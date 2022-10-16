Southampton vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

By Oct 16, 2022, 8:28 AM EDT
0 Comments

Southampton host West Ham at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday and this is a massive game for the Saints and their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v WEST HAM

The Austrian head coach has seen Saints lose six of their first nine games this season and after their horrendous run of just three wins in their last 21 Premier League games dating back to last season, it appears he is on borrowed time as the new ownership group are eager to make a change. The outcome of this game against West Ham and a South Coast derby against Bournemouth on Wednesday will likely determine Hasenhuttl’s future.

As for the Hammers, well, David Moyes’ side look like themselves again as they beat Fulham 3-1 last weekend to make it back-to-back wins. After a slow start with plenty of new players settling in, the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta have found their feet and West Ham look set for another top 10 finish, at least, as well as challenging to win the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here is everything you need for Southampton vs West Ham.

Premier League news

Leeds vs Arsenal live
Leeds vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, stream link, how to watch, lineups
Manchester United vs Newcastle live
Manchester United vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, stream link, lineups
Aston Villa vs Chelsea live
Aston Villa vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

How to watch Southampton vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Hasenhuttl is under massive pressure as he is approaching four years in charge at Southampton but they’ve lost four on the trot heading into this game. His side no longer look like the high-pressing, energetic team that often gave opponents a tough time. After a summer of buying talented youngsters with a clear philosophy in recruitment (newly-appointed head of recruitment Joe Shields could be leaving for Chelsea), it hasn’t quite worked out so far. That said, Saints have played four of the top four teams in their opening nine games of the season. Recent one-goal defeats against Aston Villa, Wolves and Everton highlighted their lack of cutting edge in the final third with Che Adams struggling and captain James Ward-Prowse has had a very poor start to the season.

As for West Ham, Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and Paqueta have all got going in attack in recent games and West Ham have 10 points and sit three points above Saints heading into this clash. However, Southampton were unbeaten against West Ham in three games in all competitions last season (two wins, one draw) and seem to have their number.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Saints’ Joe Aribo continues to look like a fine signing as the attacking midfielder is doing his best to get them on the front foot in games. Fellow new arrival Armel Bella-Kotchap, 20, also looks like a great addition at center back. West Ham’s forward duo of Scamacca and Bowen are striking up a good partnership, while Michail Antonio is also been rotated into the forward line expertly. This West Ham squad is looking pretty deep and Paqueta had added real quality in the final third.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

Tino Livramento is continuing to step up his recovery from a long-term knee injury, while Romeo Lavia is very close to a return which will be a huge boost to Southampton’s midfield. Hasenhuttl continues to rotate his lineup to get them going but it seems like Adam Armstrong and Che Adams will lead the line once again.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

The Hammers continue to rotate their lineup between Thursday action in the Europa Conference League and Sunday in the Premier League. Nayef Aguerd is still out after his ankle injury, while Maxwel Cornet has been struggling with a calf issue. Antonio has been battling a cold but is on the bench.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
Austin FC
Austin FC readies for first playoff game with palpable home advantage

 

Leeds vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, stream link, how to watch, lineups

By Oct 16, 2022, 8:50 AM EDT
0 Comments

Arsenal looks to make it four-straight wins and keep its space atop the Premier League table when it visits Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE).

The Gunners have claimed 24 of 27 possible points to start the Premier League season, losing to Manchester United, but will be coming back from Norway and a Europa League match with Bodo/Glimt.

STREAM LIVE LEEDS vs ARSENAL

Leeds have not found the results to match their performances and sit just three points clear of the drop zone with nine points. The 14th-place hosts are winless in their last five Premier League matches, drawing twice.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Arsenal.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Manchester United vs Newcastle live
Manchester United vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, stream link, lineups
Southampton vs West Ham live
Southampton vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
Aston Villa vs Chelsea live
Aston Villa vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

How to watch Leeds vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET 
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Leeds could use a signature win to get this season back on track, results-wise, and there’d be no better way to get Elland Road even louder than toppling Arsenal. Jesse Marsch’s men have seen Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo, and Tyler Adams shine. Now they need to get more goals.

For Arsenal, the question is if and when the club hits a major bump. Losing to Man United was a blip but the Europa League schedule is asking a lot of the first-place Gunners. Mikel Arteta was able to limit Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey, and Granit Xhaka to 31 minutes or less at midweek, completely resting Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Jesus in a 1-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in Norway. Will that be enough?

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Archie Gray (ankle), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (appendectomy), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Junior Firpo (knock).

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf)

Manchester United vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, stream link, lineups

By Oct 16, 2022, 8:45 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United hopes to overcome the midweek blues when it hosts in-form Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Red Devils will take the pitch having to weather injuries, a suspension, and a Thursday match against Omonia in Europa League Conference play.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED vs NEWCASTLE

Man Utd beat Everton last weekend and sits fifth on the Premier League table, one spot and one point ahead of their Sunday visitors. The Red Devils have played one more match than Newcastle.

The Magpies enter Old Trafford off consecutive blowout wins over Fulham and Brentford. The Magpies have lost just once this year and that was deep in stoppage time against Liverpool.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Newcastle.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Leeds vs Arsenal live
Leeds vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, stream link, how to watch, lineups
Southampton vs West Ham live
Southampton vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
Aston Villa vs Chelsea live
Aston Villa vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Man United will be forgiven if its flustered after Thursday’s home match against Omonia, as Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho made 11 saves to deny the Red Devils’ bid to clinch a knockout round berth. The club was able to rest Raphael Varane but many stars played and will have to be ready for a quick turnaround.

