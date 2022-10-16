Southampton pegged back by West Ham

By Oct 16, 2022, 11:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

West Ham battled back to grab a draw at Southampton, as the pressure continues to mount on Ralph Hasenhuttl. 

Saints have won just twice this season and after Romain Perraud gave them a controversial lead it looked like it may be a third victory of the campaign.

However, West Ham were unlucky throughout as Gianluca Scamacca played very well and Declan Rice scored a beauty of an equalizer to grab the Hammers a deserved point.

With the draw Southampton have nine points from 10 games and sit in the bottom three. West Ham 11 points from games.

What we learned from Southampton vs West Ham

Hammers look like themselves again: They should have won this game. Scamacca went close on several occasions while Paqueta hit the post and West Ham were lively and much better in attack. They should have won at St Mary’s and have finally got going this season, which will delight David Moyes. Three points would have been better but West Ham will win plenty of games if they keep playing like that.

Lady luck helps Saints: They were lucky to go ahead but Saints have been lacking that luck this season. Despite holding on for a point, Hasenhuttl is still under pressure and this wasn’t a great display. But if Saints win at Bournemouth in midweek, then this point will be seen as a very good one and a good step forward. If not, Hasenhuttl could be gone. There is a real lack of confidence about this team and the fans have turned against the manager. Usually, that only has one outcome.

Tactical focus

Southampton vs West Ham

Saints played more direct than usual and it worked well down the flanks as Che Adams got in on several occasions in the first half. West Ham were much better on the ball and played well off Scamacca and Bowen as Paqueta and Rice also dictated the tempo of the game. Rice in particular took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half and he won his battle against James Ward-Prowse.

Stars of the show

Declan Rice: Scored a beauty of a goal and kept West Ham plugging away when they were behind. Driving force from midfield.

Gianluca Scamacca: So unlucky not to score at least a couple as he looked so sharp.

Mohammed Salisu: Superb defensive display as he blocked and cleared so many balls in the second half.

What’s next?

Southampton head to Bournemouth on Wednesday, Oct. 19. West Ham head to Liverpool on the same day.

Key storylines

Hasenhuttl is under massive pressure as he is approaching four years in charge at Southampton but they’ve lost four on the trot heading into this game. His side no longer look like the high-pressing, energetic team that often gave opponents a tough time. After a summer of buying talented youngsters with a clear philosophy in recruitment (newly-appointed head of recruitment Joe Shields could be leaving for Chelsea), it hasn’t quite worked out so far. That said, Saints have played four of the top four teams in their opening nine games of the season. Recent one-goal defeats against Aston Villa, Wolves and Everton highlighted their lack of cutting edge in the final third with Che Adams struggling and captain James Ward-Prowse has had a very poor start to the season.

As for West Ham, Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and Paqueta have all got going in attack in recent games and West Ham have 10 points and sit three points above Saints heading into this clash. However, Southampton were unbeaten against West Ham in three games in all competitions last season (two wins, one draw) and seem to have their number.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Saints’ Joe Aribo continues to look like a fine signing as the attacking midfielder is doing his best to get them on the front foot in games. Fellow new arrival Armel Bella-Kotchap, 20, also looks like a great addition at center back. West Ham’s forward duo of Scamacca and Bowen are striking up a good partnership, while Michail Antonio is also been rotated into the forward line expertly. This West Ham squad is looking pretty deep and Paqueta had added real quality in the final third.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

Tino Livramento is continuing to step up his recovery from a long-term knee injury, while Romeo Lavia is very close to a return which will be a huge boost to Southampton’s midfield. Hasenhuttl continues to rotate his lineup to get them going but it seems like Adam Armstrong and Che Adams will lead the line once again.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

The Hammers continue to rotate their lineup between Thursday action in the Europa Conference League and Sunday in the Premier League. Nayef Aguerd is still out after his ankle injury, while Maxwel Cornet has been struggling with a calf issue. Antonio has been battling a cold but is on the bench.

Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings out of 10

By Oct 16, 2022, 1:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City won’t go undefeated, Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes aren’t dead yet, and Jurgen Klopp cannot do whatever he wants on a touch line.

These are among the things we learned as Liverpool finished a pulsating game against their rivals without its manager but with renewed hope of achieving its season goals.

[ RECAP: What we learned as Liverpool edges City ]

Mohamed Salah scored against Man City (again), Klopp was sent off, and we had a stellar defensive performance from Liverpool to break down following a 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool was gritty, edgy, a little dirty, and plenty strong in picking up a huge three points.

