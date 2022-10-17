Man United vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 17, 2022, 11:54 PM EDT
Manchester United vs Tottenham: It’s Spurs who need a victory to keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League title race, when they face the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Wednesday (watch live, 3:15 pm ET on Peacock Premium). 

Tottenham (23 points – 3rd place) are level with the two-time defending champions after 10 games, though both sit four points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of these midweek fixtures. The defeat to Arsenal is the only true blemish on Spurs’ domestic record. As for Man United (16 points – 5th), a top-four challenge is looking likely as Erik ten Hag makes quick work of stabilizing and improving the side in his first season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Tottenham

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15 pm ET, Wednesday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Tottenham will be shorthanded in attack when they head to Manchester, with Richarlison joining Dejan Kulusevski on the injured list. Kulusevski hasn’t played since Sept. 17 (three games); Richarlison is expected to miss two weeks. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will once again shoulder the load offensively, but it’ll be much tougher sledding without the graceful creativity and powerful dribbling of Kulusevski, or the tireless chasing and defensive work of Richarlison.

The gap between Man United and 4th-place Chelsea is currently three points, but the Blues have been buoyed by the appointment of Graham Potter, winning all three of their Premier League fixtures by a combined score of 7-1. Wednesday is Tottenham, Saturday is Chelsea. The true progress of Ten Hag will soon reveal itself.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Christian Eriksen (illness), Anthony Martial (back)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Richarlison (calf), Emerson Royal (suspension), Japhet Tanganga (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)

Crystal Palace vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 17, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT
Crystal Palace vs Wolves: Wolves will try to make it back-to-back wins under interim manager Steve Davis when they take on the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Tuesday (watch live, 3:15 pm ET on Peacock Premium). 

Bruno Lage was sent packing on Oct. 2 after Wolves (9 points – 17th) won just one of their opening eight games this season. Davis took charge for a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, followed by a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend. Similarly, Crystal Palace (10 points – 13th) have just one win from their last six games, but they also have lost just once during that time.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Wolves

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15 pm ET, Tuesday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Palace have struggled (quite badly) to create scoring chances after Conor Gallagher’s loan ended in the summer. The midfield dynamo has since returned to Chelsea with sporadic playing time and success, whereas the 22-year-old was entrusted (early on) by Patrick Vieira to guide the ship, and he duly delivered. Gallagher was frequently the late-arriving extra body joining the attack, often with a threatening shot from distance and just as capable at providing the final ball for someone else. With all the minor details stripped away, Palace are a side sorely lacking a midfield playmaker with most everything else in place. Highly functional, but extremely limited in its potential.

As for Wolves, chance creation and goal scoring are also serious problems. Ruben Neves’ penalty kick in the win over Forest was just the 4th goal (in 10 games) for Wolves this season. The next time Wolves score multiple goals in a game will be the first time this season.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (foot), Will Hughes (illness)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Oct 17, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: The Seagulls will try again for win no. 1 of the post-Graham Potter era when they host last-place Forest at Amex Stadium on Tuesday (watch live, 2:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

It’s been two defeats and a draw (3-3 with Liverpool, it should be said) since Potter left Brighton for Chelsea and Roberto De Zerbi arrived as his successor. On the other side, Steve Cooper is winless in eight games, including the first two upon signing his vote-of-confidence contract extension earlier this month.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Nottingham Forest

How to watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30 pm ET, Tuesday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

De Zerbi’s tactical style has hardly been a departure from the free-flowing possession that Potter brought to the club, as the Seagulls continue to play with three at the back with wing backs providing all the width for an otherwise narrow formation with two men in central midfield and two more just behind a lone striker. Thus far it has produced some decent xG numbers (1.34 per game), but not so many goals (three in total, all in one game). Sound familiar, Brighton fans?

The reality of playing in the Premier League, and trying to remain there next season, has certainly set in at Nottingham Forest. After picking up a win and a draw in their first three games (and looking promising in the lone defeat), Forest appeared to be riding the wave of confidence and good vibes. These days, though, after taking just 1 of 21 points possible, it looks more like desperation and fear.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Jack Colback (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (undisclosed), Renan Lodi (ankle), Lewis O’Brien (illness)

Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Oct 17, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT
Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 12 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Players, like Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante, designated “out for World Cup” will miss the 2022 tournament in Qatar before (hopefully) returning to club football shortly thereafter.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyone Mings (ankle), Cameron Archer (groin)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Christian Norgaard (achilles), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Pontus Jansson (hamstring)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring – out for World Cup), Reece James (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Silva (hamstring), Hakim Ziyech (illness)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (foot), Will Hughes (illness)

Everton injuries

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Holgate (knee)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Nathaniel Chalobah (suspension), Layvin Kurzawz (calf), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Archie Gray (ankle)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: James Maddison (suspension), Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh), Joel Matip (calf), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (thigh), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahima Konate (undisclosed)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), John Stones (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Christian Eriksen (illness), Anthony Martial (back)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Aleksander Isak (thigh – return after World Cup), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Fabian Schar (thigh)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Jack Colback (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (undisclosed), Renan Lodi (ankle), Lewis O’Brien (illness)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Richarlison (calf), Emerson Royal (suspension), Japhet Tanganga (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (calf), Kurt Zouma (illness), Craig Dawson (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)

Ever Wonder why Everton are nicknamed the Toffees?

By Oct 17, 2022, 11:05 AM EDT
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Ever wonder why Everton are nicknamed the Toffees?

When it comes to why Everton are nicknamed the Toffees, obviously candy is involved.

But have you ever wondered why, and how, that became their nickname?

There are a few reasons, but legend has it that a toffee shop located in Everton village called Mother Noblett’s.

The store was based between Everton Brow and Brow Side, which is opposite the Everton lock up which is the castle depicted on their badge.

Anyway, back to why the club are nicknamed the Toffees….

Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Everton v West Ham United - Goodison Park
Getty Images

Everton mints become a big hit

A tradition arose at Goodison Park where the Toffee Girl from Mother Noblett’s walked around the pitch before a game and threw free Everton Mints into the crowd.

Everton mints had a toffee center with a hard sugar shell and were black and white striped, as the colors signified a team jersey worn by Everton, hence popular with fans.

Essentially, this was the old school version of the hotdog cannon at a baseball game…

Everton v West Ham - Premier League
Getty Images

The Toffee hub of the UK

There is also another reason given for the nickname which all blends in together.

Ye Anicente Toffee House is in Village Street, right next to Goodison Park.

That house was run by the famous Ma Bushell and was close to the Queen’s head hotel, where the first club meetings were held when Everton Football Club was formed in 1878.

The streets around Everton were famous for Toffees shops in the 1700s, so when the team moved to Goodison Park in 1892, the Toffees nickname was a natural fit. And it has stuck ever since. Sorry, how could you not make that joke!?

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Getty Images