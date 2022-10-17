Crystal Palace vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 17, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT
0 Comments

Crystal Palace vs Wolves: Wolves will try to make it back-to-back wins under interim manager Steve Davis when they take on the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Tuesday (watch live, 3:15 pm ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE vs WOLVES

Bruno Lage was sent packing on Oct. 2 after Wolves (9 points – 17th) won just one of their opening eight games this season. Davis took charge for a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, followed by a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend. Similarly, Crystal Palace (10 points – 13th) have just one win from their last six games, but they also have lost just once during that time.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Wolves

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest live
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Everton
Ever Wonder why Everton are nicknamed the Toffees?

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15 pm ET, Tuesday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Palace have struggled (quite badly) to create scoring chances after Conor Gallagher’s loan ended in the summer. The midfield dynamo has since returned to Chelsea with sporadic playing time and success, whereas the 22-year-old was entrusted (early on) by Patrick Vieira to guide the ship, and he duly delivered. Gallagher was frequently the late-arriving extra body joining the attack, often with a threatening shot from distance and just as capable at providing the final ball for someone else. With all the minor details stripped away, Palace are a side sorely lacking a midfield playmaker with most everything else in place. Highly functional, but extremely limited in its potential.

As for Wolves, chance creation and goal scoring are also serious problems. Ruben Neves’ penalty kick in the win over Forest was just the 4th goal (in 10 games) for Wolves this season. The next time Wolves score multiple goals in a game will be the first time this season.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (foot), Will Hughes (illness)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Oct 17, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT
0 Comments

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: The Seagulls will try again for win no. 1 of the post-Graham Potter era when they host last-place Forest at Amex Stadium on Tuesday (watch live, 2:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON vs NOTTINGHAM FOREST

It’s been two defeats and a draw (3-3 with Liverpool, it should be said) since Potter left Brighton for Chelsea and Roberto De Zerbi arrived as his successor. On the other side, Steve Cooper is winless in eight games, including the first two upon signing his vote-of-confidence contract extension earlier this month.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Nottingham Forest

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Crystal Palace vs Wolves live
Crystal Palace vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Everton
Ever Wonder why Everton are nicknamed the Toffees?

How to watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30 pm ET, Tuesday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

De Zerbi’s tactical style has hardly been a departure from the free-flowing possession that Potter brought to the club, as the Seagulls continue to play with three at the back with wing backs providing all the width for an otherwise narrow formation with two men in central midfield and two more just behind a lone striker. Thus far it has produced some decent xG numbers (1.34 per game), but not so many goals (three in total, all in one game). Sound familiar, Brighton fans?

The reality of playing in the Premier League, and trying to remain there next season, has certainly set in at Nottingham Forest. After picking up a win and a draw in their first three games (and looking promising in the lone defeat), Forest appeared to be riding the wave of confidence and good vibes. These days, though, after taking just 1 of 21 points possible, it looks more like desperation and fear.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Jack Colback (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (undisclosed), Renan Lodi (ankle), Lewis O’Brien (illness)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Oct 17, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT
0 Comments

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 12 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Players, like Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante, designated “out for World Cup” will miss the 2022 tournament in Qatar before (hopefully) returning to club football shortly thereafter.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf)

More Arsenal news

Leeds vs Arsenal
Saka’s ‘ruthless’ finish leads Arsenal past squandering...
Arsenal vs Liverpool player ratings
Arsenal vs Liverpool player ratings out of 10
Arsenal vs Liverpool live
Arsenal beats Liverpool in thriller as incredible start continues

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyone Mings (ankle), Cameron Archer (groin)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Christian Norgaard (achilles), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Pontus Jansson (hamstring)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring – out for World Cup), Reece James (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Silva (hamstring), Hakim Ziyech (illness)

More Chelsea news

Aston Villa vs Chelsea live
Red-hot Chelsea win at Aston Villa
Reece James injury
Reece James injury update: England fullback likely out through World Cup
Milan vs Chelsea
Chelsea makes quick work of 10-man AC Milan at San Siro (video)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (foot), Will Hughes (illness)