Newcastle is looking for another marquee result as the Magpies could realistically put their rush to join European competition in fast-forward mode following a fine start to the season. Wins over clubs like United sure would help.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Harry Maguire (thigh), Scott McTominay (suspended), Donny van de Beek (muscular), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (muscular), Mason Greenwood (legal), Anthony Martial (back)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Karl Darlow (ankle), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Allan Saint-Maximin (undisclosed), Alexander Isak (thigh)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

By Oct 16, 2022, 8:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: The Blues will try to make it three wins from three Premier League fixtures under new manager Graham Potter when they take on Steven Gerrard’s side at Villa Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA vs CHELSEA

Last weekend’s hammering of Wolverhampton Wanderers saw Chelsea (16 points – 4th place) score three goals for the first time in in the PL this season (and keep just their second clean sheet), as Potter’s possession and passing becomes more familiar and comfortable. Aston Villa (9 points – 16th place), meanwhile, are unbeaten (1W-3D-0L) in their last four PL games after losing four of their first five, and Gerrard steadied the ship just as questions were being asked about his position.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Chelsea

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Leeds vs Arsenal live
Leeds vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, stream link, how to watch, lineups
Manchester United vs Newcastle live
Manchester United vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, stream link, lineups
Southampton vs West Ham live
Southampton vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Chelsea’s squad has taken to Potter’s tactics rather quickly (they are also unbeaten in three UEFA Champions League fixtures under Potter – 2W-1D-0L) and look far more comfortable now than they did to start the season under Thomas Tuchel. It was revealed this week that N’Golo Kane is set to miss up to three months, including the 2022 World Cup with France, leaving the Blues a bit short on both bodies and experience in central midfield. Kante has won the PL (twice), the Champions League and the World Cup (plus the FA Cup and Europa League) all in the last eight seasons of his brilliant career, but he is now 31 years old and will be out of contract in the summer. Priority no. 1 for owner Todd Boehly and the Chelsea recruitment staff is certainly a new focal point in midfield. For now, Potter is making do with Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

As for Aston Villa, the results have been better in recent weeks, but the performances have largely failed to inspire or excite. It required a hard reset, but Gerrard’s side is no longer leaking goals every game (just two in the four games, compared to nine in the first five). Of course, they have also failed to register 1.0 xG of their own in three of the four games, making for a one-dimensional approach, as is required at the moment.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring – out for World Cup), Reece James (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Liverpool vs Manchester City projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

By Oct 16, 2022, 6:27 AM EDT
0 Comments

Liverpool host Manchester City in a proper heavyweight clash in the Premier League on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) at Anfield.

[ MORE: Preview, storylines, latest on Liverpool vs Manchester City ]

These two teams have delivered games of the highest caliber in recent years as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have battled for every trophy going. With contrasting styles of play, and contrasting fortunes heading into this clash, there is so much intrigue swirling around this particular match.

Can Pep Guardiola’s side, led by red-hot Erling Haaland, stay unbeaten? Or will Klopp’s struggling and injury-hit Liverpool cause what would be considered a big shock?

Below we take a closer look at form, head-to-head info, projected lineups and a prediction for what promises to be a classic Liverpool vs Manchester City clash.

Latest Premier League news

Leeds vs Arsenal live
Leeds vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, stream link, how to watch, lineups
Manchester United vs Newcastle live
Manchester United vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, stream link, lineups
Southampton vs West Ham live
Southampton vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Liverpool vs Manchester City recent Premier League form

Liverpool last five fixtures – LDDWW | Last match: 3-2 defeat at Arsenal

Manchester City last five fixtures – WWWDW | Last match: 4-0 win vs Southampton

Who has more wins, Liverpool or Manchester City? (all competitions head-to-head)

Liverpool wins: 107

Manchester City wins: 58

Draws: 56

Premier League ONLY record

Liverpool wins: 21

Manchester City wins: 20

Draws: 11

Projected lineups

Liverpool (4-3-3)

—– Alisson —–

— Gomez — Konate — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Henderson —- Fabinho —- Thiago —-

— Salah — Firmino — Jota —

With so many defensive injuries the back four pretty much picks itself and after coming off the bench in his return from injury in midweek, expect Andy Robertson to start and play at least 60 minutes with Kostas Tsimikas then coming in. Klopp could well go back to his favored 4-3-3 system for this and play a very defense-minded Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago. Up top Salah will start on the right and then it’s a tough choice between Darwin Nunez and red-hot Roberto Firmino in the central role. The latter will probably get the nod and with Luis Diaz out injured, expect Diogo Jota to start on the left as he continues to work his way back to full fitness and is looking really sharp.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

—– Ederson —–

— Cancelo — Akanji — Dias — Ake —

—– Rodri —– Silva —–

—– Foden —- De Bruyne —- Grealish —-

—– Haaland —–

City have defensive injury issues too with John Stones and Kyle Walker out. That means Joao Cancelo may move from left back to right back and Nathan Ake could slot in at left back or Sergio Gomez could start in that role. Manuel Akanji has been superb at center back and it looks like he may get the nod to start alongside Ruben Dias but it would not be surprising if Aymeric Laporte started due to his experience in this fixture. In midfield the duo of Rodri and Bernardo Silva has worked really well but Ilkay Gundogan could start. De Bruyne playing in a central attacking role with Foden and Grealish either side of him has caused chaos, as their movement behind the main man Erling Haaland is something Liverpool will struggle to contain.

Liverpool vs Manchester City prediction

Right now it is tough to predict Liverpool winning this game but there’s something about Anfield on these occasions which gets the best out of this group of players. Still, Liverpool keep giving up big chances in games and their best chance of getting anything out of this one is to attack early and often. That said, how do you stop Haaland, Foden and De Bruyne right now? I’m going for a City win in a thriller. Liverpool 2-4 Manchester City.