Nottingham Forest frustrates Brighton, moves out of Premier League cellar

By Oct 18, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT
Brighton controlled Nottingham Forest but could not break down the Tricky Trees in a scoreless draw at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

The Seagulls were very good but could not get manager Roberto De Zerbi a first Premier League win despite holding 70 percent of the ball and attempting 19 of the game’s 22 shots.

But Dean Henderson made seven saves and was credited with three punches to lift Forest off the bottom of the table, just, with its sixth point of the Premier League season. Forest has one more point than Leicester City and sits three points off 17th-place Aston Villa.

Brighton moves into seventh place, tied with Newcastle on 15 points but below the Magpies in goal differential.

What we learned from Brighton vs Nottingham Forest

Groundhog Day at the Amex, with an exception: New boss, same story, as Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton looks a lot like Graham Potter’s Brighton. The possession is top. The creativity is wonderful. The finish is lacking. If De Zerbi could combine Leandro Trossard and Danny Welbeck into one player, the Potters might be contending for the Premier League title. But Welbeck’s touch often betrays his industry and Trossard isn’t as strong amongst the trees (pun intended).

[ MORE: Christian Pulisic speaks out on Potter, fighting for his place ]

Tactical focus

Steve Cooper didn’t mess about, sitting with six at the back at times against the free-flowing Seagulls. Brighton’s attack has been screaming out for a finisher at forward for some time and De Zerbi will hope for help in that position come January.

Stars of the show

Dean Henderson

Solly March

Remo Freuler

Joel Veltman

What’s next?

Brighton visits a rested Man City at 10am ET Saturday, while Forest doesn’t have it much easier. The Tricky Trees host Liverpool at 7:30am ET Saturday.

How to watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30 pm ET, Tuesday

Kick off: 2:30 pm ET, Tuesday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

De Zerbi’s tactical style has hardly been a departure from the free-flowing possession that Potter brought to the club, as the Seagulls continue to play with three at the back with wing backs providing all the width for an otherwise narrow formation with two men in central midfield and two more just behind a lone striker. Thus far it has produced some decent xG numbers (1.34 per game), but not so many goals (three in total, all in one game). Sound familiar, Brighton fans?

The reality of playing in the Premier League, and trying to remain there next season, has certainly set in at Nottingham Forest. After picking up a win and a draw in their first three games (and looking promising in the lone defeat), Forest appeared to be riding the wave of confidence and good vibes. These days, though, after taking just 1 of 21 points possible, it looks more like desperation and fear.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Jack Colback (back), Serge Aurier (undisclosed), Renan Lodi (ankle), Lewis O’Brien (illness)

Zaha, Eze lead Crystal Palace comeback win over Wolves

By Oct 18, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT
Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze scored second-half goals as Crystal Palace erased a halftime deficit to beat Wolves 2-1 on Tuesday at Selhurst Park.

Adama Traore had put Wolves in front after 31 minutes but a second-straight win was not to be for the visitors.

The win is Palace’s second in its last seven games, with four draws from that stretch mixed into their 13 season points. Palace rises into 10th.

Wolves remain outside the bottom three by a single point after failing to build on their 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

What we learned from Crystal Palace vs Wolves

Zaha from A to Z: The Ivorian forward was ready to go from Moment No. 1, ripping off four shots as part of a dangerous from three four five. Zaha scored on the last of his four shots, but spent much of the day moving about the pitch in a free-flowing unit that saw midfielders Jeff Schlupp and Eberechi Eze quite ready to contribute to the fun. Odsonne Edouard now looks fully into the Premier League flow and Michael Olise is so, so fun. The Eagles could be so much higher up the table considering players like JP Mateta and Jordan Ayew come off the bench.

Wolves better, more entertaining with Adama Traore: Both Nuno Espirito Santo and Bruno Lage opted to keep Adama Traore as a super sub for most of the past few seasons, and that can be understandable given the explosive player’s struggles in certain areas. But there are few players better equipped to tear open a game in a single moment, and Traore’s goal was just that (even if more traditional than his usual bullet runs).

Tactical focus

Patrick Vieira’s strong midfield is Kryptonite for teams that count on controlling the middle of the pitch. There are not many days when Ruben Neves won’t have that part of the pitch by the scruff of the neck, but Tuesday was one of them as the hosts looked very good.

