Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.

In the Conference League the Hammers have Anderlecht, FCSB (formerly known as Steaua Bucharest) and Silkeborg, as David Moyes’ side will be very happy with that draw.

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the group stage draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Europa League group stage fixtures & results (all kick off times ET)

Matchday 2 rescheduled – Thursday 20 October

Group A: Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (1pm ET)

Matchday 5 – Thursday 27 October

Group A: Zurich vs Bodo/Glimt, PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (12:45)

Group B: AEK Larnaca vs Dynamo Kyiv, Fenerbahce vs Rennes (12:45)

Group C: Ludogorets vs Real Betis (12:45), HJK Helsinki vs Roma (3:00)

Group D: Malmo vs St Gilloise, Union Berlin vs Braga (12:45)

Group E: Man United vs Sheriff, Omonia vs Real Sociedad (3:00)

Group F: Lazio vs Midtjylland (12:45), Sturm Graz vs Feyenoord (3:00)

Group G: Freiburg vs Olympiacos, Nantes vs Qarabag (3:00)

Group H: Red Star Belgrade vs Trabzonspor, Ferencvaros vs Monaco (3:00)

Matchday 1 – Thursday 8 September

Group A: Zurich 1-2 Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Bodo/Glimt

Group B: AEK Larnaca 1-2 Rennes, Fenerbahce 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Group C: Ludogorets 2-1 Roma, HJK Helsinki 0-2 Real Betis

Group D: Malmo 2-0 Braga, Union Berlin 0-1 St Gilloise

Group E: Man United 0-1 Real Sociedad, Omonia 0-3 Sheriff

Group F: Lazio 4-2 Feyenoord, Sturm Graz 1-0 Midtjylland

Group G: Freiburg 2-1 Qarabag, Nantes 2-1 Olympiacos

Group H: Red Star Belgrade 0-1 Monaco, Ferencvaros 3-2 Trabzonspor

Matchday 2 – Thursday 15 September

Group A: Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (postponed), Bodo/Glimt vs Zurich

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 AEK Larnaca, Rennes 2-2 Fenerbahce

Group C: Real Betis 3-2 Ludogorets, Roma 3-0 HJK Helsinki

Group D: St Gilloise 3-2 Malmo, Braga 1-0 Union Berlin

Group E: Real Sociedad 2-1 Omonia, Sheriff 0-2 Man United

Group F: Midtjylland 5-1 Lazio, Feyenoord 6-0 Sturm Graz

Group G: Olympiacos 0-3 Freiburg, Qarabag 3-0 Nantes

Group H: Trabzonspor 2-1 Red Star Belgrade, Monaco 0-1 Ferencvaros

Matchday 3 – Thursday 6 October

Group A: Zurich 1-5 PSV Eindhoven, Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt

Group B: Rennes 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv, Fenerbahce 2-0 AEK Larnaca

Group C: HJK Helsinki 1-1 Ludogorets, Roma 1-2 Real Betis

Group D: Malmo 0-1 Union Berlin, Braga 1-2 St Gilloise

Group E: Sheriff 0-2 Real Sociedad, Omonia 2-3 Man United

Group F: Sturm Graz 0-0 Lazio, Midtjylland 2-2 Feyenoord

Group G: Freiburg 2-0 Nantes, Olympiacos 0-3 Qarabag

Group H: Red Star Belgrade 4-1 Ferencvaros, Monaco 3-1 Trabzonspor

Matchday 4 – Thursday 13 October

Group A: Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven 5-0 Zurich

Group B: AEK Larnaca 1-2 Fenerbahce, Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Rennes

Group C: Real Betis 1-1 Roma, Ludogorets 2-0 HJK Helsinki

Group D: St Gilloise 3-3 Braga, Union Berlin 1-0 Malmo

Group E: Man United 1-0 Omonia, Real Sociedad 3-0 Sheriff

Group F: Feyenoord 2-2 Midtjylland, Lazio 2-2 Sturm Graz

Group G: Nantes 0-4 Freiburg, Qarabag 0-0 Olympiacos

Group H: Trabzonspor 4-0 Monaco, Ferencvaros 2-1 Red Star Belgrade

Matchday 5 – Thursday 27 October

Group A: Zurich vs Bodo/Glimt, PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (12:45)

Group B: AEK Larnaca vs Dynamo Kyiv, Fenerbahce vs Rennes (12:45)

Group C: Ludogorets vs Real Betis (12:45), HJK Helsinki vs Roma (3:00)

Group D: Malmo vs St Gilloise, Union Berlin vs Braga (12:45)

