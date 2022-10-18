Brentford vs Chelsea live: How to watch, stream link, start time, team news

Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze scored second-half goals as Crystal Palace erased a halftime deficit to beat Wolves 2-1 on Tuesday at Selhurst Park.

Adama Traore had put Wolves in front after 31 minutes but a second-straight win was not to be for the visitors.

The win is Palace’s second in its last seven games, with four draws from that stretch mixed into their 13 season points. Palace rises into 10th.

Wolves remain outside the bottom three by a single point after failing to build on their 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

What we learned from Crystal Palace vs Wolves

Zaha from A to Z: The Ivorian forward was ready to go from Moment No. 1, ripping off four shots as part of a dangerous from three four five. Zaha scored on the last of his four shots, but spent much of the day moving about the pitch in a free-flowing unit that saw midfielders Jeff Schlupp and Eberechi Eze quite ready to contribute to the fun. Odsonne Edouard now looks fully into the Premier League flow and Michael Olise is so, so fun. The Eagles could be so much higher up the table considering players like JP Mateta and Jordan Ayew come off the bench.

Wolves better, more entertaining with Adama Traore: Both Nuno Espirito Santo and Bruno Lage opted to keep Adama Traore as a super sub for most of the past few seasons, and that can be understandable given the explosive player’s struggles in certain areas. But there are few players better equipped to tear open a game in a single moment, and Traore’s goal was just that (even if more traditional than his usual bullet runs).

Tactical focus

Patrick Vieira’s strong midfield is Kryptonite for teams that count on controlling the middle of the pitch. There are not many days when Ruben Neves won’t have that part of the pitch by the scruff of the neck, but Tuesday was one of them as the hosts looked very good.

Stars of the show

Wilfried Zaha

Cheick Doucoure

Marc Guehi

Adama Traore

Hugo Bueno

What’s next?

Palace heads to Everton at 10am ET Saturday, while Wolves host Leicester City at 9am ET Sunday.

Adama Traore goal video: Bueno assist for Wolves’ opener

Eberechi Eze goal video: Palace gets deserved equalizer

Key storylines & star players

Palace have struggled (quite badly) to create scoring chances after Conor Gallagher’s loan ended in the summer. The midfield dynamo has since returned to Chelsea with sporadic playing time and success, whereas the 22-year-old was entrusted (early on) by Patrick Vieira to guide the ship, and he duly delivered. Gallagher was frequently the late-arriving extra body joining the attack, often with a threatening shot from distance and just as capable at providing the final ball for someone else. With all the minor details stripped away, Palace are a side sorely lacking a midfield playmaker with most everything else in place. Highly functional, but extremely limited in its potential.

As for Wolves, chance creation and goal scoring are also serious problems. Ruben Neves’ penalty kick in the win over Forest was just the 4th goal (in 10 games) for Wolves this season. The next time Wolves score multiple goals in a game will be the first time this season.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (foot), Will Hughes (illness)

Our XI under the lights at Selhurst ❤️💙#CPFC | #CRYWOL

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)

🇮🇪 Collins back from suspension.

🇮🇪 Collins back from suspension.

☝️ Boubacar and Bueno start for the first time.

