In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.
In the Conference League the Hammers have Anderlecht, FCSB (formerly known as Steaua Bucharest) and Silkeborg, as David Moyes’ side will be very happy with that draw.
Europa League group stage fixtures & results (all kick off times ET)
Matchday 2 rescheduled – Thursday 20 October
Group A: Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (1pm ET)
Matchday 5 – Thursday 27 October
Group A: Zurich vs Bodo/Glimt, PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (12:45)
Group B: AEK Larnaca vs Dynamo Kyiv, Fenerbahce vs Rennes (12:45)
Group C: Ludogorets vs Real Betis (12:45), HJK Helsinki vs Roma (3:00)
Group D: Malmo vs St Gilloise, Union Berlin vs Braga (12:45)
Group E: Man United vs Sheriff, Omonia vs Real Sociedad (3:00)
Group F: Lazio vs Midtjylland (12:45), Sturm Graz vs Feyenoord (3:00)
Group G: Freiburg vs Olympiacos, Nantes vs Qarabag (3:00)
Group H: Red Star Belgrade vs Trabzonspor, Ferencvaros vs Monaco (3:00)
Matchday 1 – Thursday 8 September
Group A: Zurich 1-2 Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Bodo/Glimt
Group B: AEK Larnaca 1-2 Rennes, Fenerbahce 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv
Group C: Ludogorets 2-1 Roma, HJK Helsinki 0-2 Real Betis
Group D: Malmo 2-0 Braga, Union Berlin 0-1 St Gilloise
Group E: Man United 0-1 Real Sociedad, Omonia 0-3 Sheriff
Group F: Lazio 4-2 Feyenoord, Sturm Graz 1-0 Midtjylland
Group G: Freiburg 2-1 Qarabag, Nantes 2-1 Olympiacos
Group H: Red Star Belgrade 0-1 Monaco, Ferencvaros 3-2 Trabzonspor
Matchday 2 – Thursday 15 September
Group A: Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (postponed), Bodo/Glimt vs Zurich
Group B: Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 AEK Larnaca, Rennes 2-2 Fenerbahce
Group C: Real Betis 3-2 Ludogorets, Roma 3-0 HJK Helsinki
Group D: St Gilloise 3-2 Malmo, Braga 1-0 Union Berlin
Group E: Real Sociedad 2-1 Omonia, Sheriff 0-2 Man United
Group F: Midtjylland 5-1 Lazio, Feyenoord 6-0 Sturm Graz
Group G: Olympiacos 0-3 Freiburg, Qarabag 3-0 Nantes
Group H: Trabzonspor 2-1 Red Star Belgrade, Monaco 0-1 Ferencvaros
Matchday 3 – Thursday 6 October
Group A: Zurich 1-5 PSV Eindhoven, Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt
Group B: Rennes 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv, Fenerbahce 2-0 AEK Larnaca
Group C: HJK Helsinki 1-1 Ludogorets, Roma 1-2 Real Betis
Group D: Malmo 0-1 Union Berlin, Braga 1-2 St Gilloise
Group E: Sheriff 0-2 Real Sociedad, Omonia 2-3 Man United
Group F: Sturm Graz 0-0 Lazio, Midtjylland 2-2 Feyenoord
Group G: Freiburg 2-0 Nantes, Olympiacos 0-3 Qarabag
Group H: Red Star Belgrade 4-1 Ferencvaros, Monaco 3-1 Trabzonspor
Matchday 4 – Thursday 13 October
Group A: Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven 5-0 Zurich
Group B: AEK Larnaca 1-2 Fenerbahce, Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Rennes
Group C: Real Betis 1-1 Roma, Ludogorets 2-0 HJK Helsinki
Group D: St Gilloise 3-3 Braga, Union Berlin 1-0 Malmo
Group E: Man United 1-0 Omonia, Real Sociedad 3-0 Sheriff
Group F: Feyenoord 2-2 Midtjylland, Lazio 2-2 Sturm Graz
Group G: Nantes 0-4 Freiburg, Qarabag 0-0 Olympiacos
Group H: Trabzonspor 4-0 Monaco, Ferencvaros 2-1 Red Star Belgrade
Matchday 5 – Thursday 27 October
Group A: Zurich vs Bodo/Glimt, PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (12:45)
Group B: AEK Larnaca vs Dynamo Kyiv, Fenerbahce vs Rennes (12:45)
Group C: Ludogorets vs Real Betis (12:45), HJK Helsinki vs Roma (3:00)
Group D: Malmo vs St Gilloise, Union Berlin vs Braga (12:45)
Group E: Man United vs Sheriff, Omonia vs Real Sociedad (3:00)
Group F: Lazio vs Midtjylland (12:45), Sturm Graz vs Feyenoord (3:00)
Group G: Freiburg vs Olympiacos, Nantes vs Qarabag (3:00)
Group H: Red Star Belgrade vs Trabzonspor, Ferencvaros vs Monaco (3:00)
Matchday 6 – Thursday 3 November
Group A: Arsenal vs Zurich, Bodo/Glimt vs PSV Eindhoven (3:00)
Group B: Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce, Rennes vs AEK Larnaca (3:00)
Group C: Real Betis vs HJK Helsinki, Roma vs Ludogorets (3:00)
Group D: St Gilloise vs Union Berlin, Braga vs Malmo (3:00)
Group E: Real Sociedad vs Man United, Sheriff vs Omonia (12:45)
Group F: Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz, Feyenoord vs Lazio (12:45)
Group G: Olympiacos vs Nantes, Qarabag vs Freiburg (12:45)
Group H: Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros, Monaco vs Red Star Belgrade (12:45)
Europa League groups
Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt, FC Zurich Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki Group D: Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol, Omonia Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz Group G: Olympiacos, Qarabag, SC Freiburg, Nantes Group H: Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor
Europa Conference League group stage fixtures (all kick off times ET)
Group A: Istanbul Basaksehir 3-0 RFS, Fiorentina 5-1 Hearts
Group B: FCSB 0-5 Silkeborg, West Ham 2-1 Anderlecht