Stars of the show

Wilfried Zaha

Cheick Doucoure

Marc Guehi

Adama Traore

Hugo Bueno

What’s next?

Palace heads to Everton at 10am ET Saturday, while Wolves host Leicester City at 9am ET Sunday.

Adama Traore goal video: Bueno assist for Wolves’ opener

Eberechi Eze goal video: Palace gets deserved equalizer

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15 pm ET, Tuesday

Kick off: 3:15 pm ET, Tuesday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Palace have struggled (quite badly) to create scoring chances after Conor Gallagher’s loan ended in the summer. The midfield dynamo has since returned to Chelsea with sporadic playing time and success, whereas the 22-year-old was entrusted (early on) by Patrick Vieira to guide the ship, and he duly delivered. Gallagher was frequently the late-arriving extra body joining the attack, often with a threatening shot from distance and just as capable at providing the final ball for someone else. With all the minor details stripped away, Palace are a side sorely lacking a midfield playmaker with most everything else in place. Highly functional, but extremely limited in its potential.

As for Wolves, chance creation and goal scoring are also serious problems. Ruben Neves’ penalty kick in the win over Forest was just the 4th goal (in 10 games) for Wolves this season. The next time Wolves score multiple goals in a game will be the first time this season.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (foot), Will Hughes (illness)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Oct 18, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 15 goals from nine games has him six goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

There was no hat trick this week, as Haaland scored the final goal in City’s 4-0 win over Southampton at the weekend, but the big Norwegian’s now on pace for 63 goals.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will be beat up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

Premier League goal leaders

Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 15
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 9
  3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 8
  4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 7
  5. Phil Foden, Man City — 6
  6. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 6
  7. James Maddison, Leicester City — 5
  8. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  9. Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 5
  10. Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace — 5

Christian Pulisic ‘to earn my position’ under Graham Potter at Chelsea

By Oct 18, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic sat down with the Premier League prematch crew this week to discuss his role at Chelsea, life under Graham Potter, playing against Cristiano Ronaldo, and even his European hero growing up in the United States.

It might surprise you to find out that Pulisic’s favorite player growing up was Portugal’s Luis Figo, ironically knocked out of the 2002 World Cup in part by the U.S., but it won’t surprise many to hear that Pulisic’s anxious to play as much as possible for Chelsea.

The Blues next play at 2:30pm ET Wednesday at Brentford (Watch live on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

“It’s hard,” Pulisic said. “It’s hard when you don’t get to find a rhythm. That’s obviously where I want to be, playing consistently, and I have to earn my position there for sure. It’s tough to be in that position sometimes but it’s just about being ready and giving it everything when I do get the chance.”

Curiously, Pulisic was asked whether he rather play his preferred position sometimes or play out-of-position and play more often.

“Ideally you want to be playing regularly in your best position but any time you can be on the field is a positive,” he said. “That’s absolutely where I want to be.”

Christian Pulisic on playing under Graham Potter

Pulisic likes what he’s seeing under new boss Graham Potter, and says there’s a difference between training under Thomas Tuchel and Potter.

“In trainng the No. 1 thing is we’re training in bigger spaces, a bit more like the game, maybe some longer runs,” Pulisic said. “That’s the No. 1 thing I’ve noticed.”

Pulisic says he believes Chelsea is close to finding its ideal form. The Blues have five-straight matches across all competitions.

“We’re not far off at all. We’ve made a lot of changes to put ourselves in a good position. The performances we’ve put in regularly… it’s just about being consistent now. The way we’re moving now, there are only good things to come. We just continue with this mindset. It’s what this club does so well, continue to fight to win trophies.

Christian Pulisic on Cristiano Ronaldo

Pulisic was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo, and later called upon the name of another Portuguese here when asked

“His quickness and creativity, also his timing,” Pulisic said. “The way he puts himself in positions to be on the end of chances. … There’s a reaosn why he is what he is and has done what he’s done. He’s one of the best to ever do it and you can see the way he takes care of himself is remarkable.

Jurgen Klopp explains what made him ‘snap’ for red card: ‘I lost it, I’m not proud’

By Oct 18, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT
LIVERPOOL — Jurgen Klopp was deflated as he discussed his red card and his crazy reaction during the huge win for his Liverpool side against Manchester City.