Here’s what we saw. Agree or disagree?

Liverpool player ratings vs Man City

Alisson Becker: 9 — Fantastic in distribution and made his fair share of saves, too, keeping Erling Haaland off the score sheet.

James Milner: 7 — Asked to do a lot and he delivered what he could.

Joe Gomez: 8 — An immense day dealing with Erling Haaland.

Virgil van Dijk: 8.5 — A throwback to his imperious days, and a huge clearance on what would’ve been a Cancelo to Haaland goal late.

Liverpool player ratings
fotmob.com

Andy Robertson: 8 — What a difference his inclusion makes to this Liverpool team.

Thiago Alcantara: 6 — Lucky to stay in the game as the ref “let them play.”

Fabinho (Off 72′): 7 — Just fine from the big midfielder.

Harvey Elliott (Off 72′): 7 — Buzzed around the pitch like a man on a mission. Didn’t lead to much tangible for him, but forced Man City to act quickly.

Diogo Jota: 6 — Equal parts pesky and bright, missed a chance to score off a terrific Salah cross.

Roberto Firmino (Off 72′): 6.5 — Created a couple of chances and pitched in well when Liverpool had to get the ball back.

Mohamed Salah: 7.5 — Wasn’t super comfortable up top but he put one of his two breakaways home as a difference-maker in the clutch against City (again).

Subs

Darwin Nunez (On 72′): 6.5 — Always available but should’ve put the game away multiple times.

Fabio Carvalho (On 72′): 6 — Busy in putting the game away.

Jordan Henderson (On 72′): 6.5 — See above.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (On 90’+2): N/A

Kostas Tsimikas (On 90’+8): N/A

Man City player ratings vs Liverpool

Ederson: 7.5 — Stopped Salah on one breakaway but couldn’t do the same on the second.

Nathan Ake: 7 — This game was drawn up to test the left side of Liverpool and Ake completed well over 100 passes as a trusted focal point.

Ruben Dias: 7 — A truly strong performance with nine recoveries, three clearances, and plenty of influential moves in the Liverpool half.

Man City player ratings
fotmob.com

Manuel Akanji: 6.5 — A couple noticable errors after a brilliant start to the season.

Joao Cancelo: 5 — Dreadful error to spring Salah’s goal, service was good (to very good) as usual.

Rodri: 8 — Came back to lug the mail from his half forward on so many occasions, accumulating 111 touches, and he rarely misses his mark.

Ilkay Gundogan (Off 89′): 7 — Four shots and three big chances created for the captain.

Kevin De Bruyne: 7 — Quieter than usual but still delivered some sensational diagonal artistry on the break.

Phil Foden: 7.5 — A wizard, had a goal taken away from him for a Haaland foul on Fabinho.

Bernardo Silva: 6 — Two shots and good effort but not his very best day by any means.

Erling Haaland: 6.5 — Had three chances saved but his far is oh-so-high.

Subs

Julian Alvarez (On 89′):  N/A

Liverpool beat Manchester City in wild clash as Klopp sees red

By Oct 16, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

LIVERPOOL — This is the moment Liverpool’s season finally started.

In front of a raucous Anfield, Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 as Mohamed Salah sent the home fans into euphoria as the noise levels went off the scale.

In a tight, tense game (on and off the pitch), Jurgen Klopp’s injury-hit side dug deep and Salah’s second half goal was enough to grab a statement win.

Pep Guardiola and City have lost their unbeaten record and the reigning champs are now four points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool have 13 points from 10 games, while Man City have 23.

What we learned from Liverpool vs Manchester City

Haaland is playable: Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez gave everyone in the Premier League hope. You can play against Erling Haaland. After a poor start to the season, many expected Van Dijk to be run around by Haaland. That wasn’t the case. At all. Haaland still had a few looks on goal but he got his headers wrong, was denied by Alisson and couldn’t get free of the Dutch center back and Gomez who doubled up masterfully on him. This was a crucial battle in the game and Van Dijk and Gomez won it for Liverpool.

Passionate Klopp gets personnel spot on: He deserved to get sent off for confronting the officials and Klopp will admit it. He got that wrong. He got everything else right. From playing Milner at right back and Jota, Firmino and Salah up top with Fabinho, Thiago and Elliott in midfield to get on the ball and try to calm things down, his plan worked a treat and this result will breath new life into Liverpool’s season. Klopp will now face a period in the stands but his team have shown they have not yet been sidelined in this title race.

