactical focus
Pep Guardiola went with a strange lineup tweak as Bernardo Silva started in a much deeper role with Gundogan playing much further forward. City did have a lot of the ball but it seemed to stop them getting in-behind Liverpool as many of their best attacking weapons were playing too deep. Liverpool’s 4-2-3-1 formation worked well with Salah buzzing around centrally and the hosts look to get him Jota and Elliott in-behind on the counter whenever they could.
Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk: Had a great game alongside one another to keep Haaland fairly quiet.
Mohamed Salah: Played in a more central role and got the all-important goal. Was denied by Ederson when going clean through and curled another just wide. Back to his best and he loves playing against City.
Diogo Jota: So sad to see him get what looked like a bad injury late on. He caused so many problems for City on the counter and linked up well with Firmino and Salah.
Phil Foden: Made City tick and so good on the ball. He and Bernardo Silva were on a different level. Shame his goal was disallowed.
What’s next?
Liverpool host West Ham on Wednesday, Oct. 19, while Man City head are off as their trip to Arsenal was postponed due to the Gunners’ Europa League commitments.
How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Liverpool vs Manchester City live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Anfield
Wrapping things up from Anfield after a wild game (and especially second half!), I spoke with Klopp about his red card. He tried to explain himself.
Brilliant clearance from Van Dijk with Haaland about to head home. Man City throwing everything at Liverpool now.
Anfield is absolutely bouncing!
GOALLLL! Liverpool ahead! Alisson’s long kick forward finds Salah after Joao Cancelo couldn’t clear and Salah finished superbly. Anfield erupts. 1-0 to Liverpool! This feels like a HUGE moment in the season for Liverpool.
Salah curls one just wide at one end, while Haaland is denied by Alisson at the other. This is getting very tense now.
CHAOSSSS! First, Foden thought he had put City 1-0 up but referee Anthony Taylor went to the monitor after VAR told him to check a foul by Erling Haaland on Fabinho… THEN Liverpool break and Jota his the post when he should score…. THEN Pep Guardiola gets into it with the Liverpool fans around the City bench and goads them…. THEN it looks like a few things are thrown towards Pep and his staff. This is wild. How is it still 0-0!?
What a start to the second half!
Manchester City's goal was disallowed after it was determined that Erling Haaland fouled Fabinho.
HALF TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City – That was a very good watch. The 45 minutes flew by. Chances at both ends. Haaland had a couple of opportunities towards the end of the half but Liverpool were solid enough and looked a threat on the break. So far, so good for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Jurgen Klopp is fired up after Diogo Jota is caught by Bernardo Silva. The Liverpool boss has not been happy, at all, with some of the challenges flying in from Manchester City. #LFC 0-0 #MCFC#LIVMCI
CHANCE! Kevin de Bruyne clips in a lovely cross for Erling Haaland but his header is straight at Alisson. He had to generate his own power on that but still, he will think he should have scored.
The game has opened up now. Elliott almost got in at one end and then Foden was played in but dallied on the ball when he should have got his shot off. Haaland has header over. Bubbling up nicely here…
OVER! Good ball in from Milner which Ederson pushes away with Jota lurking, then Robertson drills the rebound just over. Positive vibes here at Anfield as the home fans roar in appreciation. Robertson is angry with himself. He should have hit the target there.
This is a really weird formation from Manchester City. Looks like they are playing a 3-1-3-3 at times. Gundogan playing really high and Bernardo Silva much deeper than usual.
CHANCE! First big chance of the game and Diogo Jota heads at goal but it’s straight at Ederson.
Liverpool have started well and are trying to pin Manchester City back. This game has yet to get going.
KICK OFF: What an atmosphere here. We are off and running here at Anfield. Milner at right back for Liverpool with Fabinho, Elliott and Thiago in central midfield. Gundogan is playing in a very advanced role just underneath Haaland.
It is louddddd here today.
🔥 Liverpool vs Manchester City. It is rocking here at Anfield.
👋 Also, hello to everyone in Philadelphia at Fan Fest!
Team news is out and it looks like Fabinho could be at center back or James Milner at right back as Liverpool try to cope with their defensive injury issues. Cancelo looks like he’s playing at right back with Akanji and Dias at center back, plus Gundogan back in midfield.
🔥🔴👋 Welcome to Anfield! Great atmosphere bubbling up ahead of this huge game.
Hello and welcome to a lovely early fall day here at Anfield!
Key storylines
Liverpool will be buoyed by their hammering of Rangers but Klopp’s side are giving up big chances galore in each game they play and the balance is totally off. Especially in midfield and defense. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson look well off the pace, while Mohamed Salah hasn’t scored in his last five PL games. Klopp will hope Salah’s incredible six-minute hat trick (a Champions League record) at Rangers will get his season going. With injuries piling up and the formation being switched around, this is going to be a very tough ask for a Liverpool side seemingly questioning their tactics, ability and cohesion all at the same time.
Man City look pretty unstoppable right now as Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Haaland lead the way. All across the pitch they have wonderful squad depth and Guardiola is rotating his team expertly. After this game at Anfield they will expect to win pretty much all of their remaining PL encounters before the World Cup break and that should move them back to the top of the table. City are five games unbeaten against Liverpool and are unbeaten in their last 22 PL away matches and haven’t lost in the league in almost eight months. A true juggernaut is chugging along nicely.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Liverpool’s Mo Salah will be flying after that incredible hat trick at Rangers but it is Roberto Firmino that City will have to watch out for. The Brazilian has become the forgotten man in Liverpool’s attack after the arrival of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez during the last two transfer windows. However, Firmino has scored eight goals in 12 games this season and has six goals in the PL. He only scored five PL goals all last season. Diogo Jota also assisted all three of Salah’s goals in midweek and is starting to look really sharp after injuries impacted his start to the season, while Nunez has scored two in his last two.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is on track to score 63 Premier League goals this season (the record in a 38-game campaign is 32) and he has 20 goals in 13 games in all competitions. Enough said. Kevin de Bruyne leads the Premier League in assists (nine) and scored home and away against Liverpool last season. At the other end Ederson has the most clean sheets (five) in the Premier League as Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji have both stepped in and looked very good in defense.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip remain out, while Arthur Melo is also missing. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones are also doubts as they continue to recover. The good news is that Andy Robertson is back at left back which is a huge boost. Klopp has been going for what is almost a 4-2-4 system in recent weeks but it looks like he may switch back to his 4-3-3 system for this one with Joe Gomez at right back, Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho in midfield and Salah, Firmino and Jota in attack.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
Kalvin Phillips, John Stones and Kyle Walker remain out for City, so that means Joao Cancelo is likely to start at right back with Nathan Ake potentially at left back and Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias at center back. In midfield Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva will surely start and it could be Grealish alongside Foden and Haaland in attack.
It was the third goal of the season for the 20-year-old, who scored against Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise in Champions League qualifying on Aug. 9 and against St Johnstone in the SPL four days later.
Tillman was loaned from Bayern Munich to Rangers for the season last July.
Tillman was born in Germany to a father in the U.S military and a German mother. He played for the U.S. under-15 team in 2016 and for Germany at several youth levels, then switched to the U.S. and made his national team debut on June 1.
He has made four international appearances and is bidding for a spot on the World Cup roster.
