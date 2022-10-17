Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Ever wonder why Everton are nicknamed the Toffees?

When it comes to why Everton are nicknamed the Toffees, obviously candy is involved.

But have you ever wondered why, and how, that became their nickname?

There are a few reasons, but legend has it that a toffee shop located in Everton village called Mother Noblett’s.

The store was based between Everton Brow and Brow Side, which is opposite the Everton lock up which is the castle depicted on their badge.

Anyway, back to why the club are nicknamed the Toffees….

Everton mints become a big hit

A tradition arose at Goodison Park where the Toffee Girl from Mother Noblett’s walked around the pitch before a game and threw free Everton Mints into the crowd.

Everton mints had a toffee center with a hard sugar shell and were black and white striped, as the colors signified a team jersey worn by Everton, hence popular with fans.

Essentially, this was the old school version of the hotdog cannon at a baseball game…

The Toffee hub of the UK

There is also another reason given for the nickname which all blends in together.

Ye Anicente Toffee House is in Village Street, right next to Goodison Park.

That house was run by the famous Ma Bushell and was close to the Queen’s head hotel, where the first club meetings were held when Everton Football Club was formed in 1878.

The streets around Everton were famous for Toffees shops in the 1700s, so when the team moved to Goodison Park in 1892, the Toffees nickname was a natural fit. And it has stuck ever since. Sorry, how could you not make that joke!?