Everton injuries

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Holgate (knee)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Nathaniel Chalobah (suspension), Layvin Kurzawz (calf), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Archie Gray (ankle)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: James Maddison (suspension), Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh), Joel Matip (calf), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (thigh), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahima Konate (undisclosed)

More Liverpool news

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp explains what made him ‘snap’ for red card: “I...
Premier League analysis
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 11
Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), John Stones (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

More Manchester City news

Premier League analysis
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 11
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool beats Manchester City in wild clash as Klopp sees red
Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings
Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings out of 10

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Christian Eriksen (illness), Anthony Martial (back)

More Manchester United news

Neymar
Neymar appears in court in trial over Barcelona transfer
Manchester United vs Newcastle
Manchester United vs Newcastle ends scoreless at Old Trafford
Europa League live
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates,...

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Aleksander Isak (thigh – return after World Cup), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Fabian Schar (thigh)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Jack Colback (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (undisclosed), Renan Lodi (ankle), Lewis O’Brien (illness)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Richarlison (calf), Emerson Royal (suspension), Japhet Tanganga (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)

More Tottenham news

World Cup 2022 Group C
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule,...
Tottenham vs Everton
Harry Kane scores again as Tottenham controls Everton in 2-0 win (video)
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Champions League
Tottenham race back to beat Eintracht Frankfurt, go top of group (video)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (calf), Kurt Zouma (illness), Craig Dawson (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)

Ever Wonder why Everton are nicknamed the Toffees?

By Oct 17, 2022, 11:05 AM EDT
0 Comments

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

[ MORE: Check out our ‘Ever Wonder’ series in full ]

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Latest Premier League news

Crystal Palace vs Wolves live
Crystal Palace vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest live
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Ever wonder why Everton are nicknamed the Toffees?

When it comes to why Everton are nicknamed the Toffees, obviously candy is involved.

But have you ever wondered why, and how, that became their nickname?

There are a few reasons, but legend has it that a toffee shop located in Everton village called Mother Noblett’s.

The store was based between Everton Brow and Brow Side, which is opposite the Everton lock up which is the castle depicted on their badge.

Anyway, back to why the club are nicknamed the Toffees….

Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Everton v West Ham United - Goodison Park
Getty Images

Everton mints become a big hit

A tradition arose at Goodison Park where the Toffee Girl from Mother Noblett’s walked around the pitch before a game and threw free Everton Mints into the crowd.

Everton mints had a toffee center with a hard sugar shell and were black and white striped, as the colors signified a team jersey worn by Everton, hence popular with fans.

Essentially, this was the old school version of the hotdog cannon at a baseball game…

Everton v West Ham - Premier League
Getty Images

The Toffee hub of the UK

There is also another reason given for the nickname which all blends in together.

Ye Anicente Toffee House is in Village Street, right next to Goodison Park.

That house was run by the famous Ma Bushell and was close to the Queen’s head hotel, where the first club meetings were held when Everton Football Club was formed in 1878.

The streets around Everton were famous for Toffees shops in the 1700s, so when the team moved to Goodison Park in 1892, the Toffees nickname was a natural fit. And it has stuck ever since. Sorry, how could you not make that joke!?

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp explains what made him ‘snap’ for red card: “I lost it, I’m not proud”

By Oct 17, 2022, 10:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

LIVERPOOL — Jurgen Klopp was deflated as he discussed his red card and his crazy reaction during the huge win for his Liverpool side against Manchester City.

In a cauldron-like atmosphere at Anfield, Klopp’s 85th-minute actions resembled an exploding volcano.

[ MORE: Player ratings out of 10 ]

He first ran down the sidelines and then confronted the linesman further as he screamed in his face after Liverpool were not awarded a free kick for what Klopp believed was a foul on Mohamed Salah. He was shown a straight red card.

