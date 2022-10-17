Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 12 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Players, like Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante, designated “out for World Cup” will miss the 2022 tournament in Qatar before (hopefully) returning to club football shortly thereafter.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyone Mings (ankle), Cameron Archer (groin)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Christian Norgaard (achilles), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Pontus Jansson (hamstring)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring – out for World Cup), Reece James (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Silva (hamstring), Hakim Ziyech (illness)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (foot), Will Hughes (illness)
Everton injuries
OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Holgate (knee)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Nathaniel Chalobah (suspension), Layvin Kurzawz (calf), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (undisclosed)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Archie Gray (ankle)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: James Maddison (suspension), Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh), Joel Matip (calf), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (thigh), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahima Konate (undisclosed)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), John Stones (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Christian Eriksen (illness), Anthony Martial (back)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Aleksander Isak (thigh – return after World Cup), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Fabian Schar (thigh)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Jack Colback (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (undisclosed), Renan Lodi (ankle), Lewis O’Brien (illness)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Richarlison (calf), Emerson Royal (suspension), Japhet Tanganga (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (calf), Kurt Zouma (illness), Craig Dawson (thigh)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)