Guardiola overthinks it again: He played a 3-1-3-3 formation at times and had Silva playing deeper and Gundogan further forward. City dominated large swathes of this game but it didn’t really work. They didn’t carve Liverpool open and they were far too predictable, which is very rare for them. In the end one mistake from Cancelo cos them and a draw was a fair result, but City overcomplicated things in a big game and paid the price. It wasn’t the first time Guardiola has done that.

Tactical focus

Stars of the show

Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk: Had a great game alongside one another to keep Haaland fairly quiet.

Mohamed Salah: Grabbed the all-important goal and was denied by Ederson with another clear chance. Getting back towards his best.

Bernardo Silva: Made City tick and so good on the ball. He and Phil Foden were on a different level.

What’s next?

Liverpool host West Ham on Wednesday, Oct. 19, while Man City head are off as their trip to Arsenal was postponed due to the Gunners’ Europa League commitments.

Liverpool vs Manchester City live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Anfield

FULL TIME: Wild celebrations here at the final whistle as Liverpool win 1-0. Klopp is back out and his celebrations are pretty muted after his red card. That’s understandable.

Diogo Jota is carried off the pitch with an injury that looks really bad.

Six minutes of stoppage time. Can Liverpool hold on!?

Jurgen Klopp is SENT OFF!

Brilliant clearance from Van Dijk with Haaland about to head home. Man City throwing everything at Liverpool now.

Anfield is absolutely bouncing!

GOALLLL! Liverpool ahead! Alisson’s long kick forward finds Salah after Joao Cancelo couldn’t clear and Salah finished superbly. Anfield erupts. 1-0 to Liverpool! This feels like a HUGE moment in the season for Liverpool.

Salah curls one just wide at one end, while Haaland is denied by Alisson at the other. This is getting very tense now.

CHAOSSSS! First, Foden thought he had put City 1-0 up but referee Anthony Taylor went to the monitor after VAR told him to check a foul by Erling Haaland on Fabinho… THEN Liverpool break and Jota his the post when he should score…. THEN Pep Guardiola gets into it with the Liverpool fans around the City bench and goads them…. THEN it looks like a few things are thrown towards Pep and his staff. This is wild. How is it still 0-0!?

What a start to the second half! 

 

HALF TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City – That was a very good watch. The 45 minutes flew by. Chances at both ends. Haaland had a couple of opportunities towards the end of the half but Liverpool were solid enough and looked a threat on the break. So far, so good for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

CHANCE! Kevin de Bruyne clips in a lovely cross for Erling Haaland but his header is straight at Alisson. He had to generate his own power on that but still, he will think he should have scored.

The game has opened up now. Elliott almost got in at one end and then Foden was played in but dallied on the ball when he should have got his shot off. Haaland has header over. Bubbling up nicely here…

OVER! Good ball in from Milner which Ederson pushes away with Jota lurking, then Robertson drills the rebound just over. Positive vibes here at Anfield as the home fans roar in appreciation. Robertson is angry with himself. He should have hit the target there.

This is a really weird formation from Manchester City. Looks like they are playing a 3-1-3-3 at times. Gundogan playing really high and Bernardo Silva much deeper than usual.

CHANCE! First big chance of the game and Diogo Jota heads at goal but it’s straight at Ederson.

Liverpool have started well and are trying to pin Manchester City back. This game has yet to get going.

KICK OFF: What an atmosphere here. We are off and running here at Anfield. Milner at right back for Liverpool with Fabinho, Elliott and Thiago in central midfield. Gundogan is playing in a very advanced role just underneath Haaland.

It is louddddd here today.

Team news is out and it looks like Fabinho could be at center back or James Milner at right back as Liverpool try to cope with their defensive injury issues. Cancelo looks like he’s playing at right back with Akanji and Dias at center back, plus Gundogan back in midfield.

Hello and welcome to a lovely early fall day here at Anfield!

Key storylines

Liverpool will be buoyed by their hammering of Rangers but Klopp’s side are giving up big chances galore in each game they play and the balance is totally off. Especially in midfield and defense. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson look well off the pace, while Mohamed Salah hasn’t scored in his last five PL games. Klopp will hope Salah’s incredible six-minute hat trick (a Champions League record) at Rangers will get his season going. With injuries piling up and the formation being switched around, this is going to be a very tough ask for a Liverpool side seemingly questioning their tactics, ability and cohesion all at the same time.