Even though the deliriously happy Liverpool fans at Anfield begged Klopp for his famous celebratory fist pumps as he made his way back out onto the pitch after the huge win for his injury-hit side, the German coach didn’t deliver them as his celebrations were uncharacteristically muted.

Jurgen Klopp knows he crossed the line as Anfield was whipped into a frenzy as Liverpool delivered a display which got their season back on track.

[ MORE: Reaction, analysis, what we learned ]

Asked by Pro Soccer Talk about what happened during the red card incident, Klopp held his hand up and admitted that he was wrong and tried to explain what led him to act the way he did.

Latest Premier League news

Crystal Palace vs Wolves live
Crystal Palace vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest live
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Klopp explains what led to his red card meltdown

“It is emotion of course. The red card is my fault. I went over the top in the moment,” Jurgen Klopp said, almost apologetically. “I don’t think I was disrespectful to anybody but when you look at the pictures back, I know myself. I am 55 years old. The way I look in this moment is worth a red card. I already know that. Who cares what I say. I lost it in that moment. That is not okay. But I think a little bit as an excuse I would like to mention ‘how can you not whistle that foul? How on earth is it possible?’ I wish I could get an explanation.”

Klopp also took exception to Pep Guardiola saying the decision to overturn Phil Foden’s goal via VAR had to do with the game being at Anfield, even though the City manager later said he wasn’t suggesting the home fans influenced the officials.

“I’m not sure what Pep said, probably not a lot, he’s probably very disappointed and frustrated or whatever but during the game we agreed completely that Anthony Taylor would just let the game run. Why would you do that? Both teams. It was not one. I heard now people saying it ‘was Anfield’ that made it be our decision. For the foul on Mo, Anfield had no chance to have any impact. It is a foul on Fabinho and then Alisson has a hand on the ball. That is a save, how I understand it. And then Anfield decided now we are to win, imagine if he wouldn’t we would sit here and talk about three situations where he should have whistled a situation now and you think that is really unlucky.

“There was the first moment when Pep and I were pretty animated, both. But actually for the same reason. We were not arguing with each other. Not at all. And then that situation I just had the perfect view and the linesman and you can imagine we are 1-0 up and you get a free kick there or they have a counter attack there. That is pretty much a 100 percent difference. That was the moment I snapped. I am not proud of that but it happened.”

This is not the first time Klopp has reacted like this on the sidelines towards officials and although he won’t be banned for the home game against West Ham on Wednesday, he will now wait to hear how the FA will charge him.

Klopp will be expecting to spend time in the stands as Liverpool could be without their manager in the dugout for a key stretch of games.

What was key to Liverpool’s win?

On the pitch, Klopp singled out James Milner and Andy Robertson for special praise, plus Joe Gomez (who had a wink and a smile for the media as he walked out of the stadium) was widely lauded for his superb display alongside the dominant Virgil van Dijk as the duo kept Erling Haaland largely quiet.

Pro Soccer Talk asked Klopp about the mentality of his Liverpool side and the performance they put in to hand Manchester City their first defeat of the Premier League season.

“I think on a normal day you should not even try against City,” Klopp smiled. “To play a normal game against them and hope you get something for it you have to play to your limits, and further. That is what we did.

“We defended in an extremely well-organized but very passionate way. Closed the right gaps and challenged in the right areas and because that still happens because that is the biggest challenge against City they still get through and still get to the touchline and still have an incredible amount of players in the box. How we defended the box and especially the six yard box was exceptional. It was a top performance from all the boys and that is why we could win it.”

Start of a comeback…

Liverpool still have a long way to claw back the 14-point gap to leaders Arsenal and then 11 points to second-place Manchester City. But this was a start. And if they do drag themselves back into the title race, we will look back at this game as the catalyst for what what got Liverpool back on track.

Jurgen Klopp saw red, and rightly so. But his side saw something more important: themselves.

This was the Liverpool we know. This was the heavy metal display they’d been missing. This was the way it should be at Liverpool.