Group C: Austria Wien 0-1 Villarreal, H. Beer-Sheva 1-1 Lech Poznan
Group D: Partizan 2-0 Cologne, Nice 1-2 Slovacko
Group E: Apollon Limassol 1-0 AZ Alkmaar, Vaduz 1-2 Dnipro-1
Group F: Djurgarden 4-2 Gent, Shamrock Rovers 0-2 Molde
Group G: CFR Cluj 2-0 Slavia Prague, Ballkani 1-2 Sivasspor
Group H: Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel, Zalgiris 2-1 Pyunik
Matchday 5 – Thursday 27 October
Group A: Fiorentina vs Istanbul Basaksehir (12:45), Hearts vs RFS (3:00)
Group B: Anderlecht vs FCSB (12:45), West Ham vs Silkeborg (3:00)
Group C: Villarreal vs H. Beer-Sheva, Austria Wien vs Lech (12:45)
Group D: Slovacko vs Cologne, Nice vs Partizan (12:45)
Group E: Vaduz vs AZ Alkmaar (12:45), Dnipro-1 vs Apollon Limassol (3:00)
Group F: Molde vs Djurgarden, Shamrock Rovers vs Gent (3:00)
Group G: Ballkani vs Slavia Prague, Sivasspor vs CFR Cluj (3:00)
Group H: Basel vs Zalgiris, Slovan Bratislava vs Pyunik (3:00)
Matchday 6 – Thursday 3 November
Group A: RFS vs Fiorentina, Istanbul Basaksehir vs Hearts (11:30)
Group B: FCSB vs West Ham, Silkeborg vs Anderlecht (3:00)
Group C: Lech vs Villarreal, H. Beer-Sheva vs Austria Wien (3:00)
Group D: Partizan vs Slovacko, Cologne vs Nice (3:00)
Group E: Apollon Limassol vs Vaduz, AZ Alkmaar vs Dnipro-1 (12:45)
Group F: Djurgarden vs Shamrock Rovers, Gent vs Molde (12:45)
Group G: Slavia Prague vs Sivasspor, CFR Cluj vs Ballkani (12:45)
Group H: Zalgiris vs Slovan Bratislava, Pyunik vs Basel (12:45)
Europa Conference League groups
Group A: Istanbul Basaksehir, Fiorentina, Hearts, RFS Group B: West Ham, FCSB, Anderlecht, Silkeborg Group C: Villarreal, Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Austria Wien, Lech Poznan Group D: Partizan Belgrade, FC Cologne, Nice, Slovacko Group E: AZ Alkmaar, Apollon Nicosia, Vaduz, Dnipro-1 Group F: Gent, Molde, Shamrock Rovers, Djurgarden Group G: Slavia Prague, CFR Cluj, Sivasspor, Ballkani Group H: Basel, Slovan Bratislava, Zalgiris, Pyunik
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Man City v Brighton
12:30pm: Chelsea v Man Utd
Sunday 23 October
9am: Aston Villa v Brentford
9am: Leeds v Fulham
9am: Southampton v Arsenal
9am: Wolves v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v Newcastle
Monday 24 October
3pm: West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Matchweek 14
Saturday 29 October
7:30am: Leicester v Man City
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Fulham v Everton
2:45pm: Liverpool v Leeds
Sunday October 30
10am: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Man Utd v West Ham
Matchweek 15
Saturday 5 November
8:30am: Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
11am: Man City v Fulham
11am: Nottingham Forest v Brentford
11am: Wolves v Brighton
1:30pm: Everton v Leicester
Sunday 6 November
7am: Chelsea v Arsenal
9am: Aston Villa v Man Utd
9am: Southampton v Newcastle
9am: West Ham v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Spurs v Liverpool
Matchweek 16
Saturday 12 November
7:30am: Man City v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Liverpool v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leeds
West Ham v Leicester
12:30pm: Newcastle v Chelsea
2:45pm: Wolves v Arsenal
Sunday 13 November
9am: Brighton v Aston Villa
11:30am: Fulham v Man Utd
Monday 26 December
Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton
Saturday 31 December
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Arsenal
Fulham v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Man Utd
Monday 2 January
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Fulham
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 14 January
Aston Villa v Leeds
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 21 January
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
Saturday 4 February
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 11 February
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Spurs
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea
Saturday 18 February
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Man Utd v Leicester
Newcastle v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday 25 February
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Wolves
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Brighton
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 4 March
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 11 March
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 18 March
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Zaha from A to Z: The Ivorian forward was ready to go from Moment No. 1, ripping off four shots as part of a dangerous from threefour five. Zaha scored on the last of his four shots, but spent much of the day moving about the pitch in a free-flowing unit that saw midfielders Jeff Schlupp and Eberechi Eze quite ready to contribute to the fun. Odsonne Edouard now looks fully into the Premier League flow and Michael Olise is so, so fun. The Eagles could be so much higher up the table considering players like JP Mateta and Jordan Ayew come off the bench.
