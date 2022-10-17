Manchester United vs Tottenham: It’s Spurs who need a victory to keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League title race, when they face the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Wednesday (watch live, 3:15 pm ET on Peacock Premium).
Tottenham (23 points – 3rd place) are level with the two-time defending champions after 10 games, though both sit four points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of these midweek fixtures. The defeat to Arsenal is the only true blemish on Spurs’ domestic record. As for Man United (16 points – 5th), a top-four challenge is looking likely as Erik ten Hag makes quick work of stabilizing and improving the side in his first season.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Tottenham.
How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3:15 pm ET, Wednesday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Tottenham will be shorthanded in attack when they head to Manchester, with Richarlison joining Dejan Kulusevski on the injured list. Kulusevski hasn’t played since Sept. 17 (three games); Richarlison is expected to miss two weeks. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will once again shoulder the load offensively, but it’ll be much tougher sledding without the graceful creativity and powerful dribbling of Kulusevski, or the tireless chasing and defensive work of Richarlison.
The gap between Man United and 4th-place Chelsea is currently three points, but the Blues have been buoyed by the appointment of Graham Potter, winning all three of their Premier League fixtures by a combined score of 7-1. Wednesday is Tottenham, Saturday is Chelsea. The true progress of Ten Hag will soon reveal itself.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Christian Eriksen (illness), Anthony Martial (back)
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Richarlison (calf), Emerson Royal (suspension), Japhet Tanganga (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)