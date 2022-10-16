Leeds vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, stream link, how to watch, lineups

Arsenal looks to make it four-straight wins and keep its space atop the Premier League table when it visits Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE).
The Gunners have claimed 24 of 27 possible points to start the Premier League season, losing to Manchester United, but will be coming back from Norway and a Europa League match with Bodo/Glimt.
STREAM LIVE LEEDS vs ARSENAL
Leeds have not found the results to match their performances and sit just three points clear of the drop zone with nine points. The 14th-place hosts are winless in their last five Premier League matches, drawing twice.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Arsenal.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Leeds vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9am ET
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Leeds could use a signature win to get this season back on track, results-wise, and there’d be no better way to get Elland Road even louder than toppling Arsenal. Jesse Marsch’s men have seen Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo, and Tyler Adams shine. Now they need to get more goals.
For Arsenal, the question is if and when the club hits a major bump. Losing to Man United was a blip but the Europa League schedule is asking a lot of the first-place Gunners. Mikel Arteta was able to limit Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey, and Granit Xhaka to 31 minutes or less at midweek, completely resting Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Jesus in a 1-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in Norway. Will that be enough?
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Archie Gray (ankle), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (appendectomy), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Junior Firpo (knock).
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI… pic.twitter.com/mXuZvTtWyE
— Leeds United (@LUFC) October 16, 2022
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf)
⚫️TEAM NEWS💫
🧱 Tomiyasu starts
🙌 Xhaka in midfield
⚡️ Jesus leads the line
📻 Follow the game LIVE 👉 https://t.co/4KJlfLdIj1 🔗 pic.twitter.com/UIh97XGOMJ
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 16, 2022