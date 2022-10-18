Brighton vs Nottingham Forest, live! Score, updates, how to watch, lineups

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: The Seagulls will try again for win no. 1 of the post-Graham Potter era when they host last-place Forest at Amex Stadium on Tuesday (watch live, 2:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
It’s been two defeats and a draw (3-3 with Liverpool, it should be said) since Potter left Brighton for Chelsea and Roberto De Zerbi arrived as his successor. On the other side, Steve Cooper is winless in eight games, including the first two upon signing his vote-of-confidence contract extension earlier this month.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Nottingham Forest.
De Zerbi’s tactical style has hardly been a departure from the free-flowing possession that Potter brought to the club, as the Seagulls continue to play with three at the back with wing backs providing all the width for an otherwise narrow formation with two men in central midfield and two more just behind a lone striker. Thus far it has produced some decent xG numbers (1.34 per game), but not so many goals (three in total, all in one game). Sound familiar, Brighton fans?
The reality of playing in the Premier League, and trying to remain there next season, has certainly set in at Nottingham Forest. After picking up a win and a draw in their first three games (and looking promising in the lone defeat), Forest appeared to be riding the wave of confidence and good vibes. These days, though, after taking just 1 of 21 points possible, it looks more like desperation and fear.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)
COME ON ALBION! 👊 Here's our starting XI to face @NFFC this evening. 📝
Crystal Palace vs Wolves: Wolves will try to make it back-to-back wins under interim manager Steve Davis when they take on the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Tuesday (watch live, 3:15 pm ET on Peacock Premium).
Bruno Lage was sent packing on Oct. 2 after Wolves (9 points – 17th) won just one of their opening eight games this season. Davis took charge for a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, followed by a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend. Similarly, Crystal Palace (10 points – 13th) have just one win from their last six games, but they also have lost just once during that time.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Wolves.
Palace have struggled (quite badly) to create scoring chances after Conor Gallagher’s loan ended in the summer. The midfield dynamo has since returned to Chelsea with sporadic playing time and success, whereas the 22-year-old was entrusted (early on) by Patrick Vieira to guide the ship, and he duly delivered. Gallagher was frequently the late-arriving extra body joining the attack, often with a threatening shot from distance and just as capable at providing the final ball for someone else. With all the minor details stripped away, Palace are a side sorely lacking a midfield playmaker with most everything else in place. Highly functional, but extremely limited in its potential.
As for Wolves, chance creation and goal scoring are also serious problems. Ruben Neves’ penalty kick in the win over Forest was just the 4th goal (in 10 games) for Wolves this season. The next time Wolves score multiple goals in a game will be the first time this season.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (foot), Will Hughes (illness)
How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines
Jurgen Klopp explained to Pro Soccer Talk why he ‘lost it’ and got sent off late on against City, as the Liverpool boss admitted he went too far. He will be on the bench for this game but is likely to get a ban from the FA after his unsavory actions towards the officials led to a charge from the authorities. Liverpool are still way behind leaders Arsenal ( the gap is 14 points) but they’ll keep chipping away and it seems like they’ve regained their aggressive edge. West Ham continue to look better in attack with summer signings Scamacca and Paqueta bringing so much quality. They look primed for another top 10 finish (at the very least) and another deep run in Europe after already reaching the Europa Conference League knockout rounds.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Liverpool’s Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk were sensational against Manchester City as they kept Erling Haaland mostly quiet, while Alisson continues to make big stops when needed and has probably been Liverpool’s player of the season so far. Mohamed Salah is also finding his form with five goals in his last four games in all competitions. West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca looked very sharp against Southampton last time out, while Declan Rice scored his first of the season and he’s starting to dominate games from central midfield.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
Injuries continue to be an issue for Jurgen Klopp as Diogo Jota suffered what was a serious muscle injury late on against City and is expected to miss the World Cup. Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Luis Diaz all remain out. Ibrahima Konate is also a doubt. With that being the case, Klopp doesn’t have many options to rotate but Alexander-Arnold could come back in at right back and Tsmikas could start at left back with Carvalho and Nunez also likely to be rotated into the lineup.
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma are both injury doubts as West Ham’s issues at center back continue, while Nayef Aguerd remains out and Maxwel Cornet continues to battle back to fitness. Michail Antonio could start against Liverpool after being on the bench in the draw at Southampton.
Negative vibes are plentiful around Southampton as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s job is hanging by a thread. They have failed to win any of their last five Premier League games and have slipped into the relegation zone. It is time for their young talented squad to start picking up results. If not, Hasenhuttl may not make his four-year anniversary in charge in December.
How to watch Bournemouth vs Southampton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines
After their hammering at Liverpool, the Cherries are unbeaten and have shocked even their own supporters. A team tipped for immediate relegation back to the Championship is playing with confidence and belief and what Gary O’Neil has been able to do is pretty incredible. In January they should have plenty of extra funds from their new owners to spend on new players too. Southampton’s form has been woeful for a long time now. Their new owners, who arrived in January 2022, look likely to make a change in manager unless Hasenhuttl turns things around significantly over the next few weeks.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Dominic Solanke has been sensational up top for Bournemouth, while Philip Billing has supported him superbly in a more attacking role. Goalkeeper Neto has also been excellent, with fellow summer signing Marcos Senesi also looking very good at center back. Southampton’s Che Adams continues to battle away but hasn’t scored in his last seven in the PL. Most of Southampton’s team is out of form.
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options
David Brooks and Lloyd Kelly are still working their way back from injury, while Ben Pearson could return. Bournemouth may make a few changes but O’Neil is likely to keep this lineup together as they’ve been gelling so well.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
Tino Livramento is still working his way back to full fitness, while key central midfielder Romeo Lavia is getting closer to a return too. Armel Bella-Kotchap injured his shoulder against West Ham and had to come off, and if he’s out then Duje Caleta-Car will come in at center back.