Man City look pretty unstoppable right now as Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Haaland lead the way. All across the pitch they have wonderful squad depth and Guardiola is rotating his team expertly. After this game at Anfield they will expect to win pretty much all of their remaining PL encounters before the World Cup break and that should move them back to the top of the table. City are five games unbeaten against Liverpool and are unbeaten in their last 22 PL away matches and haven’t lost in the league in almost eight months. A true juggernaut is chugging along nicely.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Liverpool’s Mo Salah will be flying after that incredible hat trick at Rangers but it is Roberto Firmino that City will have to watch out for. The Brazilian has become the forgotten man in Liverpool’s attack after the arrival of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez during the last two transfer windows. However, Firmino has scored eight goals in 12 games this season and has six goals in the PL. He only scored five PL goals all last season. Diogo Jota also assisted all three of Salah’s goals in midweek and is starting to look really sharp after injuries impacted his start to the season, while Nunez has scored two in his last two.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is on track to score 63 Premier League goals this season (the record in a 38-game campaign is 32) and he has 20 goals in 13 games in all competitions. Enough said. Kevin de Bruyne leads the Premier League in assists (nine) and scored home and away against Liverpool last season. At the other end Ederson has the most clean sheets (five) in the Premier League as Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji have both stepped in and looked very good in defense.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip remain out, while Arthur Melo is also missing. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones are also doubts as they continue to recover. The good news is that Andy Robertson is back at left back which is a huge boost. Klopp has been going for what is almost a 4-2-4 system in recent weeks but it looks like he may switch back to his 4-3-3 system for this one with Joe Gomez at right back, Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho in midfield and Salah, Firmino and Jota in attack.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Kalvin Phillips, John Stones and Kyle Walker remain out for City, so that means Joao Cancelo is likely to start at right back with Nathan Ake potentially at left back and Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias at center back. In midfield Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva will surely start and it could be Grealish alongside Foden and Haaland in attack.

Saka’s ‘ruthless’ finish leads Arsenal past squandering Leeds (video)

By Oct 16, 2022, 12:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

Bukayo Saka’s smashed finish served as a most-necessary moment of brilliance as Arsenal dodged a game Leeds United to win 1-0 at Elland Road on Sunday.

The match was paused just after kickoff for 37 minutes to fix the referee’s communication system and good thing, they’d need it.

Patrick Bamford missed a penalty awarded by VAR and saw another penalty he won taken away by VAR for his preceding foul, and Leeds could not do anything with the better of play for most of the match in Yorkshire.

Leeds had 1.84 expected goals compared to Arsenal’s 0.54 but walks away without a point and 15th place on the table. Arsenal moves onto 27 points and will keep its place atop the Premier League table regardless of Man City’s result at Liverpool.

What we learned from Leeds vs Arsenal

You need luck to stay in a title chase. Arsenal got it: The Gunners played Thursday in the Europa League and looked like it. At points in the first half you might’ve convinced Mikel Arteta to take a draw, but Martin Odegaard and Saka teamed up for the 35th-minute goal that would stand as the difference at Elland Road.

Leeds continue trend of performing but underdelivering: Oh, Patrick Bamford. How did you not score? Even ignoring his low, wide, tepid penalty, Bamford only played a half but was credited with three big chances by Fotmob. He missed all of them. All of them! Throw in Rodrigo’s first half at center forward, and the position should’ve had a hat trick against the Premier League leaders. Instead? No goals.

More on Bamford’s brutal day: The frustrated center forward thought he’d won Leeds a second penalty and Gabriel Magalhaes a red card when he bodied the planted defender in the box and got a boot in the gut for his troubles. The assistant referee called a penalty and a red card on Gabriel, then took both away after VAR review. The decision to take away the penalty was righteous but the red card probably should’ve stood as Gabriel’s foul was retaliatory, yes, but nasty and dangerous.

Patrick Bamford
fotmob.com

Tactical focus

Jesse Marsch told Arsenal to have the ball, mostly, and Leeds set up with a clear plan of what to do when it got it. That worked a treat and Leeds should’ve probably won the match. That the hosts only managed a draw will wear on Marsch and his men, but the fact is that Bukayo Saka made the most of a Rodrigo mistake and Leeds didn’t do enough with their opportunities.

Bukayo Saka goal video: Rodrigo error leads to powerful goal

Mikel Arteta reaction: Praise for Saka, second half struggles

Arteta on Saka: “That is what we want. Those front players, those young players, that they are consistently winning matches and affecting results and being ruthless in front of goal.”

What went wrong in Leeds’ chance-filled second half: “From the first whistle in the second half we started not at the rhythm and not making the right decisions time after time and we put ourselves in big trouble. Even in those situations though I love the resilience, the fight, the character and the courage during the game.”

