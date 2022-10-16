Newcastle United continued its impressive ascension with a well-earned scoreless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Absences were felt for both sides, as Allan Saint-Maximin, Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, and Alexander Isak were injured and Scott McTominay out through suspension.
WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED vs NEWCASTLE FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM
Man United stays a point and a place ahead of sixth-place Newcastle. The Red Devils’ 16 points are three points off fourth-place Chelsea. Newcastle’s played one more match than both.
The atmosphere was intense for two old foes who may well see their rivalry renewed as Erik ten Hag and Eddie Howe look to have things pointed in the right direction.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
What we learned from Manchester United vs Newcastle
Newcastle, Man United have all the ingredients to challenge top four this season: <— The heading says as much about what Eddie Howe has done early in Newcastle’s rebirth as it does about how far Manchester United fell off under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and others. But Newcastle is in every game and controls portions of it, even in buildings like Old Trafford. And while that would also seem like a knock against Manchester United, Erik ten Hag’s team looks increasingly comfortable with his system and Sunday’s pairing of Fred and Casemiro looked plenty strong.
Martial missed as Man United 2022-23 a bit like Arsenal 2021-22: With all respect to Cristiano Ronaldo and his center forward substitute Marcus Rashford, who prefers life on the wing, this game was screaming out for the injured Anthony Martial. Like Alexandre Lacazette last season at Arsenal, a busy and teammate-enabling playmaker was needed to push Man United to the next level. Ronaldo gets his shots off but United’s clever trio of Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, and Antony need a fourth piece of the attack not a “feed me first” focal point.
Tactical focus
All Man United was missing was finish from its frontman, as Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, and Antony all made trouble for Newcastle in the 3 of a 4-2-3-1. Cristiano Ronaldo was not on his game, twice offsides on a disallowed goal and later receiving a yellow card for taking a dead ball off Nick Pope and rolling it in the goal. Marcus Rashford
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Stars of the show
Antony: A fireball/sparkplug/supercar. Looks the genuine article.
Bruno Guimares: Eight recoveries and four fouls drawn for a special, special talent who is proving to be the face of Newcastle’s midfield renewal.
Fred: Took his chance to perform well aside from giving away a dangerous free kick in the first half. All over the pitch as part of an intriguing midfield battle.
Joelinton: His double hit of the woodwork early was so unlucky and the Brazilian showed his strength early and often in going toe-to-toe with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.
Sven Botman: Strong and solid in position, venturing out a few times to put out fires.
What’s next?
Manchester United hosts Spurs on Wednesday and then goes to Chelsea on Saturday for a 12:30pm ET tilt.
Newcastle hosts Everton on Wednesday before traveling to North London for a Sunday tilt with Tottenham Hotspur.
How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Man United will be forgiven if its flustered after Thursday’s home match against Omonia, as Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho made 11 saves to deny the Red Devils’ bid to clinch a knockout round berth. The club was able to rest Raphael Varane but many stars played and will have to be ready for a quick turnaround.
Newcastle is looking for another marquee result as the Magpies could realistically put their rush to join European competition in fast-forward mode following a fine start to the season. Wins over clubs like United sure would help.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Harry Maguire (thigh), Scott McTominay (suspended), Donny van de Beek (muscular), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (muscular), Mason Greenwood (legal), Anthony Martial (back)
🚨 Presenting the United line-up for #MUNNEW 👊#MUFC || #PL
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 16, 2022
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Karl Darlow (ankle), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Allan Saint-Maximin (undisclosed), Alexander Isak (thigh)
How we line-up at Old Trafford this afternoon…
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️#MUNNEW // #NUFC pic.twitter.com/kiGADGfX33
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 16, 2022