Group E: Man United vs Sheriff, Omonia vs Real Sociedad (3:00)

Group F: Lazio vs Midtjylland (12:45), Sturm Graz vs Feyenoord (3:00)

Group G: Freiburg vs Olympiacos, Nantes vs Qarabag (3:00)

Group H: Red Star Belgrade vs Trabzonspor, Ferencvaros vs Monaco (3:00)

Matchday 6 – Thursday 3 November

Group A: Arsenal vs Zurich, Bodo/Glimt vs PSV Eindhoven (3:00)

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce, Rennes vs AEK Larnaca (3:00)

Group C: Real Betis vs HJK Helsinki, Roma vs Ludogorets (3:00)

Group D: St Gilloise vs Union Berlin, Braga vs Malmo (3:00)

Group E: Real Sociedad vs Man United, Sheriff vs Omonia (12:45)

Group F: Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz, Feyenoord vs Lazio (12:45)

Group G: Olympiacos vs Nantes, Qarabag vs Freiburg (12:45)

Group H: Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros, Monaco vs Red Star Belgrade (12:45)

Europa League groups

Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt, FC Zurich

Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca

Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki

Group D: Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise

Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol, Omonia

Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz

Group G: Olympiacos, Qarabag, SC Freiburg, Nantes

Group H: Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor

Europa Conference League group stage fixtures (all kick off times ET)

Matchday 4 – Thursday 13 October

Group A: Istanbul Basaksehir 3-0 RFS, Fiorentina 5-1 Hearts

Group B: FCSB 0-5 Silkeborg, West Ham 2-1 Anderlecht

Group C: Austria Wien 0-1 Villarreal, H. Beer-Sheva 1-1 Lech Poznan

Group D: Partizan 2-0 Cologne, Nice 1-2 Slovacko

Group E: Apollon Limassol 1-0 AZ Alkmaar, Vaduz 1-2 Dnipro-1

Group F: Djurgarden 4-2 Gent, Shamrock Rovers 0-2 Molde

Group G: CFR Cluj 2-0 Slavia Prague, Ballkani 1-2 Sivasspor

Group H: Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel, Zalgiris 2-1 Pyunik

Matchday 5 – Thursday 27 October

Group A: Fiorentina vs Istanbul Basaksehir (12:45), Hearts vs RFS (3:00)

Group B: Anderlecht vs FCSB (12:45), West Ham vs Silkeborg (3:00)

Group C: Villarreal vs H. Beer-Sheva, Austria Wien vs Lech (12:45)

Group D: Slovacko vs Cologne, Nice vs Partizan (12:45)

Group E: Vaduz vs AZ Alkmaar (12:45), Dnipro-1 vs Apollon Limassol (3:00)

Group F: Molde vs Djurgarden, Shamrock Rovers vs Gent (3:00)

Group G: Ballkani vs Slavia Prague, Sivasspor vs CFR Cluj (3:00)

Group H: Basel vs Zalgiris, Slovan Bratislava vs Pyunik (3:00)

Matchday 6 – Thursday 3 November

Group A: RFS vs Fiorentina, Istanbul Basaksehir vs Hearts (11:30)

Group B: FCSB vs West Ham, Silkeborg vs Anderlecht (3:00)

Group C: Lech vs Villarreal, H. Beer-Sheva vs Austria Wien (3:00)

Group D: Partizan vs Slovacko, Cologne vs Nice (3:00)

Group E: Apollon Limassol vs Vaduz, AZ Alkmaar vs Dnipro-1 (12:45)

Group F: Djurgarden vs Shamrock Rovers, Gent vs Molde (12:45)

Group G: Slavia Prague vs Sivasspor, CFR Cluj vs Ballkani (12:45)

Group H: Zalgiris vs Slovan Bratislava, Pyunik vs Basel (12:45)

Europa Conference League groups

Group A: Istanbul Basaksehir, Fiorentina, Hearts, RFS

Group B: West Ham, FCSB, Anderlecht, Silkeborg

Group C: Villarreal, Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Austria Wien, Lech Poznan

Group D: Partizan Belgrade, FC Cologne, Nice, Slovacko

Group E: AZ Alkmaar, Apollon Nicosia, Vaduz, Dnipro-1

Group F: Gent, Molde, Shamrock Rovers, Djurgarden

Group G: Slavia Prague, CFR Cluj, Sivasspor, Ballkani

Group H: Basel, Slovan Bratislava, Zalgiris, Pyunik

Follow @JPW_NBCSports