Stars of the show

Bukayo Saka

Marc Roca

Martin Odegaard

Rasmus Kristensen

Luis Sinisterra

What’s next

Leeds goes to Leicester CIty on Thursday before hosting Fulham on Sunday.

Arsenal has a Europa League match at midweek, its scrap with Man City postponed, and is off to Southampton on Sunday.

Key storylines & star players

Leeds could use a signature win to get this season back on track, results-wise, and there’d be no better way to get Elland Road even louder than toppling Arsenal. Jesse Marsch’s men have seen Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo, and Tyler Adams shine. Now they need to get more goals.

For Arsenal, the question is if and when the club hits a major bump. Losing to Man United was a blip but the Europa League schedule is asking a lot of the first-place Gunners. Mikel Arteta was able to limit Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey, and Granit Xhaka to 31 minutes or less at midweek, completely resting Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Jesus in a 1-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in Norway. Will that be enough?

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Archie Gray (ankle), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (appendectomy), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Junior Firpo (knock).

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf)

Red-hot Chelsea win at Aston Villa

By Oct 16, 2022, 10:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

Chelsea beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Villa Park on Sunday as Graham Potter made it five wins on the trot in all competitions and remain unbeaten as Blues boss.

Mason Mount’s double did the damage as the pressure continues to build on Steven Gerrard at Villa.

Tyrone Mings made a terrible defensive mistake for Chelsea’s opener and Villa missed several big chances in the first half as Kepa Arrizabalaga had a fine game in goal.

After three-straight wins in the Premier League, Chelsea now have 19 points. Villa remain on nine points and have won just twice this season.

What we learned from Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Kepa stands tall to repay Potter’s faith: When Edouard Mendy suffered an injury, Chelsea fans will have feared the worst. However, Kepa has been brilliant in recent games and magnificent saves in the first half to keep his team ahead. Much-maligned over the last few years, Kepa is now ahead of Mendy and his ability on the ball seems to suit Graham Potter’s style much better. Most importantly, he seems to have improved his shot-stopping ability and presence.

Villa their own worst enemies: Steven Gerrard will feel like Villa are beating themselves right now. Tyrone Mings’ horrendous mistake gifted Mount the chance to put Chelsea ahead and better finishing would have seen them deservedly level at half time. When your luck is out and confidence is low, these are the kind of things which will happen.

Mount is back to his best: Two goals and three assists in his last three games for Chelsea prove that Mount is getting back to his best and the English playmaker suits Potter’s style of play very well. He pops up in dangerous areas, knits things together well and is made for this fluid style of play Chelsea will implement under Potter. Going forward, Mount will be one of the most important players if Chelsea will be successful under Potter.

Tactical focus

Chelsea’s back four didn’t really work as they weren’t as fluid in their movement and looked a little disjointed. Still, they were dangerous on the break and that was enough. Villa’s first half display was much better but they couldn’t take their chances and that cost them dear.

Stars of the show

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Magnificent saves in the first half to keep Villa at bay. Really taking his chance after Mendy’s injury.

Leon Bailey: Caused a lot of problems with his clever runs and Chelsea looked very shaky when he was on the ball.

Mason Mount: A fine finish for his first and a brilliant free kick with caught out Martinez.

What’s next?

Aston Villa head to Fulham on Thursday, Oct. 20. Chelsea make the short trip to Brentford on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Key storylines & star players

Chelsea’s squad has taken to Potter’s tactics rather quickly (they are also unbeaten in three UEFA Champions League fixtures under Potter – 2W-1D-0L) and look far more comfortable now than they did to start the season under Thomas Tuchel. It was revealed this week that N’Golo Kane is set to miss up to three months, including the 2022 World Cup with France, leaving the Blues a bit short on both bodies and experience in central midfield. Kante has won the PL (twice), the Champions League and the World Cup (plus the FA Cup and Europa League) all in the last eight seasons of his brilliant career, but he is now 31 years old and will be out of contract in the summer. Priority no. 1 for owner Todd Boehly and the Chelsea recruitment staff is certainly a new focal point in midfield. For now, Potter is making do with Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

As for Aston Villa, the results have been better in recent weeks, but the performances have largely failed to inspire or excite. It required a hard reset, but Gerrard’s side is no longer leaking goals every game (just two in the four games, compared to nine in the first five). Of course, they have also failed to register 1.0 xG of their own in three of the four games, making for a one-dimensional approach, as is required at the moment.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring – out for World Cup), Reece James (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee)

Follow @AndyEdMLS