In a cauldron-like atmosphere at Anfield, Klopp’s 85th-minute actions resembled an exploding volcano.

He first ran down the sidelines and then confronted the linesman further as he screamed in his face after Liverpool were not awarded a free kick for what Klopp believed was a foul on Mohamed Salah. He was shown a straight red card.

Even though the deliriously happy Liverpool fans at Anfield begged Klopp for his famous celebratory fist pumps as he made his way back out onto the pitch after the huge win for his injury-hit side, the German coach didn’t deliver them as his celebrations were uncharacteristically muted.

Jurgen Klopp knows he crossed the line as Anfield was whipped into a frenzy as Liverpool delivered a display which got their season back on track.

Asked by Pro Soccer Talk about what happened during the red card incident, Klopp held his hand up and admitted that he was wrong and tried to explain what led him to act the way he did.

Klopp explains what led to his red card meltdown

“It is emotion of course. The red card is my fault. I went over the top in the moment,” Jurgen Klopp said, almost apologetically. “I don’t think I was disrespectful to anybody but when you look at the pictures back, I know myself. I am 55 years old. The way I look in this moment is worth a red card. I already know that. Who cares what I say. I lost it in that moment. That is not okay. But I think a little bit as an excuse I would like to mention ‘how can you not whistle that foul? How on earth is it possible?’ I wish I could get an explanation.”

Klopp also took exception to Pep Guardiola saying the decision to overturn Phil Foden’s goal via VAR had to do with the game being at Anfield, even though the City manager later said he wasn’t suggesting the home fans influenced the officials.

“I’m not sure what Pep said, probably not a lot, he’s probably very disappointed and frustrated or whatever but during the game we agreed completely that Anthony Taylor would just let the game run. Why would you do that? Both teams. It was not one. I heard now people saying it ‘was Anfield’ that made it be our decision. For the foul on Mo, Anfield had no chance to have any impact. It is a foul on Fabinho and then Alisson has a hand on the ball. That is a save, how I understand it. And then Anfield decided now we are to win, imagine if he wouldn’t we would sit here and talk about three situations where he should have whistled a situation now and you think that is really unlucky.

“There was the first moment when Pep and I were pretty animated, both. But actually for the same reason. We were not arguing with each other. Not at all. And then that situation I just had the perfect view and the linesman and you can imagine we are 1-0 up and you get a free kick there or they have a counter attack there. That is pretty much a 100 percent difference. That was the moment I snapped. I am not proud of that but it happened.”

This is not the first time Klopp has reacted like this on the sidelines towards officials and although he won’t be banned for the home game against West Ham on Wednesday, he has now been charged by the FA.

Klopp will be expecting to spend time in the stands as Liverpool could be without their manager in the dugout for at least one game.

What was key to Liverpool’s win?

On the pitch, Klopp singled out James Milner and Andy Robertson for special praise, plus Joe Gomez (who had a wink and a smile for the media as he walked out of the stadium) was widely lauded for his superb display alongside the dominant Virgil van Dijk as the duo kept Erling Haaland largely quiet.

Pro Soccer Talk asked Klopp about the mentality of his Liverpool side and the performance they put in to hand Manchester City their first defeat of the Premier League season.

“I think on a normal day you should not even try against City,” Klopp smiled. “To play a normal game against them and hope you get something for it you have to play to your limits, and further. That is what we did.

“We defended in an extremely well-organized but very passionate way. Closed the right gaps and challenged in the right areas and because that still happens because that is the biggest challenge against City they still get through and still get to the touchline and still have an incredible amount of players in the box. How we defended the box and especially the six yard box was exceptional. It was a top performance from all the boys and that is why we could win it.”

Start of a comeback…

Liverpool still have a long way to claw back the 14-point gap to leaders Arsenal and then 11 points to second-place Manchester City. But this was a start. And if they do drag themselves back into the title race, we will look back at this game as the catalyst for what what got Liverpool back on track.

Jurgen Klopp saw red, and rightly so. But his side saw something more important: themselves.

This was the Liverpool we know. This was the heavy metal display they’d been missing. This was the way it should be at Liverpool.