Wolves better, more entertaining with Adama Traore: Both Nuno Espirito Santo and Bruno Lage opted to keep Adama Traore as a super sub for most of the past few seasons, and that can be understandable given the explosive player’s struggles in certain areas. But there are few players better equipped to tear open a game in a single moment, and Traore’s goal was just that (even if more traditional than his usual bullet runs).
Patrick Vieira’s strong midfield is Kryptonite for teams that count on controlling the middle of the pitch. There are not many days when Ruben Neves won’t have that part of the pitch by the scruff of the neck, but Tuesday was one of them as the hosts looked very good.
Palace have struggled (quite badly) to create scoring chances after Conor Gallagher’s loan ended in the summer. The midfield dynamo has since returned to Chelsea with sporadic playing time and success, whereas the 22-year-old was entrusted (early on) by Patrick Vieira to guide the ship, and he duly delivered. Gallagher was frequently the late-arriving extra body joining the attack, often with a threatening shot from distance and just as capable at providing the final ball for someone else. With all the minor details stripped away, Palace are a side sorely lacking a midfield playmaker with most everything else in place. Highly functional, but extremely limited in its potential.
As for Wolves, chance creation and goal scoring are also serious problems. Ruben Neves’ penalty kick in the win over Forest was just the 4th goal (in 10 games) for Wolves this season. The next time Wolves score multiple goals in a game will be the first time this season.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (foot), Will Hughes (illness)
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.
There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 15 goals from nine games has him six goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
There was no hat trick this week, as Haaland scored the final goal in City’s 4-0 win over Southampton at the weekend, but the big Norwegian’s now on pace for 63 goals.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will be beat up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).
And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.
Take a look at these digits (right).
Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.
Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
But Dean Henderson made seven saves and was credited with three punches to lift Forest off the bottom of the table, just, with its sixth point of the Premier League season. Forest has one more point than Leicester City and sits three points off 17th-place Aston Villa.
Brighton moves into seventh place, tied with Newcastle on 15 points but below the Magpies in goal differential.
What we learned from Brighton vs Nottingham Forest
Groundhog Day at the Amex, with an exception: New boss, same story, as Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton looks a lot like Graham Potter’s Brighton. The possession is top. The creativity is wonderful. The finish is lacking. If De Zerbi could combine Leandro Trossard and Danny Welbeck into one player, the Potters might be contending for the Premier League title. But Welbeck’s touch often betrays his industry and Trossard isn’t as strong amongst the trees (pun intended).
Steve Cooper didn’t mess about, sitting with six at the back at times against the free-flowing Seagulls. Brighton’s attack has been screaming out for a finisher at forward for some time and De Zerbi will hope for help in that position come January.
Stars of the show
Dean Henderson
Solly March
Remo Freuler
Joel Veltman
Brighton visits a rested Man City at 10am ET Saturday, while Forest doesn’t have it much easier. The Tricky Trees host Liverpool at 7:30am ET Saturday.
How to watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time
De Zerbi’s tactical style has hardly been a departure from the free-flowing possession that Potter brought to the club, as the Seagulls continue to play with three at the back with wing backs providing all the width for an otherwise narrow formation with two men in central midfield and two more just behind a lone striker. Thus far it has produced some decent xG numbers (1.34 per game), but not so many goals (three in total, all in one game). Sound familiar, Brighton fans?
The reality of playing in the Premier League, and trying to remain there next season, has certainly set in at Nottingham Forest. After picking up a win and a draw in their first three games (and looking promising in the lone defeat), Forest appeared to be riding the wave of confidence and good vibes. These days, though, after taking just 1 of 21 points possible, it looks more like desperation and fear.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)
