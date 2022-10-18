Nottingham Forest frustrates Brighton, moves out of Premier League cellar

Brighton controlled Nottingham Forest but could not break down the Tricky Trees in a scoreless draw at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.
The Seagulls were very good but could not get manager Roberto De Zerbi a first Premier League win despite holding 70 percent of the ball and attempting 19 of the game’s 22 shots.
But Dean Henderson made seven saves and was credited with three punches to lift Forest off the bottom of the table, just, with its sixth point of the Premier League season. Forest has one more point than Leicester City and sits three points off 17th-place Aston Villa.
Brighton moves into seventh place, tied with Newcastle on 15 points but below the Magpies in goal differential.
What we learned from Brighton vs Nottingham Forest
Groundhog Day at the Amex, with an exception: New boss, same story, as Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton looks a lot like Graham Potter’s Brighton. The possession is top. The creativity is wonderful. The finish is lacking. If De Zerbi could combine Leandro Trossard and Danny Welbeck into one player, the Potters might be contending for the Premier League title. But Welbeck’s touch often betrays his industry and Trossard isn’t as strong amongst the trees (pun intended).
Tactical focus
Steve Cooper didn’t mess about, sitting with six at the back at times against the free-flowing Seagulls. Brighton’s attack has been screaming out for a finisher at forward for some time and De Zerbi will hope for help in that position come January.
Stars of the show
Dean Henderson
Solly March
Remo Freuler
Joel Veltman
What’s next?
Brighton visits a rested Man City at 10am ET Saturday, while Forest doesn’t have it much easier. The Tricky Trees host Liverpool at 7:30am ET Saturday.
How to watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:30 pm ET, Tuesday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
De Zerbi’s tactical style has hardly been a departure from the free-flowing possession that Potter brought to the club, as the Seagulls continue to play with three at the back with wing backs providing all the width for an otherwise narrow formation with two men in central midfield and two more just behind a lone striker. Thus far it has produced some decent xG numbers (1.34 per game), but not so many goals (three in total, all in one game). Sound familiar, Brighton fans?
The reality of playing in the Premier League, and trying to remain there next season, has certainly set in at Nottingham Forest. After picking up a win and a draw in their first three games (and looking promising in the lone defeat), Forest appeared to be riding the wave of confidence and good vibes. These days, though, after taking just 1 of 21 points possible, it looks more like desperation and fear.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Jack Colback (back), Serge Aurier (undisclosed), Renan Lodi (ankle), Lewis O’Brien (illness)
