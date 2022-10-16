West Ham battled back to grab a draw at Southampton, as the pressure continues to mount on Ralph Hasenhuttl.
Saints have won just twice this season and after Romain Perraud gave them a controversial lead it looked like it may be a third victory of the campaign.
However, West Ham were unlucky throughout as Gianluca Scamacca played very well and Declan Rice scored a beauty of an equalizer to grab the Hammers a deserved point.
With the draw Southampton have nine points from 10 games and sit in the bottom three. West Ham 11 points from games.
What we learned from Southampton vs West Ham
Hammers look like themselves again: They should have won this game. Scamacca went close on several occasions while Paqueta hit the post and West Ham were lively and much better in attack. They should have won at St Mary’s and have finally got going this season, which will delight David Moyes. Three points would have been better but West Ham will win plenty of games if they keep playing like that.
Lady luck helps Saints: They were lucky to go ahead but Saints have been lacking that luck this season. Despite holding on for a point, Hasenhuttl is still under pressure and this wasn’t a great display. But if Saints win at Bournemouth in midweek, then this point will be seen as a very good one and a good step forward. If not, Hasenhuttl could be gone. There is a real lack of confidence about this team and the fans have turned against the manager. Usually, that only has one outcome.
Tactical focus
Saints played more direct than usual and it worked well down the flanks as Che Adams got in on several occasions in the first half. West Ham were much better on the ball and played well off Scamacca and Bowen as Paqueta and Rice also dictated the tempo of the game. Rice in particular took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half and he won his battle against James Ward-Prowse.
Stars of the show
Declan Rice: Scored a beauty of a goal and kept West Ham plugging away when they were behind. Driving force from midfield.
Gianluca Scamacca: So unlucky not to score at least a couple as he looked so sharp.
Mohammed Salisu: Superb defensive display as he blocked and cleared so many balls in the second half.
What’s next?
Southampton head to Bournemouth on Wednesday, Oct. 19. West Ham head to Liverpool on the same day.
Romain Perraud from outside the box!
Southampton with the early lead.
Key storylines
Hasenhuttl is under massive pressure as he is approaching four years in charge at Southampton but they’ve lost four on the trot heading into this game. His side no longer look like the high-pressing, energetic team that often gave opponents a tough time. After a summer of buying talented youngsters with a clear philosophy in recruitment (newly-appointed head of recruitment Joe Shields could be leaving for Chelsea), it hasn’t quite worked out so far. That said, Saints have played four of the top four teams in their opening nine games of the season. Recent one-goal defeats against Aston Villa, Wolves and Everton highlighted their lack of cutting edge in the final third with Che Adams struggling and captain James Ward-Prowse has had a very poor start to the season.
As for West Ham, Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and Paqueta have all got going in attack in recent games and West Ham have 10 points and sit three points above Saints heading into this clash. However, Southampton were unbeaten against West Ham in three games in all competitions last season (two wins, one draw) and seem to have their number.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Saints’ Joe Aribo continues to look like a fine signing as the attacking midfielder is doing his best to get them on the front foot in games. Fellow new arrival Armel Bella-Kotchap, 20, also looks like a great addition at center back. West Ham’s forward duo of Scamacca and Bowen are striking up a good partnership, while Michail Antonio is also been rotated into the forward line expertly. This West Ham squad is looking pretty deep and Paqueta had added real quality in the final third.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup
Tino Livramento is continuing to step up his recovery from a long-term knee injury, while Romeo Lavia is very close to a return which will be a huge boost to Southampton’s midfield. Hasenhuttl continues to rotate his lineup to get them going but it seems like Adam Armstrong and Che Adams will lead the line once again.
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup
The Hammers continue to rotate their lineup between Thursday action in the Europa Conference League and Sunday in the Premier League. Nayef Aguerd is still out after his ankle injury, while Maxwel Cornet has been struggling with a calf issue. Antonio has been battling a cold but is on the bench.
