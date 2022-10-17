Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings out of 10

Manchester City won’t go undefeated, Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes aren’t dead yet, and Jurgen Klopp cannot do whatever he wants on a touch line.
These are among the things we learned as Liverpool finished a pulsating game against their rivals without its manager but with renewed hope of achieving its season goals.
[ RECAP: What we learned as Liverpool edges City ]
Mohamed Salah scored against Man City (again), Klopp was sent off, and we had a stellar defensive performance from Liverpool to break down following a 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday.
Liverpool was gritty, edgy, a little dirty, and plenty strong in picking up a huge three points.
Here’s what we saw. Agree or disagree?
[ MORE: Arsenal holds off Leeds 1-0 ]
Liverpool player ratings vs Man City
Alisson Becker: 9 — Fantastic in distribution and made his fair share of saves, too, keeping Erling Haaland off the score sheet.
James Milner: 7 — Asked to do a lot and he delivered what he could.
Joe Gomez: 8 — An immense day dealing with Erling Haaland.
Virgil van Dijk: 8.5 — A throwback to his imperious days, and a huge clearance on what would’ve been a Cancelo to Haaland goal late.
Andy Robertson: 8 — What a difference his inclusion makes to this Liverpool team.
Thiago Alcantara: 6 — Lucky to stay in the game as the ref “let them play.”
Fabinho (Off 72′): 7 — Just fine from the big midfielder.
Harvey Elliott (Off 72′): 7 — Buzzed around the pitch like a man on a mission. Didn’t lead to much tangible for him, but forced Man City to act quickly.
Diogo Jota: 6 — Equal parts pesky and bright, missed a chance to score off a terrific Salah cross.
Roberto Firmino (Off 72′): 6.5 — Created a couple of chances and pitched in well when Liverpool had to get the ball back.
Mohamed Salah: 7.5 — Wasn’t super comfortable up top but he put one of his two breakaways home as a difference-maker in the clutch against City (again).
Subs
Darwin Nunez (On 72′): 6.5 — Always available but should’ve put the game away multiple times.
Fabio Carvalho (On 72′): 6 — Busy in putting the game away.
Jordan Henderson (On 72′): 6.5 — See above.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (On 90’+2): N/A
Kostas Tsimikas (On 90’+8): N/A
Man City player ratings vs Liverpool
Ederson: 7.5 — Stopped Salah on one breakaway but couldn’t do the same on the second.
Nathan Ake: 7 — This game was drawn up to test the left side of Liverpool and Ake completed well over 100 passes as a trusted focal point.
Ruben Dias: 7 — A truly strong performance with nine recoveries, three clearances, and plenty of influential moves in the Liverpool half.
Manuel Akanji: 6.5 — A couple noticable errors after a brilliant start to the season.
Joao Cancelo: 5 — Dreadful error to spring Salah’s goal, service was good (to very good) as usual.
Rodri: 8 — Came back to lug the mail from his half forward on so many occasions, accumulating 111 touches, and he rarely misses his mark.
Ilkay Gundogan (Off 89′): 7 — Four shots and three big chances created for the captain.
Kevin De Bruyne: 7 — Quieter than usual but still delivered some sensational diagonal artistry on the break.
Phil Foden: 7.5 — A wizard, had a goal taken away from him for a Haaland foul on Fabinho.
Bernardo Silva: 6 — Two shots and good effort but not his very best day by any means.
Erling Haaland: 6.5 — Had three chances saved but his far is oh-so-high.
Subs
Julian Alvarez (On 89′): N/A