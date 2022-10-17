Crystal Palace vs Wolves: Wolves will try to make it back-to-back wins under interim manager Steve Davis when they take on the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Tuesday (watch live, 3:15 pm ET on Peacock Premium).
Bruno Lage was sent packing on Oct. 2 after Wolves (9 points – 17th) won just one of their opening eight games this season. Davis took charge for a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, followed by a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend. Similarly, Crystal Palace (10 points – 13th) have just one win from their last six games, but they also have lost just once during that time.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Wolves.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Wolves live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3:15 pm ET, Tuesday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Palace have struggled (quite badly) to create scoring chances after Conor Gallagher’s loan ended in the summer. The midfield dynamo has since returned to Chelsea with sporadic playing time and success, whereas the 22-year-old was entrusted (early on) by Patrick Vieira to guide the ship, and he duly delivered. Gallagher was frequently the late-arriving extra body joining the attack, often with a threatening shot from distance and just as capable at providing the final ball for someone else. With all the minor details stripped away, Palace are a side sorely lacking a midfield playmaker with most everything else in place. Highly functional, but extremely limited in its potential.
As for Wolves, chance creation and goal scoring are also serious problems. Ruben Neves’ penalty kick in the win over Forest was just the 4th goal (in 10 games) for Wolves this season. The next time Wolves score multiple goals in a game will be the first time this season.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (foot), Will Hughes (illness)
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)